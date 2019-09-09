Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Analysts are shocked that oil and gas companies are still investing substantial sums in developing fossil fuel assets, almost like they don’t care about the Paris Agreement.
Oil and gas companies investing £40bn in projects that ‘undermine’ fight against climate change
‘Every oil major is betting heavily against a 1.5C world and investing in projects that are contrary to the Paris goals,’ says report author
Chris Baynes
…
Fossil fuel giants including Shell, BP and ExxonMobil are investing billions in plans that are incompatible with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5C, according to an analysis by the think tank Carbon Tracker.
…
“Every oil major is betting heavily against a 1.5C world and investing in projects that are contrary to the Paris goals,” said Andrew Grant, a former natural resources analyst at Barclays and co-author of the report.
…
Darren Woods, Exxon’s chief executive, this week insisted the world’s rapidly growing demand for energy would not be met by renewables alone. He cited International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that £17 trillion of new investment in energy production is needed by 2040, representing a “compelling investment case” for fossil fuels.
…Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/oil-gas-companies-fossil-fuels-climate-change-global-warming-shell-exxon-a9094946.html
The carbon tracker report is available here.
My guess is oil companies are betting on the Paris Agreement declining into irrelevance long before they get into trouble for their new fossil fuel investments.
There are signs that more forward thinking climate activists are ready to jump ship, and are desperately searching for a new crisis, ranging from a faltering attempt to resurrect the plastics crisis, to low level efforts to kick start the artificial intelligence crisis.
8 thoughts on “Climate Crisis! Companies are Investing Big in New Oil Fields”
“Why are so many environmental disarticulations coming from so many articulate people?”
Anonymous Heins
“Too many fall from great and good for you to doubt the likelihood.”
Robert Frost
They just know that Paris will be ditched within 5 years. And also EXXON knew, remember. That’s what the loonies claim at least. If EXXON knew then, it must surely know now. Follow their lead.
As the Paris Agreement had nations as signatories, I don’t think BP, Exxon, or Shell had an official role there. They probably had observers, but that was it. Someone should inform Mr Baynes of that reality. He’s apparently living in a bubble of fantasy.
LOLOL Billions upon Billions will be collected by governments in tax from each litre or gallon of fuel, and they will not complain about it.. The oil giants know something the average man/woman doesn’t, otherwise they wouldn’t be investing so many billions of dollars/pounds… I agree that plastic needs to be cleaned, as it is everywhere, I hate driving down the road and seeing bottles and wrappers all over the place…
Economic reality Trumps irrational socialist virtue signaling.
The oil executives are watching Obama pay $15 million for a seaside property on Martha’s Vineyard, and thinking: “Even progressives know that though there may be a little problem a century from now, nothing big is going to change near term, so let’s get exploring, drilling , and refining, because economic growth all over the world means rising demand for hydrocarbons.
+50
if that much a century from now
“There are signs that more forward thinking climate activists are ready to jump ship, and are desperately searching for a new crisis, ranging from a faltering attempt to resurrect the plastics crisis, to low level efforts to kick start the artificial intelligence crisis”.
Definitely time for the climate activists to jump ship. Way to much evidence indicating that a doubling of CO2 will only add 1 deg. C + – 0.5 deg. Not the kind of numbers to get liberal donations flowing. The recent democrat climate town hall fiasco makes it difficult to support their impossible agenda. The conservative campaign ads that will draw from that circus will be wonderful, keeping in mind that global warming/climate change policy is all about politics not science. Thank You CNN! (There’s a thank you I never thought I would make).