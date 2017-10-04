Good news about CO2 emissions – Progress to a better world

By Larry Kummer. From the Fabius Maximus website
Summary: 2017 has been a good year for news about climate change. Here is more good news, courtesy of the Dutch government. This should be headline news, but it ruins the narrative! Break the blackout and pass it on, for there is too little good news these days.
“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
— Churchill’s speech on 10 November 1942, after the British victory at El Alamein.
“Trends in global CO2 and total greenhouse gas emissions.“
Since 2011 the global economy has grown while growth of CO2 emissions slowed.
By J.G.J. Olivier et al. of the PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency.
Excerpt from the Summary, 28 September 2017. Red emphasis added.
“In 2016, total global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions continued to increase slowly by about 0.5% (±1%) ….Taking into account that 2016 was a leap year, and therefore 0.3% longer, and together with the 0.2% increase in 2015, the 2016 emission increase was the slowest since the early 1990s, except for global recession years. This is mainly the result of lower coal consumption from fuel switches to natural gas and increased renewable power generation; in particular, in wind and solar power.
“Most of the emissions (about 72%) consist of CO2, but methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and fluorinated gases (F-gases) also make up substantial shares (19%, 6% and 3%, respectively). These percentages do not include net emissions from land use, land-use change and forestry (LULUCF), which are usually accounted for separately, because they show large interannual variations and are very uncertain. …
Figure 1 Click to enlarge.
“The trend in global CO2 emissions excluding those from LULUCF has remained more or less flat, over the last two years (±0.5%), see Figure 1. Non-CO2 greenhouse gases retained an annual growth rate of about 1%. In contrast, CO2 emissions from LULUCF show a highly varying pattern that reflects the periodically occurring strong El Niňo years, such as in 1997–1998 and 2015–2016 (Figure 1). …
“Over the past two years, total global greenhouse gas emissions (excluding those from LULUCF, thus also from forest and peat fires) have shown a slowdown in growth, …with calculated increases of 1.0%, 0.2% and 0.5%, in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively (see Figure 1). Note that 2016 was a leap year and, therefore, about 0.3% longer than a normal year. Since the early 1990s, such slow annual emission increases have only occurred during the economic crisis in 2008–2009, and the major global financial crisis in 1998 that resulted from the Asian financial crisis.
“Non-CO2 GHG emissions originate from many different sources and are much more uncertain than CO2 emissions (their uncertainty on a global level is of the order of 30% or more, whereas for CO2 this is about ±10% or less). Over the past three years, non-CO2 GHG emissions have continued to grow somewhat faster than CO2 emissions, namely by 1.5% (2014), 1.2% (2015) and 1.0% (2016), whereas CO2 over the same period increased by a respective 0.8%, -0.2% and 0.3%. Note that, due to limited statistical data for 2015 and 2016 for these sources, the annual trends in the emission of CH4, N2O and F-gases are much more uncertain than those in CO2. …
The declining growth in annual CO2 emissions since 2011 has continued over the past years, with 0.6% in 2012, 1.8% in 2013, and 0.8% in 2014, followed by -0.2% in 2015 and 0.3% in 2016 (±0.5%). …The energy intensity of the economy, defined as total primary energy use (TPES1) per unit of GDP, shows similar negative annual growth levels (i.e. annual energy efficiency improvement of the economy) compared to the pre-crisis period. From this can be deduced that …the economy as a whole has maintained its annually decreasing energy intensity. ”
The Agency will release the full report by the end of October. See their previous “Trends in Global CO2” reports.
—————————————–
Conclusions.
“The world may still be doomed, but it is not quite as doomed as the climatologists have repeatedly told us.”
— From “Global warming predictions may have been too gloomy” by Ben Webster (environment editor) in The Times.
The graph below shows the emissions of CO2 by industry and from burning fossil fuels. The lines represent the four scenarios — Representative Concentration Pathways (RCPs) — used in the IPCC’s AR5 report. The graph is from the RCP Database. RCP 3 (aka RCP 2.6) is the most optimistic, with negative emissions after 2020. The steep brown line is RCP 8.5, which describes a nightmarish future of rapid population growth and technological stagnation — with coal the fuel of the late 21 st century (as it was in the late 19thC). Click to enlarge.
Years of propaganda have convinced many people that the world is doomed, that RCP8.5 (with its unlikely assumptions) is the “business as usual scenario”, that we are certain to follow it unless massive public policy changes are made — even making drastic revisions to our economic system (as urged by Naomi Klein and Pope Francis). Activists have ignored science to convince the public that we’re doomed by climate change.
Events are already falsifying the narrative of climate activists, echoed by their journalist-enablers: new energy sources, improvement in energy efficiency, and substitution of natural gas for coal. These are trends already happening, yet still in their early stages. We might follow the red (RCP 6.0) and blue (RCP 4.5) lines until 2040. We can only guess what energy technology will be rolling out by then. We might be seeing steep declines in emissions, perhaps leading to negative emissions in the following decades (i.e., falling CO2 levels).
This does not mean that the world is saved. It does not mean that no public policy changes are needed to get us through the difficult decades ahead — as economic growth and population growth (perhaps to 10 billion people) puts immense stress on Earth’s ecology.
It does mean that the doomsters’ certainty is exaggerated, as is their belief we can only save the world by changing America society to suit their ideology. It means that we are on the right path, and that our normal economic and political processes are working.
Why we don’t hear more good news?
Two weeks ago, I wrote about a milestone for climate science: That to was ignored by climate activists and journalists. There are two reasons for this. First, they have committed to a “we’re doomed” narrative — trying to gain support by a relentless focus on the bad news about climate change plus forecasts of disasters. Good news to them is like Holy Water to vampires. Too bad that focusing on worst case climate scenarios should not work and does not work.
Second, journalists know we prefer bad stories. “If it bleeds, it leads.” This creates the “crisis crisis“, described in one of the best articles even in Playboy. People prefer exciting stories cheering our side’s angelic warriors — and hissing at our foes, Satan’s minions. Good news does not get big traffic. We love scary stories. The reason why reveals a secret about America.
24 thoughts on “Good news about CO2 emissions – Progress to a better world”
Just two questions. Who measured these emissions and how?
And here I was worried.
As basil fawlty would say ” oh hooray the cat lives”. Lol
Life on Earth needs more CO2 not less. There is a chronic shortage of this gas.
And what would be the optimum CO2 level for a healthy world ?
I agree Robertv – see #4 below.
“4. CO2 is the feedstock for carbon-based life on Earth, and Earth’s atmosphere and oceans are clearly CO2-deficient. CO2 abatement and sequestration schemes are nonsense.”
Fossil fuels comprise about 85% of global primary energy, whereas green energy provides less than 2%, despite trillions of dollars in squandered subsidies. Imagine how much better the world’s poor would be if these vast sums had been spent intelligently on clean water, sanitation and efficient energy systems.
Cheap, abundant reliable energy is the lifeblood of society – it IS that simple. When politicians fool with energy policy, real people suffer and die. That is the tragic legacy of global warming alarmism.
Regards, Allan
Observations and Conclusions:
1. Temperature, among other factors, drives atmospheric CO2 much more than CO2 drives temperature. The rate of change dCO2/dt is closely correlated with temperature and thus atmospheric CO2 LAGS temperature by ~9 months in the modern data record. [published on icecap.us in January 2008]
2. CO2 also lags temperature by ~~800 years in the ice core record, on a longer time scale.
3. Atmospheric CO2 lags temperature at all measured time scales.
4. CO2 is the feedstock for carbon-based life on Earth, and Earth’s atmosphere and oceans are clearly CO2-deficient. CO2 abatement and sequestration schemes are nonsense.
5. Based on the evidence, Earth’s climate is insensitive to increased atmospheric CO2 – there is no global warming crisis.
6. Recent global warming was natural and irregularly cyclical – the next climate phase following the ~20 year pause will probably be global cooling, starting by ~2020 or sooner.
7. Adaptation is clearly the best approach to deal with the moderate global warming and cooling experienced in recent centuries.
8. Cool and cold weather kills many more people than warm or hot weather, even in warm climates. There are about 100,000 Excess Winter Deaths every year in the USA and about 10,000 in Canada.
9. Green energy schemes have needlessly driven up energy costs, reduced electrical grid reliability and contributed to increased winter mortality, which especially targets the elderly and the poor.
10. Cheap, abundant, reliable energy is the lifeblood of modern society. When politicians fool with energy systems, real people suffer and die. That is the tragic legacy of false global warming alarmism.
Allan MacRae, P.Eng. Calgary, June 12, 2015
Today’s problem is BIG Progressive government and not CO2. And BIG government can only exist if they create the need for it . Progressives need misery to be in power so they will NEVER be the solution.
Well said sir. I agree totally with all ten points.
#4 – Bingo
Every carbon atom in your body was once CO2 in the atmosphere.
That’s a true statement, and it’s surprising how many people don’t know that.
Don’t these people realise that we actually today live in an ice age and that temperatures should be much higher.
This is not good news. CO2 is immensely beneficial to the planet. We should try to get it up to 600 ppm
BINGO
Agreeing that a slow down in CO2 emissions is somehow good news is buying into the notion that it represents a problem. It dos NOT represent a problem.
Controlling the language controls the debate … Saul Alinsky.
I would go even further, and suggest 800 to 1200 ppm. That would be very beneficial for the well being of the biosphere, and it would flourish under such conditions.
Now if only by some happy chance, increasing CO2 emissions would lead to some warming, that would be a real win win scenario.
I agree that we should listen to and share good news when we hear them, especially in times when the horrific news dominate. Signs showing that the rise in the global CO2 emissions are slowing down are indeed good news. The emissions in the wealthiest nations have already peaked and they will probably peak soon in China too. The big uncertainties now are India and other developing nations.
However, the worst outcome is not that India and other developing counties copy Chinas economic success and pollution problems; the worst outcome for the world is if India and other developing countries fail to grow their economic output per capita so that a large part of the worlds population remains in desperate poverty.
The emission from the poorest counties will have to continue to rise to allow economic development there.
/Jan
China is committed to doubling its CO2 emissions between now and 2030. India is committed to tripling its CO2 emissions.
It would be optimistic to take a per capita emission of around 5 to 6 mt. So as China, India and others develop, one can expect to see a substantial increase in CO2 emissions just because of the size of their populations, although at least China is trying to roll out nuclear which will curb its CO2 emissions.
The manmade CO2 emissions reduced just when the hottest September evaahhh was crayoned on the chart? Funny, whether or not it originates from the misanthropogenic climate movement so far proven unable to name itself sustainably.
The idea of a “greenhouse gas” is scientific nonsense.
It is an emotive word, and presently there is no empirical observational data backing up the use of that expression. It is correct to call it out.
Scientifically, these gases should be referred to as radiative gases, or IR absorbing gases.
“how many percent increase of down IR”
As GHG increases, there are two effects that increase down IR. One is simply that the air is warmer. That means that all GHGs, including water, radiate more.
The other is that the lower boundary of the CO2 emission zone is lower in altitude, and so warmer. This is separate from the effect of warming of the atmosphere.
It does seem like good news, although the presentation of numbers is not clear. I kept wondring, % of what? Why no mention of Gtons? Maybe because they are total GHG, but still, Gtons of CO2 would help. There is some help in Fig 1. I think the headline figure of 0.5% is the % of the previous year.
“Events are already falsifying the narrative of climate activists”
No, the report says:
“This is mainly the result of lower coal consumption from fuel switches to natural gas and increased renewable power generation; in particular, in wind and solar power.”
You’ve even put that in red. These are exactly the kinds of measures activists were seeking, and the report says they seem to be effective.
Oops, please ignore first two paras. They were from a previous comment.
I consider that claims made in articles like this should be taken with a pinch of salt.
I very much doubt that it has anything to do with an increase in wind and solar since the German experience clearly demonstrates that ever greater use of wind and solar results in diminishing returns and one soon comes up against a buffer whereat wind and solar do not reduce CO2 emissions at all.
German has gone hell for leather with the roll out of wind and solar, and yet in the electricity generation sector of its market, it has been unable to decrease CO2 emissions since 2009. In fact, the last couple of years has seen an increase in CO2 emissions.
The experience suggests that a little bit of wind and solar initially results in the reduction of CO2 so long as the backup that they require comes from the spare capacity that the grid had. So for example, in the UK, the grid use to run with a spare capacity of about 10% over and above what was needed at peak demand. This spare capacity has now dropped down to around 2 to 3% with the concurrent reduction in CO2. I strongly suspect that the reduction that is seen with CO2 emissions is down to the fact that the spare capacity of western nation’s grids has gradually been reduced down from around 6 to 10%, to 2 to 4%. It is this reduction in spare capacity of around 5% that has resulted in the observed reduction in CO2, but now many country’s are experiencing difficulties with their grids as a consequence of the compromise in spare capacity. The last couple of years the UK grid has been critical during the winter months.
Like others I am sceptical of the claim that there has been a real reduction in CO2 emissions from the electrical generation sector. I strongly suspect that either the figures estimated contain a margin of error equal to (or more than) the claimed reduction in CO2 emissions and/or that China (and her ilk) are not accurately declaring their emissions.
The dutch are massive green supporters. They spend taxpayer’s money protecting greenpiss who fly their people from southern Europe every week.
Larry, dare I suggest you’re exhibiting signs of “Stockholm Syndrome” in this article?
You apparently subscribe to the unproven assertion that CO2 has anything at all to do with climate, therefore any perceived reduction in the human production of that gas is somehow “good”?
There’s no scientific evidence to support the assertion CO2 effects Erth’s climate. None at all. So celebrating a “reduction” in the production of that gas is simply silly.
Good essay.
The hopeful point is not the “science” behind the apocalyptic claptrap. The good news is that media may finally start getting tired of apocalyptic claptrap dressed up as climate science.