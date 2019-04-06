John Kerry’s climate alarmism mission – distortion, deception and most of all dishonesty

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The Los Angeles Times and other so called “news papers” carried stories about John Kerry’s efforts to launch an international initiative to “hold politicians accountable for undermining the fight against climate change” for not supporting the phony Paris climate agreement which has now become an embarrassing global debacle with most of the world’s nations ignoring any actions to reduce energy growth, decreases CO2 emissions, mandate use of renewables and decrease use of coal fuel.

Kerry singled out President Trump for criticism because of the President’s brilliant decision to dump the phony Paris agreement in June 2017 and back away from the Obama-era of politically contrived “pollution-cutting regulations” which Kerry characterized as being “criminal, basically.”

The Times article noted the following climate alarmist propaganda puffery about Kerry’s schemes:

“The primary solution to climate change, Kerry said, is clear: to transform the energy system so that it no longer relies on carbon-emitting fossil fuels. And that task is becoming easier as renewable technologies improve.”

“Kerry said he found it “deeply frustrating” to watch Trump step away from the commitments made in Paris because it has emboldened other world leaders to do the same. “Without the United States, you have a lot of other countries starting to back off.”

“Today, few nations are on track to meet the Paris targets and greenhouse gas emissions are rising. The United Nations says that to keep global warming within levels tolerable to humanity, governments will have to go far beyond their Paris pledges and reduce planet-warming pollution by nearly half in the next decade alone.”

“That’s beyond catastrophe,” he said. “It’s unacceptable.”

“The biggest single thing that is lacking today is political accountability,” Kerry said. “People can mock the concept of climate change with impunity and there is no cost to pay. That’s got to stop.”

All of Kerry’s claims reek of the usual climate alarmist political propaganda distortion, deception and most off all dishonesty.

With colossal dishonesty Kerry and the L. A. Times blatantly ignore the huge success and effectiveness of U.S. energy policy under President Trump which has vaulted America to become the world’s leading and largest contributor toward lowering global CO2 emissions by reducing emissions by over 870 million metric tons since the countries peak year 2007 levels with emissions forecast to be further reduced to just over 1 billion metric tons by 2050.

No other global nation or group of nations has achieved anywhere near the U.S. success in CO2 emissions reductions with even the highly touted EU hyped climate initiatives falling far behind U.S. emission reduction achievements.

The huge success in U.S. energy policy which has achieved lower energy costs, higher energy efficiency and lower CO2 emissions has been driven by the increased use of low cost natural gas which America’s fracking technology has created.

In yet another act of dishonesty Kerry and the L. A. Times further conceal the global energy and emissions reality that has emerged with the world’s developing nations taking full control of global energy use and emissions levels and growth thus rendering the U.S. and EU energy and emissions growth as being irrelevant to existing and future global totals.

Kerry and the L. A. Times also hide the huge failure of the EU’s efforts to meet its hyped climate alarmist goals which have resulted in the EU abandoning the establishment of specific climate targets and commitments for year 2050 with EU giant Germany leading this major retrenchment in climate goals.

Worst of all Kerry and the L. A. Times try to cover-up the exploding growth in fossil fuel growth occurring in the developing nations and try to pretend that the phony Paris Agreement could have prevented these actions had the U.S. supported it when in fact the agreement allowed this very situation to occur because it failed completely to require or impose restrictions of any kind on such developments.

Kerry and the L. A. Times also cloaked from view the overwhelming dominant role played by China as the leader of the world’s developing nations in driving increased energy use and emissions in their county and in many other countries that China is in partnership with in these endeavors.

The failures of the Kerry and Obama-era climate alarmist propaganda Paris agreement schemes that have now clearly emerged resulted from the shear global energy and climate incompetence of these leaders who tried to impose initiatives that were unsupported by global energy and climate science reality but instead reflected nothing but propaganda hyped by UN elitists power grabbing political campaigns which recent events have now fully exposed.

Kerry’s efforts on this “international initiative” represent nothing but a purely selfish and politically motivated scheme build upon a foundation of distortion, deception and most of all dishonesty.

