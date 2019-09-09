UK: New "Beast from the East" could cause one of the coldest winters in three decades

From Yahoo News

George Martin Yahoo News UK•September 8, 2019

The UK could be set to experience one of the coldest winters in three decades, scientists have warned.

Meteorologists say an even more extreme version of the “Beast from the East” could see parts of the country hit with blizzard-like conditions throughout much of January and February next year.

Using ground-breaking analysis of sea temperatures and air pressures, scientists have been able to predict one of the longest-range UK weather forecasts ever recorded – according to The Sunday Times.

Mark Saunders, professor of climate prediction at University College London (UCL), said: “This would rank the 2020 January-February central England temperature as the coldest winter since 2013.”

“It would also rank January-February 2020 as the seventh coldest winter in the past 30 years.”

“There is a 57% chance the central England temperature will be colder than in 2018, thus making it the coldest January-February since 2013,” he added.

The scientists believe that the jet stream, the high-altitude wind that pushes weather systems across the Atlantic to Britain, will be diverted to hit Britain over the winter.

Full article here

HT/Sonya P

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

