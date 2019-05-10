Curious Correlations

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Grrrrr … gotta pull this one. The effect I found was due to the interaction of the El Nino with the seasons. Once I removed that, very different results. When I’m wrong, I’m wrong, no getting around that.

Ah, well. I’ll return to this subject of correlations with Nino/Nina, it’s an interesting one.

w.

