L. A. Time’s sea level rise anti-science climate alarmist propaganda campaign

The Los Angeles Times latest anti-science sea level rise propaganda campaign articles claims are devoid of any scientific data addressing the record of actual California coastal measurements of sea level rise outcomes which remain at unchanging and steady rates of only about 3 to 9 inches per century with no acceleration impacts present.
Actual NOAA measured California coastal sea level rise data through year 2018 is shown for the states coastal sites having between 70 to 120 years of recorded data.
The latest Times propaganda article notes the following as the basis for its exaggerated coastal sea level rise claims.
“But lines in the sand are meant to shift. In the last 100 years, the sea rose less than 9 inches in California. By the end of this century, the surge could be greater than 9 feet.”
This ridiculous and data unsupported assertion was addressed in a prior WUWT article with the following graphic (provided through courtesy of Willis Eschenbach) showing the absurdity of Times “computer model” driven coastal sea level rise climate alarmist hype.
This “big lie” climate alarmist propagandist focused Times article relies on nothing but pure speculation and conjecture based on “computer models” which have a proven 30 year long track record of flawed and failed highly exaggerated coastal sea level rise errors as was also addressed in a prior WUWT article.
Climate alarmists and their media shills desperately try to ignore and conceal this totally flawed prior three decades of failure in completely blowing projections of coastal sea level rise outcomes.
These failed alarmists then proceed to simply move the goal posts yet again and make the same flawed “computer model” claims for the next 30 year and longer intervals and expect everyone to forget their prior failures at bungling assessments of non existent coastal sea level rise acceleration and steady unchanging rates of sea level rise measured outcomes.
The Times scientifically unsupported and flawed “computer model” driven coastal sea level rise claims of future “9 foot” increases are ludicrous given the unassailable fact that NOAA tide gauge data for California coastal locations some of which with measurement records of over 100 years show no sea level rise acceleration has occurred with rates of sea level rise remaining steady and unchanging. These results have occurred despite more than 30 years having passed since climate alarmist first made accelerating sea level rise flawed assertions in alarmism hyped Congressional hearings in 1988.
The actual tide gauge data measurements showing increased sea level rise at California coastal locations remaining between 3 to 9 inches per century with no acceleration displayed make a mockery of the ridiculous hyped Times article assertion of “9 feet” of increased sea level rise during the next century which is based on use of flawed and failed “computer model” speculation and conjecture.
The Times has become nothing but a purely politically driven propaganda publication which provides no objectivity whatsoever in its climate articles but instead is lost in a scientifically unsupported make believe climate alarmist world devoid of connection to scientific reality – especially regarding use of actual data versus the Times continual use of flawed and exaggerated “computer model” speculation and conjecture.
This latest Los Angeles Times article is basically an expansion and repeat of an article published in its March 13, 2019 edition by the same reporter that was addressed in a prior WUWT essay. Both the prior L. A. Times article and WUWT essay are noted below.
The latest Times article mentions a $1.8 million dollar change being made to a sea wall on Balboa Island and falsely implies that this change is based on future sea level rise concerns.
In fact the wall in question is being raised 9 inches above its present height (versus the articles idiotic 9 foot future sea level rise claim) based on new FEMA flood assessments that reflect revised analysis of the impacts of distant swells, local storm waves, tidal variations and El Nino events not future sea level rise concerns.
Nothing has changed regarding California coastal sea level rise data or the flawed and failed “computer model” hyped outcomes since the Times prior article. This latest Times sea level rise hype article which is basically just a repeat of its prior alarmist article is nothing but a reflection of how desperate the Times has become to push scientifically unsupported climate alarmism propaganda schemes.
On the bright side, A 9″ seawall height increase will ensure that they are protected from future sea level rise until 2100
The advocacy ideas for new tax revenue in California are not linear like sea level measures. That explains the nonlinear scare formula.
The Jerry Brown Award for distorting science for policy gain goes to…..
The reason the LA Times is now so un-scientific is because it has become the regional propaganda-PR outlet for the California Democratic Party. The Democratic Party is the Anti-science Party without any question.
The political imperative is: Keeping the mostly scientifically illiterate middle class of California sufficiently alarmed so the Democrats can pry loose more money out of them. More money in direct taxes and “carbon” taxes to pay for the Democrat’s ever-larger bureaucratic welfare state and hungry public unions, more money in hidden electric bill fees and electricity rates increases that feed Tom Steyer’s and the GreenSlime’s investments.
The Times scientifically unsupported and flawed “computer model” driven coastal sea level rise claims of future “9 foot” increases
There’s no getting around the fact that computer models which purport to predict the future of a chaotic system for extended lengths of time are, by the scientific method, unverified hypotheses.
Newspapers and politicians which ritually chant ‘science’ in connection with them are no better than witch doctors or cargo cultists.
The climate models are largely the same models of radiative transfer physics of 30 years ago, albeit with ever higher spatial and temporal resolution resolution. The atmosphere-ocean coupling in them and the macro- to micro-physics of water phase changes are still just unconstrained hand-waving parameterization as they were 30 years ago.
And those models have already failed to project the limited warming of the last 20 years. So they are not “unverified hypotheses.” They are manifestations of already-proven “failed hypotheses.”
The fact that they model ever on-wards with the same basic wrong physics implementations clearly demonstrates today’s climate modelling community are a very real-world implementation of Feynman’s Cargo Cult Science analogy.
Vertical land movement MUST be taken into account.
Absolute sea level rise (mm/year) (RSLR plus VLM), using relative sea level rise (RSLR) values from NOAA (https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/) and VLM values.
Location RSLR VLM ASLR
Seattle, WA +2.05 -1.10 +0.95
San Francisco, CA +1.96 -1.44 +0.52
San Diego, CA +2.17 -3.00 – 0.29
Galveston, TX +6.49 -4.70 +1.79
Grand Isle, LA +9.08 -7.10 +1.98
St Petersburg, FL +2.75 -0.50 +2.25
Providence, RI +2.27 -0.63 +1.64
New York City, NY +2.84 -1.32 +1.52
Baltimore, MD +3.15 -1.39 +1.76
Don’t forget tectonic plate movement of a few inches per year.
Eventually, LA will be west of San Francisco.
They should worry about the sudden sea level rise that will result from the tsunami generated by the Big One: 10 meters of SLR in 5 minutes, not the imaginary SLR acceleration for Climate Porn fantasies.
The immediate plate subsidence of >M9 quake on the Cascadia Fault would bring a semi-permanent 1-4 meters of SLR for hundreds of miles.
The San Andreas fault through San Francisco is capable of up to M8.0 quake as was seen in the 1906 M7.9 shaker.
Semi-permanent SLR that is for a few several hundreds of years until slowly building locked-plate stress uplifts and re-raises the landward shorelines as they now have, waiting to be released in a 2-3 minute long ~ M8.0 urban renewable program.
I have been visiting some of the same coastal sites in the Pacific north west (Birch Bay, Wa & White Rock, BC) for going on 60 years now, and have been looking at the same fixed bench marks in some bed rock all these years and I can’t truthfully say that I can even recognize the 4″- 5″ of seal level rise that has been reported to already have happened. It hasn’t affected anything yet that I am aware of. And that includes coastal California where I have driven and bicycled the coast highway #101 from San Diego to Vancouver many times over the years.
I have also been visiting coastal sites in Central America and SE Asia for many years and having talked to many local fisher folk, they report the exact same thing. Except for one spot in Bohol, Philippines where the sea level dropped about 36″, but that happened in less than a few minutes in the 2014 earthquake when much of the local coastal island uplifted and the shallow coral sea floor rose out of the ocean creating thousands of acres of new beach. That would be terrifying to be in water waist deep one minute and the next you are dry ground while the ground is rocking back and forth and rising out of the sea.
SLR, or acceleration isn’t a concern anywhere I have been around the world, although I realize that several coastal area’s are sinking which may be caused by pumping out deep fresh water wells or river delta subsidence, or even local tectonics. Hudson Bay and Iceland for example is having significant sea level decrease but that is happening for other reasons, such as isostatic rebound, or gravitational shifts due to the melting Greenland Ice Cap and the changing local geoid gravitational field on the ocean level itself. Normal sea level rise or decrease surely isn’t any immediate threat to mankind, and when it is, we will be able to defend our populated coastal lands for centuries to come. In other places we can adapt, which is what we have done since the oceans globally rose 400+ feet just in the last 10,000-20,000 years.
http://sciencenordic.com/mind-bending-physics-scandinavian-sea-level-change
Boston globe
They are worried about the aquarium flooding
When I notified the author of story that the aquarium site is on filled sea marsh and the site has always flooded
His reply
I am seeing this in my life time now
My reply key words
My lifetime
I suggested he lookup how often this site floods
About once a year for past 100 years
Salem ma mayor wanted to paint a blue line on public buildings to show how high sea level will be
Then granted building permits to allow construction in a flood zone
start reading the tide gauges in Oregon and work south….
sea level rise gradually decreases until you get to Crescent City where sea level is falling
These temperature and sea level rise graphs are a bit like Schrodinger’s cat. As soon as you look at them they suddenly shoot up for no known reason.
Speaking of ‘propaganda campaign’ one of the movers and shakers just entered the presidential race – a guy who I’ve been actually waiting to step in, and that is Tom Steyer – one of the money interests behind Oregon’s recent close squeak with cap and trade.
Only in Climate Pseudo-Science could you get away with a claim like that.
Nine feet to 2100 in California would require that about one third of the Greenland Ice Sheet plus one quarter of the West Antarctic ice-sheet will melt in 80 years.
Wake me up when FEMA changes their flood zone maps that will wipe-out $50T in property values. Hint: (to the LA Times) … Not. Gonna. Happen. … EVER!
Sea level is probably the biggest scare the Climate Lobby has, and most posts on this forum focus on temperature. The sea level scam really needs some ink. A daily search on “sea level” in the news usually turns up exaggerated claims most days. Here’s one from earlier this morning:
Instability in Antarctic ice projected to make sea level rise rapidly
They want us to believe that:
Warm Circumpolar Deep Water flows in under the sea ice, under the icebergs, under the ice shelf and melts the ice sheet at the grounding line. Then as cold surface water it flows out of the sub-ice shelf cavity where it forms sea ice.
Pretty convoluted if you ask me. If you follow the link, see the illustration.