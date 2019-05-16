Half of 21st Century Warming Due to El Nino

Reposted from Dr Roy Spencer’s Blog
May 13th, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
A major uncertainty in figuring out how much of recent warming has been human-caused is knowing how much nature has caused. The IPCC is quite sure that nature is responsible for less than half of the warming since the mid-1900s, but politicians, activists, and various green energy pundits go even further, behaving as if warming is 100% human-caused.
The fact is we really don’t understand the causes of natural climate change on the time scale of an individual lifetime, although theories abound. For example, there is plenty of evidence that the Little Ice Age was real, and so some of the warming over the last 150 years (especially prior to 1940) was natural — but how much?
The answer makes as huge difference to energy policy. If global warming is only 50% as large as is predicted by the IPCC (which would make it only 20% of the problem portrayed by the media and politicians), then the immense cost of renewable energy can be avoided until we have new cost-competitive energy technologies.
The recently published paper Recent Global Warming as Confirmed by AIRS used 15 years of infrared satellite data to obtain a rather strong global surface warming trend of +0.24 C/decade. Objections have been made to that study by me (e.g. here) and others, not the least of which is the fact that the 2003-2017 period addressed had a record warm El Nino near the end (2015-16), which means the computed warming trend over that period is not entirely human-caused warming.
If we look at the warming over the 19-year period 2000-2018, we see the record El Nino event during 2015-16 (all monthly anomalies are relative to the 2001-2017 average seasonal cycle):
We also see that the average of all of the CMIP5 models’ surface temperature trend projections (in which natural variability in the many models is averaged out) has a warmer trend than the observations, despite the trend-enhancing effect of the 2015-16 El Nino event.
So, how much of an influence did that warm event have on the computed trends? The simplest way to address that is to use only the data before that event. To be somewhat objective about it, we can take the period over which there is no trend in El Nino (and La Nina) activity, which happens to be 2000 through June, 2015 (15.5 years):
Note that the observed trend in HadCRUT4 surface temperatures is nearly cut in half compared to the CMIP5 model average warming over the same period, and the UAH tropospheric temperature trend is almost zero.
One might wonder why the UAH LT trend is so low for this period, even though in Fig. 1 it is not that far below the surface temperature observations (+0.12 C/decade versus +0.16 C/decade for the full period through 2018). So, I examined the RSS version of LT for 2000 through June 2015, which had a +0.10 C/decade trend. For a more apples-to-apples comparison, the CMIP5 surface-to-500 hPa layer average temperature averaged across all models is +0.20 C/decade, so even RSS LT (which usually has a warmer trend than UAH LT) has only one-half the warming trend as the average CMIP5 model during this period.
So, once again, we see that the observed rate of warming — when we ignore the natural fluctuations in the climate system (which, along with severe weather events dominate “climate change” news) — is only about one-half of that projected by climate models at this point in the 21st Century. This fraction is consistent with the global energy budget study of Lewis & Curry (2018) which analyzed 100 years of global temperatures and ocean heat content changes, and also found that the climate system is only about 1/2 as sensitive to increasing CO2 as climate models assume.
It will be interesting to see if the new climate model assessment (CMIP6) produces warming more in line with the observations. From what I have heard so far, this appears unlikely. If history is any guide, this means the observations will continue to need adjustments to fit the models, rather than the other way around.
18 thoughts on “Half of 21st Century Warming Due to El Nino”
Did something cause the changes in El Ninos? If so, what was it? What is the evidence that the warming did not cause the change in El Ninos?
Personally I think that the warming effect of accumulated CO2 is not very great, only a fraction of warming since the late 1800s. But it seems to me that the headline is not justified.
“What is the evidence that the warming did not cause the change in El Ninos?”
El Nino occurs, and then the atmosphere warms. Typically causes happen before effects. Also, ENSO alternates between periods of favoring El Nino or favoring La Nina, in a quasi oscillation known as the PDO. This quasi oscillation has been recognized as far back as ENSO has been monitored.
I agree.
I can’t remember any analysis of systems that respond in a stepped manner. The closest is hysteresis. Anyway we assume, even if we don’t realize it, that systems are linear. There’s no good reason to assume that the climate responds in a linear manner.
We can’t discount the theory that El Ninos are caused by an accumulation of anthropogenic CO2. It’s probably wrong but it’s as viable as any other CAGW theory. 🙂
The bottom line is that we don’t really understand the climate.
I wondered about that as well.
Perhaps this is my limited understanding of El Nino processes: If ENSO can be simplified as absorption, redistribution, and release of heat from the oceans, is it logical to remove it from from the temperature trend? To abuse an analogy, could El Nino not be thought of as akin to a geyser, where the heat source is relatively constant but something else (i.e. geological restriction) meters it out in intermittent bursts? If yes, then it would seem any associated stepwise changes in temperature, up or down, are part of the trend. You’d want to be sampling the trend from a long enough period, but still part of the trend.
Did something cause the changes in El Ninos? If so, what was it?
Excellent question, with the answer being the sun’s strong mean field preceding the El Nino, which created a surge in TSI, with 2015 having the highest yearly average since 2002, energy that was absorbed to depth by the ocean, heat that eventually surfaced to drive the El Nino.
This analysis starts at a strong La Nina year. Nearly 100% of the 21st century warming has been due to ENSO.
…and adjustments to past temps takes care of the other half
Take out el Nino, which is a natural phenomenon not linked to AGW and remove the adjustments from the temp record and how much cooling did we actually have?
If the first half of the warming is from ENSO and other natural events and the other half is from mann-made adjustments, then poor carbon dioxide has not a dog in the fight!
The equatorial upper ocean heat content anomaly is about to go negative for the first time in years. If that big La Nina forms this fall like some have predicted, then we’ll likely be back to “the pause”, but it will be 22 years in length.
“One might wonder why the UAH LT trend is so low for this period”
One might. One might also wonder why UAH LT V5.6, which was current for the period, said the trend for those 15.5 years was 1.23 °C/century, not low at all. Maybe UAH isn’t so sure of the trend.
“To be somewhat objective about it, we can take the period over which there is no trend in El Nino (and La Nina) activity, which happens to be 2000 through June, 2015 (15.5 years)”
“No trend”? How can that be said? There were two large La Nina events, in around 2008 and 2012. The weak El Nino of 2010 provided some balance, but I don’t see how that can be added up to no trend. These analyses always rely on taking out the positive parts of a cycle and then saying that if it weren’t for the cycle, there would be no warming.
How about using just the months with neutral SOI?
The thing that baffles me about the spaghetti graphs – does anyone understand this? – is the statistical legitimacy of the procedure.
We appear to take a whole bunch of models. Some of them are good, some fair, some completely wrong. Then we seem to average them and get a projection.
Maybe Nick can explain why this is legitimate. Why do we not simply reject all the ones that have failed. Why would we average good and bad performers? What value do the bad performers add to the estimates and forecasts? Surely they can only subtract from the robustness of the ensuing estimates?
Or maybe this is not what is being done with the spaghetti graphs. Hope someone can enlighten as this has been puzzling me for a while, and I have never come on any clear explanation.
These guys are not stupid, so it must be something more than what I have understood.
“Maybe Nick can explain why this is legitimate. Why do we not simply reject all the ones that have failed.”
It’s a bit like saying, if you are going to invest in a managed fund, why not reject all the ones that didn’t make a gain last quarter. The thing is they are climate models, and don’t predict weather variations; they are not initialised for it. The ones that “failed” may well be just examples of the vagaries of the superimposed random variation.
The population of models is not an ideal statistical construct. But learning from a large number of simulations is how the obscuring effect of the random weather variability, which affects models as well as he real world, can be reduced.
If you use the “Business as Usual” RCP8.5 they use for most impact studies, and for propaganda purposes, the CMIP5 compares even worse.
Anyone aware of the seemingly very long term cyclic pattern might say that we are on the precipice of another ice age.
http://sppiblog.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/climate-history-ice-core.gif
Abject nonsense. None of it is human made. You cannot do that withoit violaring laws of physics. The one being violated by a super El nino is the law of gravity. There is no way you can nuild such tall peaks without an equal amontt of floating matter below it to hold it up. Anti -ravity anyone?
“If history is any guide, this means the observations will continue to need adjustments to fit the models, rather than the other way around.”
