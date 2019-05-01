Michael Gove Infuriates British Climate Activists with Failed Appeasement Effort

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

After heaping praise on saint Greta trashing Britain’s historical contribution, and praising activist efforts to raise awareness of climate change, British politician Michael Gove infuriated those same activists by stopping short of declaring a climate emergency.

Gove infuriates climate change activists by refusing to declare an ‘climate emergency’ and telling them to judge politicians on actions not words

By DAVID WILCOCK, WHITEHALL CORRESPONDENT FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 02:52 AEST, 1 May 2019 | UPDATED: 02:53 AEST, 1 May 2019

Michael Gove was blasted today for refusing to ‘declare a climate changeemergency’, after meeting climate change protesters who brought London to a halt over Easter.

The Environment Secretary met members of Extinction Rebellion, who brought 10 days of disruption to the capital, in Westminster but they said he refused their demand.



They accused him of ‘a moral and political failure’ after prior meetings with Labour’s shadow John McDonnell and Sadiq Khan.



Mr told them climate change was a ‘grave’ challenge, but stopped short of calling it a climate emergency.



‘Politicians should be judged on actions not words,‘ he said.

‘We should show that we’re making a difference rather than simply telling everyone how important it is to change.’



Extinction rebellion’s Clare Farrell, who was at the meeting at Defra headquarters, said it had been ‘less sh*t than I thought it would be, but only mildly‘

