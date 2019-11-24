Samoa climate change resilience challenges Western perceptions

Research from an alternate reality~ctm
University of Otago
Dr Anita Latai-Niusulu interviewing a Samoan farmer. Credit: Dr Anita Latai-Niusulu
The resilience of Samoan communities in the face of climate change is providing a blueprint for other nations to follow, according to Samoa and Otago researchers.
It is one of the first studies to examine Samoa’s grassroots ability to adapt to climate change, and its authors warn officials risk ignoring village expertise at their peril.
The newly-released paper is co-authored by Dr Anita Latai-Niusulu from the National University of Samoa, and University of Otago Professors Tony Binns and Etienne Nel, both from the School of Geography.
The study, based on Dr Latai-Niusulu’s PhD thesis, interviewed 165 residents in villages across Samoa’s main islands Upolu and Savaii, including in coastal, inland, urban and rural areas.
More than 70 per cent of Samoa’s population lives in 330 rural villages across Upolu and Savaii, and most of the country’s infrastructure, population and development is near the coastline.
The researchers found villagers had a heightened awareness of climate change and noticed hotter days and longer dry spells, shorter periods of rainfall, stronger damaging winds, and sea level rise.
However rather than despairing at the prospect, villagers have developed a pragmatic and positive approach to impending climate changes.
Past natural disasters such as Cyclones Ofa and Val in the 1990s had a devastating effect on many communities, but the recovery period also brought opportunities for developing tighter social connections, new food supplies and infrastructural development and, in some cases, village relocation.
Professor Binns says the Samoan approach challenges general Western perceptions about Pacific nations’ ability to respond to climate change.
He says exposure to serious environmental challenges has not made villagers ‘fatalistic’ or ‘helpless’, but instead has given them a more optimistic outlook on life.
The close-knit Samoan village structure, with a village council (fono) made up of chiefly title holders (matai) from extended family units throughout the village, means that each villager has a voice at the local decision table.
Communities also regularly meet together at evening prayers to share information and strengthen social networks.
This, along with the fact that more than 80 per cent of Samoa’s land and resources are still collectively owned, means Samoans can engage in collaborative action against climate change.
Common strategies in all villages include diversifying food and water sources, being geographically mobile, having more than one place to live, and developing mental and spiritual strength.
“Such diverse livelihood portfolios and close community collaboration have generated an impressive level of resilience which communities elsewhere in the Pacific and beyond could well emulate,” Professor Binns says.
However, the study found climate change decisions in Samoa are primarily occurring at a national level, and are dominated by the views of government workers, consultancy firms and civil society workers.
Officials need to listen to community expertise and develop a more nuanced understanding of each village’s key concerns – which vary according each village’s unique geographical challenges, Professor Binns says.
“Governments need to carefully reconsider their expenditure in relation to climate change adaptation, with perhaps less spending directed towards building seawalls and coastal roads.
“More support should be given to other climate change adaptation initiatives such as village, church and family activities that strengthen social networks and build social memory.”
###
The study has been published in the Singapore Journal of Topical Geography.
For more information, contact:
Professor Tony Binns
Ron Lister Chair of Geography
School of Geography/Te Ihowhenua
University of Otago
24 thoughts on “Samoa climate change resilience challenges Western perceptions”
Not much of a sample size for such a ‘ground breaking’ PhD thesis.
And if the researcher presented questions framed around climate change being about “hotter days and longer dry spells, shorter periods of rainfall, stronger damaging winds, and sea level rise” then of course they will provide the answers required.
I’ll bet none of them could say with any degree of certainty how much sea levels have risen, over what period of time, nor understand if land subsidence contributed.
So the are bettering themselves as the weather changes? Weather has always changed as have humans. Climate change is a vile thing to say and shows the delusion in the greens…
May I ask, how much has the sea risen around the islands?
The mean sea level (MSL) trend at Apia B, Samoa is +8.51 mm/year with a 95% confidence interval of ±3.67 mm/year, based on monthly mean sea level data from 1993/3 to 2017/12
http://sealevel.info/MSL_graph.php?id=samoa
Sounds like they’ve got some subsidence.
Not catastrophic climate change. Recurring with irregular frequency. The weather has been better and worse.
Samoa, GDP per person annual of U$D 6,000 or so, with a population living mostly in coastal areas, recovering from both tsunami and typhoon hits, almost certainly has no idea they are adapting to climate change. Rather, they are continuing along with their daily activities and trying to maintain their low-stress culture and lifestyle. Here’s an idea, why don’t we see if they can be induced to panic about doomsday, say sent Greta to shout at them? That would make for some great video reporting.
Purfect! (sic)
[1] “The resilience of Samoan communities in the face of climate change is providing a blueprint for other nations to follow, according to Samoa and Otago researchers.”
Really? Then how the hell did everyone else manage to adapt to living all over the planet in all climates?
[2] “He says exposure to serious environmental challenges has not made villagers ‘fatalistic’ or ‘helpless’, but instead has given them a more optimistic outlook on life.”
Good. It was only a generation ago that western nations were also non fatalistic.
[3] “The researchers found villagers had a heightened awareness of climate change and noticed hotter days and longer dry spells, shorter periods of rainfall, stronger damaging winds, and sea level rise.”
Thats weather. Farmers have always had to respond as best they can to wet years, dry years, changeable years, rain at the wrong time years and pests. Fishermen have to deal with weather and not climates. The Shipping Forecast is a weather forecast not a climate forecast because it makes no sense to have one and they don’t exist.
“The researchers found villagers had a heightened awareness of climate change and noticed hotter days and longer dry spells, shorter periods of rainfall, stronger damaging winds, and sea level rise.”
Really? Long-term stats, please.
The researchers found villagers had a heightened awareness of climate change and noticed hotter days and longer dry spells, shorter periods of rainfall, stronger damaging winds, and sea level rise.
Does anyone have a link to long term weather records in American Samoa?
What’s American Samoa got to do with it? They’re talking about Samoa.
Americans should learn that the whole universe does not revolve about them!
Because if you want to bet which entity is likely to have such records, American Samoa would be the better choice.
It doesn’t??? Gosh darnit!
Disputin November 24, 2019 at 11:38 am
Take your political correctness and cram it.
“..However, the study found climate change decisions in Samoa are primarily occurring at a national level, and are dominated by the views of government workers, consultancy firms and civil society workers.”
And they all understand how much about climate science and the Earth’s climate (along with the villagers)? If this is how science is supposed to work, then I guess I have a serious misunderstanding of it.
“..However, the study found climate change decisions in Samoa are primarily occurring at a national level, and are dominated by the views of
government workersentrenched bureaucrats, consultancy firmscrony Green companies and civil society workersLeftist agitators.”
Such poor spelling…
Having visited Samoa we keep an eye on the temperatures that are forecast every night on our nightly weather show.
Samoa is close to the equator and the temperatures range from 29 C to 32 C consistently during our winter and summer here in New Zealand .
The warmth lifts moisture from the surrounding ocean and in the afternoons thunderstorms release rain and cool the atmosphere ..
This has been going on in the Pacific tropical islands forever .
Just another rubbish study for the dump.
From the article: “The resilience of Samoan communities in the face of climate change”
The Doctor assumes too much. There is no evidence for human-caused climate change. Assuming there is evidence, as she does, demonstrates the Doctor’s ignorance of the subject.
All these alarmists have the cart before the horse: First, one has to establish that human-caused climate change is real, before deciding what kind of harm it has caused. Until it is established as real, human-caused climate change has done nothing to Somoa or any place else on Earth.
“Professor Binns says the Samoan approach challenges general Western perceptions about Pacific nations’ ability to respond to climate change.
He says exposure to serious environmental challenges has not made villagers ‘fatalistic’ or ‘helpless’, but instead has given them a more optimistic outlook on life.
The close-knit Samoan village structure, with a village council (fono) made up of chiefly title holders (matai) from extended family units throughout the village, means that each villager has a voice at the local decision table.
Communities also regularly meet together at evening prayers to share information and strengthen social networks.”
Bottom up organization of social-political structures will always be vastly more resilient to change than top down directed organizations.
So the reason Samoan resilience to change may surprise the Leftist environmentalists/Malthusians is they see the world through a prism of top-down directed actions. It’s an elitist’s attitude set of “we know what’s best for you,” that is part and parcel of the Left’s world-view. It is also the basis of the Left hating the close-knot family structure. This is described here as “extended family units” able to make their own decisions, as the foundational social structure for successful societies. Destroy the family structures, as is happening across much of the Western world, and the top-down control urges of power hungry Elites have an easier time asserting control and power in dysfunctional societies. One need only look no further for evidence of this thesis than the drug-addiction, mental health homeless tent city crises overflowing in the “Blue-run” cities up-and-down the US Left Coast.
The Left does not know how to deal with problems like the tent city crises in their cities, because their whole world view is wrong. And to expect that to change in a Progressive-Leftist is the definition of insanity.
Storms have always been a problem for tropical islands but Samoa is worrying about measles at the moment.
22 dead so far according to reports.
Very low vaccination rates.
An infected person from the polynesian community in Auckland took the disease there a few months ago.
This is a real problem. Unlike Climate Change.
“Officials need to listen to community expertise and develop a more nuanced understanding of each village’s key concerns – which vary according each village’s unique geographical challenges, Professor Binns says.”
But Government officials must prove their reason for existence by developing programs to combat problems whether the problems exist or not and whether their solutions work or not.
Sowell put it well.
* People who are very aware that they have more knowledge than the average person are often very unaware that they do not have one-tenth of the knowledge of all of the average persons put together. In this situation, for the intelligentsia to impose their notions on ordinary people is essentially to impose ignorance on knowledge. Thomas Sowell
http://www.samet.gov.ws/
If anybody finds downloadable weather data – rain & temperatures – please post a link.
Says more about the personal pride and resilience of the different cultures around the Pacific. Some play the victim and see a gravy train to be leaped on, others get on with their lives.
A lot of people don’t know it, but Samoa is where that delicious campfire treat made with toasted marshmallow and chocolate sandwiched between two graham crackers comes from.
What, you never heard of Samoars?