Yale study confirms Democrats as champions of climate alarmism propaganda politics

The Los Angeles Times latest climate alarmist campaign article clearly reflects the limited effectiveness of effort by propagandists to foist scientifically unsupported alarmism schemes upon the public.

The article addresses a Yale Program on Climate Change Communication which found that only about a third of Americans broach the climate change subject in discussions.

The article notes:

“Barely more than a third of Americans broach the subject often or even occasionally, according to a recent survey by researchers at the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.”

The Times article clearly focuses on the need for alarmists to push the purely politically hyped “climate consensus” opinion upon the public clearly demonstrating that those championing the climate alarmist propaganda campaign need to stay clear of actual scientific data issues which have so badly undermined the contrived politics of climate alarmism.

This emphasis on pushing the flawed opinion politics of “climate consensus” versus actual climate science data is reflected in the article as follows:

“The more we talk about global warming, the more we might move the needle on public opinion, the Yale team reported Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The researchers found that simply increasing the frequency of climate-related discussions shifted people’s perceptions of the scientific consensus around human-caused warming as well as their own attitudes on the matter.”

The article presents the clear distortion and deception used by climate alarmist propagandists who make the completely misleading and erroneous claim implying that climate change is driven by man made actions. Additionally the article notes how Democrats lead the climate alarmist propaganda campaign as reflected in the article as follows:

“In general, you tend to think that people around you share the beliefs that you have. So the most accurate folks were liberal Democrats. They were off by just 6 percentage points, guessing 63% instead of 69%. That’s likely because liberal Democrats know a lot of other Democrats, so they correctly believe that a lot of people around them believe climate change is happening.”

Additionally the Times article further cements its deception by highlighting the phony “97% climate scientists agree” baloney as follows:

“Studies show that 97% of climate scientists have concluded that human-caused global warming is happening.”

The Times article then caps its climate alarmist distortion and deception anti-science hype by noting the following claims:

“It’s almost comical how often weather is used for small talk. But that’s a good entry point. For instance, you could mention that there are temperature records being broken all over the world. Weather is also a good way to not touch on the buzzwords for potentially skeptical audiences.

Another approach is to weave in climate change if you’re already talking about another issue, like extreme weather or natural disasters. There’s a way to ease into it by saying something like, “Did you know that a warming climate will make hurricanes worse?”

The article conceals the fact that these weather and hurricane claims are unsupported by the UN IPCC as presented in the WUWT article shown below and by Dr. Judith Curry’s conclusion also shown below regarding the lack of scientific evidence for supporting alarmist claims of increased hurricane activity.

The L. A. Times climate alarmist propaganda campaign pushing its anti-science alarmism is largely based upon a litany of concealed flaws in its contrived alarmism positions with just a few examples of these flawed positions noted in the items below.

The Times conceals the fact that actual NOAA measured coastal sea level rise data shows no sea level rise acceleration occurring. More than 30 years ago climate alarmists falsely claimed that accelerating rates of sea level rise would occur at media hyped politically contrived alarmism Congressional hearings in 1988.

The Times conceals the fact that the U.S. has reduced its CO2 emissions since its peak levels in 2007 and leads the world’s nations in that achievement.

The Times conceals the fact that the world’s developing nations totally dominate both present global CO2 emissions as well as the future increases in these emissions.

The Times conceals the fact that both present and future U.S. CO2 emissions are irrelevant to present global emission levels as well as to future global CO2 emission increases.

The Times conceals the fact that global temperatures through 2019 have not increased since the El Niño driven high in 1998 more than 20 years ago with the El Niño driven 2016 high temperature statistically consistent with the 1998 high temperature.

The Times conceals the fact that the Paris Climate Agreement is a politically contrived scheme which has no impact whatsoever on the world’s developing nations that dominate and control global emissions.

The Times conceals the fact that the emission reduction commitments contained in the Paris Agreement have an insignificant impact on global temperatures even using highly exaggerated global temperature climate models to evaluate these outcomes.

The Times conceals the fact that climate models are grossly flawed, incapable of representing global climate outcomes, completely inadequate for purposes of establishing global climate policy and inaccurately characterized by alarmist politicians and media as being “proven climate science”.

The Times conceals the fact that increased use of fossil fuels by the world’s developing nations is on going, inevitable and that these nations are committed to the future use of fossil fuels for achieving both their energy and economic growth.

The Times conceals the fact that renewable energy is costly, unreliable, grossly distorts energy market prices, requires significant fossil fuel power backup and despite trillions of dollars in subsidies worldwide provides only a few percent of total global energy consumption.

The Times conceals the fact that California’s government is solely responsible for the state’s wildfire debacle because of its decades long failure to implement forest management policies and actions that maintained healthy forest conditions.

The Times conceals the fact that California government attempted to falsely blame nebulous “climate change” as being responsible for creating the state’s wildfire debacle in a politically driven scheme to hide its gross mismanagement of the state’s forest lands.

The Times conceals the fact that EU nations are backing away from making any commitments to zero emissions program nonsense and that many other climate alarmist political schemes are collapsing worldwide.

The Times conceals the fact that its idiotic claims of “fighting climate change” when pushing politically motivated, costly and globally irrelevant programs like 100% renewable energy are globally meaningless in the real world and pursued solely for purposes of achieving increased governmental political power.

The anti-science climate alarmist propaganda campaign being conducted by the Democrats and the L. A. Times will no doubt continue with even more intensity as the coming political season marches forward. The existence of the internet becomes even more important than ever as this vehicle of open expression and discussion of viewpoints cannot be controlled by either the incredibly biased politically driven main stream media or the massive climate alarmist political propaganda machine behind the Democratic Party.

