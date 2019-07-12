New Paper–NO EXPERIMENTAL EVIDENCE FOR THE SIGNIFICANT ANTHROPOGENIC CLIMATE CHANGE

I didn’t vet this before posting and have no idea as to its real strengths or weaknesses. Have at it.~ctm
J. KAUPPINEN AND P. MALMI
Abstract. In this paper we will prove that GCM-models used in IPCC report AR5 fail to calculate the inﬂuences of the low cloud cover changes on the global temperature. That is why those models give a very small natural temperature change leaving a very large change for the contribution of the green house gases in the observed temperature. This is the reason why IPCC has to use a very large sensitivity to compensate a too small natural component. Further they have to leave out the strong negative feedback due to the clouds in order to magnify the sensitivity. In addition, this paper proves that the changes in the low cloud cover fraction practically control the global temperature.
1. Introduction
The climate sensitivity has an extremely large uncertainty in the scientiﬁc literature. The smallest values estimated are very close to zero while the highest ones are even 9 degrees Celsius for a doubling of CO2. The majority of the papers are using theoretical general circulation models (GCM) for the estimation. These models give very big sensitivities with a very large uncertainty range. Typically sensitivity values are between 2–5 degrees. IPCC uses these papers to estimate the global temperature anomalies and the climate sensitivity. However, there are a lot of papers, where sensitivities lower than one degree are estimated without using GCM. The basic problem is still a missing experimental evidence of the climate sensitivity. One of the authors (JK) worked as an expert reviewer of IPCC AR5 report. One of his comments concerned the missing experimental evidence for the very large sensitivity presented in the report [1]. As a response to the comment IPCC claims that an observational evidence exists for example in Technical Summary of the report. In this paper we will study the case carefully.
2. Low cloud cover controls practically the global temperature
The basic task is to divide the observed global temperature anomaly into two parts: the natural component and the part due to the green house gases. In order to study the response we have to re-present Figure TS.12 from Technical Summary of IPCC AR5 report (1). This ﬁgure is Figure 1. Here we highlight the subﬁgure “Land and ocean surface” in Figure 1. Only the black curve is an observed temperature anomaly in that ﬁgure. The red and blue envelopes are computed using climate models. We do not consider computational results as experimental evidence. Especially the results obtained by climate models are questionable because the results are conﬂicting with each other.
In Figure 2 we see the observed global temperature anomaly (red) and global low cloud cover changes (blue). These experimental observations indicate that 1 % increase of the low cloud cover fraction decreases the temperature by 0.11°C. This number is in very good agreement with the theory given in the papers [3, 2, 4]. Using this result we are able to present the natural temperature anomaly by multiplying the changes of the low cloud cover by −0.11°C/%. This natural contribution (blue) is shown in Figure 3 superimposed on the observed temperature anomaly (red). As we can see there is no room for the contribution of greenhouse gases i.e. anthropogenic forcing within this experimental accuracy. Even though the monthly temperature anomaly is very noisy it is easy to notice a couple of decreasing periods in the increasing trend of the temperature. This behavior cannot be explained by the monotonically increasing concentration of CO2 and it seems to be far beyond the accuracy of the climate models.Full paper here.
17 thoughts on “New Paper–NO EXPERIMENTAL EVIDENCE FOR THE SIGNIFICANT ANTHROPOGENIC CLIMATE CHANGE”
This is not a journal paper. It is on ArXiv, which is not peer-reviewed. Anyone can put anything there.
They claim a correlation between temperature and low cloud cover. I couldn’t see the claimed source for the 25 years of low cloud data, which would be hard to assemble, and would have great uncertainty. But anyway, cloud cover is not itself a driver. It actually responds to temperature, among other things. So a claim that cloud cover is driving temperature immediately invites – well, what is driving cloud cover.
CR
Heat input causing evaporation drives cloud cover… which reduces heat input to things that evaporate. It is literally just as stable as gravity at sea level regulating convection.
Yes, this must be some type of joke. Is it April, 1st already?
That’s not a paper but a pamphlet. They don’t even say where they got the data. And the problem with clouds is that we are terrible at measuring them.
This doesn’t deserve an article.
How credible is the peer review process if those who preview an article do not attach their names to the article? How credible is the peer review process when there is no way to discredit reviewers and publishers of shoddy and inaccurate work and to hold them accountable? How credible is the peer review process when journals benefit financially and where those who are part of the science community old boys club receive preference when having their work accepted?
The best I have seen are open source publications with articles that have a couple of brief peer reviews – some pretty critical – attached with details of the reviewers and relevant comments welcomed. The day I see this widely adopted for climate articles is the day I will begin to give more credibility to articles by those who are climate alarmists and begin to seriously look at their claims.
Of course changes in low cloud cover drive changes in temperature. The changes in cloud cover are driven by ocean phases, which change inversely to changes in the solar wind.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1364682616300360
According to the preponderance of evidence it appears that the level of CO2 in the atmosphere and oceans responds to temperature. So I guess by your definition that CO2 “is not it’s self a driver”.
It’s unfair to ArXiv, to characterize it so. Generally the quality of papers is quite strong. There is a reasonable screening process.
I have no idea about this paper – however I can see how peer review in conventional climate science would not be favorable.
“well, what is driving cloud cover.” Well, what is driving ENSO? Is there even a clue.
I would change the word experimental to observational in the headline.
hope some of you boffins can trek through it..but I hope its ok and gets legs
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-11/scientists-finland-japan-man-made-climate-change-doesnt-exist-practice
finnish and japanese and published in Science Daily journal..
??same/different??
The title, as written, is 100% correct and is a perfect example of Daniel Dennett’s ‘deepity’ or a ‘Troll’s Truism’ (troll in this title does not refer to the now ubiquitous ‘internet troll’) coined by Nicholas Shackel of Oxford.
Mmmm… NOT Peer Reviewed is an given, because it would never get passed the Gate Keepers of the High Church of Climate Change. I think this is the beginning of the end, the first “serious” climate scientist are dropping evidence that will prove in the coming colder times, that they tried to tell the truht, but… It is called …”…leaving the sinking ship”
”But anyway, cloud cover is not itself a driver. It actually responds to temperature, among other things. So a claim that cloud cover is driving temperature immediately invites – well, what is driving cloud cover.”
Nick, you don’t know that cloud cover is not itself a driver. What is your evidence? What about the variability in latitudinal cloud cover, not to mention seasonal/diurnal? Any research on that? Science does not have to know everything immediately. Some things remain unknown until new evidence is found.
Some of the conclusions are quite challenging to the prevailing narrative.
‘The IPCC climate sensitivity is about one order of magnitude too high, because
a strong negative feedback of the clouds is missing in climate models.’
It would be appropriate for this site to ask the authors to discuss their conclusions
here so they may be peer reviewed with feedback and not noplatformed.