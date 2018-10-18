TRUMP IS RIGHT TO QUESTION CLIMATE CHANGE CAUSES

By Tom Harris and Jay Lehr
President Donald Trump was right to express skepticism about human-caused (anthropogenic) climate change in his October 14th interview on CBS television’s “60 Minutes.”
Contrary to Al Gore’s assertion in his PBS interview aired on October 12 that only “a few outliers” in the scientific community don’t support the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) conclusions, there are many scientists who disagree with the U.N. on climate change.
Indeed, it was an understatement for the president to say in the” 60 Minutes” interview that “We have scientists who disagree with that,” in regard to the view that Greenland is melting significantly because of anthropogenic climate change.”
In his October 8 lecture for the London-based Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), Professor Richard Lindzen referenced “the finding by both NOAA [the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] and the Danish Meteorological Institute that the ice mass of Greenland has actually been increasing.”
GWPF report that Lindzen, formerly Alfred P. Sloan Professor of Meteorology at MIT and the author of over 200 papers on meteorology and climatology, “slammed conventional global warming thinking warming as ‘nonsense’.”
Many scientists agree with Lindzen and would applaud the president’s answer to the question posed by CBS’ Lesley Stahl, “Do you still think that climate change is a hoax?”
Trump responded,“I think something’s happening. Something’s changing and it’ll change back again. I don’t think it’s a hoax, I think there’s probably a difference. But I don’t know that it’s manmade.”
In fact, the “Climate Change Reconsidered” series of reports of the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC) summarize thousands of studies from peer-reviewed scientific journals that either refute or cast serious doubt on the climate scare.
NIPCC’s latest document, titled “Summary for Policymakers — Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels,” (“CCR — II — Fossil Fuels”), reports the contributions of 117 scientists, economists, and other experts. They conclude that we are not causing a climate crisis and we should be increasing, not decreasing, our use of coal, oil and natural gas.
The “CCR — II — Fossil Fuels” report, released on October 5, states:
Fossil fuels have benefited humanity by making possible the prosperity that occurred since the first Industrial Revolution … Fossil fuels powered the technologies that reduced the environmental impact of a growing human population … Nearly all the impacts of fossil fuel use on human well-being are net positive (benefits minus costs) or are simply unknown.
The NIPCC is an international network of climate scientists sponsored by three nonprofit organizations: the Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change, the Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP), and The Heartland Institute.
“CCR — II — Fossil Fuels” is the fifth volume in the “Climate Change Reconsidered” series, and, like the preceding volumes published in 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2014, it focuses on research overlooked or ignored by the IPCC.
The latest NIPCC report addresses every aspect of our climate from sea level to hurricanes, the fallacy of climate models, the physics that controls weather, the irrationality of thinking industrial societies can run on either wind or solar energy, and the erroneous science used by alarmists to scare the public.
One of the reasons that IPCC reports have little credibility is that they often ignore the scientific method of testing hypotheses. Trump was justified to say that scientists promoting the climate scare “have a very big political agenda.”
Indeed, the IPCC’s main focus is directed toward proving a political position rather than conducting an unbiased search for the truth. “CCR — II — Fossil Fuels” explains:
IPCC and its national counterparts have not conducted proper cost-benefit analyses of fossil fuels, global warming, or regulations designed to force a transition away from fossil fuels, nor are they likely to do so given their political agendas.
In the past 20 years, the climate scare has plagued every nation, wasting billions of dollars attempting the impossible, namely, to control the temperature of our planet. It has been driven largely by a combination of arrogance and ignorance coupled with a desire to place the government in charge of most activities in society.
President Trump is right, it’s time to stop the war on fossil fuels, on American prosperity, and on American jobs. It’s time to finally defeat what Canadian historical climatologist Dr. Tim Ball calls, “The greatest deception in history.”
Dr. Jay Lehr is the Science Director of The Heartland Institute which is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Tom Harris is Executive Director of the Ottawa, Canada-based International Climate Science Coalition and is also a policy advisor to Heartland.
Carbon based life forms participate in the Carbon Cycle of Life.
The Carbon Cycle of Life requires atmospheric Carbon Dioxide to complete.
Fundamental science.
Juxtapose that against the CAGW theory that has no Laws, Axioms, Postulates, nor formulae after more than a hundred years of research.
Vacuous theory.
Trump should have lectured Stahl on the perils of begging the question, but she probably wouldn’t know what that means.
I would sipuggest that Trump should pose the following question: If we were to cease using all fossil fuels, would the climate stop changing?
Better question to ask: If we were to cease using all fossil fuels, would you eat tomorrow? How about next week?
So he’s blown his chances of being granted BBC air-time then.
SuffolkBoy
I’m not sure he would be interested in the home counties, London centric, BBC socialist enclave.
BBC 3 is absolutely soul destroying. I got suckered in by a couple of good concerts. I deeply regret a few days when I could have been listening to something else.
Still waiting for the Climate Alarmist NCP memes.
Some things we know for certain about the AGW concept.
1. In over 40 years of climate hysteria, no one has yet determined, by empirical means that atmospheric CO2 is the cause of global warming. In fact, no one has ever established it. Yet the future of mankind is predicated on a hypothesis that cant be demonstrated in the wild.
2. The only observable manifestation of note, of increased atmospheric CO2, is that the planet has greened by 14% in 35 years of satellite observations according to NASA. One of the authors commented that it’s the equivalent of two continents the size of mainland USA worth of vegetation.
3. The planet is at the coldest it has ever been, there being only two other periods as cold, before descending into a full blown ice age. The planet is, in fact, a mere few degrees centigrade away from the threshold which is perilously close.
4. Atmospheric CO2 is coincidentally, and simultaneously, around the lowest it has ever been in the planets history. At 280 ppm before the industrial revolution it was a mere 130 ppm away from the extinction of all meaningful plant life and shortly thereafter, humankind itself.
5. John Tyndall concluded that water vapour is the strongest absorber of radiant heat in the atmosphere and is the principal gas controlling air temperature. Absorption by the other gases is not negligible but relatively small.
6. Water vapour forms ~95% of all atmospheric gases, CO2 ~3%.
7. CO2 sequestration was a natural, historical, accidental, recurring event. It was both sequestrated and released by various means numerous times in the past with no detrimental effect on life. The events promoting sequestration may have been disastrous for life, but CO2 was not the cause.
8. The speed of what little warming the planet is enduring is far from ‘unprecedented’, it has happened numerous time in the past.
9. Even in a sophisticated, technologically advanced global society, cold kills far more people than heat.
Doubtless the denizens of WUWT will contribute more known facts to this list, but these are the observations of a layman and the reasons I am convinced any global warming, and increases in atmospheric CO2, will be hugely beneficial to mankind.
On this issue there are two schools of science; the IPCC and the NIPCC.
Trump opts for the Non-Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. And so do the stock markets, bond markets and the climate change Sceptics. And it seems almost every consumer in the world.
Millennial catastrophists opt for the IPCC. That’s because they don’t care about physical evidence, the scientific method or (above all) debate.
The IPCC refuses to debate with Sceptics because they always lose.
It would have been a lot more entertaining if Trump kept promising billions and then never sent anything.
How nice to have a President who does not automatically align himself with leftist causes du jour but instead by being skeptical shows he has a better grasp of science overall than most climate scientists.
Not Chicken Little
How nice to have an honest to goodness right wing, straight talking, western world leader.
Not since Margaret Thatcher has there been someone who would stand up for the little man in the street.
unless they were a miner. Or they objected to the poll tax.
Trump is right to question both the basis and money hunt motivations. The same questions apply to most court cases relying on questionable expert witnesses and non-expert deciders.
Thank you both for your work in pulling all that material together.
If Dr. Lehr can do so, though, I would urge him to have Heartland exercise more care in deciding about things like allowing Heartland’s lawyer to be listed as an attorney on that dreadful California v. BP amicus brief. Although the brief ended up being harmless, it could have had serious negative consequences. And, in any event, Heartland’s association with things like that make the organization look silly and irresponsible to people familiar with the relevant discipline.
Some better answers:
The business case to justify expensive actions, like some of which has been proposed, has simply not been made. Whatever you may think the underlying science says, you still need to justify spending. The expected benefits for a course of action needs to exceed the expected costs.
Counter-questions:
Why is there so much overlap between those who see CO2 emissions as a major threat and thus favor radical action to reduce CO2 emissions, and those who have opposed nuclear power for the last 30 years? Why are we building windmills and not nuclear power plants?
Why does it matter if the climate trend is caused by humans, or if it is a mostly natural global climate cycle? If warming is dangerous and we and we can do something about it, why should we not proceed even if it is natural?
How will wealth transfers save the planet? Why are people so suspicious of possible financial motives of energy companies, but not suspicious of possible financial motives of those on the other side?
If poor people are going to be more vulnerable to increased temperatures, how is making electricity more unaffordable going to save lives?
If convincing those who are skeptical is necessary to save the planet, why are advocates of radical action unwilling to debate the topic?
Why are people not suspicious of possible financial motives of a former politician turned investment banker who is making tens of millions of dollars from scaring people about global warming?
CLIMATE CHANGE CAUSES ?
It’s snow ! Snow in the Arctic is the cause of the global warming:
“The Arctic is actively greening, and shrubs are flourishing across the tundra. As insulating snow accumulates atop tall shrubs, it boosts significant ground warming,”( link )
https://3c1703fe8d.site.internapcdn.net/newman/gfx/news/2018/arcticgreeni.jpg
At least the photo shows that Earth is round, and the Arctic is at the top of it./sarc