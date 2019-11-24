Fabulous lectures in Holland done: Munich conference forced to relocate

Reposted from Polar Bear Science
My satisfaction over four successful lectures in and around Delft in the Netherlands over the last few days was somewhat soured yesterday by the news that the EIKE conference in Munich scheduled for 22-23 November (my next and last stop on my European tour) was on the verge of collapse because of threats from anti-science protesters.
Yesterday, I gave a polar bear lecture to more than one hundred 15-16 year olds at a high school The Hague who gave me their undivided attention. The teachers who invited me were very please with the content I presented: I talked about reading science papers and reports critically, hypothesis testing, and the consequences of being over-confident of one’s assumptions. Two days before that, I saw the polar bears at the Blijdorp Zoo in Rotterdam and spoke in front of the shark tank to a large audience that included several journalists.
My satisfaction over these successful lectures was short-lived. I found out late yesterday that the organizers of the Munich conference had had their venue cancelled at the last minute due to intimidation by activists from a group called the ‘Anti-Capitalist Climate Society.‘ Apparently, a crowd of about 20 thugs staged a flash mob at the hotel booked to host the EIKE meeting and threatened further havoc and disruption to guests if the conference was allowed to go ahead.
Shamefully, it appears that either the hotel did not bother to call police or the police did nothing about the activists’ threats. Why not? The hotel now claims the safety of their guests are their first priority. However, the increased risk to the safety of these guests was coming from the protestors, not from EIKE members and speakers. Why blame the mild-mannered scientists for being ‘controversial’ rather than the radical activists threatening hotel guests with violence?
For EIKE’s report on these events, see the Google translated English version here, original German here. Those in support of this anti-science extortion crowed about it here, while Breitbart provided a journalistic report here.
Pierre Gosslin at NoTricksZone has written a scathing blog post, which has been reposted at WUWT: Thugs bully Munich Conference Center – Force Cancellation of Climate Skeptic Conference
An alternative venue for the conference and accommodation has been found but it will remain secret for the time being to avoid more of the same threats. Organizer Wolfgang Mueller has had to really scramble to put the conference back together but he has gotten the job done.
Which means I’ll be in Munich on Friday and Saturday to talk about the polar bear catastrophe that never happened because of failed sea ice projections and bad polar bear survival models, and to support others who come to present their findings and discuss the latest climate change issues. As for every conference I have attended in my long career, I do not expect to agree with everything said but I will defend the right of these colleagues to have their say without threat of violence.
Freedom of speech must be defended in the strongest possible terms: without it both science and democracy are sunk. I agree with the conclusion of Jo Nova this morning: the best response to this pathetic attempt by activists to shut down a civilized discussion of climate science is to make the EIKE conference twice as big next year.
From the article: “Freedom of speech must be defended in the strongest possible terms: without it both science and democracy are sunk.”
That’s right. It’s as simple as that.
This is very much a freedom of speech topic!
But the organizers should take the opportunity presented by the intolerance,the hapless cowering by the hotel management and the broad media interest!
Contact the media at once! Mock the “Climate Science” community for running away from debate! Challenge them to a nationwide debate reviewing key IPCC claims. If the science is settled, the fear-mongers should win hands-down.
Or do they fear losing an argument based on facts?
Kurt in Switzerland
I totally agree, call them out on their “facts”. The only people who act aggressive or violent are the ones who lie or feel threatened by the truth.
I wonder if the alarmists have given up on Polar Bears. That would be an impressive win for Dr. Crockford.
“because of threats from anti-science protesters”
This is a very good description of these climate protesters…anti-science. That is what we should refer to them as, and use that term when describing them to others. They are the anti-science ones.
Congratulations to Susan Crockford for continuing to soldier on.
“make the EIKE conference twice as big next year”
and move it to a country where the rule of law is still respected.
Sad. History repeating itself in Munich.