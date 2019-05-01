The Economist adopts Tesla’s ‘Ludicrous Mode’

Guest essay by David Archibald
It used to be that ocean acidification was the last refuge of the global warming scoundrel. When all else fails – lack of actual warming etc., the global warmers claim that increased carbon dioxide will make the seas acid and dissolve the shells off all the little sea creatures.
The Economist magazine has just gone one further and predicted that it will also cause blight. Hundreds of ludicrous claims have been made about the effect of higher atmospheric CO2 levels on this and that but when The Economist feels the need to join the clamour of idiotic voices then that means something. So, they adopt ‘ludicrous mode‘.
Figure 1: Article reproduced from The Economist
The photo The Economist used to illustrate their article seemingly shows London police wrestling with agitated loons from Extinction Rebellion.
The Economist “tugs at the insecurities and ambitions of the status-seeking reader” who wears “aspirations of wordliness”. In short The Economist instructs its readership of what the proper view on a subject is. What the article means is that the long retreat from global warming alarmism has begun. The magazine’s readership may crave acceptance and be highly susceptible to suggestion but not all would be completely stupid. Thus some would notice colder winters and the fact that the world has hardly warmed at all. And some would be aware that higher atmospheric CO2 levels are beneficial to crop production. And then start thinking that higher atmospheric CO2 levels are all good with no downside. So The Economist comes up with a vague notion about something that might go wrong at an unspecifed time. In effect The Economist is conducting a fighting retreat in the death of the global warming meme.
The truth of the matter is that the plants that most of our diet is derived from, the grasses, evolved when CO2 levels were five times what they are today. The following figure is a screenshot from a presentation by Patrick Moore:
Figure 2: Projected CO2 Level in the Absence of Human Emissions
The Earth’s atmosphere started off at 200,000 ppm CO2. The first plants came along three billion years ago and by 120 million years ago the atmospheric concentration of CO2 was down to one hundredth of its intial level. And then kept falling. If it had kept on that trajectory all life above sea level would have died off from lack of CO2 about five million years from now. Humans evolved just in time to save Creation. That is the inspiring story that should be told, not that there might be blight.
David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare
19 thoughts on “The Economist adopts Tesla’s ‘Ludicrous Mode’”
Tesla is a very nice car. Makes sense to build electric cars instead of the extremely complicated internal combustion propulsion. But I agree we must burn oil for CO2. Even if, and especially if, we find a cheaper source of energy it is probably wise to keep burning the oil, for the benefit of the climate and the plantlife.
Besides, you don’t have to drop $150k for a Model S P80D to get the “ludicrous effect.” We used to have a 2006 Jeep Commander with a 5.7 L Hemi V8 engine.
Yes a V8 is something special, the roar of the engine is comforting almost, like friendly aggression. But 0-60 mph in 2 seconds is ludicrous on another level.
You have never delved into the heart of the electronics and software required to modulate a battery to a three phase motor or accept back EMF to charge the battery then?
Leccy cars NOT simple. The complexity has simply moved from mecchanicals to electronics and software.
Fossil fuels are nothing more than naturally, but accidentally sequestered, CO2.
The ONLY observable manifestation directly attributed to increased atmospheric CO2 is that the planet has greened by 14% in 35 years of satellite observations. One of the NASA scientists involved in this study commented that it was equivalent to two continents the size of mainland USA worth of vegetation.
Meanwhile, no one has, by empirical means, ever in human history successfully demonstrated that atmospheric CO2 causes the planet to warm. Every attempt has been roundly discredited.
Preaching to the converted folks, I know, but perhaps there’s a newcomer to the site who might benefit from those vital facts. Apply them to almost any ‘climate change’ argument and they simply demolish alarmist rhetoric, although they never listen.
More CO2 + warmer winters –> Higher crop yields + longer growing seasons –> Larger harvests.
Larger harvests–> More instances of diseased crops.
Therefore larger harvests are bad.
Conclusion: Zero harvests = Zero diseased crops.
Green New Deal Cultural Revolution justified.
QED
Green**** Logic 101
Try running that through one of the new AI theorem provers, and imagine the result, as some claim, if AI takes over!
That should be a test case for any autonomous auto software!
I agree with the contents of this post, but there is just something in the headline that bothers me.
Tesla’s ‘Ludicrous Mode’ is just so cool!
I’m not arguing from a global warming paradigm, I’m arguing from what make sense.
Okay, it won’t happen immediately, but surely the future must be in nuclear power generating the electricity and all road vehicles to be electric? The ‘Ludicrous Mode’ is helping to make electric cars sexy. Not?
Not!
Not unless some better way to store electricity than batteries is found. And don’t start talking about better batteries. Batteries wont get much better. Ever. There simply are no atoms with more valence electrons. Lithium is the best, Period.
CO2 strongly correlated to serious mental illness faced by CAGW (or Unicorn) believers :
– the more CO2 concentration increases, the more they spout nonsense.
In this case correlation is not causation /sarc
I was an Economist subscriber for almost twenty years… until last week. Every *damn* issue in the last few years has had some unsubstantiated drivel about climate change, CO2, global warming, with absolutely no critical analysis — just a rote repetition of the standard talking points.
I was originally introduced to the Economist by some very well-read colleagues, and found it a refreshing change from the weekly dreck (Time, Newsweek, etc.) that passed itself off as news. They took a seemingly longer view to world events, and provided some deeper background analysis than found in traditional daily newspapers.
Not so much any more. It took me a few years to come to terms with the fact that their editorial slant was spilling over into everything. When I realized that I was cringing every time I opened a new issue, I canceled my subscription.
Although I agree with the assessment of ludicrous writings in patronising papers a word of caution. One should not make the mistake by trying to counter a flawed idea in the MSM with a questionable hypothesis of ones own. I mean the idea that the biosphere is self-limiting because left on its own the CO2 will run out is, let’s say, not proven. Mankind as saviour of the biosphere is teleological thinking which rationality should have left behind. Dr Moore’s presentation is questionable. We know that CO2 concentrations have fluctuated widely thoughout geological history, going as low as 200 and high as 4000ppm. That alone tells us that there are other sources of CO2 apart from the biosphere. The reason why plants do photosynthesis and not something else is because CO2 is the only source of carbon accessible. They will adapt to low concentrations of the stuff as they have done in the past.
E J Zuiderwijk wrote:
“I mean the idea that the biosphere is self-limiting because left on its own the CO2 will run out is, let’s say, not proven.”
Nonsense EJ! There is ample evidence that C3 plants (almost all food plants) die at about 150ppm CO2 in the atmosphere. During the last Ice Age atmospheric CO2 concentrations dropped top about 180ppm.
By the time it is fully “proven”, all significant terrestrial life on this planet will be dead.
“grasses, evolved when CO2 levels were five times what they are today”
In the 55 million years sice, they’ve completely adapted to 280ppm.
“Humans evolved just in time to save Creation.”
Lol. 10 or 12 billion selfish, warlike ape/gods… just what Creation needed.
Actually the vast expansion of grasses and grassland during the Neogene and Pleistocene is probably largely due to grasses being able to tolerate low CO2 better than most other plants, though increasing aridity probably played a role.
Very interesting that London’s Economist mentions “blight”.
Surely a reference to the 1840’s Irish genocide, in polite company “potato blight famine”, run by the British, which some even declare a climate catastrophe. Army-escorted food exports peaked while streets were blocked with the dead, and half died on the escape ships to the US, unleashing a massive diseased migrant crisis at NY Ellis Island.
Sound familiar?
Seems London’s elite are pulling out old rabbits from hats again, on a global scale.
They should ask Greta, she knows everything….
“aspirations of wordliness” What is wordliness, please?