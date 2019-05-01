UAH Global Temperature Update for April, 2019: +0.44 deg. C.

By Dr. Roy Spencer

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for April, 2019 was +0.44 deg. C, up from the March, 2019 value of +0.34 deg. C:

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 16 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST

2018 01 +0.29 +0.51 +0.06 -0.10 +0.70 +1.39 +0.52

2018 02 +0.25 +0.28 +0.21 +0.05 +0.99 +1.21 +0.35

2018 03 +0.28 +0.43 +0.12 +0.08 -0.19 -0.32 +0.76

2018 04 +0.21 +0.32 +0.10 -0.14 +0.06 +1.01 +0.84

2018 05 +0.16 +0.38 -0.05 +0.01 +1.90 +0.13 -0.24

2018 06 +0.20 +0.33 +0.06 +0.12 +1.10 +0.76 -0.41

2018 07 +0.30 +0.37 +0.22 +0.28 +0.41 +0.24 +1.49

2018 08 +0.18 +0.21 +0.16 +0.11 +0.02 +0.10 +0.37

2018 09 +0.13 +0.14 +0.13 +0.22 +0.89 +0.22 +0.28

2018 10 +0.20 +0.27 +0.12 +0.30 +0.20 +1.08 +0.43

2018 11 +0.26 +0.24 +0.28 +0.45 -1.16 +0.67 +0.55

2018 12 +0.25 +0.35 +0.15 +0.30 +0.24 +0.69 +1.21

2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.15 +1.15

2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.04 +0.06

2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.96 +0.59

2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.50 +0.92 +0.91

The UAH LT global anomaly image for April, 2019 should be available in the next few days here.



The new Version 6 files should also be updated at that time, and are located here:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt

Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt

Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

