EU, U.S. CO2 reductions completely overwhelmed by world’s developing nations fossil fuel driven emission increases

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The world’s developing nations are defying the Paris climate agreement with continued and growing use of cost effective and reliable fossil fuels including coal, natural gas and oil while making little progress in use of high cost unreliable renewables as demonstrated by the graph from a recent Wall Street Journal article.
The data demonstrates the emissions of both the U.S. and EU are and have been declining over the past 10 years but the levels of emissions of these developed nations are insignificant relative to the huge growth of emissions for the rest of the world’s developing nations. The politically contrived Paris Climate Agreement has no provisions that have any impact on controlling developing nation emissions increases.
Furthermore this data shows that even if the U.S. and EU had zero emissions at some future point this outcome has little impact on global emissions that are clearly controlled by the world’s developing nations.
The Journal article further notes that:
“As negotiators at United Nations climate talks in Poland this week hammer out a rulebook to curb greenhouse-gas emissions, some of the biggest boosters of the 2015 Paris accord are undermining efforts back home to curb global warming.
China is ramping up coal-fired electricity generation despite pledges to cut emissions, according to clean-energy advocates. Canadian provinces are challenging federal carbon-price rules and adopting local policies that go against national emissions goals. And the European Union is bickering over how much carbon dioxide cars should be allowed to emit and subsidies to coal-fired power plants that threaten its climate targets.”
“EU governments and the European Parliament on Monday failed for a fourth time to compromise on regulation to reduce car CO2 emissions. Negotiations have foundered over opposition from German auto makers, divisions among the bloc’s 28 members and a parliament push to more strenuously curb polluting vehicles.”
“EU members heavily reliant on coal-powered energy also oppose European Parliament efforts to end subsidies to the most polluting plants by 2025, seeking delay of one decade.
In a sign of how incendiary the issue has become, nationwide riots in France began as a protest against a carbon tax on fuel.”
Political chaos reigned at the U.N. COP24 Conference on Poland as climate alarmist conference attendees struggled unsuccessfully to achieve commitments for increased emissions reductions as described in a GWPF article.
“China, Canada and the EU showed support for the Paris accord by unveiling ambitious agendas ahead of the U.N. talks in Katowice, in the heart of Polish coal country. China launched the world’s biggest carbon market last year and is working to expand it. Canada last week signaled more ambitious emissions-reduction targets. New EU regulations are lifting the bloc’s target for renewable-energy generation.
Yet all three economies face corporate lobbying, local economic concerns and political blowback eroding climate ambition.”
The huge scope of these issues was further expanded upon in the article as follows:
“China’s coal consumption declined from 2014 through 2016 as its economic growth slowed and shifted to services, and due to environmental and health concerns. Last year the trend reversed amid state-backed loans to juice the economy and a surge in provincial permits. China is now on track to add coal- fired power equal to almost the total U.S. capacity, according to Coalswarm, an advocacy group for clean-energy that tracks plants world-wide. That would push coal-fired production in China up to and over Beijing’s existing cap of 1,100 gigawatts. Its current production is already equivalent to half of the world’s total coal-fired generation and nearly quadruple that of the U.S.
China’s CO2 emissions resumed their rise in 2015 after leveling off in 2013-2014, according to research by Climate Action Tracker, a website that follows efforts to curb global warming. Last year China accounted for one-quarter of global CO2 production.
Coal’s relatively low cost and difficulties transitioning to clean-energy sources have frustrated Beijing’s efforts, said Li Shou, Greenpeace’s senior global policy adviser in East Asia.
“The continued building up of coal-powered plants in the country is definitely not in line with China’s climate targets and ambitions,” he said.”
Europe is facing significant political upheaval and climate and energy policy turmoil which is resulting in back tracking in efforts by the EU to implement actions for more aggressive climate action political steps as addressed in the article below.
The article further noted the frustration with the lack of leadership by the EU to support the Paris agreement emissions reductions noting:
“The Dutch lawmaker said Cañete’s insisting on the rulebook, which is indeed important to establish the technical rules of the Paris Agreement was “a cheap trick”.
“With focusing on ‘ambition’ for the rule book, the EU Commissioner tries to avert attention from the total lack of ambition when it comes to the most important part of this COP: concrete commitment to stricter climate targets to fulfill the Paris Agreement and limit the global warming to well below 1.5 degrees,” he said.”
“And the political signals coming from Europe are currently negative, he said. Indeed, key EU member states such as France, Germany and the UK are currently grappling with domestic issues, which hinders the political momentum required to raise the EU’s ambition at the talks.”
These outcomes clearly reflect that the political realities of using lower cost and reliable fossil fuel energy resources are simply too powerful to be abandoned by the world’s developing nations based on politically contrived, speculative computer model driven and scientifically questionable UN climate alarmism schemes.
15 thoughts on “EU, U.S. CO2 reductions completely overwhelmed by world’s developing nations fossil fuel driven emission increases”
As has been said many times, if the goal of CO2 reduction was really to prevent global warming, nobody should tolerate the CO2 emissions of the third world.
are fossil fuel emissions relevant in the study of atmospheric CO2?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/19/co2responsiveness/
Consequently, after the era of wealth destruction by politically correct energy starvation, all countries will claim the status of “developing”.
As all countries in fact are, ours included, except for one city:
Here in Australia while the political parties still mouth the usual “Something must be done about Climate Change, we still export vast quantities of both coal and natural gas.
Perhaps the politicians of both major parties think that either the nations receiving this fossall fuel just leave it unburnt, or that as its North of the Equator then it will not affect us, so we can still carry on with our war against fossall l fuel.
Of course all politicians realise that if we were truly concerned about the rising CO2, then we not be exporting such fossell fuel, in fact we should do what the Greens keep on telling us, that is to “Leave it in the ground”.
But with a Federal election due very soon, no political party wants to bring on a recession. Such is modern politics.
MJE
Very true MJE. And it’s very easy for the greens to say leave it in the ground (or crazy shit like throw people in jail for using coal driven electricity) because they are and will remain a fringe party. There is nothing wrong with coal. It is quite simple to remove particulates as it burns and other than that minor problem we should absolutely continue to sell AND burn it until something better comes along. I would like to here ANY politician in power tell China or India to stop using it.
That should be ”hear” of course!
Flight Level – don’t worry, give us ‘developed nations’ a few more years of this CAGW / Paris nonsense and our standard of living will have deteriorated far enough that we should qualify as ‘developing nations’. then we can spew out as much CO2 as we like again! Unless of course the new ‘developed nations’ like China and India decide to change the rules on us…and then we are totally screwed.
“The data demonstrates the emissions of both the U.S. and EU are and have been declining over the past 10 years”
Yeah, but only because consumption based accounting isn’t used. Where are huge amounts of goods bought in the EU and the US made (and some services also)? The developing nations. So to divorce large parts of your economy from emissions accounting is, at best, misleading and, at worst, dishonest.
Anyone believing that CO2 reduction is about temperature is naive. This is where the whole scam will fail. They (as in the UN and accomplices) are finding out that even with total control of the media and propaganda the people aren’t swayed. When it gets right down to the wire no country will knowingly commit economic and living standard suicide. The governments know they would be quickly replaced if they tried. Macron is the sacrificial lamb for the Progressives…… watch what happens.
“…These outcomes clearly reflect that the political realities of using lower cost and reliable fossil fuel energy resources are simply too powerful to be abandoned by the world’s developing nations…”.
….and the developed nations to some degree.
The major malfunction of the anti-fossil fuels movement is how poorly thought out the means to their ends are. Trying to disappear fossil fuels in the absence of commercially viable technological alternatives in sufficient quantities to replace them is doing things backwards. All the efforts in the world aren’t going to change that. Pushing nonviable solar and wind energy (without understanding why they are currently nonviable) in this effort only adds to their problems.
If in fact the climate alarmist narrative was just dreamed up as a means to this end (Maurice Strong, where are you?), it would behoove somebody in a powerful position in the world to muster the intestinal fortitude to step forward and challenge the scientific credibility of the narrative. This would most certainly add to the frustrations of the anti-fossil-fuel people and send them into fits. So far, no takers.
Knowledge is power as they say, but being convinced of your own righteousness won’t necessarily do you any good if you lack the knowledge to understand what it is that you’re doing wrong. Bill McKibben, of course, immediately comes to mind.
The govts of the world appear to be a considerable distance from realizing any of this, at least as far as I can see. If and when the ever will remains to be seen.
EU, U.S. CO2 reductions completely overwhelmed by world’s developing nations fossil fuel driven emission increases
That was exactly what was agreed by President Obama and President Xi Jinping as per the us-china-joint-presidential-statement-climate-change on 25th September 2014, See here
The relevant para(s) are reproduced here under:
8. The two sides reaffirm that, in the context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency on implementation, developed countries committed to a goal of mobilizing jointly USD 100 billion a year by 2020 to address the needs of developing countries and that this funding would come from a wide variety of sources, public and private, bilateral and multilateral, including alternative sources of finance. They underscore the importance of continued, robust financial support beyond 2020 to help developing countries build low-carbon and climate-resilient societies. They urge continued support by developed countries to developing countries and encourage such support by other countries willing to do so.
11. Since last November’s Joint Announcement, the United States has taken major steps to reduce its emissions, and it is announcing important additional implementation plans today. In August 2015, the United States finalized the Clean Power Plan, which will reduce CO2 emissions from the power sector to 32% below 2005 levels by 2030. In 2016, the United States will finalize a federal plan to implement carbon emission standards for power plants in states that do not choose to design their own implementation plans under the Clean Power Plan. The United States commits to finalize its next-stage, world-class fuel efficiency standards for heavy-duty vehicles in 2016 and implement them in 2019. In August 2015, the United States proposed separate standards for methane emissions from landfills and the oil and gas sector, and commits to finalize both standards in 2016. In July 2015, the United States finalized significant new measures to reduce use and emissions of HFCs through the Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) program, and commits today to continue to pursue new actions in 2016 to reduce HFC use and emissions. Finally, in the buildings sector, the United States commits to finalize over 20 efficiency standards for appliances and equipment by the end of 2016.
12. China is making great efforts to advance ecological civilization and promote green, low-carbon, climate resilient and sustainable development through accelerating institutional innovation and enhancing policies and actions. China will lower carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 60% to 65% from the 2005 level by 2030 and increase the forest stock volume by around 4.5 billion cubic meters on the 2005 level by 2030. China will promote green power dispatch, giving priority, in distribution and dispatching, to renewable power generation and fossil fuel power generation of higher efficiency and lower emission levels. China also plans to start in 2017 its national emission trading system, covering key industry sectors such as iron and steel, power generation, chemicals, building materials, paper-making, and nonferrous metals. China commits to promote low-carbon buildings and transportation, with the share of green buildings reaching 50% in newly built buildings in cities and towns by 2020 and the share of public transport in motorized travel reaching 30% in big- and medium-sized cities by 2020. It will finalize next-stage fuel efficiency standards for heavy-duty vehicles in 2016 and implement them in 2019. Actions on HFCs continue to be supported and accelerated, including effectively controlling HFC-23 emissions by 2020.
The MSM had reported quite differently that
“The landmark agreement, jointly announced here by President Obama and President Xi Jinping, includes new targets for carbon emissions reductions by the United States and a first-ever commitment by China to stop its emissions from growing by 2030.”
See here from NYT
Oops.. the NYT link is here
The African delegates 9bar 1)missed the photo huddle.
They were all at the pub or in a knock shop.