Shellenberger on Steyer

Head of Sierra Club calls billionaire fossil fuel magnate turned megalomaniacal Democratic presidential candidate "another climate champ."
Not the Onion, sadly.
I'm sure the millions $$ @TomSteyer gave @SierraClub had nothing to do with @bruneski's abasement https://t.co/GN9UzeFJiO
— Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) July 9, 2019
"This year we honor Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor for their extraordinary leadership"
If this kind of corruption were depicted in a movie or TV show it would be dismissed by critics as propaganda.
In fact, it's real life, and it's happening right in front of us pic.twitter.com/K6t2mV5s1c
— Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) July 9, 2019
And it’s not just @SierraClub @TomSteyer has literally bought off the entirety of the so-called environmental movement including @NRDC @EnvDefenseFund Center for American Progress
— Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) July 9, 2019
But the corruption of @SierraClub is most hypocritical given that @bruneski denounced his predecessor @CarlPope for *identically corrupt behavior*: taking $ from nat gas industryhttps://t.co/7tV6TmWpoi
— Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) July 9, 2019
The truth is that @SierraClub never stopped taking fossil fuel money after 2012. On the contrary, it’s taken taken $136 million from nat gas/ renewables interests including @MikeBloomberg & @TomSteyer that stand to profit from closing nuclear plantshttps://t.co/RHoDrGDyV1
— Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) July 9, 2019