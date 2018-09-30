Germany’s Energiewende program exposed as a catastrophic failure

EU climate alarmist champion Germany has its Energiewende program exposed as a catastrophic failure with enormous costs
Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
An audit of the EU’s leading climate alarmism energy policy program concludes that Germany’s Energiewende is a colossal and hugely expensive debacle.
“Germany’s Federal Audit Office has accused the federal government of having largely failed to manage the transformation of Germany’s energy systems.”
“A little more than a year before Germany’s climate-policy “milestone 2020”, the auditing body has concluded a catastrophic assessment of the government’s energy policy. Germany would miss its targets for both reducing greenhouse gas emissions and primary energy consumption as well as for increasing energy productivity and the share of renewable energy in transport. At the same time, policy makers had burdened the nation with enormous costs.”
The audit further concluded that the program is a monumental bureaucratic nightmare where “The Federal Government, incidentally, does not have an overall grasp of the costs or any transparency in this respect.”
“The scope of the legislation is also striking,” Scheller stated: “At national level alone, 26 laws and 33 regulations regulate the generation, storage, transmission, distribution and consumption of energy. There is, however, “no place where everything comes together, no place that assumes overall responsibility”, Scheller criticized.
“For example, there are “no quantified targets, no measurable indicators” for the energy policy goals of affordability and security of supply, Scheller criticised: “Here we are poking around in the dark.” For five years now, the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology has been responsible for the green energy transition, but the ministry is “in no position to determine what it must do to ensure that the goals of the Energiewende are demonstrably and economically achieved”.
“Overall, the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology is trying “to give the impression that the current coordination and control of the energy transition is essentially designed at optimal level,” the auditors conclude. “Failing that, the German and international public could get the impression that Germany is simply incapable of successfully shaping and implementing the Energiewende that is planned society-wide and for the long term.”
Germany’s electricity rate have skyrocketed to the highest levels in the EU largely driven by the Energiewende debacle.
As is always the case the climate alarmist renewable energy advocacy main stream media in both the U.S. and Europe will do everything possible to conceal this disastrous policy debacle from public view.
11 thoughts on “Germany’s Energiewende program exposed as a catastrophic failure”
In 2005, my wife and I took a 40th anniversary trip and spent four days in Germany with the parents of our former exchange student (now an American citizen). At that time I was totally uninformed about the real issues in energy production and climate matters. On one of our many trips to other German cities, my wife and I were awed by the ceaseless ranks of windmills for energy, and one of us remarked on it to our host, a distinguished physician and surgeon in the western part of the country. She replied (paraphrased), “Don’t be fooled. Those things may look picturesque, but they will be a disaster. They are noisy and inefficient, and already electricity costs are going way up. I don’t know where it will stop, but I will fight it as much as I can.” I was surprised; I had not expected such a response. That was one of the first things that made me begin to question the environmental dogma, and my questioning has only grown since. That family still lives in Germany, and even the lady’s earnings as a physician are barely sufficient, given the constant increase in living costs and taxes.
“Scheller” is quoted twice, but there is otherwise no reference or identification of who he is, his background or position.
Who’s Scheller?
Good question, Bull. The answer is in the links:
President of the Court of Audit: Kay Scheller in Berlin:
Kay Scheller is the current president of the German federal audit office. link As far as I can tell, this is a big deal.
A few months ago I was in Stuttgart for a while and I was amazed at how Green everyone was. they bevven elected Greens. Scepticism was haram.
But also they were very proud of their car industry. Local automobile manufacturers were not making small cars either. It’s a motorhead’s paradise.
Such doublethink showed to me that the German electorate are now voting solely on emotion and not at all on reason.
Historically that’s very German but not very good for Germany.
Last time I was in Stuttgart, a few years back now, I renamed it Shi*tgart. The place is awash in unwashed, homeless, drug addicts. A real shame, it was a gorgeous city back in the 1990’s when I first visited.
Nor for the rest of us , historically.
These guys are the real deal.
Their ruling should be hard to ignore.
Toyota have solved the problem. I heard an advert yesterday for their self-charging hybrid. Now to me that means carbon fuel runs the car, extra carbon fuel inefficiently charges a heavy battery which also gets transported around along with extra weight of the hybrid mechanism. So more CO2 produced than if the car was just the basic fossil fuel engine. Green has another meaning….. naive.
Where in the US is electricity only 12 cents per KW Hour? Certainly not here in California, where my average is over 25 cents per KW Hour and I’m only into Tier 2 this month. Even the ‘Tier 1 rate is over 0.21 per KW hour. Glad I don’t have an electric car …
In California, solar and wind produces about 20% of the power and the installed capacity is about 600 W per capita and rising which does correspond to the cost of electricity according to the chart.
The charter business does well with all those high-profile executives actively moving their industrial investments out of Germany.
However deep inside we would have preferred to transport happy workers on vacation under the sun.
Simply because at the end of the day we also face obnoxious utility bills and no one is really pleased by the destruction of our country.