Unaffordable Green Energy: Charity Begs for More Volunteer Knitters, to Help Poor People Survive Winter

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova – According to the charity KOGO, green energy champion Victora, Australia is experiencing unprecedented demand for charity provided warm woolies to help poor people who can no longer afford to heat their homes.

Volunteer knitters in high demand as soaring power prices leave people cold

ABC Radio Melbourne By Nicole Mills

Updated 22 Aug 2018, 8:42am

A national army of knitters is in desperate need of more volunteers to help them meet the growing demand for winter woollies.

Knit One Give One (KOGO) founder Ros Rogers said the organisation has already donated more than 55,000 items this year.

“The need has gone up, definitely,” she said.

“This year we’re having trouble keeping up with the demand for two reasons; we’re becoming better known so people are asking for us, but the other thing is that there’s just more demand.

…

Knitters can not keep up with demand

Yet despite the huge number of donations, they still can not satisfy the demand.

“Some people say it has been a colder winter — I actually don’t think so,” Ms Rogers said.

“I think it’s been milder than what we’ve had, it’s just the need that’s so much greater unfortunately.

…