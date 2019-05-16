By Tsvetana Paraskova – May 13, 2019, 12:30 PM CDT
A bill at the Illinois legislature proposes to raise the annual registration fee for electric vehicles (EV) from US$17.50 to US$1,000 and to more than double the gas tax from 19 cents to 44 cents per gallon, under a plan to fund infrastructure advanced by Democrat State Senator Martin Sandoval.
According to the bill, introduced at the Illinois General Assembly, owners of fully electric vehicles “shall register the vehicle for a fee of $1,000 for a one-year registration period,” under the proposal that strikes out the current “In no event may the registration fee for electric vehicles exceed $18 per registration year.”
The bill also proposes to increase significantly the gas tax in the state, as well as the license fees.
The proponent of the bill, Martin Sandoval, argues that this is a plan to raise funding for much needed infrastructure improvements in the state, while EV owners and gasoline car owners alike are unhappy with the proposed legislation, for different reasons.
“We haven’t updated our gas tax since 1990. We haven’t had a capital bill in over 10 years. It’s time to modernize our transportation funding formula to make it sustainable and consistent,” says Sandoval, adding that “Our transportation system has been underfunded for far too long. We’ve been kicking this can down the road for decades and it’s time for us to finally step up and find a solution.”
According to Rivian, an EV developer which is considered to be a potential future rival to Tesla and which owns a factory in Illinois, the proposal for such high EV fees would discourage EV technology.
19 thoughts on “Illinois Could Raise EV Registration Fee To $1,000, Hike Gas Tax”
Just another reason to leave that doomed state. This is what bankrupt states do when they are desperate. California is next. Find a Red State with no income tax. Move!
That’s my plan. Leaving CA. A 4th generation Californian leaving the tent city shithole this State has become.
As long as you leave the failed leftist policies you voted for behind, no problem. Don’t bring your issues to deplorable country. It won’t go over well.
Well EV’s use the roads and bridges. And the roads and bridges need to be maintained which traditionally has been paid for through gasoline/fuel taxes. Since EV’s don’t use/pay those taxes some other method for the EV’s to pay their fair share of the cost of the infrastructure they use is needed.
And as (if) EV’s become a larger part of the vehicles on the road more states (and the federal government) will find ways to make the EV owners pay.
A fuel tax is roughly proportional to the amount the vehicle uses the roads. An annual $1,000 fee does not.
The true cost of electric vehicles is coming to the fore and it isn’t pretty.
That should help to get rid of a few EVs and quite a few Democrat Voters.
The UK pays 57.5p/litre plus VAT at 20% (sales tax) on petrol & diesel.
EV owners seem to think they’ll be subsidised for ever, they appear not to realise, as the tax take from ICE vehicles declines, they’ll be taking the slack up.
It’s already $1000/EV/yr. in California which is equal to tax on about 2300 gallons. That’s a lot more than most people pay in gasoline taxes if you do the math.
Only about 80% of that is “fuel tax substitution” – high priced IC vehicles are around $200 for registration, from what I just looked up.
Now, I’m going to take your 2300 gallons calculation at face value, not being a Californian that it matters to me to replicate your work there. That works out to tax substitution on 1840 gallons a year, or 35 gallons a week. That might be high, or not, considering the state of California highways.
No it $100.00 And it starts in 2020
Well, that’s the end of EV sales in Illinois, if it passes. I wonder if we’ll see the equivalent of yellow vest protests if the follow through with the gas tax.
Typical leftist. The solution to any problem is to raise taxes. Then mismanage the funds so badly, the original purpose for the tax gets lost.
Interesting first salvo. I assume the added registration fee is to make up for the gas tax electric cars don’t pay. $1000 seems a bit high though. Assuming the average motorist drives 12,000 miles per year at say 22 miles per gallon, equates to about 550 gallons of gas per year. The Illinois driver on average currently pays about $105 in gas tax. By more than doubling the tax a motorist would be spending an additional $137 more in gas tax per year. So the electric vehicle registration fee is about 4 times higher than if they were paying gas tax alone. What is the normal automobile registration fee in Illinois?
Adam
Please tell me where in the UK petrol or diesel costs only 57.5 p per litre plus vat? A litre here costs around £1.25 per litre including taxes
However you are right that Ev’s are heavily subsidised and as the take take declines as they become more popular then they must pay their fair share.
however 1000 dollars registration from a previously low base seems onerous
The alternative would be to put a black box in all EVs and make them pay for the miles driven each quarter equal to what the gas tax would be for the same mileage driven with ICE. You would of course have to work out a formula to convert the EV miles per vehicle to miles per gallon of gas in a similar ICE vehicle. They would also have to put in a shut down switch on those vehicles so when the vehicle is not brought in on time and the tax goes unpaid, the government can shut it down. A GPS locator would also be needed in order to find and confiscate the offending vehicle.
EVs are inherently subsidized by not having to pay their fair share of road use, maintenance, and repair taxes. Virtue signalling while avoiding fair use road taxes is what pastes that smug smirk on EV drivers faces.
amending ddpalmer’s comment above:
“Well [bicycles] use the roads and bridges. And the roads and bridges need to be maintained which traditionally has been paid for through gasoline/fuel taxes. Since [bicycles] don’t use/pay those taxes some other method for the [bicycles] to pay their fair share of the cost of the infrastructure they use is needed.”
Around Metro Boston there’s been a big push to create bikes-only lanes that wind up choking regular traffic.
The arrogant little bike-riding effs routinely run red lights, jump up onto sidewalks and do whatever suits them.
$1000 a year registration might thin their ranks. It would be a good start.
Easy girl. I ride a bike just about everyday. But I judiciously stay off the roads. Here in Raleigh we have a pretty extensive greenway system so you can ride to places or just ride for exercise and enjoyment without stepping on your toes.
The last thing I want to do is ride in traffic. The big boat rule applies to all bike riders. You can have the right of way and be in the right, but in any collision between a bike and a car, the car always wins.
It’s a loose/loose situation.
My first impression was, “Holy $#!+”