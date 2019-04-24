Greta Thunberg: Britain has a “Mind-Blowing Historical Carbon Debt”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Speaking in London, climate action crusader Greta Thunberg explained that Britain is especially guilty for wrecking the world, because Britain was the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.
British MP Michael Gove praised Thunberg’s trashing of Britain’s historical contribution to global prosperity.
The Greta Thunberg effect: at last, MPs focus on climate change
Michael Gove admits to feeling guilt as young activist says: your fossil fuels policy is beyond absurd
…
“This ongoing irresponsible behaviour will no doubt be remembered in history as one of the greatest failures of humankind,” she told the packed audience of MPs, officials and fellow school strikers. “You lied to us. You gave us false hope. You told us that the future was something to look forward to.”
There was no let-up for the audience. The UK, she said, was very special due to its “mind-blowing historical carbon debt”, a reference to the country’s record as the birthplace of industrialisation. But this was also, she said, because its claims of world-leading progress on cutting emissions are partly the result of “creative accounting” and are belied by the government’s plans for more high-emissions projects.
“The UK’s active current support of new exploitation of fossil fuels, like for example the UK shale gas fracking industry, the expansion of its North Sea oil and gas fields, the expansion of airports, as well as the planning permission for a brand new coalmine, is beyond absurd,” she said.
She finished to a standing ovation and cheers, then sat quietly as the panel of senior politicians gave their responses. Several appeared chastened.
“Your voice – still, calm and clear – is like the voice of our conscience,” said the environment secretary, Michael Gove. “When I listened to you, I felt great admiration, but also responsibility and guilt. I am of your parents’ generation, and I recognise that we haven’t done nearly enough to address climate change and the broader environmental crisis that we helped to create.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/apr/23/greta-thunberg
What were our selfish ancestors thinking, when they started the process of industrial fossil fuel extraction which gave us automobiles and telephones and computers and comfortable indoor jobs which don’t involve back breaking labor and early death? When they set the stage for medicines and anaesthetics and dentistry and aged care and reliable food supplies?
How dare Britain help raise the living standards of the entire human race.
Clearly a proper apology is required. I look forward to Michael Gove delivering a proper apology for Britain’s role in helping to create the modern world in Britain’s Parliament, when his party chooses him as the next British Conservative Prime Minister.
7 thoughts on “Greta Thunberg: Britain has a “Mind-Blowing Historical Carbon Debt””
No normal 16 yo…in this day and age….dresses up and acts like a 8 yo
…conveniently at the exact same time her mother writes and tries to promote her book on global warming
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6946815/Whos-REALLY-16-year-old-Greta-Thunberg.html
Gove as leader, I hope not.
Beyond belief that an ostensibly serious politician should uncritically accept such nonsense.
Yet our Parliament is full of them.
It’s nauseating the way politicians are sucking up to this naive and idiotic child
She won’t be accepting any Nobel prize, then
PHs are quite good at delivering apologies for things that they had no control over. Think Rudd on the Stolen Generation – which did not happen. Apologies for past treatments of homosexuals, institutionalized barriers for Roman Catholics, treatment of Jews … No doubt readers can think of many more.
This only confirms that Mr Gove should never be considered as a possible PM.
It is the “Emperors New Clothes” all over again, except in reverse.
This time it is the child who needs to be told she is talking nonsense.
The trouble is, nobody dare tell her.