@Newsweek goes full retard

From the “Surely this is satire. Sadly, no” department comes this wild claim from Newsweek and writer Nayanika Mathur
Excerpts:
The reasons why big cats turn on humans are complex and can be specific to individuals. But they can no longer be explained outside the context of climate change. Biodiversity depletion, habitat loss, extreme weather events, and a greater struggle over natural resources are affecting how animals live across the entire Indian subcontinent, and indeed the world. We should look to the case of Avni not for the peculiar baiting method, but rather for what her life and death tells us about the climate crisis.
…
It is becoming increasingly difficult for us to deny or look away from the effects of climate change. The climate is changing, bringing with it not just dry river beds or extreme weather events but big cats into cities, too. When leopards walk almost to the gates of New Delhi, or lounge on golf courses in Gurgaon, this isn’t an animal that is merely lost or straying.
…
When a tigress keeps hanging around people and, unfortunately, develops a taste for human flesh, this isn’t just one aberrant big cat. Avni and other big cats are symptomatic of what climate change is doing to our present. Categories and distinctions that we took for granted—such as tiger land versus human land—no longer apply, if they ever really did.
Another way to understand the climate breakdown, through the life of Avni and other big cats with similar fates in India, is as an irretrievable collapse of the commonsensical.
Nayanika Mathur is an associate professor in the anthropology of South Asia at the University of Oxford.
Is there any other kind of tiger, besides a “man-eating” tiger ?
I mean tigers get hungry, and if “man” presents as an easy meal…..
There is a parallel to CAGW. It is the low fat hypothesis. It became official government policy. It was based on bad science. Dissenters had their careers wrecked. link
It is widely accepted in the mainstream media that climate skeptics are in the same camp as flat Earthers. It was the same for anyone who doubted the low fat hypothesis. It has almost nothing to do with science because it is now ideology.
The media and most politicians have learned no lessons from the low fat fiasco.
Climastrology and nutritional science are two sides of the same coin. Nutritional guidelines are a farce and the worsening health of the population after they were adopted are evidence of that.
I can accept habitat loss and urban and farm developments encroaching further into existing habitat as reasons for higher tiger attacks. And dry river beds becoming more common is far more likely the result of both ground water pumping (lowering water tables) and to increasing river water diversions to supply growing populations and agriculture. CC is irrelevant in all of that.
But of course with editors tasking them to write about a politicized climate agenda, the science illiterate journalist will make ignorant articles and wild claims about CC.
This ignorant-level 10 Alarmism is only going to get worse. Not better in the coming 18 months. The Climate Scam is failing across the world, not because the science is mostly a fraud, but because the economic price demanded by the Climate Alarmists is far too high when China and India are doing nothing to curb their emissions until at least 2030.
Besides everything we know Trump is doing to ignore the climate scam …
– Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro just fired the head of a government-backed climate forum, after the group organized states to work around the right-wing federal government’s ambiguous positions on climate change. And Bolsonaro is likely to pull Brazil out of the Paris Agreement.
– France has had to pull back its gas taxes under the Yellow Vest protests.
– Boris Johnson is set to become UK PM and finalize Brexit, as a slap to globailization.
– Australia just defeated Labour’s pro-climate change candidates to continue to a push for continued coal and iron ore mining for their economy.
And the US’s Energy Dominance economy keeps steaming ahead. Dark days for an alarmist. All they’ve got left in their toolbox now is more spittle-spewing shrieking, wailing, and gnashing of their teeth.
Today’s lesson in biology from an associate professor in the anthropology.
BTW, this is the climate scientists basic argumentum ad ignorantium:
‘But they can no longer be explained outside the context of climate change.’
“We can’t explain it, so it MUST BE climate change.”
When leopards walk almost to the gates of New Delhi, or lounge on golf courses in Gurgaon, this …means they are not being hunted and have lost their fear of humans
If climate change can force walruses to plunge to their deaths off cliffs it follows that more tigers could become man eaters.