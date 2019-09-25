Surprise! Climate Activists Declare UN New York Climate Conference a Failure

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Poor greens – despite Greta’s tears, the delegates barely pretended they cared.
After failure in New York, we must reshape the politics of climate change
Published on 24/09/2019, 4:40pm
Comment: Climate denial is no longer the problem, it is inaction of politicians who know what is at stake. They must feel pressure from all sides
By Nick Mabey
The UNSG Climate Action Summit in New York finally took the temperature on the global politics of climate action.
Spoiler alert – it wasn’t hot enough.
The summit also triggered the diplomatic starting gun for the next set of critical climate decisions coming in 2020 at COP26 in Glasgow. With so much climate pollution in the atmosphere, without a big increase in action at Glasgow it will be practically impossible to keep climate change within safe limits.
…
People are fired up for action from those with power and authority. Unfortunately, the lukewarm outcomes from the UN Climate Action Summit give little faith that the mercury is rising in the halls of power.
Despite the UN secretary general going far beyond the usual diplomatic niceties – only allowing leaders announcing real commitments a platform – the response from major polluters was virtually non-existent. If solutions are cheaper, public opinion is mobilised and impacts much clearer, why is political action not following?
…
In most countries more people want climate action than not. Anti-climate action forces are societally weak but focused; pro-climate action forces are potentially powerful but poorly organised. The problem is not how to raise awareness, but how to align these forces to make an impact on the thousands of decisions needed to reshape our economies and societies.
…Read more: https://www.climatechangenews.com/2019/09/24/failure-new-york-must-remake-politics-climate-change/
If people really are fired up for change, why isn’t the green party running the country? Why aren’t green politicians running every country?
The reason of course is because ordinary people have other priorities. Some of them might demand a bit of lip service on climate action, but they are completely uninterested in climate action which costs money, like paying carbon taxes.
But if you are a green you can’t accept this simple, self evident fact. If you are a green;
- You believe claims that renewable energy is cheaper than coal, but massive government intervention is required because a conspiracy of fossil fuel tycoons is stopping the world from embracing the cheaper option.
- You believe the people demand climate action, but politicians those same people elect and repeatedly elect are failing to prioritise the climate action demanded by the people who voted for them.
- You believe walking to work or taking the bus is an important symbolic act, despite owning or renting a house full of energy guzzling plastic appliances. And of course you still (mostly) own a car. And flying to holiday destinations or climate events is OK.
- You believe the world is going to end in 12 years (11 years? or is it all a joke? hard to keep track), but you still work your every day job, live your normal life, and have an occasional crying fit about how awful it all is.
- You believe that if your friends mess up enough people’s lives by stopping traffic on busy work days, you will build an irresistible momentum for a green revolution.
Imagine some poor historian a hundred years from now, who will have never met a climate activist in person, trying to piece together a complete picture of our times from articles like the one I quoted.
Good! That means the Human Race succeeded!
Bad, because for an AGW acolyte the human race is the problem, always was!
And now let the angry children screech at the sky.
I repeat myself.
Al Capp. “Students Wildly Indignant about Nearly Everything”. SWINE
Why do we pay any attention to them? They have nothing constructive to offer. They choose to be ignorant. On their behalf, our schools and teachers failed them.
Greta, how dare you?
She failed because what she said was the usual propaganda chicken little we have heard for many years now. It is boring, irrationally pessimistic and worthless.
The reality, there is NO climate disaster coming to the planet. They ignore all of the official data that calls them a liar, thus no credibility for their “we are doomed if we don’t hand over everything to Greens” message.
The Media is the forefront of that lying ideology AGW believing warmists rely on to push a dead on arrival message of doom, based on computer generated propaganda.
It is intellectually BORING, irrationally pessimistic and stupid.
Go home Greta, go back to your school and learn to think objectively, rationally, it is how you become cured from the effects of fear mongering propaganda that swirls around us 24/7.
exactly…they’ve overplayed their hand
When absolutely everything is caused by global warming…people don’t see a solution to any of it….throw their hands up….and give up
Greta has been lied to her entire life, by her parents, by her teachers and by politicians. I sympathize deeply with her, actually. She has met people who preach one thing and do another her whole life and now she finally has the opportunity to call them out as the hypocrites they are. The same hypocrites hide behind her back and push her to the front to take the flak at the UN. I can understand her anger, even though it is deeply rooted in irrational fears.
Sunsettommy, Greta cannot go back to her school because she is home-schooled, which I suspect might be involved in her derangement.
Wow, the next climate lies program is in Glasgow, were all the “climate” lovers will fly or drive to… They will stay in plush hotels, use taxis, or maybe even helicopters…. Nice to see the greens being so green 😐 They all use fossil fuel products every day, and I think world governments are understand that weather is weather, the sun will do what it has always done, and that killing whole society’s will save nobody… Look at Bhutan, they are the least polluting country in the world, with the biggest forest cover… Yet they suffer from the same weather we do.. So killing the western world, will not bring 24/7 sunny days…
Actually, Glasgow is a bit of a ‘come down’ from previous luxury spots they usually hold their conferences at; Paris, Bonn, Marrakech, etc. Pity the poor delegates, oatmeal for breakfast and haggis for dinner. And cold, rainy weather. Not enough Glenn Fiddich in all of Scotland to make up for that.
Priceless – the furious scowl on St Greta’s face when Trump left before she could lecture him! This was worth more than all those adoring fans put together
He, clearly, has no time for foolish children and may put the brakes on the nonsense.
John Schellnhuber has re-entered the fray: https://horizon-magazine.eu/article/i-would-people-panic-top-scientist-unveils-equation-showing-world-climate-emergency.html
“‘Based on sober [?] scientific analysis, we are deeply within a climate emergency state but people are not aware of it,’ he told Horizon on the sidelines of the European Research and Innovation Days event in Brussels, Belgium. ‘We don’t want to see the truth. As Greta Thunberg would say, I would like people to panic and take action according to the state of emergency we are in.’
‘If we go into a runaway climate effect, the damage may be between €100 trillion and the loss of civilisation,’ he said. ‘The probability, I would say, is about 10% that this is going to happen. And when it comes to the urgency of decarbonising society and keeping the forests alive, we need at least 20 years.
We have only 30 years left to do this.
He proposed three ‘outrageous suggestions’ for achieving these goals:
build wooden skyscrapers rather than using concrete and steel for construction;
create so-called ‘transition super-labs’ by decarbonising three or four entire regions; and
paying to lease forests elsewhere in the world so they are not burnt down for economic purposes.”
How many trees would it take to build a typical skyscraper?
https://christian-watson.com/deforestation-in-britain/ “One of the main contributors of deforestation is construction.”
Now we get to the nitty gritty:
The next funding programme for European research and innovation, Horizon Europe, is anticipated to be worth €100 billion between 2021 and 2027. As well as setting aside funding for basic research and promoting innovation, it will be designed around clusters of challenges where research and innovation could help find solutions.
€100 billion, is this what they mean by “Tipping Point”?
The author of the piece, Nick Mabey, is another long serving activist, working at one time for WWF:
TECHNICAL WORKSHOP ON MECHANISMS UNDER ARTICLES 6, 12 AND 17 OF THE KYOTO PROTOCOL
Bonn, 9 – 15 April 1999
Mr. Nick MABEY Economics and Development Officer, World Wide Fund for Nature-UK
He co-founded the quasi-governmental organisation E3G in the UK, a revolving door group with the government https://www.e3g.org/people/nick-mabey
He was a senior policy adviser to Tony Blair, and former Head of Sustainable Development in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s (FCO) Environment Policy department.
Dennisambler — why only 30 years, when the U.N. is saying we are seeing the worst effect right now.. Why is it always in the trillions of dollars? Also, this is one big contradiction, how many trees would one unstable skyscraper take to build?
the damage may be between €100 trillion and the loss of civilisation,’ he said. ‘The probability, I would say, is about 10% that this is going to happen. And when it comes to the urgency of decarbonising society and keeping the forests alive, we need at least 20 years.
We have only 30 years left to do this.
He proposed three ‘outrageous suggestions’ for achieving these goals:
build wooden skyscrapers rather than using concrete and steel for construction;
His lack of education is obvious:
“build wooden skyscrapers rather than using concrete and steel for construction”
WTF?
The worlds tallest wooden structure (which also uses concrete) is only 53 meters (173 ft) high.
https://www.dezeen.com/2019/03/19/mjostarne-worlds-tallest-timber-tower-voll-arkitekter-norway/
What sky would they be scraping?
I don’t suspect that it will be as durable as stone structures. And… it would be a real nightmare to tent for termites.
To Nick Mabey, author of the excerpted text in the above article’s box:
Mr. Mabey,
You stated “. . . without a big increase in action at Glasgow it will be practically impossible to keep climate change within safe limits.” I ask that you please define specifically and quantitatively your meaning of the term “safe limits” as used in this context.
Are the safe limits average global lower atmospheric temperatures not exceeding +/- 1 C from the current average?
Are the safe limits atmospheric CO2 content not exceeding the range of 250-450 ppm?
Are the safe limits global cloud coverage not exceeding 30-50 percent?
Are the safe limits global sea level rise not exceeding 3.5 mm/year, as measured by satellites?
Are the safe limits no more than TBD hurricanes/typhoons per year, or TBD regional droughts per year, or TBD regional floods per year?
Are the safe limits no more that TBD scientific articles and books per year questioning the CAGW meme?
I think you owe us your specific definition BEFORE you ask us to take action.
Also, you should be mindful of the following quote:
“If you can’t define something you have no formal rational way of knowing that it exists. Neither can you really tell anyone else what it is. There is, in fact, no formal difference between inability to define and stupidity.”
— Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance
Schellnnhuber, who in his youth thought to be an “intellectual weapon” isn’t more than a squib load 😀
Why must it come from “the government”? Why can not the climate faithful simply start living like the Amish and give up fossil fuels? Why must it come from above? Why wait? Let it start at he grass roots level. what hypocrites the climate faithful are.
I was talking about this yesterday with a colleague. He seemed to be convinced we are “doomed”, yet not only he keeps showing for work everyday (in an law practice dedicated to infraestructure projects, you can imagine how polluting they are), but he does things like ordering food everyday via Uber Eats for lunch and won’t recycle the packages; eats beef; is planning a holiday abroad via plane; has a plot greenhouse in an apartment; etc. I kept pointing those things to him, saying “well then why are you here, why aren’t you living in the hills, foraging for food and preparing for the apocalypse? Why wait?”, to which he responded “that’s not the point, nothing I can do will help, it’s the system that’s to blame”…OMG. The cognitive dissonance is astonishing! Isn’t him part of the system? Aren’t we all? Aren’t already so many things changing because individuals or groups decided that some things had to be improved? He obviously doesn’t believe what he says, it’s just posturing, as with most people. I guess it’s easier to think you have no responsibility and to live with the idea that there’s no future; that way, you can keep partying and wasting your life without regrets, because, who cares? Nothing matters if you think like that.
“Climate denial is no longer the problem…” Yes, because you made it up to begin with, so it never was “the problem”. The real problem for the Climate Liars is reality, truth, and actual science, and those pointing it out. Unfortunately for them, the truth is winning.
Dang! Now its ‘Climate Pollution’. It is getting hard to keep up…
Someone is missing the point, and not just the greens.
The “Green Finance Initiative” , the City of London GFI, of central bankers and banksters, convened by Bank of England chief Carney, has been planning this shutdown of advanced power sources and “Green New Deal” since2015, immediately after the Paris COP21 meeting, before the Greta, F4F, XR street circus.
Carney’s compact of 130 banks can only provoke hilarity: “Principles of Responsible Banking”. Among the
leading responsibles: Lloyds Banking Group (caught in securities fraud, stock “misselling”, etc.); Danske Bank (currently in a massive money-laundering scandal); ABN Amro (looter of cities through deceptive interest-rate swaps deals before and after the 2008 crash); Deutsche Bank, the London destroyer of German
banking; Citigroup, Wall Street’s biggest serial bankrupt; Barclays, a leader in rigging the LIBOR rate from 2007-15; BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, etc.
Carney’s Compact fully intends a massive green boondoggle to weather the looming crash, complete with SHC, a synthetic hegemonic currency, Libra and Bitcoin step aside, with investment strictly for green projects.
These are the honorable gentlemen who will impose drastic austerity, greening, causing population collapse on a scale far beyond any historical precedent.
Adapting to this eco-fascism (WaPo’s term) of unelected bankers is the first danger sign.
President Trump was publicly disinvited to this jamboree, strolled by anyway and , to judge from the twittering and media comment totally stole the show. I suppose class tells.
And remember folks, … greens are the new reds!… Communism/Socialism is the only tool that the elites have to impose an authoritarian world government. The plan is to make people as poor and ignorant as possible (Greta’s main goal), so they can be easily manipulated.
What about COP25 in Santiago this December? Why are they talking about COP26 in Glasgow when we are a few months away from the one in Chile? I don’t get it…they just gave up? Or maybe Greta told them Chile is too far away for any acceptable travel method? (I don’t see her traversing the Magellan Strait in that tiny boat of hers) It would be kind of sad for the Chilean government, which has spent so much money already on the event, and which president is very keen to appear eco-conscious, maybe to reap political benefits from it, by contrasting his position with Bolsonaro’s.
While people may want action now, now is the worst time to act, since the advanced power generation technology that will revolutionize the sector is still several years away (small modular molten salt Thorium/uranium reactors). Officials know little about climate change and even less about practical methods of reducing carbon emissions.
If solutions are cheaper, public opinion is mobilised and impacts much clearer, why is political action not following?
“If solutions are expensive, the public are not interested, and there are no impacts, then political action will not follow”
There, fixed!
6. You believe an inflatable cartoon balloon of Trump wearing a diaper is changing peoples minds about the most transformative conservative POTUS in history
I find Greta absolutely delicious. The quintessential climate changer for all the world to see and her devotees and worshippers are all too blind stupid to recognise what they’ve created with their child icon in their own image. Never interfere with an opponent while they’re kicking own goals and go Greta go!
They abuse a sick uneducated child – and a former president of Socialist International (currently a UN Secretary General) joins and cheers. He looks rather prosperous.
A fish stinks from the head.
“4. You believe the world is going to end in 12 years (11 years? or is it all a joke? hard to keep track), but you still work your every day job, live your normal life, and have an occasional crying fit about how awful it all is.”
4a. And you are still having children.
I believe we are seeing the ground work being laid for the justification of monumental violence.