Dr Larch Maxey was left red faced after trying to superglue himself to the main doors of Bristol City Council to raise awareness about climate change, unaware they were automatic. Describe Dr Maxey’s direct action attempt in three words…@ExtinctionR | #ExtinctionRebellion # pic.twitter.com/LGqh7V8R16
— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) May 9, 2019
11 thoughts on “Last Minute Friday Funny”
His action?
‘Normal for Nutters’
OMG! The visual imagery from the lede alone is just too funny. Good thing escalators weren’t involved.
Now to watch the video, which should have me in hysterics.
“What a ****”
“Dumb Gum Bum”
Britain is famous for its eccentrics, and this one looks fairly typical, with predictable ineffectual results. I hope that goes for the rest of the ‘Extinction’ mob. I guess you have to applaud the UK for at least being ‘inclusive’!
Nice hydrocarbon cagoule… and shoes… wonder if these morons can operate without a smart phone
And he wants to tell us how to live our lives!
Larch Maxey, Doctorus Adamus cum Flabello Dulci (h/t Terry Pratchett in Jingo)
Not once, not twice, but three times that twit approached those doors, clearly confused by their operation. How did he get a doctoral degree?!
That’s pretty funny
