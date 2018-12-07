Permian Extinction… Because Climate Change!

Guest eye roll by David Middleton

From Real Clear Science…

The Two Great Killers of ‘The Great Dying’

By Ross Pomeroy – RCP Staff

The Siberian Traps in northern Russia are picturesque. The expansive region is graced with serene slopes that jut into striking plateaus. Hiding behind this beauty, however, is a calamitous history, revealed by the basalt rock that underlies the region. Roughly 250 million-years-ago, the Siberian Traps exploded in a series of volcanic eruptions that continued off and on for two million years. When the upheaval finally concluded, 770,000 square miles of magma covered the land and an enormous amount of climate-altering gases had entered the atmosphere. As best scientists can tell, the global changes triggered by these gases resulted in the Permian–Triassic extinction event, “The Great Dying,” in which up to 96% of marine species and 70% of terrestrial vertebrate species disappeared. It was the worst mass extinction event in Earth’s history.

[…]

Simulating the global warming that occurred (as validated by geochemical data) during the Permian–Triassic extinction within a model of Earth’s climate, the researchers found that oxygen available in seawater to marine species would have fallen by 76 percent.

[…]

Could this calamitous scenario play out again given the current rate of ocean warming? Using publicly available IPCC data, the researchers estimated that by 2300, the oceans could warm to levels roughly ~35 to 50% of those required to account for most of the end-Permian extinctions. We may be on our way to a “Great Dying” sequel.

Source: Justin L. Penn, Curtis Deutsch, Jonathan L. Payne, Erik A. Sperling. “Temperature-dependent hypoxia explains biogeography and severity of end-Permian marine mass extinction.” Science. 7 Dec. 2018.

Real Clear Science

To paraphrase The Black Adder: “Ocean warming and oxygen deprivation stalk our oceans like… two giant stalking things.”

Ross Pomeroy is usually spot-on with his analyses of scientific studies.  However, he tends to go off the rails when it comes to climate change.  This was my comment on his article:

“Could this calamitous scenario play out again given the current rate of ocean warming? Using publicly available IPCC data, the researchers estimated that by 2300, the oceans could warm to levels roughly ~35 to 50% of those required to account for most of the end-Permian extinctions. We may be on our way to a “Great Dying” sequel.”

Only in an RCP8.5 fantasy land.

Figure 1. Figure 1.4 from NCA4 Volume I with HadCRUT4 and UAH 6.0 overlaid.

RCP8.5 yields a wide range of temperature increases by 2300.  From 2 to 14 °C, with a mean value of 8 °C.

Figure 2. Figure 12.5 from IPCC AR5.

However, we know that RCP8.5 is 100% bull schist.

Figure 3. HadCRUT4 and UAH 6.0 plotted on Christy 2016.

Temperature trends aren’t even on course to breaking out of the Quaternary noise level and 8 C probably doesn’t eve get us back to the Mid-Miocene Climatic Optimum.

 

Figure 4. High Latitude SST (°C) From Benthic Foram δ18O (Zachos, et al., 2001) and HadSST3 ( Hadley Centre / UEA CRU via www.woodfortrees.org) plotted at same scale, tied at 1950 AD.

And the Mid-Miocene Climatic Optimum was cooler than the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum and Early Eocene Climatic Optimum.

Figure 5. High Latitude SST (°C) From Benthic Foram δ18O (Zachos, et al., 2001).

And the Early Eocene was a period of a explosive growth in biodiversity.

Figure 6. Cenozoic biodiversity of Amazonia (Hoorn et al., 2010). Rain forests must like “ocean acidification.”

Could this calamitous scenario play out again given the current rate of ocean warming?

References

Christy, John. 2016. Testimony of John R. Christy. Washington, D.C.: U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, 23. https://docs.house.gov/meetings/SY/SY00/20160202/104399/HHRG-114-SY00-Wstate-ChristyJ-20160202.pdf.

Hoorn, C., Wesselingh, F.P., ter Steege, H.; Bermudez, M.A., Mora, A., Sevink, J., Sanmartin, I., Sanchez-Meseguer, A., Anderson, C.L., Figueiredo, J.P., et al. Amazonian through time: Andean uplift,climate change, landscape evolution and biodiversity. Science 2010, 330, 927–931

IPCC, 2013: Climate Change 2013: The Physical Science Basis. Contribution of Working Group I to the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change[Stocker, T.F., D. Qin, G.-K. Plattner, M. Tignor, S.K. Allen, J. Boschung, A. Nauels, Y. Xia, V. Bex and P.M. Midgley (eds.)]. Cambridge University Press, Cambridge, United Kingdom and New York, NY, USA, 1535 pp.

Wuebbles, D.J., D.W. Fahey, K.A. Hibbard, D.J. Dokken, B.C. Stewart, and T.K. Maycock. 2017. Climate Science Special Report: Fourth National Climate Assessment, Volume I. Washington, D.C.: USGCRP, 470. doi: 10.7930/J0J964J6.

Zachos, J. C., Pagani, M., Sloan, L. C., Thomas, E. & Billups, K. Trends, rhythms, and aberrations in global climate 65 Ma to present. Science 292, 686–-693 (2001).

33 thoughts on “Permian Extinction… Because Climate Change!

  2. How can these dopes in any good conscience write this tripe? As Yule Brenner said, “This is a false lie”. This is the crap one expects to see in the check out lanes at the grocery.

  3. The end Permian MEE was not the worst mass extinction event in Earth’s history. It was however worst of the Phanerozoic Eon, ie the past 541 million years.

    The Great Oxygenation Catastrophe, at the start of the Proterozoic Eon some 2.4 Ga, was surely the most massive, wiping out much if not most of the anaerobic organisms then dominant. The rise of photosynthesizing cyanobacteria caused this disaster.

    The end Proterozoic MEE of most Ediacaran Period biota was probably also more devastating, clearing the way for the Cambrian “Explosion” of modern phyla. The consumption of the cyanobacterial and algal slime mats on the ancient seafloor has been cited as the cause of this MEE.

    So in both cases, ie the beginning and end of the Proterozoic Eon, new lifeforms were arguably responsible, first autotrophs, then heterotrophs feeding on the photosynthesizers.

    • No convincing evidence exists for a huge impact at that time, although of course no crater in the ocean would still survive.

  5. John Tillman notes:
    “The Great Oxygenation Catastrophe”
    ” wiping out much if not most of the anaerobic organisms”
    “The rise of photosynthesizing cyanobacteria caused this disaster”

    John correctly notes that what the cyanobacteria did is the first instance of chemical warfare on planet Earth. These bacteria wantonly exterminated countless species which were competitors. In perspective, nobody should be concerned about any extinctions humans might cause. As of yet, humans have not practiced chemical warfare on a global, planetary scale.

    In Other News:
    The latest month for the UAH satellite temperature data set was released a few days ago.
    The data point is #480 in the monthly series.
    This is 40 years, Happy Anniversary UAH

    Congratulations and a hearty Well Done to John Christy and Roy Spencer.

  7. There are some of us who would assert that:

    revealed by the basalt rock that underlies the region. Roughly 250 million-years-ago, the Siberian Traps exploded in a series of volcanic eruptions that continued off and on for two million years. When the upheaval finally concluded, 770,000 square miles of magma covered the land and an enormous amount of climate-altering gases had entered the atmosphere.

    … is a pretty significant factor in why we are here and now even discussing it.

    That was/is a pretty reasonable amount of new plant food, nutrition and fertiliser, kept Life on Earth actually alive and, shock horror, kinda corresponds to when a lot of our coal, oil and gas was laid down. Oui/Non?

    “Out of the strong came forth sweetness” and all that jazz.

    Well. It was sweet until Climate Science reared its head. Talk about Ocean Acidation – Climate Science is acidifying/poisoning everything.

    • They might well have done so. There is a lot of evidence for an abrupt regression near the P/Tr boundary, but it is nowadays glossed over since it implies major glaciation which doesn’t fit “the narrative”.

  9. The only significant uptick event concerning climate currently, is the unbelievable expansion of false scare stories being rushed out by the media.
    Why are there even more alarmist and even more numerous than the background nonsense they normally keep themselves busy with?

  11. ” Using publicly available IPCC data,…” Ah, that was their first mistake. They aren’t really “data”, but rather more like hyperventilations. But I guess the fact they are “publicly available” means they are OK.

  12. So (1) CO2 was responsible for Permian warming? But the ice core records tell us just the opposite–CO2 ALWAYS lags warming! Bad assumption.

    (2) global warming is catastrophic to life on Earth? Wrong! You need look no farther than comparison of the Medieval Warm Period with the Little Ice Age. Life flourished during the MWP but the LIA was catastrophic to civilization.

  13. Supposing we accept this idea, then it looks to me like we might have 25 million years to adapt.
    Paper doesn’t mention Ordovician extinction. Interesting how so many “scientists” engage in data exclusion when something might negate the theory.
    Isn’t there something similar to the Hippocratic oath for scientists?

      • An inconvenient extinction.

        As too were the Late Devonian extinctions during global cooling. If, as some think, the Permian MEE was also under cooling conditions, then a disturbing correlation pattern develops. Temperature also fell during the Triassic, culminating in a big MEE at the end of the period, followed by warming in the Early Jurassic, which saw the evolution of dinosaur gigantism.

    • “… Hippocratic oath for scientists …”

      You’re thinking of something like … “Do no lying” or “Don’t torture the data” ?

  15. “…the researchers found that oxygen available in seawater to marine species would have fallen by 76 percent.” There they go again… trusting computer. If they’re following RCP8.5 as they appear to have been I’d love to know what happened to the +/- 6 °C. As you said ” RCP8.5 yields a wide range of temperature increases by 2300. From 2 to 14 °C, with a mean value of 8 °C.” I guess their model result for only a 2 °C rise in ocean temp wasn’t scary enough. Wouldn’t surprise me if most of them use the 14 °C high end ‘estimate’ since they have dug themselves into a hole where their livelihoods are now dependent on it.

