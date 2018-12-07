Prediction of the Strength and Timing of Sunspot Cycle 25 Reveal Decadal-scale Space Environmental Conditions
Prantika Bhowmik1 and Dibyendu Nandy1,2,*
1Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata, Mohanpur 741246, West Bengal, India 2Department of Physical Sciences, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata, Mohanpur 741246, West Bengal, India *Corresponding author: dnandi@iiserkol.ac.in
ABSTRACT
The Sun’s activity cycle governs the radiation, particle and magnetic ﬂux in the heliosphere creating hazardous space weather. Decadal-scale variations deﬁne space climate and force the Earth’s atmosphere. However, predicting the solar cycle is challenging. Current understanding indicates a short window for prediction best achieved at previous cycle minima. Utilizing magnetic ﬁeld evolution models for the Sun’s surface and interior we perform the ﬁrst century-scale, data-driven simulations of solar activity and present a scheme for extending the prediction window to a decade. Our ensemble forecast indicates cycle 25 would be similar or slightly stronger than the current cycle and peak around 2024. Sunspot cycle 25 may thus reverse the substantial weakening trend in solar activity which has led to speculation of an imminent Maunder-like grand minimum and cooling global climate. Our simulations demonstrate ﬂuctuation in the tilt angle distribution of sunspots is the dominant mechanism responsible for solar cycle variability.
HT/Leif Svalgaard
6 thoughts on “Prediction of the Strength and Timing of Sunspot Cycle 25 Reveal Decadal-scale Space Environmental Conditions”
Good to know it won’t be a 300-400 year minimum but the Dalton Minimum at 30-40 years was no picnic.
Hmmm. So, other than it’s fun, what is trying to predict the solar cycles 10 years in advance going to tell us? I get that it can “suggest” the strength of upcoming solar storms years in advance, but unless it can predict they are aimed at Earth (or a interplanetary space craft), I don’t see the value. Is it just to show that we are starting to understand the physics of the Sun, or is it deeper?
Here is another thought… We know that the Sun’s particle streams intensity vary over time. We also know that the Earth’s magnetic field flips now and then. If the Sun were to point a really intense flare at us during an energetic cycle, while the Earth were in the midst of flipping its magnetic field, what would be the likely result? Would there be some kind of evidence in the paleontological or geological records?
what is trying to predict the solar cycles 10 years in advance going to tell us?
People that are launching satellites need to know what solar activity will be up to ten years in advance.
To know what danger the solar storms will be to their product. The insurance premiums depend a lot on that.
Given the behavior of the Earth’s magnetic field during what most scientists believe is the beginnings of a magnetic reversal.
It appears that the Earth’s magnetic field never goes to zero.
Instead it first weakens a bit, then anamolous magnetic regions start to show up. IE areas where the magnetic field is reversed from what appears for most of the planet. Over time, the anamolous regions grow in number and size until eventually until planet has the new magnetic alignment.
Can you imagine the chaos had this reversal started a few hundred years ago during the age of exploration, when magnetic compasses were still the dominant form of guidance for explorers.
Would it have slowed down the age of exploration? Would the inability to trust compasses put a damper on other forms of scientific research?
MJE
Simulations, of the available data, when will we get some real data not made up stuff.
You can’t have real data before they happen. All predictions are based on some form of simulation or model.