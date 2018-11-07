President Trump says our climate is “fabulous” and that “the climate, the hottest in modern human history, can change back on its own.”

Guest amateur climatologizing by David Middleton
In my daily search for stupid and/or ignorant news articles about climate change, I ran across a couple of recent “gems” from Business Insider.
Gem #1 Our “Fabulous” Climate
Trump suggests the climate may actually be ‘fabulous’ after an ominous UN report on looming disaster
Sinéad Baker Oct. 10, 2018
- President Donald Trump on Tuesday sought to cast doubt on a UN report on climate change that had dire warnings about how little time we have to stop a global catastrophe.
- Trump suggested that the world’s climate might actually be “fabulous” and that he’d seen reports expressing that position.
- The UN report outlines the effects of global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
- Trump has previously called climate change a “hoax,” and last year he announced he would pull the US out of the Paris climate accord.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast doubt on a United Nations report warning that we have just 12 years to curb climate change by suggesting it wasn’t more credible than reports that say the environment is “fabulous.”
[…]
Sinéad Baker’s qualifications as a climate scientist:
- City, University of London, Master’s, Investigative Journalism, 2017 – 2018
- Trinity College, Dublin, Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), English Literature and Philosophy 2012 – 2016
Note to Sinéad: The current climate *is* fabulous. All of the warming since the 1600’s has lifted Earth’s climate comfortably out of the Little Ice Age, which was the coldest climate of the Holocene, barely warmer than the Pleistocene Bølling-Allerød glacial interstadial in Central Greenland.
Compared to most of the rest of the Holocene, the current Fabulous-ocene could only be more fabulous if it was a bit warmer.
Regarding the “dire warnings about how little time we have to stop a global catastrophe”…
And who could have possibly guessed that there are only 0.6 °C of separation between a “Fabulous Climate” and “The Ice Age Cometh?”
Gem #2 The Earth Will Deny Climate Science and Cool Back Down
This one is a veritable treasure trove…
Trump says he thinks the Earth will cool back down, denying his own administration’s climate change report
Alex Lockie Nov. 5, 2018
- President Donald Trump said he hasn’t seen his own government’s National Climate Assessment, but he doubts its grim conclusions and thinks the climate can change back on its own.
- The Trump administration’s own scientists say it’s overwhelmingly clear that humans are causing climate change and that its repercussions could ravage the US and the world.
- But Trump said he thinks the climate, the hottest in modern human history, can change back on its own.
President Donald Trump said he hasn’t seen his own government’s National Climate Assessment, but he doubts its grim conclusions and thinks the climate can change back on its own.
[…]
The US military and other sections of the government have had to grapple with the reality of rising water levels that threaten naval bases and populations around the globe.
[…]
While Trump admitted humans “certainly contribute” to the hottest climate in modern human history, he also said he could produce scientific reports that dispute human-caused climate change.
In response to the UN report, Trump said in October that the climate may actually be “fabulous,” and not in danger.
“Is there climate change? Yeah,” said Trump to Axios.
“Will it go back like this?” Trump asked, making an up and down waving motion with his hand. “I mean will it change back? Probably, that’s what I think.”
“I believe it goes this way,” he said, again waving his hand up and down.
“We do have an impact, but I don’t believe the impact is nearly what some scientists say, and other scientists dispute those findings very strongly,” Trump said.
[…]
Trump has championed policies, like the use of coal for power, that scientists blame for releasing carbon dioxide, a key greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. In defense of his preference for coal, Trump has said he doesn’t want to combat climate change at the expense of US jobs.
These were some of the reasons why Trump pulled the US out of the global Paris agreement to combat climate change in 2017.
While Trump correctly stated that the Earth’s climate changes regularly over time, it does so on a geologic time scale, rather than in a matter of generations. And scientists warn that our extensive burning of greenhouse gases has set off a period of warming that has thrown the Earth’s natural cycle out of whack.
Alex Lockie’s qualifications as a climate scientist:
- Georgia State University, Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Rhetoric and Composition/Writing Studies, 2012 – 2015
His LinkedIn page also says he’s an expert in writing, social media and copy editing.
Where to start?
The US military and other sections of the government have had to grapple with the reality of rising water levels that threaten naval bases and populations around the globe.
Just imagine if the Navy had to deal with the Holocene Highstand!
But Trump said he thinks the climate, the hottest in modern human history, can change back on its own.
“The hottest in modern human history?” Modern humans possibly date back more than 800,000 years. We know that several previous Pleistocene interglacial stages were at least as hot, if not hotter, than the Holocene interglacial stage.
So… We can probably assume Mr. Lockie wasn’t referring to the hottest climate in modern-human history, he must have been referring to the hottest climate in modern history, which it may very well be.
Modern history, the modern period or the modern era, is the linear, global, historiographical approach to the time frame after post-classical history.[1][2] Modern history can be further broken down into periods:
- The early modern period began approximately in the early 16th century; notable historical milestones included the European Renaissance, the Age of Discovery, and the Protestant Reformation.[3][4]
- The late modern period began approximately in the mid-18th century; notable historical milestones included the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Industrial Revolution, the Great Divergence, and the Russian Revolution. It took all of human history up to 1804 for the world’s population to reach 1 billion; the next billion came just over a century later, in 1927.[5]
- Contemporary history is the span of historic events from approximately 1945 that are immediately relevant to the present time.
This article primarily covers the 1800–1950 time period with a brief summary of 1500–1800.
[…]
It may currently be as warm as, or even slightly warmer than, it was during the Medieval Climatic Optimum…
Even if it does get a little warmer than the Medieval Climatic Optimum, as I explained to Sinéad, being hotter than the 1500’s to 1800’s is a “good thing.”
Glaciers were generally advancing from the Holocene Climate Optimum (ca 9-5 ka) until the mid-1800’s. This period is known as Neoglaciation.
Retreating Glaciers = Good
Advancing Glaciers = Bad
But Trump said he thinks the climate… can change back on its own.
Note to Alex: It can… and has… repeatedly…
.
It can warm all by itself, ignoring low CO2 levels…
It can cool all by itself, ignoring high CO2 levels…
While Trump correctly stated that the Earth’s climate changes regularly over time, it does so on a geologic time scale, rather than in a matter of generations.
Alex, did you not read a word I just wrote? The Little Ice Age occurred over a matter of decades, as did the Younger Dryas glacial stadial and all of the Dansgaard–Oeschger, Heinrich and Bond events.
And scientists warn that our extensive burning of greenhouse gases has set off a period of warming that has thrown the Earth’s natural cycle out of whack.
We don’t even break out of the noise level of “the Earth’s natural cycle”…
All of this…
May have played a small role in this…
Trump has championed policies, like the use of coal for power, that scientists blame for releasing carbon dioxide, a key greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. In defense of his preference for coal, Trump has said he doesn’t want to combat climate change at the expense of US jobs.
Note to Sinéad & Alex… You have jobs.
President Trump is correct on both counts. The climate is fabulous and it will eventually cool back down and become decidedly un-fabulous.
FORECASTING THE FUTURE. We can now try to decide if we are now in an interglacial stage, with other glacials to follow, or if the world has finally emerged from the Cenozoic Ice Age. According to the Milankovitch theory, fluctuations of radiation of the type shown in Fig. 16-18 must continue and therefore future glacial stages will continue. According to the theory just described, as long as the North and South Poles retain their present thermally isolated locations, the polar latitudes will be frigid; and as the Arctic Ocean keeps oscillating between ice-free and ice-covered states, glacial-interglacial climates will continue.
Finally, regardless of which theory one subscribes to, as long as we see no fundamental change in the late Cenozoic climate trend, and the presence of ice on Greenland and Antarctica indicates that no change has occurred, we can expect that the fluctuations of the past million years will continue.
Donn, William L. Meteorology. 4th Edition. McGraw-Hill 1975. pp 463-464
What are my qualifications for criticizing Business Insider’s climate science experts? A BS in Earth Science (Geology) earned during That 70’s Climate Science Show and 37 years experience in the Climate Wrecking Industry.
Now, I have to get back to my job and find some more oil… MAGA!
Holocene climate has been defabulizing since the peak of its Climatic Optimum warmth some 7800 years ago.
But it has refabulized since the depths of the LIA during the Maunder Minimum over 300 years ago.
The trend however is not our friend. Anything humans can do to keep the returning cold at bay is a good thing.
John Tillman
Upvote!
Fire up the engines and boilers and think about adaptation as well. Yes we can, too.
We must also keep increasing atmospheric CO2 to save life on Earth. Over the last many millions of years, CO2 levels have been trending towards zero since life sequesters CO2 at a faster rate than the Earth can naturally replenish it. This is a trend towards extinction and we came far too close during the last ice age. The long term danger is not a little bit of warming from more atmospheric CO2, but extinction from running out of atmospheric CO2 and without intervention by man, this could be the consequence of the next, inevitable ice age. It’s unconscionable that real dangers are so causally denied in the name of climate alarmism with no justification other than to support the UNFCCC’s repressive agenda.
But more importantly, ‘change on its own’ means free. Free in a money sense, free of world carbon tax directives, free of redistribution of wealth schemes at the UN, free of carbon slush funds supporting other loss of freedoms and controls in over reach government or vote buying, and free of science scare tactics with the media working to subvert public policy choice.
MAGA – Making Anthropocene Great Again!
The true amateur climatologizing is done by those who write the gems quoted in the article. They love to write about what misguided, incompetent people in scientific-looking positions preach. Their love (amor) is for their writing, NOT the truth of their writing.
it’s still not as warm as estimates for the Roman Warm Period, let alone the Holocene Thermal Maximum, but we are doomed anyway?
Tom
I know the Romans bitched about the miserable Scottish weather when garrisoned there. I haven’t seen any reports of them bitching about the weather in Rome being to hot to bear.
Definitely! As the warming in mostly at higher latitudes, places like Scotland might actually acquire a more tolerable climate. From bloody cold to sorta cold?
Ha.
As a Canadian I’d be happy with 5 months of winter, instead of 6.
“it’s still not as warm as estimates for the Roman Warm Period, let alone the Holocene Thermal Maximum”
It is still not as warm as the temperatures in the 1930’s. At least, not in the United States. In the United States, the hottest recent period has been the 1930’s, with the warmest recent year, 2016, being 0.4C cooler than the highpoint of the 1930’s.
There’s no need to go any farther back in history than that. Unless, of course, you think the temperature profile of the US is limited to only the US and doesn’t apply to the rest of the globe.
The problem with dealing with Hockey Stick global charts and using them in comparisons is your results will be based on lies so therefore your results will be worthless to science.
And as the best long term instrumental records are from the US, most of the claims of warming since then are reconstructions, or whatever made up temperatures are called currently.
The Bachelor of Arts in journalism and literature crowd gets hired by those media outlets precisely because their scientifically illiterate mind allows them to write climate porn and CAGW propaganda with a guilt-free conscience. Their personal peer circle and social circles do not intersect with those of science ethics and methods.
According to PBS Newshour, 90% of the Greenland ice mass already thawed in just one month.
Excerpt:
The author was PBS NewsHour’s “Reporter/Producer on Science and Climate Change.” When they hired someone to fill that position, they chose a young girl with a fresh BA degree in Film Studies, and an emphasis on Feminist Criticism. Her senior honors thesis at UNL was entitled, “Unzipping Gender: Gender Stereotypes, Identity, and Power.”
She’s probably the best PBS could do. They probably couldn’t find a science & climate change reporter/producer who knew any actual science, and yet was sufficiently worried about global warming to qualify for the position. And pretty enough.
Perhaps she doesn’t know what the word “mass” means, and doesn’t know how it is different from “surface area,” but inserted the word mass because it sounds “sciencey.” Or maybe she really thought that 90% of the ice mass had melted. Who knows?
If 90% of Greenland’s ice mass had actually melted, the oceans would have risen about 18 feet. The correct percentage was less than 0.01%. But the story is still on the PBS web site, 5½ years later, still uncorrected. Apparently none of their editors has ever realized there was anything wrong with it.
Here’s an excerpt from another PBS report, the same day, on the same subject:
Apparently, either Pretty Young Thing got her “90 percent” figure from that report, or they both got it from the same source.
Here’s a map, illustrating the “90 percent,” on the blog site of climate propagandist “Robert Scribbler” (a/k/a science fiction writer Robert Marston Fanney):
https://robertscribbler.files.wordpress.com/2012/07/greenland-150-year-melt.jpg
As you can see, the Greenland “melting” percentage was supposedly surface area, not ice mass. However, even that was grossly exaggerated. It was calculated by counting surface area “grid elements,” mapped by satellite, which were thought to contain some meltwater within the grid block: transient puddles, ponds, lakes, and streams of liquid water, on the ice sheet.
But that doesn’t mean that 90% of the area was actually covered with liquid water. Even in the dark red “melted” areas, most of the surface was still actually solid ice. You can see that in this photo of a particularly large lake on the ice sheet:
https://www.livescience.com/images/i/000/030/019/original/greenland-supraficial-lake.jpg
PBS subsequently reported that their Reporter/Producer on Science and Climate Change (a/k/a feminist film critic) is a “STEM Superstar.”
Brought to you by PBS — the same folks who assure us that “it’s okay to be smart.”
“>>> Sinéad Baker’s qualifications as a climate scientist […] English Literature and Philosophy… <<<"
It is generally the case with the most ardent "climate activists" that they have no real science background whatsoever. The fraud of "catastrophic anthropogenic global warming" stands on three legs: charlatanry of dishonest "climate scientists," self-interest of bureaucracies, and total scientific ignorance the cult's acolytes.
Trump is so right when he simply observes that the said "climate scientists" have a political agenda of their own, isn't he?
“But Trump said he thinks the climate, the hottest in modern human history, can change back on its own.”
Now wait a minute. Let’s back the truth truck up, shall we? Did Trump actually say that our climate was “the hottest in modern human history”? Because I doubt it, in which case Sinead is not only a moron, but a big fat liar as well.
“Let’s back the truth truck up, shall we? Did Trump actually say that our climate was “the hottest in modern human history”? Because I doubt it, in which case Sinead is not only a moron, but a big fat liar as well.”
Trump definitely did not say “the hottest in modern human history”. That was added by the author. It’s not necessarily a lie, as long as the reader is informed of who is doing the talking. In this case it was a confused statement.
He just set the hair of ‘tards of all flavors on fire! Love it!!! MAGA
Just got to love this president.
As Ben Shapiro once (in)famously said, “He’s a mud monster, throw mud at him, and it won’t stick.”
Thing is, Trump is “guilty” of picking his narrative and unafraid of saying that it is one-sided. The sanctimonious Alt-Eco crowd believe that they’re mouthing Pure Incontrovertible Science without a coloration in the world. Which, of course, they are not. Quite colored.
The Mud Monster looks outside, sees a long run of pretty decent weather; he listens to news that shows ever-increasing corn harvests, wheat harvests, agricultural output of our nation. He further gets word that other countries are likewise experiencing longer growing seasons, shorter winters, lower fuel-costs-for-heating and thinks, “Well, it sounds great! Let’s go with that! Warm weather ≡ good times.”
And he’s right.
It does.
Just saying,
GoatGuy
This just goes to show that global warming causes aberrant and callous voter behavior at the polls. Bring in the climate psychologists to study it and make executive recommendations for corrective policy actions and reeducation.
DJT can say whatever he wants about climate, he will always be criticized. The foulmouthed beadles and priests of the unholy church of climate just won’t let him do his job and can’t stop ranting about things that will always change. They just don’t get it. One day they will wake up and notice that they have gone extinct. They won’t even notice that :=)
Non Nomen
I had to laugh today when the BBC reported Trump’s response to the impending witch hunt of him and his family now the Democrats have a majority.
Basically, “I have more on you guys than you have on me, bring it on”.
But of course the BBC were snickering at how ‘pathetic’ that response was ignoring, of course, that when Kim Jong-un tried to face up to the Donald he was punched, bored and countersunk.
I suspect their might be a slow drip of Democrat revelations released over the coming years. 👿
Auntie is trying to bark once more, like a badly trained dachshund, from it’s burrow.
It is a shame that the blues are now wasting time and energy to continue their bickering with DJT instead of a respectful cooperation.
“I had to laugh today when the BBC reported Trump’s response to the impending witch hunt of him and his family now the Democrats have a majority.
[Trump:] Basically, “I have more on you guys than you have on me, bring it on”.
The Republican Congress has been requesting documents from the Executive Branch pertaining to various scandals from the Obama administration and the Trump administration, and for the most part, the Obama administration has stonewalled these requests for many years. And some of the Deep Staters in the Trump administration are continuing this document stonewalling.
What Trump should do is order his Executive Branch to make *all* these documents available to the U.S. Congress and the American people.
This way the American people will get to see with their own eyes the corruption and criminality of the Obama administration and the Hillary Clinton campaign. The Democrats will have to spend a lot of their time defending all the Obama/Hillary scandals, and won’t have as much time to mess with Trump.
Let the light of Truth shine on the American people, President Trump. We deserve to know the truth about what our former and current government officials have been doing in our name.
“and thinks the climate can change back on its own.”
Gees, I hope not.
The last thing we need is for temperature to dip back down to LIA levels !!
Even with raised atmospheric plant food, the world food production would drop to famine levels.
It can change to similar temperatures that it has had in the past, but it will not be the same as it was. It has changed before, why would it not do so again? Ice ages come and go.
“The Trump administration’s own scientists …”
He means people like Gavin Schmidt who as one of the administrations ‘scientists’ should be compelled to provide testable scientific support for the insanely high ECS claimed by the IPCC. I guarantee that he will be incapable of providing anything other than wild misinterpretations of tenuous trends from dubiously adjusted data and ignorant statements of positive feedback arising from an unquantifiable origin as this is all that the government reports demonizing CO2 contain. He will be completely incapable of connecting the dots between the known and absolutely quantifiable behavior of ideal systems to the physics defying behavior of the climate system as required by the the UNFCCC to justify its existence and supported with the IPCC’s fake science. Even non ideal systems must obey the same laws of physics!
The data says CO2 has little if any effect on climate. Temperature is now about what it was in 2002. CO2 has increased since 2002 by 40% of the increase 1800 to 2002. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dp50wMHU4AAl6J2.jpg
Dan,
the temp level will stay as plateau 0.2 C above the 30 yr mean, which is the
2004 AD temp level. No increase for the next decades. This will be obvious
for the public after the next 5 – 10 years.
Calculations and background in my Holocene Pattern Recognition series, PART 8 (1600 AD to 2050 AD), see: http://www.knowledgeminer.eu/climate-papers.html
Yup. Trump understands what 97% of climate scientists can’t, which is that internal chaotic oscillatory dynamics of the climate – mainly the ocean-atmosphere system – mean that climate does indeed change by itself. (Although it can respond to external periodic forcing.)
Tasfay,
If not for the periodic forcings of night/day, the seasons and perihelion/aphelion, the planet would settle into a far less chaotic steady state. Most of the chaos arises locally in the response to change where the response chaotically modulates around an average. If you can establish the required averages by other means, then the chaos cancels out. Climate science doesn’t do this, because if they did, climate alarmism wouldn’t be a thing, as the only possible values of ECS would become less than the lower limit presumed by the IPCC.
They want people to believe that the chaos makes it too complicated to understand and that they need to take the ‘experts’ word for how it works. What they want people to believe comes from simulations that attempt to model the chaos at a low level in the hope that the proper average behavior emerges. Unfortunately, identifying the optimum average behavior is an NP complete problem with one right solution and an infinite number of non optimum solutions. Best practices modeling would bound the solution space with a top down simulation of the required macroscopic behavior. Instead, climate modelers bound the solution space with the expected behavior and since the behavior they expect is wrong, the required behavior becomes excluded from the model.
Among the things to be thankful for at Thanksgiving should be our fabulous, slightly warmer, CO2-enriched climate. But you can’t say that at the Thanksgiving table. You’d risk being lynched.
The US military and other sections of the government have had to grapple with the reality of rising water levels that threaten naval bases and populations around the globe.
In the mean time, China is spending $trillions building artificial military islands lower than Manhattan
Given China’s availability of cheap labor, systemic lack of regard for local impact on the reef ecology, and ample sand to dredge and deposit, those islands certainly didn’t cost Trillions of dollars. A trillion dollars is lot of money still by anyone’s standard.
…of course they did
You’re not considering what they built on them and put on them…
“The climate is fabulous and it will eventually cool back down and become decidedly un-fabulous. “
Wish you hadn’t said that – i’ll have trouble sleeping tonight.
/grin
Business insider….. Probably the greatest oxymoron on the internet.
Fabulous!
While the “Adjustocene” is superior in all respects when describing the abused data sources used for smudging temperatures.
“Fabulous-ocene” accurately describes the slight natural warming since the LIA. A title that accurately captures why scientists had termed Earth’s warm periods as “Optimums“.
Not that anyone has seriously uncovered firm geological evidence defining either manniacal-ocene or Josh’s excellent title for the same.
The Mannio-obscene.
From the article: “Is there climate change? Yeah,” said Trump to Axios.
“Will it go back like this?” Trump asked, making an up and down waving motion with his hand. “I mean will it change back? Probably, that’s what I think.”
“I believe it goes this way,” he said, again waving his hand up and down.”
Trump is describing the US surface temperature chart. It goes up and it goes down again.
Hansen 1999 US surface temperature chart:
https://climateaudit.files.wordpress.com/2007/02/uhcnh2.gif
See how the temperature profile goes down until it reaches 1910, and then the profile goes up to the 1930’s, and then the temperature profile goes down to the late 1970’s, then the temperature profile goes up to 1998, then it goes down again (see UAH satellite chart), and then up again to 2016, and now it is going down again, having cooled about 1.2C from the Feb. 2016 highpoint (which is 0.4C cooler than 1934).
So Trump has the true global temperature profile/US temperature profile in his head, and that’s why he is waving his hand up and down to mimic the movement of the temperature profile.
That Trump is a smart fella! He knows his climate science. 🙂
Why don’t the MSM expose the extreme use by China of KING coal? Lomborg has tried his best using the IEA data to show why we are beating our brains out for nothing but nobody seems to understand. Why is it so?
Here’s China’s graph from the IEA showing 66.7% of their TOTAL energy is generated by coal, while the US only generates 17.1% . And the world only generates 0.8% of TOTAL energy from clueless solar and wind.
Hardly anyone understands this, certainly not politicians, journalists or even some scientists. Here’s China’s energy pie graph. And China’s extreme use of coal will continue to soar until at least 2030 and ditto India and the rest of the NON OECD countries. So when will we wake up?
https://www.iea.org/stats/WebGraphs/CHINA4.pdf
Here’s the USA graph. https://www.iea.org/stats/WebGraphs/USA4.pdf
What is the Trump admin doing hiring goofy pseudoscientists? Fire the useless eejits and hire scientists.
The “dire warnings” were written by politicians with help from devout activists.
It is not science, nor a pending catastrophe! It is a political ply to grab larger amounts of taxes, destroy capitalism and to establish a global tyranny ruled by condescending narcissist elites and other despots.
A) That report was not written by Trump’s Administration nor even by the American Government.
It was written in defiance of Trump’s Administration by embedded parasites dependent upon the CAGW scam for their excessive salaries.
B) No part of America’s military or any section of American Government or any part of the world is experiencing threatening rising ocean levels caused by catastrophic anthropogenic global warming.
Lockie’s claims are all baseless false strawmen.
Both alleged authors have used very excessive artistic license to create their delusional fantasy land. They’ve gone far past fiction and entered fairy tale land.
Perhaps the most horrifying portion of their frightening fairy tale is where they consider themselves and other eco-loons heroes sacrificing all while performing valiant deeds. for example, preaching that others should turn off their heat, walk or ride bicycles instead of driving, consume hand whipped peanut butter banana smoothies, soy drinks and sad simulated burgers made from soy compost.
