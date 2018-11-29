Blackouts, deaths and civil unrest: warning over Scotland’s rush to go green

From The Herald Scotland
28th November
Exclusive by Sandra Dick
The green energy sector in Scotland has grown rapidly in recent years.
Scotland faces being plunged into darkness for days, possibly resulting in deaths and widespread civil disobedience, due to the country’s over-reliance on green energy, a new report has warned.
A massive gap in the electricity system caused by the closure of coal-fired power stations and growth of unpredictable renewable generation has created the real prospect of complete power failure.
According the Institution of Engineers in Scotland (IESIS), there is a rising threat of an unstable electricity supply which, left unaddressed, could result in “deaths, severe societal and industrial disruption, civil disturbance and loss of production”.
The organisation is also warning that the loss of traditional power generating stations such as Longannet, which closed in 2016, means restoring electricity in a “black start” situation – following a complete loss of power – would take several days.
Its new report into the energy system points to serious power cuts in other countries, which have resulted in civil disturbance, and warns: “A lengthy delay would have severe negative consequences – the supply of food, water, heat, money, petrol would be compromised; there would be limited communications. The situation would be nightmarish.”
IESIS is now calling on the Scottish and UK governments to transform their approach to how the electricity system is governed, with the creation of a new national energy authority with specific responsibility for safeguarding its long-term sustainability and avoiding blackouts.
The startling warning comes against a background of increasing reliance on “intermittent” energy sources such as wind and solar power.
Earlier this month ScottishPower became the first major UK energy firm to switch entirely from fossil fuels to green energy after selling its remaining gas and hydro stations to Drax for £702 million.
The closure of Hunterston B nuclear power station in Ayrshire, scheduled for 2023, is causing concern there will be an even wider gap in the nation’s electricity supply. All UK coal-fired power stations are expected to close by 2025, while reliance on electricity to meet the needs of electric vehicles and domestic heat rises.
The engineering body has also raised concerns that an electricity system designed specifically for gas and coal-fired generation is being asked to take on a new form of supply without having undergone full engineering assessment.
It also highlights a piecemeal approach to siting new energy generating plants driven by private companies and efforts to meet CO2 emissions targets rather than the overall security of the electricity system.
Iain MacLeod, of the IESIS, said: “The electricity system was designed with generation coming mainly from coal and nuclear energy. However, as we change generation sources to include intermittent renewables, we must review how the system works with these new inputs. The risks involved when introducing new sources of generation need to be controlled. Intermittent renewable energy sources do not supply the same level of functionality as power stations to meet demand at all times and avoid operational faults. Intermittency issues … relevant to wind and solar energy have not been adequately explored.”
IESIS has published its call to action in a report, Engineering for Energy: A Proposal for Governance of the Energy System, which it plans to take to the Scottish and UK governments.
It argues that Longannet was closed “well before assessments of the impact of its closure had been completed” and adds that transmission is now being upgraded “before detailed decisions about the siting of generation facilities have been made”.
The EISIS report warns the closure of thermal infrastructure such as coal and gas-fired generators will affect the restoration of supply after a system failure, when wind generators have a limited role and nuclear generators cannot be quickly restarted.
It also stresses that the cost of integration of intermittent renewables to the current electricity system will lead to increasing energy costs for consumers.
It adds: “The extra generation and storage needed to safeguard security of supply, the facilities required to ensure it is stable, extra transmission facilities, and energy losses over power lines from remote locations will all contribute to rising costs.”
29 thoughts on “Blackouts, deaths and civil unrest: warning over Scotland’s rush to go green”
While I appreciate the trauma the loss of stable and reliable electricity will cause, I am waiting with barely suppressed happiness to see the outcome of this totally misguided foolishness.
As if South Australia hasn’t been enough of a warning.
All I wish for is to live long enough now to watch this entire house of cards collapse.
Nothing here that didn’t already happen in South Australia in September 2016.
The problem in SA was extreme weather knocking out multiple pylons on a power line. It would have tripped even under all fossil fuel.
The wind power need not have gone offline if correct settings had been used: Germany had the problem in 2008, fixed it and have had no trip problems since.
and anyway the new Tesla grid scale battery should enable SA to avoid future such events.
Wow, you really inhaled deep and held it long, dude.
The figures I have show South Australia having some 4.6 gw of electrical generation capacity. The Tesla battery contains some 130 mw.hr of energy.
So the Tesla ‘backup’ will give anout 2 minutes of backup. Not very useful….
R
Well who could possibly have predicted that green policies will lead to prolonged blackouts? Engineers, of course, the people who are ignored by Scotland’s green politicians.
We wrote in our 2002 debate with the Pembina Institute, sponsored by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta:
“The ultimate agenda of pro-Kyoto advocates is to eliminate fossil fuels, but this would result in a catastrophic shortfall in global energy supply – the wasteful, inefficient energy solutions proposed by Kyoto advocates simply cannot replace fossil fuels.”
This statement is still clearly true today – and global primary energy is still 85% fossil fuels, unchanged for decades.
We also concluded in the same debate:
“Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.”
That statement is also true – all the observations point to a low climate sensitivity to increasing atmospheric CO2 – no greater than ~1C/(2xCO2). The IPCC’s climate computer models run far too hot, as they are designed to do to create false alarm.
Global warming alarmism and grid-connected intermittent green energy schemes are harmful, costly nonsense, promoted by scoundrels and believed in by imbeciles – they are destructive falsehoods that harm humanity and the environment.
We told you so, 16 years ago. Since then, trillions of dollars of scarce global resources have been squandered on green energy failures, caused by global warming alarmist falsehoods.
Allan MacRae, P.Eng,
Calgary
Thank you sir.
Your attempts to step in early and prevent the madness are appreciated.
Yep, enginneers. The profession that does the same maths as scientists who do a maths major, who study physics and chemistry as basics, then go on an study applied statstics, the physics and chemistry of the carbon cycle and the water cycle not to mention hydrodynamics and thermodynamics…
But is their experise listened to? No!! Why? Because they are not climate ‘experts’.
Finally a professional Engineering body that is prepared to speak up and deal with the reality of what is being created. They have been sadly missing in action.
Even if it falls on deaf ears as it probably will, at least there is a line in the sand now. It will be harder for the green fantasists to feign surprise when the inevitable happens.
EU politicians from the mainland are blowing so much hot air that, if it could be captured, aught to be enough for Scotland’s need with leftovers. 😉
What was the title of one of the Star Trek films.
“Into the Darkness”
Seems appropriate for what’s going on here.
James Bull
“when wind generators have a limited role and nuclear generators cannot be quickly restarted.” If you already have a nuclear power plant to provide electricity why in the hell would you ever need wind and solar? The operating costs are very low for a nuclear plant including the fuel. The BIG cost is capital cost but once the nuclear plant is up and running why would you ever want to shut it down except for maintenance. Nuclear doesn’t work as a backup for wind and solar. The only true backups are fossil fuel, pumped storage and hydro. In the future there is massive battery or capacitance storage , but that is a long way off. You certainly shouldn’t shut down a nuclear plant just because the wind starts blowing. The EU commission wants 0 fossil fuels by 2050. The only way that can happen is they start building nuclear plants immediately.
Stock up on blankets and silver reflective thermo cloth! It seems you will need it in February, when the ‘Beast from the East’ awakens to life. Just take a look at the temperatures in Eastern Siberia right now. This is what is coming over the New Year, aimed for Southern Norway and Scotland. At least in Norway, we still have our log fired stoves if a blackout comes (which is unlikely, as we also have reliable hydroelectric power).
“deaths, severe societal and industrial disruption, civil disturbance and loss of production”
A normal Saturday night in Glasgow, then.
Yes we in South Australia have had the ‘benefits’ of renewable energy for quite while…I wish the Scots all the best as they follow in our footsteps..But it will be a very expensive to buy electricity .And in the freezing Winter you are having there, the opportunities for extortion are just amazing…
PS we threw out the idiotic Labor government that brought SA to this pass last March…But so deep and so far reaching have been the move to renewables, that the current more conservative government is struggling to make any changes that make sense.
I’m sure my fellow countryman HotScot will show up shortly to comment further on this topic. The UK has embraced renewables, (particularly wind but also other ridiculous thermal fuels like wood pellets imported from the US) while destroying the industrial infrastructure that made Britain the birthplace & powerhouse of the industrial revolution. Scotland, in the north of the UK, governed by the crypto-communist Scottish Nationist Party, has been the worst offender in this ridiculous charade. There are thousands of windmills scattered across vast tracts of beautiful landscape – eyesores that certainly disfigure this wild country and do a major disservice to Scotland’s proud engineering traditions.
Meanwhile, the self-serving single-minded SNP continues with its quest for independence while increasing taxes, undermining the country’s energy supply (they have effectively banned hydraulic fracturing that would access large potential gas reserves) and raising electricity prices thanks to subsidies for “green” energy. All the while crowing about their leadership on environmental policy. What a sick joke!
“unstable electricity supply which, left unaddressed, could result in “deaths, severe societal and industrial disruption, civil disturbance and loss of production”.
This is exactly what the Green Socialist movement is counting on.
Create the series of crises and disorder to acquire more political power and destroy capitalism.
I agree Joel – this is the covert Marxist strategy – destroy the economy and seize control.
It has worked for them in over 100 failed countries around the world.
Tax payers are going to have to own the backup facilities if the unreliable wind and solar are subsidized and required, or until they no longer exist.
Private companies owned by investors do not have an incentive in the current situation. Just the opposite. So all this is going to get worse. A nation squanders its wealth.
Sad.
alarmist nonsense!
I thought readers here were against alarmism?
Yes, closure of coal and nuclear plants means changes to the Scottish grid, but there are new HVDC lines going in and increasingly grid scale battery black start capability (these also provide frequency regulation)
By 2025 there’s no reason to suppose this won’t have been sorted out
Griff,
Your particular blend of inanity and trollishness, with a strong jokt of counter-factual claptrap has certainly been noted as missing if not actually missed.
Thank you very much for demonstrating the near psychotic break with reality it takes to be a true believer in the consensus.
Welcome back!
The weird thing is that I suspect that he is actually Stirling Griff, a very well paid elected senator for South Australia.He was elected as part of the Nick Xenophon team in July 2016 which when Nick left changed it’s name Center Alliance. I actually voted for him then – in ignorance. But in recent months his party has become more of a “Greenist Alliance”
And how long will those backup systems last, Griff ? Come on, give us a figure. A week, a day, an hour, a minute….?
BTW, I calculated that the UK needed to build 1,600 Dinorwigs, to secure its renewable systems against 10 days outages. And how much would that cost, eh? And how much extra renewable would be required, to charge up that backup system.?
R
Why haven’t I read of this important report in the Guardian or heard about it on the BBC??
What is the capacity of the Broxburn battery installation? I have now been searching for 20min and only found incompetent statements like this:
From WebFG: “Once Broxburn is completed in early 2018, TRIG will have net output of 774mW across its 56 projects.” 774milliwatt is not a lot 🙁
It is not very helpful to state that it is a 20MW facility, when we talk batteries. Yes it may tell the rating of the inverters, but for how many minutes will this power be delivered?
Does anybody here have the numbers?
Presuming that means 774 MW, as in mega watts. And possibly MW.hr. But very few reporters know the difference between power and energy.
R
I lived in Scotland from 1989 to 1998. It did not take long, before I had to buy a small generator, 1200W, in order for my business and computers to keep going. We were often cut off for hours, and when you phones Scottish Power, they came with the standard answer: “We are sorry, a crow has fallen on a transformer”. One day a colleague and I went surfing with the car, to see the crow in the transformer. It did not take long before we found the culprit. However, it was of cause not a crow, it was a 10kV overhead wire, crossing a busy road, that had fallen down due to very poor maintenance of the grid.