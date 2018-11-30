Climate change poses significant threat to nutritional benefits of oysters

From Eurekalert: (no comment ~ctm)
University of Plymouth
The nutritional qualities of shellfish could be significantly reduced by future ocean acidification and warming, a new study suggests.
Research has previously shown that climate change could threaten future production, safety and quality by negatively impacting the fitness of marine species.
Now scientists from the University of Plymouth, in a study published in Marine Environmental Research, have demonstrated the potential for negative nutritional effects within economically and commercially valuable species.
The research focussed on the Pacific oyster (Magallana gigas) and the native flat oyster (Ostrea edulis), with results showing that increased temperatures and CO2 levels could significantly reduce the former’s levels of proteins, lipids and carbohydrates.
With seafood being the source of more than 15% of animal protein consumed globally, scientists say the aquaculture industry may wish to consider a shift in focus toward species that are most robust to climate change and less prone to deterioration in quality.
Dr Anaëlle Lemasson, a former PhD student at the University, led the research having previously shown that although the physiology of the Pacific oyster can be negatively impacted by future climate change, its taste might not be adversely affected.
She said: “Identifying changes in nutritional quality, as well as species most at risk, is crucial if societies are to secure food production. Our previous research had suggested there could be negative effects in the conditions predicted to occur in 2050 and 2100. However the fact that Pacific oysters, which currently accounts for around 90% of UK oyster production, can be affected could be a cause for concern.”
The research was conducted by scientists linked to the University’s Marine Biology and Ecology Research Centre (MBERC) and the Food, Health and Nutrition research group.
MBERC is one of the world’s leading research centres examining the impact of multiple stressors on marine organisms and environments, and undergraduate and postgraduate students are regularly involved in that research.
The oysters were subjected to six different sets of ocean conditions over a 12-week period, from current temperatures and CO2 levels to the increased measurements predicted for both the middle and end of the century.
As well as changes in nutrient levels, researchers also observed important changes to essential mineral composition, adding that the enhanced accumulation of copper in Pacific oysters may be of future concern in terms of consumption safety.
Dr Victor Kuri, Lecturer in Food Quality at the University, said: “With a low environmental impact, shellfish are a promising highly nutritious alternative to fish and other animal products, but their sustainability depends on their quality attributes including palatability, nutrition and safety. This work confirms the need to understand the science behind the risks and mechanisms of shellfish production, as this knowledge is needed to build adequate resilience in harvesting and aquaculture industries”
Dr Antony Knights, Associate Professor in Marine Ecology, added: “Climate change and the growing global population are placing arguably unsustainable demands on sources of animal protein. This comes at a time when increased obesity in several regions of the world is leading to greater public awareness of the need for healthy and balanced diets. Oysters have the potential to be a sustainable, low-cost alternative source of protein for humans. Our native flat oyster, in particular, appears to be more resilient to future climate change scenarios than introduced Pacific oysters making them a great aquaculture choice and supports the growing investment in this product in the UK.”
I have just come back from a project in the Atlantic between the Shetlands and the Faroes. Primarily we were looking at sponge aggregation.
Prior to comencing the bathymetric surveys we read a few papers relating to sponge aggregation in the area, they seemed to be adamant that we would not see sponges deeper than 500m.
We were working between 580 to 650m so really did not expect to see any sponges.
After finishing the surveys with a criteria of sea bed object detection of 0.5m, we had over 11,000 targets to think about and select our camera transects.
We carried out about 20 transects with UHD cameras and the results were astounding, the sea bed was littered with sponge and all its associated macro/micro fauna.
The moral of the story for me is dont beleive everything yoy read in scientific papers.
People write papers, nature does not.
Worse, Nature utterly fails to read our papers, and just carries on adapting to ever-changing conditions as it always has. Its like the people who write those definitive papers don’t actually believe in evolution, which is Nature’s highly-successful mechanism for adaptation.
“….The research focussed on the Pacific oyster (Magallana gigas) and the native flat oyster (Ostrea edulis), with results showing that increased temperatures and CO2 levels could significantly reduce the former’s levels of proteins, lipids and carbohydrates.
With seafood being the source of more than 15% of animal protein consumed globally….”
Notice the non sequitur here. How many people get a significant part of their protein from oysters (and one particular species at that).
Also one might doubt the reliability of a testing protocol that runs through a century’s worth of (supposed) climate change in 12 weeks. I can well understand that the oysters might be stressed, though apparently the european oysters weren’t.
tty
Even as a layman I considered the artificially forced long term nature of the experiment unrealistic.
“……….and supports the growing investment in this product in the UK.”
Would it be terribly naive to ask who paid for this research?
On the one hand we are eating too much and becoming obese, which is a problem, yet a food stuff that becomes less protein and carbohydrate rich is ALSO a problem? LOL!
But of course, when it comes to CAGW, everything is a problem, even if it contradicts itsself in not being a problem. 🙂
Would her work have gotten published were it not so?
A deeper reflection is of course that oysters are filter feeders. They depend on primary productivity of phyto plankton, as do all animals in the ocean foodchain. And all the evidence so far indicates primary productivity increases with more CO2, just as it does on land. And shellfish evolved in ancient oceans with far higher CO2 than any projected even from RCP8.5 fantasy.
And cue a source of future social unrest. IIRC, in Victorian times (at least in England) the lower classes protested about the number of oysters they were forced to eat in thier diet.
I thought oysters are generally considered a luxury foodstuff and not really a part of a staple diet. I mean, who cares?
So it’s foodstuff for the “Green” clientel and so it’s a problem, isn’t it ?
what planet do you come from?
Scallop war: French and British boats clash in Channel
French navy ready to intervene in Scallop war: Stay out of water! France draws LINE
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-45337091
Ms Lemassion’s earlier paper:
“For this study, scientists used the Pacific oyster (Crassostrea gigas) and samples were exposed to CO2 and temperature levels currently projected to occur in the year 2100.
After five days, a panel of five experts was then asked to assess the samples in terms of their appearance, aroma, taste and overall acceptability.
The results showed the overall acceptability was not diminished by the increased levels, while some aspects of the oysters’ texture and appearance was actually enhanced.
Dr Antony Knights, Lecturer in Marine Ecology at the University, said:
“Environmental conditions in our oceans are increasingly punctuated by short-term, acute changes in temperature and pH as a result of global climate change. These results suggest commercially-important shellfish may well be resilient to these changes which is good news for producers and consumers alike.”
Professor of Marine Biology Jason Hall-Spencer, an expert on the global impact of ocean acidification, added:
“It is clear that carbon dioxide emissions are having widespread adverse effects on marine organisms, killing large areas of the Great Barrier Reef this year. Scientists are now starting to focus on how we can adapt to these rapid changes to sustain the marine economy. It came as a surprise, and very good news, that the food quality of oysters can remain high despite increases in ocean acidity and temperature.”
I understand that Puget Sound is a pretty good spot for oysters. And yet CO2 levels in surface waters there reach 1,500 μmol/mol or more every winter (cf 400-420 in the overlying atmosphere). See here: https://www.pmel.noaa.gov/co2/story/Twanoh (plot may be very slow to load so be patient).
Presumably, the major reduction in CO2 levels in the surface waters during the early spring is a result of photosynthesis activity by phytoplankton.
Forget about oysters.
This might be worth of your attention:
In England there were: Total of 625 extra deaths recorded during two periods of higher-than-normal temperatures in spring and summer of this year.
However,
There were an estimated 50,100 excess deaths in England and Wales last winter, the highest recorded since 1975-76. The increase is thought to be down to flu and the particularly cold weather.
vukcevic
The inconvenient, ongoing deaths of millions around the world from catastrophic energy policies are a mere inconvenience when an ideological quest is at stake.
Ask Mao and Stalin.
So, does the potential reduction in nutritional quality correspond to a reduction in the oysters libido enhancing qualities?
Of course it does. So humanity invented viagra which produces CO2 in it’s manufacture, further affecting the oysters libido enhancing qualities which increases the demand for viagra.
So have I got this right – a bunch of otherwise unemployables are spending a vast amount of public money to grow oysters in hopelessly unnatural tanks so that they can eat them and make subjective judgements about taste and nuitrition and secure further funding to keep repeating this utter twaddle?
What’s not too like if you are on this spectacularly useless pseudo-science junket, especially if you have a taste for oysters , which of course form the diet of the sort of jet-setting alarmists who profit off the elitist CAGW scam and expect to continue their lavishly out of touch oyster munching lifestyle paid for by the rest of society.
Breathtaking hardly begins to describe this disgrace to science.
Climate Change and Space Alien Change (SAC™) are very much alike, in that they both pose significant threats to, well everything and anything good. For example, studies show that Climate/Space Alien Change (CSAC™) threatens ice cream, both in terms of production, nutrition, and also how quickly it melts, though I believe the space alien’s death ray wins hands (or whatever space aliens have) down in that department.
I am super cereal.
Not only do they get funding by adding “The Effect of Climate Change on ” to their grant proposal, they even get to feast on oysters as part of it.
Well done working the system.