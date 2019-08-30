Jeffrey Sachs Goes Full Retard on President Trump and Climate Change

Guest “never go full retard” by David Middleton
Robert Downey Jr. got an Oscar nomination for inventing this phrase…
And Jeffrey Sachs clearly went there in this CNN article…
Trump’s failure to fight climate change is a crime against humanity
By Jeffrey Sachs
Updated 12:33 PM ET, Mon August 19, 2019
(CNN) President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and others who oppose action to address human-induced climate change should be held accountable for climate crimes against humanity. They are the authors and agents of systematic policies that deny basic human rights to their own citizens and people around the world, including the rights to life, health, and property. These politicians have blood on their hands, and the death toll continues to rise.
Trump remains in willful denial of the thousands of deaths caused by his government’s inept, under-funded, and under-motivated response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017.
[…]
Two independent, detailed epidemiological studies, using different methodologies — one led by researchers at Harvard University and the other by researchers at George Washington University— have estimated that thousands died in the aftermath of Maria.
[…]
The first job of government is to protect the public. Real protection requires climate action on several fronts: educating the public about the growing dire risks of human-induced climate change; enacting legislation and regulations to ensure that families and businesses are kept out of harm’s way, for example by stopping construction in flood plains, and investing in sustainable infrastructure to counteract rising sea levels; anticipating the rising frequency of high-intensity climate-related disasters through science-based preparedness following through on properly scaled disaster-response during and after storm events; and most importantly for the future, spearheading the rapid transition to zero-carbon energy to prevent much greater calamities in the years ahead.
[…]
Recent scientific studies underscore the dire emergency ahead. Professor James Hansen, one of the world’s leading climatologists, has demonstrated that the Earth’s climate has moved above the temperature range that supported the entire 10,000 years of civilization. The risks of catastrophic sea level rise are upon us.
[…]Darth Vader: “This is CNN.”
So… President Trump is responsible for hurricanes? And for the thousands of deaths caused by academic epidemiological models? The President of the United States does not have to constitutional power to prevent the government of Puerto Rico from being incompetent. Maybe you should try reading the United States Constitution.
What’s that? You want to babble about climate change some more?
James Hansen, one of the world’s leading
climatologists, has demonstrated that the Earth’s climate has moved above the temperature range that supported the entire 10,000 years of civilization.
I generated these plots a year ago. Things haven’t changed much since June 2018.
Hansen’s epic fail is even more epic using the more climate-relevant 5-yr averages…
Of course Hansen’s estimated Altithermal (Holocene Climatic Optimum) and Eemian are about 0.5 °C too low.
Here’s what the “the temperature range that supported the entire 10,000 years of civilization” looks like at a common resolution:
The red arrow, at 3,000 years BP, is approximately the end of the Holocene Climatic Optimum and the beginning of Neoglaciation.
This was the reality before Warmunism:
If the climate models are accurate (they aren’t), the warming that supposedly moved Earth’s temperature above the range “that supported the entire 10,000 years of civilization”, has barely lifted it above “The Ice Age Cometh”…
The risks of catastrophic sea level rise are upon us
The key features of Jevrejeva et al, 2014 (J14) are a falling sea level near the end of Holocene neoglaciation phase and then a steady, secular rise of about 1.9 mm/yr since 1860 as the Earth warmed up from the Little Ice Age.
The steady rise from the Little Ice Age is punctuated by a multi-decadal quasi-periodic fluctuation (a cycle to a geologist)…
If someone only looked at the data from the early 1990’s onward, they might be tempted to declare an acceleration in sea level rise. I don’t give a rat’s @$$ what Church & White wrote.
J14 is definitely an improvement relative to Jevrejeva et al., 2008 (J08); which failed to capture the falling sea level of the neoglaciation phase. However, we can use J08 to evaluate the risks of catastrophic sea level rise being upon us. If we apply an exponential function to J08 and extrapolate it to the end of this century, we get nearly 1 meter of sea level rise over the next 80 years.
However, this would require sea level rise to accelerate to over 20 mm/yr, about twice the rate of the Holocene Transgression.
Now that Marine Ice Cliff Instability has fallen flat on its face and given the total irrelevance of Meltwater Pulse 1a, there’s nothing short of an asteroid impact on the Antarctic Ice Sheet or massive volcanic eruption from below the ice sheet that could trigger this sort of sea level rise.
Besides, Jeffy… if the risks of catastrophic sea level rise were upon us, I seriously doubt that your favorite president would have bought a $15 million beachfront mansion.
Note
I initially starred out the “r” word for two reasons:
- In the unlikely event that Dr. Sachs reads this, he might pull a Bill McKibben.
- I didn’t want to hear any pompous preaching about the inappropriateness of the word in a WUWT post. It isn’t unprecedented.
But, there really isn’t a more appropriate word.
The ice age is coming, the sun’s zooming in
The ice age is coming, the sun’s zooming in— The Clash “London Calling,” released in 1979
Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin
A nuclear era, but I have no fear
’Cause London is drowning, and I live by the river
Sachs will go home empty handed, in the end.
He went full retard…one of the first, and worst, to do so.
He was the first sure sign I saw of Sci Am’s fall from greatness.
He has led many down the path of delusional darkness.
So smart he is full retard.
He will go home empty handed.
Yes, Sachs is one of the reasons I stopped reading “Scientific American” many years ago.
Yep… His pathetic “Sustainable Developments” column was the straw that broke the camel’s back for us.
No better than NatGeo now. Loved both mags as a youth, now just a waste of trees.
Likewise.
World Economic Forum or Worlds Blankiest Blank? I would go with the latter!
Most Roman ports are above the current sea level in the Med. How does that equate to claimed sea level rise? Is the landmass really rising, or is Fig 10 (fig 8) incorrect?
BTW, the key to this graph says both m and mm, so which is it? Meters sounds too big, while millimetres sounds too small. And how can you have error bars of 12m ??
With landmasses rising and falling all over the globe, and with tidal ranges of several meters, and with the sea around Britain being 140m higher than the sea around the Caribbean, calculating sea levels to the nearest mm does not appear to as simple or as possible as people claim.
It is a bit like trying to measure the temperature all over the globe, from tropics to poles, through all the weather patterns and all the seasons, and coming up with a single temperature for the annual-world. I mean, who would be so daft as to propose that? Oh, wait a minute…..
Ralph
Oh, I see what you did there!
ralfellis – August 30, 2019 at 3:17 am
Ralfellis, …… put a “date” on the Roman ports you want to talk about.
Cairo was a sea port. If sea levels were rising the delta would be swamped and Cairo would be a sea port again. It isn’t.
Wait…Cairo is inland.
Alexandria was a seaport.
The Lighthouse at Alexandria?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:AlexLighthouse01.jpg
Now a submerged ruin.
Not my area of expertise to be sure, but was Cairo an inland port? Like it is now?
Great Pyramids at Giza (near Cairo):
29.977880, 31.132770
The Siddall reconstruction is in m. Jevrejeva is in mm. Both are plotted at the same scale. Siddall has an error bar of +/-12 m.
Here is the original reconstruction.
They not in the paper that reconstructions like these have very large margins of error.
The president is guilty. Shouts the gullible activist. But why should the activist be innocent?
“I generated these plots a year ago. Things haven’t changed much since June 2018.”
And in the UK the Boris the Animal, PM, after one of the longest sessions of parliament has decided as is normal to have a new session of parliament. Again nothing much has changed.
But despite nothing much changing, the opposition, the “we must stop the democratic will of the people” brigade are flipping their lids like two year olds having a tantrum.
Good posting, David. Figure 14, the Holocene Transgression, shows what it is like to leave an intra-glacial phase and journey into an inter-glacial phase. The CAGW crowd, now NOT including ex-President Obama, somehow believe the White Guys and their SUV’s cannot just prevent the next fall into an intra-glacial phase, but provoke another major Transgression.
By the way, thanks for using a Hard-Rock Geologists pick for scale.
Shouldn’t that Estwing Rock Pick be scaled at the full height of the chart? (fig. 9)
The chart is -250 up to +250 which would equal the 500 mm of the rock pick.
“The first job of government is to protect the public,” writes Jeffrey Sachs.
Luckily for us, Jeffrey, the Constitution prohibits the US government from protecting us from BS, nonsense, and propaganda from the likes of you. You are free to express your opinions without fear of government interference, and the rest of us (including Trump) are free to mock and/or ignore you.
I wonder does the financier know of Bank of England Carney’s motion to replace the Dollar with a Synthetic Hegemonic Currency, only for uinlimited green investment? Would he openly call for such a move?
And ex-NY FED Pres. Dudley openly saying the FED should decide the election, no Trump of course?
I think Sachs, Dudley, Carney are really terrified what the reaction of the White House will be to the imminent crash.
But hey, why wait for the crash – go for Glass-Steagall bank separation right now.
Let Sachs, Carney go green with envy as we become spacefaring , fusion economies with absolutely no need to rescue them or their $15 quadrillion utterly banrupt racket.
The temperature range for the Altithermal and Eemian is too low, particularly for the Eemian. Indeed it is difficult to find a site where the difference wasn’t larger than that during the Eemian/Sangamonian, except for some tropical ocean areas.
Yep, the range is at least 0.5 °C too low. Central Greenland at least 1.5 °C warmer during the “Altithermal” and 5 °C warmer during the Eemian.
This is an interesting question that I have dedicated quite a lot of time to study. The farther North your proxy the biggest the difference. My best estimate for a global temperature anomaly based on glaciology, biology, and marine sedimentation data is that the Holocene Climatic Optimum was between 1-1.5°C warmer than the bottom of the Little Ice Age. We should be warmer than 5000 BP but cooler than the HCO.
Still nobody doing the sort of self sufficient farming on Greenland that the Vikings did. We know they were growing grain crops for what…hundreds of years?
But yeah…hottest year evah!
Meanwhile, glaciers have stopped retreating in Glacier National Park, or so it was reported.
Excerpt from article:
Historical records prove the above stated fact, to wit:
Hannibal lucked out when he decided to march his army and herd of elephants across the Alps to attack the Romans in 218 BC because there surely could not have been many glaciers or heavy snowpack blocking his route since documented history proves he accomplished that feat.
Read more @ http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hannibal's_Crossing_of_the_Alps
“human-induced climate change” – what nonsense!
Go to : https://sg-climate1.0fees.us and see evidence of no
such thing!
Dave, Sachs is a public figure and satire and parody are protected speech.
So the R word?
Meh.
It was in a Hollywood movie made by frickin snowflakes.
G7 $21,000,000 to fight the Amazon forest fires ???? (but what about climate change ??? )
FIRE !!!! the Paris Cathedral FIRE $8,000,000,000 ( $5,000,000,000 revived )Yep, Politics =no-brains.
C N N = Chit Not News
How many thousands of times have I listened to that Clash record and never did it dawn on me what was being said.
Great catch David.
What is Sachs doing to fight ‘Climate Change’?
That doesn’t look like a sack-cloth suit he’s wearing and I doubt if his current address is a cave up in the Adirondacks. Ohhh… everybody else is supposed to do what he says, not him. Yeah… sure… uh-huh…
Old saw, updated: “Everyone talks about
the weather‘Climate Change’, but nobody does anything about the weather‘Climate change.
Hansen suggested 350ppm was a fair starting point. Will 350ppm hold off the neoglaciation or is this nonsense?
Comments please.
(Thanks to David for https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/11/07/president-trump-says-our-climate-is-fabulous-and-the-climate-the-hottest-in-modern-human-history-can-change-back-on-its-own/)
Holocene highstand research excepted.
He suggested it was the tipping point. We are way past that!
When deluded Leftist fools are losing argument, they can’t pound the facts, so they pound the table and have temper tantrums like the spoiled little brats they are….
CAGW is already a completely disconfirmed hypothesis given the gigantic disparity between hypothetical projections on EVERYTHING vs empirical observations: global temps, severe weather incidence, sea level rise, Antarctic Land Ice loss, ocean pH, crop yields, droughts, desertification, CH4 concentrations, etc.,
As the inevitable demise of the CAGW Hoax nears, the decibel level and th outrageous catastrophic projections and accusations will rise proportionally.
Leftists need a good spanking and be sent to their rooms without supper like the spoiled infantile brats that they are.
Although the end of the HCO varies depending on the site and the proxy I think it can be defended based on multiple evidence that on global terms the Neoglaciation started at the abrupt cooling event that took place at 5200-5000 BP and that among lots of evidence permanently buried Ötzi in ice until 1990.
https://judithcurry.com/2017/05/28/nature-unbound-iii-holocene-climate-variability-part-b/
Evidence is presented in figures 43 and 44.
You’ve got more to worry about – PBS Nova showing rich chicks in a diesel powered boat scuba diving in all these nice place…telling us the ocean is turning to acid….oysters can’t grow in a (human populated/polluted) bay in WA….and it’s….it’s….all due to CO2!!!!!!!!!