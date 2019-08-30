Jeffrey Sachs Goes Full Retard on President Trump and Climate Change

Guest “never go full retard” by David Middleton

Robert Downey Jr. got an Oscar nomination for inventing this phrase…

And Jeffrey Sachs clearly went there in this CNN article…

Trump’s failure to fight climate change is a crime against humanity

By Jeffrey Sachs



Updated 12:33 PM ET, Mon August 19, 2019 (CNN) President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and others who oppose action to address human-induced climate change should be held accountable for climate crimes against humanity. They are the authors and agents of systematic policies that deny basic human rights to their own citizens and people around the world, including the rights to life, health, and property. These politicians have blood on their hands, and the death toll continues to rise. Trump remains in willful denial of the thousands of deaths caused by his government’s inept, under-funded, and under-motivated response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017. […] Two independent, detailed epidemiological studies, using different methodologies — one led by researchers at Harvard University and the other by researchers at George Washington University— have estimated that thousands died in the aftermath of Maria. […] The first job of government is to protect the public. Real protection requires climate action on several fronts: educating the public about the growing dire risks of human-induced climate change; enacting legislation and regulations to ensure that families and businesses are kept out of harm’s way, for example by stopping construction in flood plains, and investing in sustainable infrastructure to counteract rising sea levels; anticipating the rising frequency of high-intensity climate-related disasters through science-based preparedness following through on properly scaled disaster-response during and after storm events; and most importantly for the future, spearheading the rapid transition to zero-carbon energy to prevent much greater calamities in the years ahead. […] Recent scientific studies underscore the dire emergency ahead. Professor James Hansen, one of the world’s leading climatologists, has demonstrated that the Earth’s climate has moved above the temperature range that supported the entire 10,000 years of civilization. The risks of catastrophic sea level rise are upon us. […] Darth Vader: “This is CNN.”

So… President Trump is responsible for hurricanes? And for the thousands of deaths caused by academic epidemiological models? The President of the United States does not have to constitutional power to prevent the government of Puerto Rico from being incompetent. Maybe you should try reading the United States Constitution.

Is that the best you can do?

What’s that? You want to babble about climate change some more?

James Hansen, one of the world’s leading climatologists , has demonstrated that the Earth’s climate has moved above the temperature range that supported the entire 10,000 years of civilization.

I generated these plots a year ago. Things haven’t changed much since June 2018.

Figure 1. Hansen et al., 1988 vs Fake Reality. GISTEMP barely touched Scenario B during the 2016-2017 El Niño. It’s spent most of the past 30 years tracking Scenario C, the un-discovery of fire.

Figure 2. Hansen et al., 1988 vs Real Reality, UAH 6.0.

Hansen’s epic fail is even more epic using the more climate-relevant 5-yr averages…

Figure 3. 5-yr average epic fail.

Of course Hansen’s estimated Altithermal (Holocene Climatic Optimum) and Eemian are about 0.5 °C too low.

Here’s what the “the temperature range that supported the entire 10,000 years of civilization” looks like at a common resolution:

Figure 5. Andy May’s Holocene climate reconstruction also indicates that the Little Ice Age featured the coldest climate of the Holocene Epoch. We are currently only slightly warmer than the coldest climate of the Holocene. Older is toward the right.

The red arrow, at 3,000 years BP, is approximately the end of the Holocene Climatic Optimum and the beginning of Neoglaciation.

Figure 6. 3,000 years ago, the Alps were relatively ice-free. Maximum glaciation occurred in the mid-1800’s. (Grossjean et al., 2007). Older is toward the left.

This was the reality before Warmunism:

If the climate models are accurate (they aren’t), the warming that supposedly moved Earth’s temperature above the range “that supported the entire 10,000 years of civilization”, has barely lifted it above “The Ice Age Cometh”…

Figure 8. Modified after IPCC AR4

The risks of catastrophic sea level rise are upon us

Figure 9. Sea level reconstruction from tide gauge data (Jevrejeva et al., 2014). Note rock pick added for scale. Older is toward the left.

Figure 10. Global last 7,000 years, based on Siddall et al., 2003. The error bar for Siddall is ±12 meters.

Figure 11. 1.9 mm/yr since 1861 (Jevrejeva et al., 2014)

The key features of Jevrejeva et al, 2014 (J14) are a falling sea level near the end of Holocene neoglaciation phase and then a steady, secular rise of about 1.9 mm/yr since 1860 as the Earth warmed up from the Little Ice Age.

The steady rise from the Little Ice Age is punctuated by a multi-decadal quasi-periodic fluctuation (a cycle to a geologist)…

Figure 12. J14 exhibits alternating periods of fast (~3 mm/yr) and slow (~1 mm/yr) of sea level rise.

If someone only looked at the data from the early 1990’s onward, they might be tempted to declare an acceleration in sea level rise. I don’t give a rat’s @$$ what Church & White wrote.

J14 is definitely an improvement relative to Jevrejeva et al., 2008 (J08); which failed to capture the falling sea level of the neoglaciation phase. However, we can use J08 to evaluate the risks of catastrophic sea level rise being upon us. If we apply an exponential function to J08 and extrapolate it to the end of this century, we get nearly 1 meter of sea level rise over the next 80 years.

Figure 13. Projected sea level rise through 2100 AD.

However, this would require sea level rise to accelerate to over 20 mm/yr, about twice the rate of the Holocene Transgression.

Figure 14. Sea level rise since the late Pleistocene from Tahitian corals, tide gauges and satellite altimetry.

Now that Marine Ice Cliff Instability has fallen flat on its face and given the total irrelevance of Meltwater Pulse 1a, there’s nothing short of an asteroid impact on the Antarctic Ice Sheet or massive volcanic eruption from below the ice sheet that could trigger this sort of sea level rise.

Besides, Jeffy… if the risks of catastrophic sea level rise were upon us, I seriously doubt that your favorite president would have bought a $15 million beachfront mansion.

Note

I initially starred out the “r” word for two reasons:

In the unlikely event that Dr. Sachs reads this, he might pull a Bill McKibben. I didn’t want to hear any pompous preaching about the inappropriateness of the word in a WUWT post. It isn’t unprecedented.

But, there really isn’t a more appropriate word.

The ice age is coming, the sun’s zooming in

The ice age is coming, the sun’s zooming in

Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin

A nuclear era, but I have no fear

’Cause London is drowning, and I live by the river — The Clash “London Calling,” released in 1979

