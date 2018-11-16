Stacking concrete blocks is a surprisingly efficient way to store energy

[maybe yes, maybe no ~ctm]
From Quartz
Thanks to the modern electric grid, you have access to electricity whenever you want. But the grid only works when electricity is generated in the same amounts as it is consumed. That said, it’s impossible to get the balance right all the time. So operators make grids more flexible by adding ways to store excess electricity for when production drops or consumption rises.
About 96% of the world’s energy-storage capacity comes in the form of one technology: pumped hydro. Whenever generation exceeds demand, the excess electricity is used to pump water up a dam. When demand exceeds generation, that water is allowed to fall—thanks to gravity—and the potential energy turns turbines to produce electricity.
But pumped-hydro storage requires particular geographies, with access to water and to reservoirs at different altitudes. It’s the reason that about three-quarters of all pumped hydro storage has been built in only 10 countries. The trouble is the world needs to add a lot more energy storage, if we are to continue to add the intermittent solar and wind power necessary to cut our dependence on fossil fuels.
A startup called Energy Vault thinks it has a viable alternative to pumped-hydro: Instead of using water and dams, the startup uses concrete blocks and cranes. It has been operating in stealth mode until today (Aug. 18), when its existence will be announced at Kent Presents, an ideas festival in Connecticut.
Concrete plan
The science underlying Energy Vault’s technology is simple. When you lift something against gravity, you store energy in it. When you later let it fall, you can retrieve that energy. Because concrete is a lot denser than water, lifting a block of concrete requires—and can, therefore, store—a lot more energy than an equal-sized tank of water.
Bill Gross, a long-time US entrepreneur, and Andrea Pedretti, a serial Swiss inventor, developed the Energy Vault system that applies this science. Here’s how it works: A 120-meter (nearly 400-foot) tall, six-armed crane stands in the middle. In the discharged state, concrete cylinders weighing 35 metric tons each are neatly stacked around the crane far below the crane arms. When there is excess solar or wind power, a computer algorithm directs one or more crane arms to locate a concrete block, with the help of a camera attached to the crane arm’s trolley.
Once the crane arm locates and hooks onto a concrete block, a motor starts, powered by the excess electricity on the grid, and lifts the block off the ground. Wind could cause the block to move like a pendulum, but the crane’s trolley is programmed to counter the movement. As a result, it can smoothly lift the block, and then place it on top of another stack of blocks—higher up off the ground.
The system is “fully charged” when the crane has created a tower of concrete blocks around it. The total energy that can be stored in the tower is 20 megawatt-hours (MWh), enough to power 2,000 Swiss homes for a whole day.
When the grid is running low, the motors spring back into action—except now, instead of consuming electricity, the motor is driven in reverse by the gravitational energy, and thus generates electricity.
74 thoughts on “Stacking concrete blocks is a surprisingly efficient way to store energy”
It takes more energy to lift the block than what is gained when the block is lowered. Consequently, it is a net energy loser. What makes this profitable? Is it because power plants are allowed to coast down and maybe there is an energy savings there? Just curious
Pumped hydro works great where it’s feasible.
All energy storage mechanisms have a net loss. The trick is finding the one with the least loss.
I think the idea has merit. Most proposed systems have loss due to heat (springs, compressed gas), or loss over time (electric capacitors). This one seems to have less, but you need a lot of mass.
Water is easier, but you need to consider geography and whether or not the water is needed downstream.
Might be simpler to haul a train up a long slope.
loaded with concrete blocks?
Chock a block full of concrete blocks.
Or perhaps Leggos
Lawrence, I agree.
Also I cant see where the author of this paper has taken into account the dangers of sacking unreinforced blocks in a wind zone.
No doubt he will produce a further paper in designing a block that will not blow over in the wind.
Cheers
Roger
The idea of using a train up a long slope is being developed, so we’ll see. But both the train and pumped hydro need a hill. The advantage I see of this idea is that you can build one anywhere, any flat land, and it has a small footprint unlike a big water reservoir.
Just a software engineer (not a “real” engineer) here, but it seems to me pumped hydro would be more efficient in the discharge phase (assuming efficient turbines) but less efficient in the “charge” (load) phase. There would be more losses pumping a fluid (water) uphill than lifting the blocks, methinks (depending on the efficiency of the motor and rigging pulleys). In any event, some losses would be tolerable as long as having the storage capacity made the overall grid (and combination of generation sources) sufficiently stable.
Paul: You’re asking the wrong question. Energy storage always costs more than using it at the tap. The question is, does it cost more to store it, than to less 100% of it go to waste. So the idea is to get some net amount back that pays off the cost of storage and release.
Anyway, I am a green energy skeptic myself.
Ah, So although storage is always less efficient due to friction, heat loss, etc., simple laws of physics, the question is does it make sense to store (more expensive) energy than to lose it all when it is created during low usage times?
The question should be two fold:
1) does it cost more money to store the excess energy than the value of the energy that would have been lost.
AND (a big and)
2) Can you retrieve the stored energy when the value of that energy is increased?
On point 2, if you can get the energy back when the cost of energy is at a premium, such as peak demand, then the case for storage improves.
This solution is much different than solar and wind which are unpredictably available…
Of course it is a net energy loser. All energy storage systems are. Perpetual motion machines don’t exist.
The real issue is how does the efficiency of this compare to the efficiency of competitive systems, or more importantly, account also for life cycle costs.
“It takes more energy to lift the block than what is gained when the block is lowered. ”
Darn, really, I thought they came up with a perpetual motion machine. 😉
All energy storage methods are net energy losers. Entropy always wins. That doesn’t mean that they can’t be useful.
But this one seems unlikely to be worth it. 20 MW/h isn’t that much. A small Nat Gas peaking plant would be much, MUCH cheaper to build.
~¿~
And the concrete would cost a significant amount (plus all the CO2 released making the concrete). Motors are fairly efficient at lifting things – 85% or so, which is probably better than the pumped hydro. You just don’t have the scale needed to really store very much energy. You would need one of these for every four or five large wind turbines.
Welcome to the 2nd law of thermodynamics.
Even charging a car battery has a net loose of 10%. What makes it profitable is that i’ll have also energy stored in the battery when my generator is turned off during daytime.
Just one more expensive solution to a non-problem.
I disagree. Given the varying nature of electricity demands, we have to build for the maximum capacity (plus margin) to meet demand. If we have efficient storage, we can build to the average demand (plus margin) instead. That is entirely ignoring renewables.
The question is whether it is cost effective.
“The question is whether it is cost effective.” That depends on how “cost effective” is calculated. Electric provider rates are higher when demand is high which covers the cost of “pumping water up hill to store it”(usually at night) when demand and rates are lower. Arkansas Panhandled project is a good example.
cost effective???? What does that have to do with it? It is a solution to some problem and would engender some form of subsidy. And what would the cost of manufacturing the blocks add? Even though it is a one-time expense.
As of construction worker points out above, it can quite easily pay for itself if power costs fluctuate enough, which they seem to these days. No need for subsidies.
Gravitational storage seems to be an attractive idea. There are a number of schemes. One involves a train loaded with concrete blocks.
Pumped hydro works and is economically applied all over the world. Various other gravitational storage schemes have been proposed. It seems to me that if they were going to be viable, one of them would already have demonstrated that. ie. If people have been working on something for a long time, and it hasn’t worked yet, it probably won’t work.
To Paul “What makes this profitable?” Renewable subsidies.
And we don’t need a patent office because everything conceivable has been invented already. [A real statement by a real government official.]
At the end of the 19th century, too (purportedly).
This is yet another clever but costly solution to a problem which has never existed.
An unsupported tower of concrete blocks. Wouldn’t that work great in an earthquake zone.
Apart from that, wsbriggs has it exactly right.
Why wouldn’t you just lift a single weight to a height, like twisting a rubber band, or better yet, pump fluid to a height…
I’m wondering if this plan has been run by a few actual megascale crane operators? They seem to think this whole thing can be automated. That doesn’t jive with what I know of from tall building construction.
~¿~
It can be automated but that requires a large safety exclusion area where no humans are allowed. In Nova Scotia this area would be 1.3 times the height as a minimum… so 136meter diameter given the 120 meter height. That is a very large footprint.
Sand is cheaper than concrete and weighs about the same. Shell blocks of sand?
Anyway, the idea has merit if the investment is private and not subsidized.
But what will this do to the futures of scarce sand?
Good points eyesonu. But but, there is the added benefit of all that CO2 from concrete production… so I’m leaning towards the concrete block truly green solution.
eyesonu writes: “But what will this do to the futures of scarce sand?”
Shhhh… don’t let the Saudis get wind of this. They might try to corner the market on sand before their oil reserves run out.
Oh, wait….
If this can be done without production subsidies and sold to willing buyers without subsidies, I’ve got nothing against the idea.
The main issue with any sort of energy storage tied to an energy producer is that you have to oversize the producer to supply the demand PLUS deliver energy to be stored. Thus, the energy producer is more expensive to begin with. Then you add even more expense of the energy storage, which doesn’t produce anything while energy is being stored. How can this ever be cost-effective? It seems an energy producer that works all the time, always wins… unless you’re selling those oversized energy producers and storage units!
Ha, if we only had a flux capacitor and a Mr Fusion our energy problems would be solved.
That’s funny:
NASA warns 3h ago: Cold times are comming:
“We see a cooling trend,” says Martin Mlynczak of NASA’s Langley Research Center. “High above Earth’s surface, near the edge of space, our atmosphere is losing heat energy. If current trends continue, it could soon set a Space Age record for cold.”
https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2018/09/27/the-chill-of-solar-minimum/
Finally a practical use for Michael Mann and the other blockheads.
Nature did daily solar energy storage for us many millions of years ago. And some ignorant people actually think a few concrete blocks can power a technological society 24/7 for times when the sun doesn’t shine for days, or when the wind doesn’t blow for weeks. Sad.
This is not new at all. I remember researching this a couple of years ago.
Every house should have one. HA! God forbid the day when that will be attractive, energy wise.
Maybe not a house, but a CCA might want to play in the energy markets in the future as managing the grid in March and October is going to be a bit of a challenge.
At those times a lot of curtailment occurs on the CA grid.(1) and “Storage” is noted as one of the “solutions” (3) to the problems associated with having to pay some generators to not produce or pay out of state users to take the overage if it can’t be curtailed physically (2).
1) http://www.caiso.com/Documents/HistoricalCurtailment.pdf
2) http://www.caiso.com/Documents/MarketPerformanceReportforMarch2018.pdf see “Figure 17: Renewable Curtailment by Resource Type for jan 17 through March 18 data and Figure 48 shows the daily price frequency for prices above $250/MWh and negative prices in FMM for PACE, PACW, NEVP, AZPS, PSEI, and PGE. The cumulative frequency of prices above $250/MWh inched down to 0.16 percent in March from 0.21 percent in February. The cumulative frequency of negative prices rose to 2.46 percent in March from 1.99 percent in February.”
3) http://www.caiso.com/informed/Pages/ManagingOversupply.aspx#dailyCurtailment
Concrete block energy storage: Has anyone bothered to calculate the energy storage capacity of this gadget, compared to burning a ton of coal in a power station? Measley, I bet.
It’s worth checking some basic arithmetic here. Lifting 100 of these blocks 100m does store about 1 MwH, so their claim of 20 MwH storage seems feasible. Presumably there would also be some flywheel storage to smooth out transitions.
And 20MwH is a useful contribution to running a grid. The Tesla battery in South Australia can store 120 MwH, and has done a good job in stabilising the grid. It also makes quite a lot of money by buying power when it is cheap, and selling at a better price. On that basis alone, it will pay off quite soon.
The concrete block idea doesn’t have the ability to respond in micro-seconds like SA battery does.
Can’t see how it can do anything for grid stability.
“Can’t see how it can do anything for grid stability.”
You can run it with a flywheel. Then it responds just as quickly as any other generator.
“You can run it with a flywheel. Then it responds just as quickly as any other generator.”
Either that or it will take time to spin up the flywheel. Can’t have it both ways.
“You can run it with a flywheel. Then it responds just as quickly as any other generator.”
Or, if it is not running and you have to start it it, the flywheel will take time to spin up to operating speed.
Same with any power source.
Nick Stokes
For once I’ll dare take you on , you being an educated guy and me not.
So we have basically inefficient wind turbines/solar panels/name your poison producing intermittent electricity to wind up a primitive (and I mean really primitive) energy storage device.
These will blight the environment and the land usage to gain any meaningful level of power is simply staggering http://www.rationaloptimist.com/blog/wind-still-making-zero-energy/
Now, split hairs if you like, but Matt Ridley is not too far off the mark and my contention is that whilst we are disappearing down the burrow hole of science for the sake of science (wind turbines, solar panels and concrete blocks) the point is being missed that after 20 years of these futile attempts to reinvent the wheel, we still have a square wheel, producing single digit percentage amounts of global energy.
And I’ll make this point once again; to my knowledge there is not a single empirically derived, acceptable, scientific field study which demonstrates that atmospheric CO2 causes the planet to warm. Yet somehow accepted wisdom is that we pursue inefficient energy schemes, such as this, expecting to replace the 85% of global power provided by fossil fuels.
I’m all for innovation but wind turbines are 14th Century technology. Pumped hydro only works because of massive land appropriation but, even that’s not on the scale of turbines and solar, and it can only work as load balancing, it’s not a viable power producing solution on it’s own. Unless of course a country is going to be littered with massive, expensive battery installations and renewables.
Seriously, what level of battery power would it take to provide for Sydney for a week in the event of a typhoon when turbines and solar couldn’t work? Assuming no fossil fuel backup of course.
Nor do I accept News.au as a reliable source of scientific analysis and I’m dumbfounded you posted the link.
I once worked out how long that wonderful(ly) expensive battery could power South Australia. Even if it were possible to use the energy it contained all at once when full, it would be able to power SA for a full three minutes. I recall it was a long time before reports actually gave an energy value instead of power, so I couldn’t work out of for a while.
I know it’s not supposed to power the whole state, but this provides some perspective.
I vaguely remember reading about a system that used excess energy to lift a very heavy weigh using pistons.
The energy could then be regained later.
This was probably some 20-30 years ago.
Pumped storage in the U.S. can handle relatively small amounts of energy. And this concrete block gizmo can only store 20MWhrs, a piddling amount in grid terms – what the typical nuclear reactor can produce in less than 15 seconds. Pumped storage was not created to provide power when none was available, but to store cheap baseload power for those hours when demand exceeded the baseload generator’s capacity and to avoid what was back then very expensive peak load power from natural gas. Stored power has no abulity to replace unreliable power, which can disappear for hours, days, even weeks.
The idea has merit. Comparable to pumped storage and available everywhere even without land elevation differences. However there will always remain the 4 main problems of green energy
1) Because of the intermittency, you will always need fossil fuel backup because what will drive the pumped storage of a flat system like this? You will need fossil fuels to get the bricks back down when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isnt blowing. Or you will always need fossil fuels to guarantee no blackouts nor brownouts.
2) Land use is already bad enough with renewables. This just creates further land use .
3) Stability issues on the grid and spinning losses will always remain as well as the huge life cycle costs of green energy.
4) As soon as you start to remove the green subsidies, green investment will dry up.
Of course, the very best way would be to somehow store solar energy as a transportable substance of some sort, even being able to use that transported substance to power the transportation system.
Some sort of substance that combines readily with atmospheric oxygen, perhaps. ?
Even better if that chemical can be used for other purposes, such as growing food etc
Can anyone think of such a substance ?????
This would be a very intermittent power supply. Every time a block is dropped at the bottom, energy would be needed ( and non created ) while the crane block ( head ) is returned to the top. Cranes blocks do not lift quickly.
All green energy projects should be auditted for embedded carbon. I suspect that even if this could be made to work reliably over a reasonable time horizon, the embedded CO2 in all of those concrete blocks will erode its green credentials to nothing.
What do you do with the blocks when the storage plane goes belly up? I say use it as the endoskeleton of an amusement park.
Plant
If it is too windy for the wind turbines to operate safely, it is too windy to operate a crane…
I’ve long thought gravity could be used in more creative ways.
This idea is sort of like the gravity light.
https://www.shell.com/energy-and-innovation/make-the-future/turning-gravity-into-light.html?gclid=CjwKCAiA8rnfBRB3EiwAhrhBGk54Wagxgqk0g9vu2medjhYt7nPhPE3mslhiZC-rBqcdMh3-Jh9XbRoCr2EQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Taken to an extreme scale it could be quite impressive.
My friend in Pahrump, NV, said this:
“There is already a plan in place near Pahrump to pull a train load of boulders up a long slope and then let it coast back downhill to recover the stored energy. If what I have heard is true, the BLM has already granted permission for this project to take place on public land to the southeast of Pahrump.”
Pahrump is about 50 mile from the Ivanpah solar generator.
“The trouble is the world needs to add a lot more energy storage, if we are to continue to add the intermittent solar and wind power necessary to cut our dependence on fossil fuels.”
Umm, let’s just stop wasting limited resources building and installing less efficient and more expensive power sources.
Taking ugly to a new level.
So a small town of 10,000 homes would require five of these concrete monstrosities, per day.
Before taking into consideration that these ugly monstrosities are forty stories tall and only fulfill one purpose.
Oh!
Great, a concrete trickle charged latent energy source that only works off of excess electricity produced by wind mills and solar sources. Sources that rarely produce more than 25% of their baseplate capacity.
Wonderful!
Forty story tall stacked concrete lincoln logs with giant cranes, surrounded by thousands of desolate acres of land with wind mills and solar arrays crowding out humans and wildlife.
Extra idea, free.
Have a small reservoir of water nearby. Build a tank around the concrete blocks. Fill it with water so when the blocks are down, so they are buoyant and easier to lift while some parts of them are still under water. Empty the tank before the cycle when the weights come down. Adds another control mechanism because you can pump and recover energy from the water system like it is a mini hydro system for short term fast response load following. This is knee jerk inventing, so be kind. Geoff.
Geoff,
Are you saying your free idea was “knee jerk inventing”, or that the stack of blocks idea was “knee jerk inventing”?
SR
Concrete (Portland cement) production is just behind fossil fuel in anthropogenic CO2 emissions.
So sure, let make a many megatonnes of new concrete blocks to SaveThePlanet.
So how much solar and wind energy is really used and how much is wasted? We don’t know. All we do is quote peaks but we don’t know how much is actually used because we can’t toggle between fossil fuel and renewable generated sources efficiently enough to measure. No? I see this as a viable solution for niche applications and has advantages over current batteries. The low tech simplicity and cost makes it ideal for third world applications where 24X7 availability isn’t an issue. Bury some of it and put a building over the top and you help mitigate the weather and earthquake issues. Local materials could be used for the dead weight. Unfortunately I don’t see anyone caring about providing electricity to those that don’t have it.
Oh come on, seriously?
Concrete has a density of about 150 lbs per cubic foot and water is about 62 lbs per cubic foot. So the rhetoric about concrete being able to store so much more energy is really only about 2.5 to 1. Take a look at the scale of pumped hydro and you’ll suddenly realize that even with a 2.5 to 1 density advantage, this system still needs an AWFUL lot of concrete in an AWFUL lot of towers to get to grid scale.
There’s a second claim in the article, which is that there are only 10 countries that have built pumped hydro storage. I haven’t fact checked that, but it is most likely one of those things that is technically accurate and totally misleading. Every hydro electric dam is also a hydro storage facility without pumping. In a grid with multiple sources, the flow rate from the dam is ratcheted down when other sources are over producing, and the water backs up behind the dam for use later. No loss from pumping the water uphill because you simply didn’t let it down hill in the first place. When other sources under produce, the hydro dam is simply ratcheted back up to fill the gap.
Novel idea, kudos to them for that. But a stunning leap in energy storage it isn’t, and doubtful that it will be economical.
Hey I know! Blocks of gold! 1200 lbs per cubic foot, now we’re getting a decent density advantage, nearly 200 to 1! Plus we have lots that costs nothing to get. We just stop storing it as bricks in Fort Knox and instead store the same bricks in one of these contraptions.
There may be a security risk I haven’t quite figured out yet….
The solution to an expensive inefficient environmentally destructive unreliable ‘renewable’ energy generator is to add an expensive inefficient environmentally destructive ‘storage’ system?
Yup. Sounds like a plan.
If the solar and wind guys had been paid on the basis of Firm on demand power when required they would have figured this minor problem out by now. Concrete blocks, hydraulic accumalators or flywheels…this isn’t rocket science either. And wasting precious state of the art batteries for grid storage is really stupid, not to mention expensive and wasteful.
Unfortunately, the market got saturated with subsidies and priority access to the grid with solar and wind. Because these types of renewables are low density and non reliable, these means the dams are spilling water as they have to ramp up and down, or the coal/gas baseload gets shuffled off to the spot market at next to worthless rates. That was a fundamental error that rewarded all non firm renewables with firm prices and grid access while making baseload pay the price. Should be the other way around, without any subsidy. Necessity is the mother of invention.