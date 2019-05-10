Comparison of global climatologies confirms warming of the global ocean

Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
IMAGE: Deployment of an APEX float from a German research ship.
Credit: Argo
The global ocean represents the most important component of the Earth climate system. The oceans accumulate heat energy and transport heat from the tropics to higher latitudes, responding very slowly to changes in the atmosphere. Digital gridded climatologies of the global ocean provide helpful background information for many oceanographic, geochemical and biological applications. Because both the global ocean and the observational basis are changing, periodic updates of ocean climatologies are needed, which is in line with the World Meteorological Organization’s recommendations to provide decadal updates of atmospheric climatologies.
“Constructing ocean climatologies consists of several steps, including data quality control, adjustments for instrumental biases, and filling the data gaps by means of a suitable interpolation method”, says Professor Viktor Gouretski of the University of Hamburg and a scholarship holder of the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ President’s International Fellowship Initiative (PIFI) at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the author of a report recently published in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters.
“Sea water is essentially a two-component system, with a nonlinear dependency of density on temperature and salinity, with the mixing in the ocean interior taking place predominantly along isopycnal surfaces. Therefore, interpolation of oceanic parameters should be performed on isopycnals rather than on isobaric levels, to minimize production of artificial water masses. The differences between these two methods of data interpolation are most pronounced in the high-gradient regions like the Gulf Stream, Kuroshio, and Antarctic Circumpolar Current,” continues Professor Gouretski.
In his recent report, Professor Gouretski presents a new World Ocean Circulation Experiment/ARGO Global Hydrographic Climatology (WAGHC), with temperature and salinity averaged on local isopycnal surfaces. Based on high-quality ship-board data and temperature and salinity profiles from ARGO floats, the new climatology has a monthly resolution and is available on a 1/4° latitude-longitude grid.
“We have compared the WAGHC climatology with NOAA’s WOA13 gridded climatology. These climatologies represent alternative digital products, but the WAGHC has benefited from the addition of new ARGO float data and hydrographic data from the North Polar regions”, says Professor Gourteski. “The two climatologies characterize mean ocean states that are 25 years apart, and the zonally averaged section of the WAGHC-minus-WOA13 temperature difference clearly shows the ocean warming signal, with a mean temperature increase of 0.05°C for the upper 1500-m layer since 1984”.
26 thoughts on “Comparison of global climatologies confirms warming of the global ocean”
Mumbo jumbo. Delivered as a press release
0.05 C??? Monthly resolution? Does this idiot know what climate is?
Noise combined with Mike’s Nature trick
The final number is less than the uncertainty of the instruments they are using.
And that’s before factoring the fact that they are using a single instrument to guess at the average temperature of 10’s of thousands of cubic kilometers of sea water.
The final phrase: “…clearly shows the ocean warming signal, with a mean temperature increase of 0.05°C for the upper 1500-m layer since 1984.”
0.05°C in 35 years? Really??
Doesn’t sound like much unless you state it in Hiroshimas.
The idea that we know what the temperature of the ocean to within even 1C 35 years ago is so absurd that only those who are totally uninterested in reality could make it.
Heck, the idea that we know what the average temperature of the oceans is TODAY, within 1C is utterly absurd.
“a mean temperature increase of 0.05°C for the upper 1500-m layer since 1984”
Thats a huge volume and a huge amount of energy. What about 300-m, the layer that interacts with the atmosphere? It looks like it’s pushing 0.4°C from here: https://www.ocean-sci.net/14/1127/2018/os-14-1127-2018.pdf
What about the 50-m layer how is it going? I see the surface is galloping past 0.5°C https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sea_surface_temperature
Meh, I guess a watched pot never boils.
I don’t believe it, how can one research vessel plus some other data say
that the vast Oceans are warming, or cooling.
As with all things it depends on just where one measures things, the
Equator or the Pole, or in between.
MJE VK5ELL
0.05C… impossible to get that high a degree of resolution from that amount of samples on that large a scale.
The best instruments they have barely manage to get to that degree of resulution.
I’m impressed with the accuracy and stability of those temperature sensors.
Imagine — multiple sensors in a sea environment to a depth of 1500 Meters with a sensitivity of less than 0.05 degrees and stable over 25 years.
Unless, of course, that’s not exactly what they did. . . .
Sounds very much like a preface for the need to “Karlize” the accumulated Argo data to get rid on the zero slope of temperature increase over the last 19 years, and thus to show that oceans over the globe support the CAGW meme.
0.05Celsius.
The horror.
Um, what might the error bars be?
On this;””Constructing ocean climatologies consists of several steps, including data quality control, adjustments for instrumental biases, and filling the data gaps by means of a suitable interpolation method”, says Professor Viktor Gouretski “.
I realize it is too much to ask of the practioneers of Climatology to honestly state the variation in range of their “educated guesses”.
But to claim a signal of 0.05 after making the above statement is just too much.
As my work occasionally calls upon me to calibrate temperature sensors, the claim or even suggestion that a remote operating bouy can produce data that is reliably accurate to 0.01 C is stunningly absurd,that it would stay within calibration over the seasons is an even more asinine assumption.
The willful ignorance of measuring systems and methods that pervades Climatology is the primary reason it will never rise above being a cult.
Rant over.Yes I am fully aware that in this business of policy based evidence maanufacturing, requires such dishonesty.
”with a mean temperature increase of 0.05°C for the upper 1500-m layer since 1984”.
so less than 0.20°C/century. That seems okay to me.
CC is not a question of IF, but a question of “how much.”
We can definitely live with that “how much.”
And, once again, we see a “mean” offered up with no associated error band. For a 0.05degC mean to make physical sense the temperature measurement devices would have to have an an error band measured in thousandths of a degC otherwise this is nothing more than an artifact of arithmetic. Are we truly supposed to believe these measurement devices have errors measured in the thousandths of a degC? Once again, means calculated from independent measurement devices measuring independent samples do not follow the rule of large numbers and an error band for the measurement devices must be presented in order for the mean to make sense.
How has this requirement gotten so lost today in the field of science?
Tim G,
To sum up: Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha !
I know the ARGO float website claims that the “The temperatures in the Argo profiles are accurate to ± 0.002°C,” but the temperature and salinity data are truncated to two decimal places. There is no way on earth anyone could derive a +0.05 C temperature rise from such data.
And, by the way, the ± 0.002°C accuracy citation refers to the platinum resistance thermometers, not the installed and as-operated temperature sensors.
“Constructing ocean climatologies consists of several steps, including data quality control, adjustments for instrumental biases, and filling the data gaps by means of a suitable interpolation method”
…and we added all the numbers up…divided by how many numbers we had….and got 0.05
Did BEST teach them how to do that?
“and filling the data gaps by means of a suitable interpolation method”
Otherwise known as a best guess.
Usually the guess that’s chosen is the one most likely to result in the answer you were looking for in the first place.
Yes, WAG HC is a very appropriate acronym. WAG indeed.
5/100th of a degree…in 35 years…..I think they just disproved global ocean warming
I see that even my amateurish mind balking at 0.05 C. in a fit of laughter was not too far off base.
And, even if it were remotely possible, in hell-frozen-over, to measure the “global ocean” [more laughter] to this number of decimal places, it’s … ZERO, POINT, ZERO, FIVE DEGREES ! ! ! — beyond any sensible and rational quantity worth concern — practically ZERO — meaning no warming.
Seriously, indeed !
And Friday was going so well.
Look it’s ok, most of that increase is tucked away at the north pole, wait…
“The global ocean represents the most important component of the Earth climate system. The oceans accumulate heat energy and transport heat from the tropics to higher latitudes, responding very slowly to changes in the atmosphere.”
What changes in the atmosphere?
It appears that they have started with the assumption that CO2 will make the atmosphere warmer and that, in turn, will make the oceans warmer. They use completely inadequate sampling of the oceans from which no scientific conclusions could possibly be made, then use statistical methods to squeeze out the results that they intended to find in the first place.
Once again, natural cycles in the oceans are ignored, along with natural climate cycles, and the assumption is that every change, real or imagined, is the result of a slight change in the concentration of a trace gas in the atmosphere.
This isn’t science. This is putting together a jigsaw puzzle with the no picture on the box, but a preconceived idea of what the picture should be. The method is simple. Force the pieces to go together! If they don’t go together, throw the errant pieces away and claim you are getting close to solving the puzzle!