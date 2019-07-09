L. A. Time’s sea level rise anti-science climate alarmist propaganda campaign

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The Los Angeles Times latest anti-science sea level rise propaganda campaign articles claims are devoid of any scientific data addressing the record of actual California coastal measurements of sea level rise outcomes which remain at unchanging and steady rates of only about 3 to 9 inches per century with no acceleration impacts present.

Actual NOAA measured California coastal sea level rise data through year 2018 is shown for the states coastal sites having between 70 to 120 years of recorded data.

The latest Times propaganda article notes the following as the basis for its exaggerated coastal sea level rise claims.

“But lines in the sand are meant to shift. In the last 100 years, the sea rose less than 9 inches in California. By the end of this century, the surge could be greater than 9 feet.”

This ridiculous and data unsupported assertion was addressed in a prior WUWT article with the following graphic (provided through courtesy of Willis Eschenbach) showing the absurdity of Times “computer model” driven coastal sea level rise climate alarmist hype.

This “big lie” climate alarmist propagandist focused Times article relies on nothing but pure speculation and conjecture based on “computer models” which have a proven 30 year long track record of flawed and failed highly exaggerated coastal sea level rise errors as was also addressed in a prior WUWT article.

Climate alarmists and their media shills desperately try to ignore and conceal this totally flawed prior three decades of failure in completely blowing projections of coastal sea level rise outcomes.

These failed alarmists then proceed to simply move the goal posts yet again and make the same flawed “computer model” claims for the next 30 year and longer intervals and expect everyone to forget their prior failures at bungling assessments of non existent coastal sea level rise acceleration and steady unchanging rates of sea level rise measured outcomes.

The Times scientifically unsupported and flawed “computer model” driven coastal sea level rise claims of future “9 foot” increases are ludicrous given the unassailable fact that NOAA tide gauge data for California coastal locations some of which with measurement records of over 100 years show no sea level rise acceleration has occurred with rates of sea level rise remaining steady and unchanging. These results have occurred despite more than 30 years having passed since climate alarmist first made accelerating sea level rise flawed assertions in alarmism hyped Congressional hearings in 1988.

The actual tide gauge data measurements showing increased sea level rise at California coastal locations remaining between 3 to 9 inches per century with no acceleration displayed make a mockery of the ridiculous hyped Times article assertion of “9 feet” of increased sea level rise during the next century which is based on use of flawed and failed “computer model” speculation and conjecture.

The Times has become nothing but a purely politically driven propaganda publication which provides no objectivity whatsoever in its climate articles but instead is lost in a scientifically unsupported make believe climate alarmist world devoid of connection to scientific reality – especially regarding use of actual data versus the Times continual use of flawed and exaggerated “computer model” speculation and conjecture.

This latest Los Angeles Times article is basically an expansion and repeat of an article published in its March 13, 2019 edition by the same reporter that was addressed in a prior WUWT essay. Both the prior L. A. Times article and WUWT essay are noted below.

The latest Times article mentions a $1.8 million dollar change being made to a sea wall on Balboa Island and falsely implies that this change is based on future sea level rise concerns.

In fact the wall in question is being raised 9 inches above its present height (versus the articles idiotic 9 foot future sea level rise claim) based on new FEMA flood assessments that reflect revised analysis of the impacts of distant swells, local storm waves, tidal variations and El Nino events not future sea level rise concerns.

Nothing has changed regarding California coastal sea level rise data or the flawed and failed “computer model” hyped outcomes since the Times prior article. This latest Times sea level rise hype article which is basically just a repeat of its prior alarmist article is nothing but a reflection of how desperate the Times has become to push scientifically unsupported climate alarmism propaganda schemes.

