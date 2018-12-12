NYT: “Fortunately, there is no climate change denier movement in China”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the New York Times, China has to step in as the global climate champion because President Trump.
Trump Is Unwilling to Tackle Climate Change. China Must Step Up.
China can do more. The planet depends on it.
By Daniel K. Gardner
Professor Gardner is the author of “Environmental Pollution in China: What Everyone Needs to Know.”
Dec. 10, 2018
With the Trump administration unwilling to confront climate change, the world needs a more deeply committed China. A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the present rate, by 2040, coastlines will be inundated, droughts and floods will intensify and food shortages will be widespread. So the world is facing an immense challenge, made much more difficult by an American president who believes coal, oil and gas are the fuels that will drive America’s return to greatness.
Fortunately, there is no climate change denier movement in China. Political leaders and scientific experts there agree that the planet is warming, that the warming is owing to human activity, that China is responsible for much of it, and that the country is already experiencing its effects, including glacier retreat in the Qinghai-Tibet region and drought in the Hai, Yellow and Huai river areas.
For one, it [China] must stop financing and building coal-fired power plants around the world. China has made reducing coal production and consumption a high priority at home, but Chinese energy companies are behind more than 200 new coal-fired power plants around the world that are either planned or under construction. Fighting a “war on pollution” and calling for “building an ecological civilization” at home while promoting the use of dirty coal in less developed countries makes China look hypocritical, even colonial. Instead, Beijing can and should be exporting the renewable energy technology that it has been so aggressively developing. With this clean energy, underdeveloped countries could leapfrog the outworn development model that sacrifices environmental well-being for economic growth.
We live in a world in which global mistrust of China is widespread, and with ample reason: the military buildup in the South China Sea, the mass internment of Uighurs, human rights abuses, the disregard for intellectual property rights and more. But that mistrust shouldn’t blind us to the reality that in fighting climate change, the nations of the world are on the same side. We should cheer China on whenever it takes steps to reduce carbon emissions — especially as the Trump administration sits by idly.
Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/10/opinion/china-trump-climate-change.html
Al Jazeera accuses China of holding a million Uighurs in brutal concentration camps.
War could break out at any moment in the South China Sea, thanks to China’s aggressive pursuit of absurd claims that they own the South China Sea.
The Chinese government has repeatedly demonstrated utter contempt for international norms, such as when they recently arrested the head of Interpol, possibly because he refused to issue international arrest warrants against Chinese dissidents.
But greens like Professor Gardner seem willing to overlook these provocations, abuses and crimes against humanity, if China provides a firm commitment to help reduce global CO2 emissions.
…Fortunately, there is no climate change denier movement in China. ….For one, it [China] must stop financing and building coal-fired power plants around the world. China has made reducing coal production and consumption a high priority at home, but Chinese energy companies are behind more than 200 new coal-fired power plants around the world that are either planned or under construction…
Doesn’t sound as if they need one…
exactly…why would there be a “denier” movement…
China does not believe in global warming at all
Latitude
They just say they do. Whilst watching the rest of the world making tits of themselves.
“Amelicans and Engrish; Austrarians, Flench and German gleens…….all sirry plicks!”
China will gladly be the climate change champion. They are all for western countries hobbling their economies now while China promise to reduce their own CO2 output decades in the future (after many years of increasing their CO2 while the west destroys itself)
The utter foolishness of these profs never ceases to amaze me. China is building coal plants around the world because they’re profitable, which is all that matters to them. China is discouraging some coal in the area of Beijing because their callous disregard for any environmental values at all led them to the point where breathing the air in Beijing is on many days equivalent to smoking 3 packs of cigarettes, and they had to do something. (much like many pre-WW2 heavily industrialized American cities)
The only interest the Chinese have ever had in “global warming” has been the glee they get from watching their competitors shoot themselves in the foot, while they pay lip service to something they all laugh about behind closed doors. And this prof is fool enough to not realize any of that.
The absent-minded out-of-touch professor stereotype is as old as written history. link There’s probably a good reason.
…Fortunately, there is no climate change denier movement in China. …”
It just occurred to me that what this Prof *Really* meant to say was “…Fortunately, there is no Free Speech allowed China. …”
which is his real goal, of course.
wws
……….there is no climate change denier movement in China”
Probably because no self respecting Chinaman believes in AGW.
If there’s no alarmist movement, by definition, there can’t be a denier movement.
The real chuckle is that the absence of climate skepticism in China would be unremarkable since there would be government re-education camps if it went against government policy. I would imagine the New York Times, and the left in general, would welcome such government action here. The popular CAGW movement is about authoritarian dogma after all.
Several prominent Alarmists have already recommended internment camps for “deniers”.
Hasn’t China already stepped up?
Since the UN/IPCC was formed they’ve tripled their emissions…and are twice our emissions now
…building new coal plants…local..and global
and tripled their coal imports in the past 2 years
https://tradingeconomics.com/charts/facebook.png?url=/china/imports-of-coal
“Fortunately, there is no climate change denier industry in China.”
Where on earth is there one?
“Climate Change Denier Movement”
I didn’t know there was such a thing. I never see any meeting notices posted. I’ve yet to get a flyer tucked under the windshield wiper on my car. Is there a secret handshake I need to learn?
If there really is a Climate Change Denier Movement, they need to up their game.
I get meeting notices in with my monthly checks from Big Oil.
OMG.
Then there is this from the NYT (news week link) about who the free world’s threat nations really are:
https://www.newsweek.com/us-saudi-arabia-russia-new-axis-evil-paul-krugman-climate-change-1252445
I wonder what the NYT’s lead staff daily “let’s get down to business and save this world meeting” is like, over coffee and bagels. I would love to see the action items that come out of it and the weekly work assignments for the diligent staff ! The Time’s civil burden for the future of humanity is monumental in scope.
There’s no ‘climate change denier movement’ in China because no-one there gives a crap about ‘climate change’ except to the extent that it allows them to steal manufacturing jobs from the West.
How dumb are these people?
They meet the standards of the NYT.
China has a REAL pollution problem that needs to be addressed rather quickly if the leadership wishes to maintain credibility. At least part of that is Coal PGSs that a less clean than they could be.
Screw CO2, it’s the least of China’s problems
Isn’t the phrase “climate change denial” a denial of global warming? And a denial of the “consensus science” before that; global cooling? Deniers trying to ridicule other people as deniers? Hilarious.
The Chinese have a long history of drinking the West’s flavor of the day “suicide kool-aid” Mao douched them with Marxist-Leninism. His 1958-62 ‘great leap forward’ starved 40 million to death. Historians call it the great famine nowadays. The ‘club of rome’ ideas were adopted with full vigor and the Chinese decimated their own national morality and demographic with the suicidal one-child-per-family. So yes, NYT, be hopeful, get Lucy to tee up the football and see if China can be conned one more time into proving the futility of modulating atmospheric CO2 is insane.
“Climate Change Denier” — that piece of utter-crap label again !
One. … More. … Time: NO SUCH CREATURE EXISTS !! [Yes, I’m yelling this time]
Dear writers,
Stop using this phrase now. You understand the language, right? You see the words, right? You know the meanings of the individual words, right? Now put ’em together and THINK — what does this combination of words actually mean ?
‘A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the present rate, by 2040, coastlines will be inundated, droughts and floods will intensify and food shortages will be widespread.’
When does it start, 2039? There is no trend for any of this.
‘So the world is facing an immense challenge’
If you accept No True Scotsman fallacies.
Wha!!!????
Easy to sign up when you have to do nothing.
Meanwhile, just how ripe are those ‘Watermellows’ ?
This is truly hilarious. After calling anyone who questioned China’s conduct a denier, and asserting that China was leasing the world in tackling climate change – presumably by burning more coal and emitting more CO2, now all of a sudden they are asking China to reverse and tackle climate change by reducing its emissions.
Real reductions, in tons this time.
What happened to produce this sudden access of rationality?
Are we getting to the point where people will no longer be banned from alarmist forums for suggesting China’s rising emissions might matter?
I thought China’s goal was to buy us outright?
“He is a senior member of the Communist party.”
Even though he seems to have pissed off the CCP by not arresting and deporting Chinese dissidents, how could a senior member of the CCP ever be elevated to the top post at Interpol, the world police force? This is a joke. Interpol is now a joke. Anything that is remotely connected to the UN is a joke. In 2014 Iran had one of its bureaucrats elected to a UN human rights top position. The world has now become a joke.
“how could a senior member of the CCP ever be elevated to the top post at Interpol, the world police force?”
Pretty much any public-sector or non-profit organization with ‘World’ or ‘International’ in the name was either created by Communists or will soon be taken over by them.
It all has to go.
China already emits the world’s most CO2. The Paris Accords allow China to continue increasing their emissions until 2030. Why would they need a “climate change denier movement”?
Any clearer example of living inside a bubble than thinking China gives a rat’s about CO2 emissions?
Several NYT editorialists have wished that the US government could be more like the Chinese government.
The death cult is becoming more transparent.
The events in France have unfortunately proved that emissions can not be reduced because people do not usually allow it. By the way, Donald Trump could not do anything else but he would. Therefore, you need to quickly draw conclusions and quickly introduce geoengineering solutions.