From The ABC
Renewable energy reduces power prices by more than cost of subsidies, study finds
By Liz Hobday
Posted Thu at 3:06pmThu 6 Dec 2018, 3:06pm
Photo: Solar and wind power reduced wholesale prices by about 30 per cent, the study found. (Supplied: Tadgh Cullen (DP Energy))
Related Story: Renewables ‘heading for 80 per cent of electricity market by 2030’
Related Story: Labor to revive National Energy Guarantee ‘even if it’s not the best’
A landmark study has shown that renewable energy has reduced electricity prices by far more than the subsidies paid for it.
Key points:
- The study’s lead author said the research proved renewables were the key to lower power prices
- Researchers found South Australians were paying, on average, the highest electricity prices in the world
- Gas-fired power is pushing prices higher, while wind and solar are placing downward pressure on prices, the study found
The independent study, by the Victoria Energy Policy Centre, focused on the South Australian electricity market and confirmed households in the state have on average the highest electricity prices in the world.
The report comes as the Federal Government attempts to develop a fresh energy policy after the collapse of the National Energy Guarantee earlier this year.
The Government hopes to pass new laws to force energy companies — especially retailers — to offer customers cheaper electricity.
The study’s lead author, Associate Professor Bruce Mountain, said the research provided verifiable evidence that renewables drive down prices.
“I think in the current climate it’s critically important,” he said.
“We have an evidence base that puts this issue on the table for people to engage with.
“What our study finds unequivocally is the route to lower prices lies with cleaner sources.”
Wind and solar reduce prices by more than subsidies
The study used computer modelling to crunch electricity price data from the past five years.
It sampled wholesale market prices every half hour from 2013 to 2018, and calculated the factors that led to those prices.
It found that even though South Australians were paying the highest average bills in the world, wind and solar generation in South Australia actually brought wholesale prices down — and by far more than the subsidies paid for them.
It found that in the 2017–18 financial year, renewables reduced wholesale prices by an average of about 30 per cent, or about $37 per megawatt hour, mostly due to wind generation.
This was far more than the cost of the subsidies paid for them, which the study calculated was $11 per megawatt hour of electricity produced.
Renewable generators have been able to sell electricity on the wholesale market very cheaply, because the ongoing cost of producing electricity from wind and solar is effectively zero.
These cheap offers from renewable generators on the wholesale market displace more expensive offers from gas generators, effectively reducing prices for the entire market.
Infographic: In 2018, gas pushed South Australia’s wholesale prices higher, while wind and solar pulled prices down. (Supplied: Victoria Energy Policy Centre)
But gas generation drives up prices
But the study found the reduction in wholesale prices thanks to renewables has not been enough to offset the high price of gas.
The closure of the Northern and Playford coal-fired power stations has left South Australia reliant on expensive generation from gas-fired power stations, which are needed especially when wind and solar are not producing energy.
The study found electricity sourced from gas pushed prices higher by about 40 per cent on average in the 2017–18 financial year, or $56 per megawatt hour of electricity.
“Every additional unit of production you get from the wind or from the sun, that displaces gas generation, and brings your price down,” Associate Professor Mountain said.
“As long as you have so much gas generation with such inefficient and old gas plants … your prices will be high.”
Photo: Bruce Mountain says the research comes at a critical moment in the national debate on energy. (ABC News)
The Grattan Institute’s energy program director, Tony Wood, said the study was a sharp analysis of the South Australian experience.
“Certainly renewables have benefited the system, and we would have had higher prices in South Australia without renewables, fundamentally because of the high price of gas,” Mr Wood said.
“And that’s a conclusion that I think makes sense and this report shows it very clearly.”
Policy vacuum part of the problem
The researchers also compared the average Australian household prices with those in European countries, which have the next highest residential electricity bills, and found other states on the east coast were not far behind.
South Australia was closely followed by Denmark and Germany, countries which pay by far the highest taxes.
The graph showed high prices were also being felt by households in other Australian states — next in line were New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.
Mr Wood agreed that South Australia’s current energy mix meant expensive gas generation was setting the price for the whole market.
HT/SMS
40 thoughts on “Renewable energy reduces power prices by more than cost of subsidies, study finds”
Yeh. And pigs can really fly after all.
A if bird strikes were not already bad enough, we now face pig strikes, courtesy of global warming financial lunacy…
Why compare with 2013. Before renewables were in the mix one did not have the silly market price which fluctuates hour by hour, day by day? This is the wrong metric to see to what extent renewables have added to the price of electricity. One needs to go back to an earlier point of time, rather than when governments had already skewed toe market to the detriment of the consumer.
What the computer programme needs to do is to ascertain the price of electricity before any renewables were in the mix, and then forward adjust that price to assess what the present day price would be if no renewables were in the mix by taking into account the change in price of coal and gas (pro-rated as appropriate) and adjusted for the increase costs of employing personnel in the power production industry. That price could then be compared to actual present day prices with renewables in the mix.
The computer programme could also check what the supplier’s profit margin was, at the time before any renewables were in the mix, and then when forwarding to assessing the present day prices for electricity without renewables (but adjusted for change in price of coal/gas) ensure that the supplier keeps the same notional profit margin as the supplier factually had in the past.
“Renewable energy reduces power prices by more than cost of subsidies, study finds.”
Go tell that to the Yellow Vests, I dares ya.
Let’s test that claim by shutting down the gas plants and discontinuing the subsidies for wind and solar. I mean in the real world, not the computer model world.
I like the idea. Let’s give it a try in France.
Beware, study paid for by Watermelon Labor Party of Victoria. Spruiked by solidly Maoist ABC.
Warning bells should be going off. I leave it to my betters to punch the holes in this cunning argument.
just read the article and you can quickly poke holes in it yourself. You don’t even need to be a PhD in physics to see the inherent flaws.
When you pay for a study to be done, it is amazing how often the results of the study are exactly those that you wanted. The ‘independent’ study, by the Victoria Energy Policy Centre, focusing on the South Australian electricity market confirms that households in that state would have had even higher prices without amazing ‘renewable’ power being introduced because of the high price of gas.
Years ago, where South Australia power was produced from coal, its electricity was amongst the cheapest in the World. Now with intermittent ‘renewable’ power in South Australia requiring back-up, gas has replaced cheap coal by government fiat, and the power is the most expensive in the World..
Well, there you go then! We should then subsidize even MORE and our electricity costs will surely find its way to zero. Come on, professor! Why didn’t you answer, or at least ask, the inherently obvious question…
Why gas prices are so high to begin with… Or what caused the price of electricity to be so high in the first place.
“But gas generation drives up prices
But the study found the reduction in wholesale prices thanks to renewables has not been enough to offset the high price of gas.
The closure of the Northern and Playford coal-fired power stations has left South Australia reliant on expensive generation from gas-fired power stations, which are needed especially when wind and solar are not producing energy.”
And there you have it. Close coal-fired generation stations increases electricity prices.
Now, frankly I’d LOVE to know why the price of gas is so high in South Australia but the good prof doesn’t seem all that interested. Wonder why? hmmm….
”The closure of the Northern and Playford coal-fired power stations has left South Australia reliant on expensive generation from gas-fired power stations, which are needed especially when wind and solar are not producing energy.”
Well blow me down with a feather. Who would have thought that by closing down the cheapest reliable energy source and replacing it with unreliable intermittent power its all of a sudden more expensive.
What were the power prices in comparison when the coal fired power stations were still operational I wonder.
Up to around 2003, Australian consumer power costs followed the cost of living increases. After this time, renewables were added and subsidies paid to the renewables. Australian power costs in some eastern states have now skyrocketed and have doubled since 2008. Other Australian states that have less renewables (Western Australia has only 11%) have a lot lower power costs than South Australia. So please don’t tell me that renewables lower power costs.
knocking down pt agusta and privatising power
the single most stupid moves ever for SA
short of paying ditherall not jailing him.
makes even the statebank debacle look less smelly
just chaged powercos
same comapny Vic price is high but bearable
sthaus prices are eyewatering.
and this is maybe THE cheapest provider of about 12 or so listed
Yep, just install evermore sustainable renewable energy and pretty soon energy costs (like availability)will be at zero, while everyone pays all their money into maintaining the system.
Enjoy as we enter an exciting new era of exchanging everything you got for nothing you want! 🤣
*computer modelling*
As soon as I saw that I gave up reading. Also knowing the exact opposite is true.
Then why do they need the subsidies?
I’d like to sell the author a bridge I have just acquired in San Francisco.
This isn’t a random pattern:
Part of Australia already has the most expensive electricity in the world…
Although the causes of Australia’s high electricity prices are a bit more complicated than Germany’s or Denmark’s. The costs are skyrocketing due to a lack of investment in fossil fuel infrastructure and the inability of wind & solar to actually replace coal…
This sentence is 100% disingenuous:
And despite the frothing anger from the shock jocks, it has nothing to do with the rise of renewables.
The “rise of renewables” may not be the direct cause of Australia’s high electricity prices. However the transition from coal to [fill in the blank] is the direct cause.
Unlike the US, Australia doesn’t produce enough natural gas to export large volumes of LNG without driving up domestic prices. Australian LNG landed in Japan is actually 40% cheaper than natural gas produced and sold in Australia.
Australia’s coal-fired plants are shutting down and being replaced by unreliable wind & solar and expensive natural gas plants. Claims that wind & solar are now less expensive than coal per MWh are wholly irrelevant. Solar and wind have to be 1/4 to 1/2 the price of coal per MWh to compete. And, even then, they can’t actually provide base load, because they are non-dispatchable.
Even if we assume this is accurate, neither storage nor back-up is factored into the cost of new power generation.
Let’s assume that they can purchase battery backup for $140/kWh and the Li-ion cells last 10 years. Over ten years, $140/kWh works out to about $38.50 (US) per MWh of generation.
Over the twenty year lifespan of the wind and solar power plants, the batteries would have to be replaced once. That brings the storage cost up to $77 (US) per MWh of generation. Convert to AUD and it’s $99/MWh. Tack that on to the LCOE:
Wind & solar only appear to be affordable…
Until you add in the cost of storage…
(CCGT = combined cycle gas technology. OCGT = open cycle gas technology, a common type of “peaker” generator. AUS $8/GJ ~ US $6.30/mcf)
Even with Australia’s high natural gas prices, combined cycle natural gas and coal are much cheaper than wind & solar, if you factor in the storage costs.
Australia’s electricity rates have skyrocketed because they didn’t maintain their base load capacity (mostly coal-fired generation). Perry’s resiliency pricing plan would prevent this from happening here. While allowing natural gas to kill coal & nuclear would be very good for my industry, in the long run, it wouldn’t be good for grid resiliency, electricity consumers or our nation’s energy security.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/10/19/doe-secretary-rick-perry-resiliency-pricing-rule-for-coal-fired-and-nuclear-power-plants/
Thank you David.
The subject study by the Victoria Energy Policy Centre is false nonsense. Wind and solar power are too intermittent and too diffuse, and to date grid-scale power storage is an expensive delusion.
See
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/09/30/germanys-energiewende-program-exposed-as-a-catastrophic-failure/
https://www.thegwpf.com/has-the-cost-of-germanys-energiewende-entered-a-critical-phase/
If a OCGT is 35% efficient, the cost of the power produced is higher by, at least, the lower efficiency of the unit. Add to this the added cost to maintain a system that is mostly in a dormant status has to drive up the cost of power significantly. And probably greater than the cost of renewable energy.
If South Australia is bidding $2,000/MWh for power from where ever it can get it, that cost is not a reflection of the energy value used to generate that electricity but a representation of the desperate need for power to keep the lights on. A political requirement, not a demand requirement.
The need for this added power is driven by renewables, yet is higher than the cost of renewables because of the need to fill a hole in power demand quickly.
And if those renewables were not in the power mix, the need to fill that hole would not require the desperation that it now does, and power costs would be significantly lower.
The cost of maintenance of wind turbines is zero? Most are not running in wind farms here in CA.
That’s how it costs $0. Turn it off.
I’m confused by this study. Could someone cleverer than me explain why countries with the greatest proportion of renewables have the highest electricity prices?
The higher rates are due in (large) part to the fact that unreliable renewables require expensive backup from dispatchable (reliable) hydrocarbon sources. This study is just an exercise in deception to hide the reality that an existing, reliable and cheap system was replaced with an unreliable system that requires backup by the reliable system. That added cost of backup is blamed on the backup system itself, rather than on the unreliable system that necessitated the need for backup in the first place.
It’s kind of like blaming experts for higher project costs, after they were hired back as expensive contractors to rescue the project after losing their jobs to incompetent, low wage affirmative action (or whatever) hires who tanked the project.
Lea Creek still has plenty of coal, so the solution is to build a new Gee Wizz coal fired power station, possibly at Lea Crreek.
So as we are repeatedly told these days, solar and wind are now so cheap that they do not need subsidies. So stop paying the owners any subsidy. Also tell the utilities that its up to them where they obtain their electricity, so if they do not want the ever so cheap wind and solar, so be it. That is what a free market is soposed to be like.
Of course the varing power supply from both solar and wind might be considered a problem, but according to them, the Green blob, that problem is easily overcome by the use of batteries, but they are to carry the cost of these batteries. Only then with the electricity a nice steady flow, will the utilities be interested in such chap power.
No we not only have the Gawlewr rail line awaiting electrification, but we are going to need power to build the new submarines. The expansion of the steel works at Whyalla also will need additional power , plus the just announced new Space Station. So all of this ever so cheap electricity will find a market.
Of course we know this will happen, as all of the modelling says so.
MJE
As if your added electricity sinks are not enough, include the recharging of the electric vehicles they wish to force us to use.
It must be a joy to be so academically gifted and so well endowed with computing power that you can ignore basic logic and common sense.
Were these “savings” audited by KPMG?
https://www.fin24.com/Economy/gordhan-kpmg-sa-was-a-willing-partner-in-state-capture-20170926
and still not one of them stops to think for a little while and then maybe ask “why do we need so many gas plants anyway” The are soaked in delusional thinking that the answer if more renewables , after all the wind is always blowing somewhere. This is the state that had to panic spend half a billion dollars going into a summer election to ensure the lights stayed on.
Experience would suggest he is wrong that renewables lower prices.
From renewable-crazy South Australia, here are my average per quarter KWh rates for the few years I have been tracking it as I had put 5KW solar on (thanks for the subsidies and feed-in tariffs):
(note Oz formatted dates as dd/mm/yyyy)
24/12/2010 $0.20
28/03/2011 $0.21
27/06/2011 $0.23
26/09/2011 $0.25
23/12/2011 $0.25
27/03/2012 $0.27
27/06/2012 $0.26
25/09/2012 $0.31
24/12/2012 $0.30
26/03/2013 $0.33
25/06/2013 $0.31
24/09/2013 $0.32
20/12/2013 $0.30
25/03/2014 $0.34
24/06/2014 $0.32
24/09/2014 $0.34
22/12/2014 $0.29
25/03/2015 $0.32
24/06/2015 $0.31
24/09/2015 $0.31
22/12/2015 $0.27
24/03/2016 $0.29
24/06/2016 $0.28
27/09/2016 $0.33
21/12/2016 $0.31
24/03/2017 $0.33
26/06/2017 $0.33
26/09/2017 $0.38
20/12/2017 $0.38
23/03/2018 $0.38
23/06/2018 $0.38
23/09/2018 $0.38
A 92% INCREASE over 8 years
I would also add that the RETAIL price is generally fixed for a contract period so is not affected by the intermittent wholesale prices so this study is of little comfort to us peasants that are paying the highest prices in Australia.
The climate alarmists are nothing if not inventive.
A few years back the EU were debating a trade war with China regarding the supply of solar panels. The EU complained the Chinese were offering panels at below the cost of EU manufacture. This led to severe pressure from EU manufacturers to block Chinese clean energy imports. That would never do as it would drive down the price of solar installations.
It doesn’t get any dafter than the champions of green energy, demand the blocking of cheap green energy, but that was their position.
This is what I have most feared about out a totalitarian world, having to endure the utter absurdity!
It is simply untrue to say renewables cost zero to run; of course!
Essentially, the reality is that they are poaching the market that supports them.
That is because renewables are unreliable and therefore the most important cost of running them is in the price of backing them up!
Above and beyond that is the debt accrued just to create them. They come into being already owing their working lifetime to loans.
Ok, I’ll entertain the idea that it costs nothing to generate power, fine how are you going to payback your massive loans that have shorter terms than the lifetime of the utilities themselves?
I’ll tell you how and it’s not by selling power as cheaply as possible!
The study says “We have an evidence base that puts this issue on the table for people to engage with.”
Morons that can mix metaphors like this, without flinching, need to be sent back to literacy and honesty school.
These people truly are delusional
A slight??? problem here with the logic. Renewables require 100% potential backup and this backup cost is properly to the account of the renewables. Fiddling around with marginal costs contaminated by subsidies and regulation is little more than an attempt to deceive. A deception successfully achieved by the published outcome.
If you own a wind turbine and are required by law to provide a fixed constant energy supply range; then in the event of wind loss you would have to subcontract the supply to others at your own expense. A cost of which you would need to take into account when pricing your product.
That is the principle which should be applied across the grid.
Proof that math is dead.
Comment on the scatterplot (Electricity cost vs. Installed renewable capacity):
Price for electricity in the Netherlands is on trend. However, energy bills in the NL are composed of two components, electricity and natural gas, of which the latter part is more than half of the bill generally speaking. The natural gas price contains quite a big tax to support renewable energy generation, which does not show in the wholesale electricity price.
Regardless of whether one agrees or disagrees with the study’s findings, subsidies for renewables should end. Let them compete in a free market. If they are truly cheaper energy sources, the market will sort that out.
The idea is to replace coal with a combination of renewables and gas. The gas is needed as backup to fill in for generation blips. The type of gas generation needed to fill in is a lot more expensive than gas generation designed to provide base load, and the variable cost component of gas is significant.
Is the study saying that Australia has the wrong proportional mix of gas and wind?
There is no such thing as “the cost of solar power” because solar power can’t exist on its own. It’s the same with wind power. What is relevant is the cost of the combination of solar and gas that provides reliable power. If you have sub-optimized the mix, then by definition you can lower the total cost by adjusting the mix.