Florida’s Climate Crisis and Sea Level Rise Non Sequitur

Guest crisis-bashing by David Middleton
Florida faces a climate crisis as Democratic candidates take the debate stage
By Drew Kann, CNN
Wed June 26, 2019
(CNN)Presidential candidate Jay Inslee was not happy when the Democratic National Committee shot down his request to hold a climate crisis-focused debate.
…the global climate emergency…
The debates are being held in Miami, one of the major cities most vulnerable to the effects of the climate crisis.
Unlike in past primaries, many Democratic contenders are treating the climate crisis as a major campaign issue.
Inslee’s entire campaign is built around taking on the climate crisis…
Many leading Democrats have said they support the Green New Deal, an ambitious and sweeping set of policy proposals to address climate change…
But for Floridians who will be tuned into the debates, the effects of this climate emergency…
CNN
And now for the non sequitur…
All of Miami Beach is low-lying, but parts are just a foot or two above sea level, making it prone to flooding during storms and extreme high tides, according to Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales. Add the estimated 9 inches that sea levels have risen in the region in the past 100 years, and you have a recipe for costly flooding.
Then there is the problem of the very ground on which Miami Beach and much of South Florida sits.
Made from the remnants of ancient coral reefs, the porous limestone beneath the region is not unlike Swiss cheese, with natural underground “pipes” that allow water to bubble up to the surface, according to Jayantha Obeysekera, director of Florida International University’s Sea Level Rise Solutions Center.
This geology, combined with sea level rise, has left parts of Miami Beach, Miami and other parts of South Florida dealing with flooding — even on days when there is no rain in the forecast.CNN
The nature of Florida’s geology does not follow from the climate crisis myth… Nor does the climate crisis myth follow from the nature of Florida’s geology.
The bedrock in parts of Florida is “made from the remnants of ancient coral reefs” because, not so long ago, it was underwater, when sea level was 1-2m higher than it is today. There are also “remnants of ancient coral reefs” outboard and in much deeper water than modern coral reefs, because, also not so long ago, sea level was about 100m lower than it is today. This called glacioeustasy. It’s what sea level does during ice ages. We are fortunate to be living in an interglacial stage of an ice age.
Sea level isn’t doing anything now that it hasn’t been doing for the past 200 years…
Or 7,000 years…
Or 12,000 years…
Or 800,000 years…
To the extent sea level rise (SLR) may have “accelerated” since 1993, it’s just back to doing what it was doing in the mid-20th century.
Florida’s flooding “crisis” is the nature of its geology. This has been the effect of rising sea level…
Dean Wormer, how much inundation of the Florida coastline has occurred?
Here’s a topographic profile to demonstrate the effects of 14cm of sea level rise on the Miami Beach area…
And on to bad science fiction…
Miami Beach is spending $500 million to address the most vulnerable parts of the city by raising roads and installing pump stations to shore up flood-prone areas.
Miami voters passed a $400 million bond measure, of which nearly $200 million will go toward solutions for sea level rise and flood prevention.
But those millions will fund only a fraction of the work that needs to be done, with sea levels projected to rise as much as 6 feet by 2100.
It is physically impossible for global sea level to even rise by as much as 3 feet over the next 80 years…
And please don’t babble about Meltwater Pulse 1a or Marine Ice Cliff Instability.
Mr. Kann spends the rest of the article prattling about “red tides, septic tanks and hurricanes.” His scientific qualifications consist of a BA in magazines, an MS in journalism, about 10 years of experience as a video producer and his apparent woke-ness.
References
Brock, J.C., M. Palaseanu-Lovejoy, C.W. Wright, & A. Nayegandhi. (2008). “Patch-reef morphology as a proxy for Holocene sea-level variability, Northern Florida Keys, USA”. Coral Reefs. 27. 555-568. 10.1007/s00338-008-0370-y.
Jevrejeva, S. , J.C. Moore, A. Grinsted, A.P. Matthews, G. Spada. 2014. “Trends and acceleration in global and regional sea levels since 1807”. Global and Planetary Change. %vol 113, 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2013.12.004 https://www.psmsl.org/products/reconstructions/jevrejevaetal2014.php
Siddall M, Rohling EJ, Almogi-Labin A, Hemleben C, Meischner D, Scmelzer I, Smeed DA (2003). “Sea-level fluctuations during the last glacial cycle”. Nature 423:853–858 LINK
Spratt, R. M. and Lisiecki, L. E.: “A Late Pleistocene sea level stack”. Clim. Past, 12, 1079-1092, https://doi.org/10.5194/cp-12-1079-2016, 2016.
16 thoughts on “Florida’s Climate Crisis and Sea Level Rise Non Sequitur”
The entire dopacrapic debate could be summarized by:
blah, blah, blah…
blah?
BLAH! (applause) blah,blah,blah…..(cheering)
The debate was remarkably similar to 2016 presidential debates in one respect: there is exactly one guy on stage who appeared to be sincere. (His opponents didn’t bother to hide their own disbelieve in the ideas they were promoted).
Unfortunately, the guy declared total war on virtually every industry:
“We must stand to Wall Street”
“We must annihilate Fossil Fuels”
“We must take on Pharmaceuticals”
…
And the linear trend presupposes there is no cooling trend over the next 80 years.
A quote from presidential debate 2020:
“Mr President, you said you do not believe in climate change?”
“Tell me more about the climate: how much do you believe the climate has changed so far? Is it that much or that much?” (Shows a inch, then two of a distance between the thumb and the index finger.
I am reminded of this supplimental item.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/12/07/miamis-vice/
Aquifer extraction and subsequent subsidence is many times more intense and entirely man-made.
Doesn’t the weight of those highrises on the beaches of Miami have something to do with subsidence, if there is any?
And why would ANYONE with a working brain build big buildings on what is essential a flood plain, in the first place?
The Highrises shouldn’t have any direct effect on the beaches as they would be anchored into bedrock at their respective foundations. They shouldn’t place any downward perssure on the beach but would on the bedrock below. The average weight for a typical 50 story highrise is in the neighborhood of 250,000 tons or roughly 3,333,333cu ft. or a boulder 100′ thich and roughly the size of a football field.
“Bedrock” is a relative term… In southeast Florida, its the ancient coral reefs they are calling “bedrock”. Most people think of bedrock as granite, but its actually whatever is down under a spot that provides enough strength to build large heavy buildings on.
https://pubs.usgs.gov/pp/2007/1751/professional-paper/geologic-setting.html
This limestone is very porous and is being dissolved by slightly acidic water as we speak, but you can build on it. Here are some stats from building a skyscraper in Miami:
““Now, construction on-site continues at a steady pace, and we look forward to delivering Panorama Tower, a global landmark development of which the City of Miami and its residents will be very proud,” he added.Some 14,677 cubic yards of cement were poured for the foundation.Additional details of the main mat pour at Panorama Tower include: 584 auger cast piles as deep as 120 feet totaled 16 miles in length; over 3,500 tons of reinforcing steel installed (enough to make almost 4,000 Volkswagen Beatles); 13.5 million pounds of cement; 15.3 million pounds of sand; 25.8 million pounds of rock; 495,000 gallons of water; and six concrete pumps running continuously, averaging almost 100 cubic yards per hour.”
So the pilings are poured up to to 120 feet into the limestone bedrock. They would have already tested (likely seismic) for voids.
In theory, the bedrock is a massive rigid rock formation and because it is so heavy, will not move just because you build a tiny 87 story skyscraper on it. You should not get subsidence from bedrock. You need a pliable layer of clay, salt (any salt not just sodium chloride), soil, silt, or something like that to get subsidence from pulling out water and oil from the ground (although you can increase the rate of sink hole collapse in limestone bedrock). For example, oil is often trapped under a layer of salt (called a salt dome) and if you pump it and the water out the ground, the area above will start sinking as the salt moves into the low pressure area you create.
Of course, the other factor not mentioned by the climate alarmists, or even by the author of this post, is that Miami Beach is not a natural beach anyway – there was a tiny sliver of very low lying sandspit about 120 years ago .. and when all those channels were dredged in Biscayne Bay, including “Government Cut” and the Intracoastal Waterway, all that dredge spoil was pumped up on that tiny sliver of a sand spit to make … ta da! Miami Beach.
Virtually ALL of Florida’s beaches require frequent renourishment (at least every two to four years) to keep them from washing away due to – not SLR – normal storms, currents, wind and waves, and other normal erosional processes. Each such renourishment project dumps anywhere from two to four feet of new sand on the beach. Tourist bed tax dollars pay for that cost.
That those pioneers of coastal dredging did not think to make Miami Beach a few feet higher, and thus plan ahead for several centuries of sea level rise to come .. well, what do you expect? That was the beginning of the 20th century.
However, do not weep for Miami Beach, which still has some of the most expensive real estate in North America … all those condo towers they’ve been building for the last quarter century are all set up high on fill with first floor elevations such as to deal with not only sea level rise but also 16 foot hurricane storm surges. Those buildings won’t be flooding any time during their projected lifetime. And as for the rest, again, it’ll still be at least another couple of centuries at current SLR before those old pre-code buildings, if they still exist then (which is doubful in the extreme) have to worry about flooding.
More or less the case for most barrier islands. Without dredging and replenishing beach sand, these islands would have not stayed where they are. If I remember correctly, one of the fortifications at Ft. Pickens, near Pensacola, is now on the opposite side of the barrier island from where it was built.
There is also the problem of forts being built near the end of the barrier to shell the inlet. Ends move around a lot, jetties help. Fort Livingston on the west end of Grande Terre has been surrounded by rocks to protect it. To the E the state Marine Lab is going into the water like much of the western part of Dauphin Island. Across the unjettied inlet from the fort is Grande Isle which I have read is rotating, forget which way. I have lived and worked on several and known geologists working on their processes; barrier Islands are long term uninhabitable places, kept by great fossil fuel subsidies.
If you look at the 1994 topo map, you can see where the beach has been “built out” since 1950.
Is not Miami soil being compressed by the structures and the land level sinking?
There’s a reason FL man is a meme. Totally deserved.
When my corporate department was building stores in Florida about 25 years ago I visited one of our construction sites and in a discussion with one of my field engineers we got into the issue of ground water. It was two or three feet below the surface, as I recall, in that particular area but the surface showed no evidence of such. Not at all like the “sub irrigated” land we can into in some of the mountain states, which we in the Midwest called marsh or wetlands with cattail growing on it. Makes a difference in what type of foundation one uses. Or if one builds there at all!