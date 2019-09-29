How Many Times do Useless Climate Models have to be Killed before they Die?

“A Climate Modeller Spills the Beans”
Guest post by Mike Jonas,
Quadrant Online has just published a remarkable article – A Climate Modeller Spills the Beans – in which a highly-qualified climate scientist and modeller makes it abundantly clear that the climate models, as coded and used currently, can never predict future climate.
The article is at https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/doomed-planet/2019/09/a-climate-modeller-spills-the-beans/ and the link appeared in comments by Pat in earlier WUWT posts. [Thanks, Pat .. I thought the information was worthy of an article here in its own right, so this is it.]
Dr. Mototaka Nakamura is a top-level oceanographer and meteorologist who worked from 1990 to 2014 on cloud dynamics, and on atmospheric and ocean flows. He has published about 20 climate papers on fluid dynamics, and he has now quite simply had enough of the shenanigans that pass for climate science and climate modelling.
In June, he put out a small book in Japanese on the sorry state of climate science, titled “Confessions of a climate scientist: the global warming hypothesis is an unproven hypothesis“. But behind that mild title is a hard-hitting exposure of the uselessness of climate models for forecasting. In a sane world, it would kill the current set of climate models absolutely stone dead. But of course, at present the world is anything but sane.
Dr Nakamura goes into detail about many of the failures of climate models. Some of those failures are well-known at WUWT, and I suspect that they are just as well-known by some of the modellers. eg.
These models completely lack some critically important climate processes and feedbacks, and represent some other critically important climate processes and feedbacks in grossly distorted manners to the extent that makes these models totally useless for any meaningful climate prediction.
I myself used to use climate simulation models for scientific studies, not for predictions, and learned about their problems and limitations in the process.
and
Ad hoc representation of clouds may be the greatest source of uncertainty in climate prediction. A profound fact is that only a very small change, so small that it cannot be measured accurately…in the global cloud characteristics can completely offset the warming effect of the doubled atmospheric CO2.
and
Anyone studying real cloud formation and then the treatment in climate models would be flabbergasted by the perfunctory treatment of clouds in the models.
… but it is well worth reading the full Quadrant Online article – and sending the link on to all your friends and of course to all your enemies.
Thanks, Pat.
5 thoughts on “How Many Times do Useless Climate Models have to be Killed before they Die?”
The more bean-spilling the better, although it’ll take a long time for the MSM to even dare consider making it newsworthy. Gather those beans, people, and plant them far and wide so their stalks reach every cloud.
Fe.. fi.. fo.. fum.. 😉
Clouds are tricky things. They can reduce the temperature by shading the sun out in the day or by trapping warm air in at night whereby they maintain temperature. Thunderstorms are even more devious. They produce rapid upward movement of warm, moist air. As it moves upward, it cools, condenses, and forms a cloud reaching up over 20 kilometres When the rising air reaches its dew point, water vapour condenses as water droplets or ice. This reduces pressure within the thunderstorm cell and the precipitation falls to Earth. The droplets fall and aggregate. The falling drops create a downdraft pulling cold air with it, spreading it out on the Earth, causing strong winds.
These effects are impossible to model and unpredictable in detail. They render climate models into mere mathematical exercises or propaganda tools.
Yes, they are know to modelers.
For example, they know very well that climate models can reach negative humidity (or more than 100%) in the atmosphere: https://ftp.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/wd51we/reanal/random_notes/humidity
Here are people complaining about it: https://earthscience.stackexchange.com/questions/4322/negative-values-of-relative-humidity-in-cfsr Why would anybody believe a model that can reach -1000 in the atmosphere is beyond my understanding. Did they hear about the principle of explosion?
Here is a comment from a AR5 ‘state of the art’ computer model source tree:
“Occasionally (every 15-20 model years), the model will produce very fast velocities in the lower stratosphere near the pole (levels 7 or 8 for the standard layering). This will produce a number of warnings from the advection (such as limitq warning: abs(a)>1) and then finally a crash (limitq error: new sn < 0")"
They easily reach out unphysical wind speeds but better to deny reality than a computer model…
Here is NASA agreeing that climate computer models are pure crap: https://isccp.giss.nasa.gov/role.html
Some quotes from there (and other pages on that site): "they create artificial climates that mathematically resemble the real one: their temperatures and winds are accurate to within about 5%, but their clouds and rainfall are only accurate to within about 25-35%" (this is HUGE, the CO2 pseudo-effect is way smaller than this error). "Unfortunately, such a margin of error is much too large for making a reliable forecast about climate changes" If you click around on that site, you may find interesting: "Cloud amount increased by about 2% during the first three years of ISCCP and then decreased by about 4% over the next decade" "Since there a number of events occurring during this time period, the cause of these cloud variations is not yet understood." " the climate varies naturally for reasons that are not fully understood. The problem for understanding climate changes that might be produced by human activities is that the predicted changes are similar in magnitude to those shown here. The difference between natural and human-induced climate change will only appear clearly in much longer ( ≥ 50 years) data records"
I really love the 'limit' there, it could mean one billion years…
Supports Pat Frank 100%
“Solar input, absurdly, is modelled as a “never changing quantity”. He says, “It has only been several decades since we acquired an ability to accurately monitor the incoming solar energy. In these several decades only, it has varied by one to two watts per square metre. Is it reasonable to assume that it will not vary any more than that in the next hundred years or longer for forecasting purposes? I would say, No.”
sorry the last publication of this guy is 2010.
Solar is NOT MODELLED as a never changing quantity.
Circa 2007, FUTURE solar forcing was modelled by SOME as a flat line.
PAST solar forcing has always been modelled as a changing value.
In CMIP6, some folks will use variable future solar forcing.
https://phys.org/news/2017-07-representation-solar-variability-climate.html