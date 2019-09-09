George Martin Yahoo News UK•September 8, 2019
The UK could be set to experience one of the coldest winters in three decades, scientists have warned.
Meteorologists say an even more extreme version of the “Beast from the East” could see parts of the country hit with blizzard-like conditions throughout much of January and February next year.
Using ground-breaking analysis of sea temperatures and air pressures, scientists have been able to predict one of the longest-range UK weather forecasts ever recorded – according to The Sunday Times.
Mark Saunders, professor of climate prediction at University College London (UCL), said: “This would rank the 2020 January-February central England temperature as the coldest winter since 2013.”
“It would also rank January-February 2020 as the seventh coldest winter in the past 30 years.”
“There is a 57% chance the central England temperature will be colder than in 2018, thus making it the coldest January-February since 2013,” he added.
The scientists believe that the jet stream, the high-altitude wind that pushes weather systems across the Atlantic to Britain, will be diverted to hit Britain over the winter.
24 thoughts on “UK: New "Beast from the East" could cause one of the coldest winters in three decades”
Stock up on sun tan lotion for January then.
Scientists mein Arsch.
Cold and snow are weather events, heat and drought are climate change. It will take a descent into a LIA or full-blown glacial cycle to get through to the masses. Maybe they will finally get BREXIT finished and blame the cold on that? Never doubt the ingenuity of the left, they might be dumb but they are not stupid.
So much for global warming…
Even when the “news” represents a blow to Climate Scientology, something of which I’m very much in favor, it’s just WRONG to say a prediction is successful before the result has been observed and that observation compared against reality. But then again, the headline is from Yahoo News, the folks trying to out-Guardian the Graun, so people should generally expect little more than pure shite (spelled in the British fashion, as appropriate to this topic).
I thought the Met Office gave up on seasonal forecasts (barbeque summer and all that).
I don’t always want to break ground, but when I do, I use lightning and floods. Analyzing sea temperatures is okay for breaking wind.
Also, how can they know the weather so far in advance? They get daily weather wrong, but weather months in advance is always supposedly right??
Not to plug WeatherBell (I guess I just did), but they have developed a model based on analogs to prior global sea surface temperatures and global setups going into winter and have been pretty good at getting the winter forecasts right over the past few years. Certainly more so than the US Climate Prediction Center that basically predicts the opposite of what actually happens.
So ground-breaking, no.
Time to buy additional sets of “long johns” and woolly socks. Low temperature are not a problem if one dresses
accordingly. In the UK we occasionally get winter deaths of fools standing on railway station platforms, wearing only a summer suit, shirt and tie, due to hypothermia.
Don’t forget Newcastle Utd fans insisting on going topless when their team (occasionally) gets to play away in Moscow mid-winter.
George Martin says winter is coming. What next, The Night of the Living Dead Who Say Ni?
The British weather forecast was always very exact /sarc 😀
I seem to remember that the Met’s long range forecasts have had pretty abysmal success in the past.
If its cold its weather if its warmish its climate change, makes sense.
Either way, the alarmists will blame it on “climate change”.
Yep, they’ll simply designate it “extreme weather” that fits their predictions of catastrophe.
My wife is a teacher who, a few years ago, was standing at the front doors of her school with her principal. They were watching the swirling snow of a major snow storm during a regular Canadian winter. He turned to my wife and said: “If this isn’t proof of global warming I don’t know what is.”
This is the powerful delusion we face that has infiltrated a large proportion of our species. Climate Jonestown on a global scale.
Climate Jonestown is the best encapsulation of the phenomenon I’ve heard.
I see that this is “Meteorologists say” and “Scientists say”…..
Monkeys throwing darts at a Dartboard could have come up with that !
“The scientists believe that the jet stream, the high-altitude wind that pushes weather systems across the Atlantic to Britain, will be diverted to hit Britain over the winter.”
That’ll be the beast from the west, then. Amazingly, they can’t forecast into next week with any accuracy, but they can confidently predict 5 months into the future, because CO2.
Well using no ground-breaking analysis, I’ve predicted another very cold winter in eastern Canada (and US), to add to those of the last few years. We had a cool summer with a sprinkling of very few 30C days, each always hyped as heatwaves by worried warmists.. At a cottage the beginning week of August in Eastern Ontario, we had ‘pleasant’ sunny days in the low 20s (20C =68F) and the nights dropped down to 8 -10C! The lakes didnt warm much this summer.
We have also had the coldest first week of September in many yrs, highs struggling to get to the high terns and nighttime temperatures in single digits. Last night it dipped to 4C (39F). Normally first frosts are a month or more away and all summer, nighttime temps were comfortably below 20C. From the house tap, the water has been refrigerator cold all summer.
The ground didnt warm up. Black currants fell off the vine unripened. T- min here hasn’t had the warming everyone talks about. I’m sure people in the Northern States are thinking about another brutal winter, too. Basically, I could comfortably forecast this weather for virtually all of Canada this year.
