After heaping praise on saint Greta trashing Britain’s historical contribution, and praising activist efforts to raise awareness of climate change, British politician Michael Gove infuriated those same activists by stopping short of declaring a climate emergency.
Michael Gove was blasted today for refusing to ‘declare a climate changeemergency’, after meeting climate change protesters who brought London to a halt over Easter.
The Environment Secretary met members of Extinction Rebellion, who brought 10 days of disruption to the capital, in Westminster but they said he refused their demand.
They accused him of ‘a moral and political failure’ after prior meetings with Labour’s shadow John McDonnell and Sadiq Khan.
Mr told them climate change was a ‘grave’ challenge, but stopped short of calling it a climate emergency.
‘Politicians should be judged on actions not words,‘ he said.
‘We should show that we’re making a difference rather than simply telling everyone how important it is to change.’
Extinction rebellion’s Clare Farrell, who was at the meeting at Defra headquarters, said it had been ‘less sh*t than I thought it would be, but only mildly‘
What can I say – trying to manipulate and appease climate activists is a bit like playing with a lit stick of dynamite.
10 thoughts on “Michael Gove Infuriates British Climate Activists with Failed Appeasement Effort”
Mr Gove is a typical British MP!
Nothing more needs to be written.
You can always stop a lit stick of dynamite from exploding by snipping the lit fuse. These morons in the Extinction Rebellion group will explode no matter what is done or not done because it will NEVER be enough for them because they are cultural Marxists intent on bringing down Western Civilizations as we know it.
Emergency’s been called off. Time to go and get a life.
Not sure which pair of eyes frightens me most.
These people need to be IGNORED, not appeased. Why do we suddenly give lunatic-fringe, miniscule radical “groups” power to control the mass narrative? Anyone with a rant and a FB page today can form a “group.”
Trying to appease eco-fascists works as badly as trying to appease Hitler did.
Biggest problem we have in the UK, so far as I can see from replies to me from both Gove and the Prime Minister, are the Civil Service which appears to be full of signed-up climate alarmists.
I have responses from them which were drafted by civil servants denying that the CO2 emissions from the manufacture and operation of electric cars are greater than from running a petrol or diesel car for 7 years. They have specifically rubbished international and other government studies that have demonstrated this.
Small wonder that our politicians are as badly informed and ‘guided’ as is the case in the UK.
British society could use a heavy dose of policy hari kari to clear the decks of faux crisis and get on with learned lessons of the real world.
The current Neville Chamberlain diplomacy with the nut cases is just delaying the lesson plan.
Oy, you kiss your Mum with that mouth, Clare?
Seriously, there is NO satisfying iideologues. When you attempt to assuage them, they simply move their goalposts further away. The thing to do is what Florida Gov. Rick Scott did several years ago when some oceanographers were demanding action on sea level. He politely heard their complaints, thanked them for their time, then did nothing. He made no pronouncements, took no actions. The activists were livid but there was nothing they could do.
Under current circumstances, it seems quite possible to expose their lunacy by not doing what they want and then watching them react. Kind of like American Democrats.