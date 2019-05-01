UAH Global Temperature Update for April, 2019: +0.44 deg. C.

By Dr. Roy Spencer
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for April, 2019 was +0.44 deg. C, up from the March, 2019 value of +0.34 deg. C:
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 16 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST
2018 01 +0.29 +0.51 +0.06 -0.10 +0.70 +1.39 +0.52
2018 02 +0.25 +0.28 +0.21 +0.05 +0.99 +1.21 +0.35
2018 03 +0.28 +0.43 +0.12 +0.08 -0.19 -0.32 +0.76
2018 04 +0.21 +0.32 +0.10 -0.14 +0.06 +1.01 +0.84
2018 05 +0.16 +0.38 -0.05 +0.01 +1.90 +0.13 -0.24
2018 06 +0.20 +0.33 +0.06 +0.12 +1.10 +0.76 -0.41
2018 07 +0.30 +0.37 +0.22 +0.28 +0.41 +0.24 +1.49
2018 08 +0.18 +0.21 +0.16 +0.11 +0.02 +0.10 +0.37
2018 09 +0.13 +0.14 +0.13 +0.22 +0.89 +0.22 +0.28
2018 10 +0.20 +0.27 +0.12 +0.30 +0.20 +1.08 +0.43
2018 11 +0.26 +0.24 +0.28 +0.45 -1.16 +0.67 +0.55
2018 12 +0.25 +0.35 +0.15 +0.30 +0.24 +0.69 +1.21
2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.15 +1.15
2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.04 +0.06
2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.96 +0.59
2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.50 +0.92 +0.91
The UAH LT global anomaly image for April, 2019 should be available in the next few days here.
The new Version 6 files should also be updated at that time, and are located here:
Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt
Maybe w/a slight warming, my lot can escape the not-uncommon killing frost this May.
Pretty much what was expected as the current El Nino continues to hold on. Very possible the El Nino will now hold on through the summer. Naturally, this will be used by the alarmists to claim another “hot” year.
Doesn’t this “graph” become a horizontal nearly flat line if you
expand the vertical scale to include + or – 10 degrees C ??
Also, what is the magnitude of the “error” in calculating
global temperature to a 0.1 of a degree C accuracy ??
The current El Niño is making itself felt in surface temperature. It should evolve towards a La Niña by late fall to next spring. I consider it likely that we might get a 2-year Niña that might return temperature values to Pause levels.
The slight (as of the moment) El Nino is causing some problems with drought in Panama and the draft of the vessels that they are letting through the canal at the moment. https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/drought-hits-panama-canal-shipping-highlights-climate-fears/ I expect the usual people will say the usual things.
So much for “the Earth is cooling” wish
You do understand that is exactly what it is showing, that energy has now gone. It is no longer in the Deep Oceans. It has escaped to the Atmosphere and on out in to space.
And all the time the Atmosphere is slowly shrinking.
There will be a lot of thunderstorms in North America.
http://cosmicrays.oulu.fi/
http://www.bom.gov.au/archive/oceanography/ocean_anals/IDYOC002/IDYOC002.201904.gif
Cold kills, who’d wish for that?
It just all depends on the scale being considered. Do you deny that?
I sure with the Midwest would warm up
So much for the belief that one month doesn’t create a trend.
I thought you were the one who always pushed integrity in your comments?
3rd warmist April?
It is not so hot at the North Pole.
http://masie_web.apps.nsidc.org/pub/DATASETS/NOAA/G02186/plots/4km/r11_Central_Arctic_ts_4km.png
The sea temperature anomalies oscillate around 0.3 C.
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/ocean/global.png
With the current El Nino resulting in heat coming out of the planets biggest heat storage facility(Pacific Ocean), why wouldn’t temperatures be going up at the receiving end of the heat(atmosphere) right now?