Climate Doom Ahead? Think Twice.

From Real Clear Energy
By Charles N. Steele
December 26, 2018
It’s one word – but it could change the course of the world for decades to come.
Discussion at the UN climate change talks held in Katowice, Poland recently reached a stalemate. The issue? A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released earlier this year, entitled “Special Report 15” (SR-15). Most of the nations at the conference want to “welcome“ this report, but the U.S., Russia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait want simply to “note” its publication.
It might sound like a silly squabble over semantics, but it’s far from that. SR-15 claims that we have only twelve years to avert climate catastrophe and calls for a fundamental transformation of society and end to the use of fossil fuels. Endorsing it is a critical step towards adopting it, and adopting it would change virtually every element of civil society as we know it today.
Unsurprisingly, the U.S. has taken a good deal of heat in the press for its refusal to endorse the report. Critics characterize the move as political and motivated by willful ignorance. But the fact of the matter is there’s good reason for skepticism. Environmentalists have been known to hastily embrace faulty data in the name of a political agenda – and SR15 is no exception.
To put it bluntly, there’s a lot less here than meets the eye. The report argues that the Paris Accord target of a 1.5C increase is better than a 2C target. But the farther one reads, the more it appears the IPCC’s report is not really about climate change. It’s less a scientific report and more a political platform, driven by ideology, not science.
This would seem a wild accusation, but for two things. First, SR15 doesn’t actually attempt to quantify either the possible costs of warming or how much it would cost to avert warming. In fact, there’s no serious attempt even to show the likely consequences of proposed actions; it’s simply assumed they will work and be desirable.
Second, SR15 clearly proposes radical, global transformation of society. It calls for “rapid and far-reaching transitions in energy, land, urban and infrastructure (including transport and buildings), and industrial systems…,” “unprecedented in terms of scale…,” “fundamental societal and systems transitions and transformations….” These are direct quotes from IPCC. What do they mean?
Looking closer, these fundamental transformations are less about global warming and more about promoting “social justice,” as embodied in the UN’s “Sustainable development Goals.” The report makes no attempt to conceal this; in the summary, it argues “Social justice and equity are core aspects of climate-resilient development pathways for transformational social change.”
It goes on to contend that we must “eradicate poverty” and reduce inequality across nations. As part of these efforts, governments must impose draconian carbon taxes and other measures to effectively shut down existing energy production, re-direct finance to alternative energy, and transfer wealth from developed countries to less developed countries. Individuals must change their diets and “lifestyle choices” to become “sustainable.” All of this in a decade or so. It’s a call for global central planning and income redistribution – a sort of “socialism lite” dressed up as sustainable development.
But the fact of the matter is that the IPCC, the UN, and national governments are not capable of eliminating poverty. They don’t know how. People are poor when they cannot produce wealth. Shutting down economic activity, subsidizing alternatives that can’t create enough value to succeed on their own, and transferring income will not make the world wealthier. And governments cannot effectively manage the economy. A century of consistent failures of socialism shows this.
And, as the Fraser Institute’s Economic Freedom report demonstrates, there is a systematic positive relationship between economic freedom and human prosperity around the world. A free market system, not central planning, does much more to reduce poverty and generate economic well-being. IPCC’s proposals are driven by green ideology, not scientific economic analysis.
Does report offer any solutions for the problem it ostensibly addresses, that is, man-made global warming? Not really. Even if one accepts the IPCC’s estimates of the extent of global warming, careful economic analysis suggests that drastic action is not required. The report’s proposed remedies for climate change fail cost-benefit analyses.
Charles N. Steele is the Herman A. and Suzanne S. Dettwiler Chair in Economics at Hillsdale College.
20 thoughts on “Climate Doom Ahead? Think Twice.”
Or as we say in France
“Toujours bolleaux”
Following any of this “report”s recommendations would drive billions of people into poverty and starvation and bring about war on a scale never seen in human history. The only thing that will bring about Climate Doom is doing anything, anything at all, the political left wants done. Time for the true Resist Movement to get cranked up.
“and bring about war on a scale never seen in human history”
I’m thinking they propose that wars can only be fought when the sun is shining and wind is blowing, i.e., not so much, same as how people will live.
Poland: Powered by coal (And supplies the rest of the EU when “Renewables” fail)
This article dramatically understates the disaster that would occur if SR-15 was implemented. No country or society has ever ‘taxed’ itself into prosperity. Every attempt to do so (and there have been many) increases poverty and suffering. The fact that socialists keep thinking that it will work ‘next time’ is strong evidence of a mental disorder. How can they keep ignoring the tremendous harm and misery they have produce over the last 120 years with this nonsense?
Instituting SR 15 would make Venezuela seem like a good outcome.
Exactly
Beyond that, there is a clear negative relationship between size of government and economic growth.
The IPCC is a “political platform” IMO! A fundamental fact about government is that it’s first priority to increase it’s own power, control, and revenue. The IPCC is merely an organization created to further those objectives using the threats of “climate change”. Various UN and IPCC officials have made statements that make that very clear.
Having searched the list of SR15 authors published by the IPCC, the list is heavily seeded with specialists in “Sustainability”, “Justice and Equity”, “Governance”, “Political Science”, “Psychology”, “Social Science”, together with the usual sprinkling of Economists and Lawyers. Additionally, the list had to comply with UN requirements of diversity and gender balance, meaning that some authors were not selected necessarily for their scientific acumen, but to achieve the required PC complement.
Yet we are repeatedly told by the MSM, that the report was produced by “The World’s Leading Climate Scientists”. It was commissioned by the UN two years earlier, specifically for release prior to the Katowice COP, in order to ramp up the ante for advancing the Paris Agreement. It was a blatant propaganda document.
First they had the Paris “Agreement”, then the Katowice “Rulebook”. What’s next, the Chilean “Action Plan”? I don’t know how much longer they can keep up this charade of pretending to do something about a non-existent “problem”.
Energy equates to ability to do work which equates to wealth creation. The world needs copious cheap energy to eradicate poverty, provide clean water, food, health care etc etc.
“It goes on to contend that we must “eradicate poverty” and reduce inequality across nations.”
…aren’t these the same people that say we need open borders…because those people will do the work we won’t do?
The wildness of the IPCC’s AR 15 will or should taint or discredit entirely the IPCC’s other reports..
Full scale nuclear war feels more humane than realized UN Agenda 21. Maybe we get both.
Quote: ” It’s a call for global central planning and income redistribution – a sort of “socialism lite” ”
In my world that’s called full-blown communism.
And that is what this is all about.
An elite running society as they please.
Peasants and subordinates be d#mned.
Death and poverty guaranteed.
But sooooooo sustainable. For the elite, that is.
Correct on the UN, IPCC and poverty, utterly wrong on “free market” .
The only country to eradicate poverty for 740 million people in a decade is China. It has less poor now than the USA of total 330 million v. China with 1.2 billion.
Drastically large programs are urgently required.
China has adopted the American System of Alexander Hamilton, FDR, JFK, easily melding it with Confucianism, to drive the unbelievable win-win BRI, he largest infrastructure program ever seen in history.
China is not hoodwinked by that silly Keynes (of total state fame) nor Fraser Inst. von Hayek’s nutty spontaneous magic mumbo-jumbo, both of the London School of Economics.
Trump often mentions American System, hits massive resistance from Wall Street, London.
The smelly detail always lurking under the Climate wrestling ring, is an insane “free-market” push, in other words globalism. If some deluded commentators think they can roll out the rotting bankrupt corpse of that old paradigm under the CO2 fracas, they have never heard of the Gillets Jaunes.
Wow, please pedal that to the people of China, I would like to see their honest reaction.
Any climate assessment report that speaks only of “costs of warming” and ignores “benefits of warming” is worthless as decision support document.
The climate alarmists never ever talk about the benefits of warming, or of higher CO2 concentrations. Only the “costs”.
This is a complete violation of the scientific principle, and therefore renders it, as the author says, a pure political document and not a science document.
Warming is good for humanity, it always has been, and always will be .. well, at least until the sun loses most of its nuclear fuel and turns into a red giant star that burns off earth’s atmosphere and boils away the oceans. In roughly four to five billion years.
And just what does the members of the IPCC think that those less developed countries are going to purchase via use of the “transferred wealth” given to them …… given the fact that the aforesaid “developed countries” will no longer be capable of producing and exporting any saleable goods.