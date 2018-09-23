Explaining Global Warming to the Public is Impossible Because We Are Not Talking the Same Language

Guest Opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
I get many emails from people asking for tips on how to explain to others, including their friends and family, what is actually going on with the global warming issue. I also hear from many people about how they lost family and friends because of being a global warming skeptic. It is harsh, but it appears that the English Philosopher, Herbert Spencer’s (1820-1903) observation, is the situation today. He said,
“The ultimate result of shielding men from the effects of folly is to fill the world with fools.”
Uninformed is a better word than “fools,” but the challenge remains the same. This is not a new problem but seems more virulent in today’s so-called information age. Michael Crichton was correct when he more accurately called it the age of misinformation. As Bertrand Russell said,
“The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts.”
Voltaire suggested a place to start.
“If you wish to converse with me, define your terms.”
I would add if you wish to converse with me have a modicum of understanding of the facts. During a recent interview, I became exasperated with the interviewer who kept saying I was wrong and a liar, so I finally challenged him to explain the greenhouse effect for the audience. He couldn’t! He did not even know that the greenhouse theory could result in a colder world. This misconception is a result of the words used. The public associate a greenhouse, and therefore the word, with higher temperatures. The concept automatically infers warming. It is why the analogy was chosen for the political agenda and deception of anthropogenic warming. Several other analogies, most implying energy balance, such as the filling and draining of a bathtub, were suggested over the years but did not replace it. The same misdirection of using a word or catchphrase to create a mental image was used in the ozone deception. There it was the phrase “holes in the ozone.” There are no holes, only an area of thinning, but the phrase implies something is leaking or broken.
Because of this deliberate use of words to mislead, it is incredible how many people hold intractable views on global warming without even a basic understanding. It creates the unsolvable dilemma of trying to have logical discussions about illogical things.
Then, there is the added problem of technical jargon. It is estimated the average English-speaking person has a vocabulary of about 9000 words and about 100 of those words they use repeatedly. Most don’t believe these numbers, as evidenced by the fact that they think they need to learn every word in a foreign language to be conversant in that language. I understand Shakespeare used 24,000 words in his plays and sonnets and introduced 1700 new words into the language. I jokingly told my students that this was about right, 9000 to 24,000, because most people understand about one-third of Shakespeare. The Oxford English Dictionary lists 171,476 words but acknowledges this does not include many areas such as scientific and academic jargon. However, they conclude,
“This suggests that there are, at the very least, a quarter of a million distinct English words, excluding inflections, and words from technical and regional vocabulary not covered by the OED, or words not yet added to the published dictionary, of which perhaps 20 percent are no longer in current use. If distinct senses were counted, the total would probably approach three quarters of a million.”
A university professor has, on average, a vocabulary of 40,000 words, but a majority of them are jargon. The first thing a student learns in a first-year course in any subject is the ‘language’ of the discipline. Some of this is done because the area of study requires unique words, but often a different meaning to a common word is used and creates confusion. The best example appeared early in the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) debate when those scientists, who correctly challenged the theory using the scientific method, were called skeptics. Michael Shermer explained.
“Scientists are skeptics. It’s unfortunate that the word ‘skeptic’ has taken on other connotations in the culture involving nihilism and cynicism. Really, in its pure and original meaning, it’s just thoughtful inquiry.”
All this came into focus again this week because I was involved in discussions with a group who want to arrange a debate. I am totally in support of debate and free expression of ideas and opinions, but here is the problem. If you have a debate between two scientists on the subject, most of the public would not understand because they don’t know the jargon and have different meanings for some of the words. If the debate is between a scientist and an environmentalist, or even an ordinary citizen, it quickly devolves into an emotional, fact-free argument.
The shameful truth is the courts will not entertain a scientific case because they don’t understand the jargon at even the most basic level. My challenge in finding a defense lawyer was to get one who could follow the basic science. I did it by using knowledge gained from former students who went to law school. They told me most lawyers are Arts students and the biggest failure percentage was in a Taxation course, usually in the second year. I obtained a list of defamation lawyers and asked them how they did in Taxation. The one who said he was top of the class and very proud of his 84% became my lawyer. So far it is working.
The problem with illiteracy about numbers extends to the public at large. Figure 1 shows the number of 15-year-old students with science skills.
Figure 1
The highest level is Finland with approximately 18 %, which means that 82% lack science skills. The average for the countries identified is about 10%. It is reasonable to assume that this reflects the percentages in society, so, 90% are incapable of understanding the Summary for Policymakers designed explicitly for the general public, let alone the Science Reports of Working Group I of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Despite that inability they are imbued with the absolutism, perfection, and immutability of numbers. This evolved from a movement in the 1920s called logical positivism defined as,
…characterized by the view that scientific knowledge is the only kind of factual knowledge and that all traditional metaphysical doctrines are to be rejected as meaningless.
In response to this, mathematician and philosopher A. N. Whitehead (1861-1947), wrote,
There is no more common error than to assume that because prolonged and accurate mathematical calculations have been made, the application of the result to some fact of nature is absolutely certain.
People are so imbued with logical positivism that they can’t believe there are different types of numbers and therefore data. I learned early in my career when doing a study of energy inputs into the formation of a beach for my Masters’ degree that they can be discrete or continuous. In many statistical applications, the difference is critical to the validity of your results. Most people don’t even know that there are imaginary numbers used in some parts of mathematics.
At the same time as logical positivism was emerging, statistics were being applied to society and especially humans and human behavior. I wrote about this in a previous article “Standard Deviation, The Overlooked But Essential Climate Statistic.” Climate, the average of the weather, was studied and understood by the Greeks but slipped into history until the first part of the 20th century. In response to demands from pilots in WWI for forecasts, meteorology became what everybody knew in relation to weather. It is still true today, but few people know that meteorology is restricted to the study of physics of the atmosphere. Climate only occurred in national weather offices because somebody, often a person tired of forecasting, had to compile daily, weekly, and monthly averages. This is why it was and remains the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). After 1947, the list of its duties was still dictated by the needs of aviation weather, so weather stations continued mostly at airports and the only reference of obligations directed to all the agencies under the umbrella of the WMO was “climatological statistics.”
All this began to change when Reid Bryson (1920-2008) and Hubert Lamb (1913-1997 began studying climatology seriously. Bryson set up the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s meteorology department and Center for Climatic Research in 1948. Lamb established the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) in 1972 but need for reconstructing climate data and long-term records from the past germinated long before then. Lamb’s obituary in the Independent explains.
At around the same time (1950), Lamb – and climatology – experienced a huge slice of luck. He was posted to the Meteorological Office’s moribund climatology department, where he was able to indulge his fascination, with little interruption, in what was probably the most complete, and unstudied, meteorological archive in the world. He set about reconstructing monthly atmospheric circulations over the North Atlantic and Europe back to the 1750s, confirming his growing conviction of the reality of climate change on time-scales of significance to modern humankind. He also started to make the first connections between sea-surface temperatures and the atmospheric circulation.
It is ironic that there is a major effort today to understand such connections, because of the significance of links between ocean circulations and the overlying atmosphere, much of it with the computer techniques Lamb felt were used in an uncritical way right to the end of his life.
Lamb was correct about the computers and their use, but he was also correct about the problems inherent in researching a generalist subject in which there were so many sub-disciplines. This is why climatology was traditionally taught in the original integrative discipline (chorology) of Physical Geography.
“This modern field of study is regarded as a branch of the atmospheric sciences and a subfield of physical geography, which is one of the Earth sciences.”
Many try to put me down as obtaining my Ph.D., in Geography. It was one of the lines trotted out by the interviewer who called me a liar. The only climatology options outside Physical Geography at the time were Bryson or Lamb’s programs. I communicated with Wisconsin but could not afford to attend. Instead, I did my degree through Queen Mary College at the University of London, where my supervisor, Dr. Bruce Atkinson, specialized in Urban Heat Island studies. He arranged several visits for me with Professor Lamb at East Anglia. There I witnessed even then the disgraceful way those, under the control of Tom Wigley and Phil Jones, who later dominated the CRU and the IPCC, spoke about and treated him. Fortunately, their actions and behaviours were disclosed in the emails leaked in November of 2009.
A few disciplines, such as people studying systems analysis understand the fundamental problem at the centre of the AGW issue. Figure 2 is a simple systems diagram of the atmosphere produced by Kellogg and Schneider in 1974. The so-called Climate Scientists don’t understand. The more arrogant among them believe, because they have degrees in mathematics or physics, they are superior and understand, while the rest of us trying to put even the major pieces of the system in place are stupid. It is the inevitable extension of logical positivism.
Figure 2
The arrogant few who bully the rest of us don’t even realize the difference between generalization and specialization. They don’t know that for every area on the diagram there is a different specialist, each using different jargon. Just ask them if they know the meaning of the word yazoo used by experts who study the overland flow of “precipitation” on the diagram.
Now you know why there is a Glossary with every IPCC Report, including the Summary for Policymakers (SPM). Here is their definition of sequestration.
The uptake (i.e., the addition of a substance of concern to a reservoir) of carbon containing substances, in particular carbon dioxide (CO2), in terrestrial or marine reservoirs. Biological sequestration includes direct removal of CO2 from the atmosphere through land-use change (LUC), afforestation, reforestation, revegetation, carbon storage in landfills and practices that enhance soil carbon in agriculture (cropland management, grazing land management). In parts of the literature, but not in this report, (carbon) sequestration is used to refer to Carbon Dioxide Capture and Storage (CCS). {WGIII}
There, now you know. The trouble is that it is not the most common use among the public. The Oxford English Dictionary provides the following definition;
· The action of sequestrating or taking legal possession of assets.
‘if such court injunctions are ignored, sequestration of trade union assets will follow’
1. 1.1 The action of taking forcible possession of something; confiscation.
‘he demanded the sequestration of the incriminating correspondence’
M1.2 The action of declaring someone bankrupt.
‘in Scotland there were 1,908 sequestrations of individuals’
M2 The action of chemically sequestering a substance.
So, most of the public is no better informed and another specialization, lawyers, understand something very different.
The task is to produce a few simple points of challenge to AGW, in the most common and widely understood English available. Of course, you have to overcome a classic. the numerically and linguistically inaccurate claim that, “The consensus is that 97% of all scientists agree.” Good luck.
47 thoughts on “Explaining Global Warming to the Public is Impossible Because We Are Not Talking the Same Language”
I am about to teach a certificate course on how to dialogue in an age of political tribalism.
what can I use to reflect this article above?
Thanks
Mary Graves 707 480-2492
“… how to dialogue “?
I’m thinkin’ maybe dialogue is when we talk at each other, communication is when we talk with each other. I’m guessin’ that maybe understanding is a degree course.
Enlightenment please. (umm, would that be postgraduate?)
Hunt,
I think dialogue is the appropriate term. Communication can include all sorts of things – gestures, body language, eye contact. One can communicate without saying a word.
The key element missing these days, whether one says “dialogue” or “communication” is the “listening” element. For politically-charged topics, people have learned to apply a “political filter” to avoid listening to ideas that seem to be coming from “the political opposition.” For many professional scientists, political filters are essential in order to stay employed or achieve tenure.
My response is to simply point people to the raw data (Nullius in Verba). (I think I learned this from Anthony, who maintains links to raw data as part of this blog). Some have said “what are the chances that I, a non-scientist, can correctly interpret the raw data? My answer is “the raw data is actually quite simple to interpret – you can plot it in Excel and see for example that in most cases, the sea level is not changing very fast at all, and has not accelerated since the 1600s. The temperature has been changing slowly and steadily since record-keeping began in the late 1800s. This raw data is much easier to interpret than the squabbling voices of scientists and pseudo scientists (ahem Bill Nye).” Of course the difficulty is that non-scientists may find “doctored” data, and draw poor conclusions, so when possible I provide links to the raw data.
The other important part of communication is that we skeptics must listen.
The Regressive Left continually uses misleading linguistics to try and control the narrative.
Illegal aliens become undocumented migrants.
Hardcore drugs dealers are re-branded as non-violent criminals.
People who question the Chicken Little, doomsday climate predictions are called “deniers”.
If you are not completely, wholeheartedly with the modern radical Left, you are against them; you are (without any need of proof) a Nazi, White Supremacist.
Populism now has a negative connotation.
Reg,
The exact same thing could be said of the far right. “Aliens,” for instance, has its own connotations.
“If you are not completely, wholeheartedly with the modern radical Left, you are against them; you are (without any need of proof) a Nazi, White Supremacist.” This is an example of your own complaint.
Mary,
When I worked at BP my manager regularly called multi-disciplinary meetings at which each expert was expected to explain to the other members of the team the progress they were making on the project in hand. He never challenged any of the technical jargon being used by the speaker, after all we were all experts and expected to use obscure technical terms.
However, if during the course of the meeting he noticed that you, as member of the audience, were not following the speaker’s jargon then he would challenge you as the listener to explain the meaning of the term being used.
If you could not explain the meaning of the term then you were in serious trouble, not because you did not know the meaning of the jargon being used but because you had not interrupted the speaker and asked for clarification.
Often we have meeting where so much “acronese” is used we often spend more time straightening out the gobbley-gook. Somebody will raise the TMA flag… (Too Many Acronyms) to get clarification.
Shout louder.
This is a test, nothing but a test because I had to reset some stuff so WordPress would allow me to get comments.
Sorry, Dave
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yazoo_stream
You got me with that one
This is one of Dr. Ball’s best essays, clearly explaining the great divide.
When an amorphous fear of mostly weather-related disasters is encouraged and then combined with the communication problem, the public doesn’t stand a chance at deciding what is true and what is false. So they either accept the hype at face value or ignore it.
Gary,
…or they call it a conspiracy, or they say that “mainstream” climate scientists are frauds, liars and idiots and say that all the evidence in support of GH theory is not credible or the result of natural variation.
What’s so hard about it? The whole concept can be explained standing in the insulation aisle at Home Depot. The atmosphere is a second year ME HVAC problem: Q = 1/R A (surface T – ToA T). No different from the insulation that makes your house warm in the winter, cool in the summer.
As to RGHE it’s easy as 1, 2, 3.
Radiative Green House Effect theory (TFK_bams09):
1) 288 K – 255 K = 33 C warmer with atmosphere, RGHE’s only reason to even exist – rubbish. (simple observation & Nikolov & Kramm)
But how, exactly is that supposed to work?
2) There is a 333 W/m^2 up/down/”back” energy loop consisting of the 0.04% GHG’s that traps/re-emits per QED simultaneously warming BOTH the atmosphere and the surface. – Good trick, too bad it’s not real, thermodynamic nonsense.
And where does this magical perpetual GHG energy loop first get that energy?
3) From the 16 C/289 K/396 W/m^2 S-B 1.0 ε ideal theoretical BB radiation upwelling from the surface. – which due to the non-radiative heat transfer participation of the atmospheric molecules is simply not possible. A mechanic puts a box fan on that hot engine to cool it off rapidly – because non-radiative natural convection and radiation (Cannot be BB!) aren’t fast enough.
No BB upwelling & no GHG energy loop & no 33 C warmer means no RGHE theory & no CO2 warming & no man caused climate change.
So how many people on the street do you think have knowledge enough to tackle a “second year ME HVAC problem?” My guess would be about two or three percent, tops. And that’s if you are in a university town.
One example of deliberately deceptive language is “pollution”, which is nearly used in the religious sense, of “made ritually unclean”. So CO2, an essential trace gas, is regarded as something unholy.
That sort of use of language is a deliberate attempt to avoid debate.
Their language is deliberately emotive. They don’t aim for deception, since they believe their nonsense. Deception is an inevitable by-product of non-science. Most of these emotive terms are invented by political hacks and arts graduates. Monbiot claims we invented ‘denier’ (‘we’ = whatever green group he was in at the time). I realize he has a zoology degree but he’s a political hack too.
Climate scientists avoiding debate is a separate issue. Until 2 years ago they thought they had a snug relationship with politicians. They did. So why would they debate?
Mark,
You are doing the exact thing that you accuse others of doing.
“Alarmist” is no worse than “denier.” There are true alarmists and true deniers (those that deny all evidence supporting AGW theory) in both camps. Generalizing and making assumptions is not confined to either side.
Denier is chosen to evoke Holocaust deniers, which is a deliberate attempt to conflate doubt with neo-fascists.
Tom,
While I think calling CO2, “pollution” is inappropriate, your interpretation is downright weird. Why should it have religious connotations? You are willfully misinterpreting the meaning of a word, and that is a problem when it comes to rational discussion.
i think it is more a matter of you not having sufficient experience in the uses for the word “pollution”. It is definitely used in a religious sense that you are unaware of, and the green blob is an example of how mass movements become quasi-religious. It is not the actual effect, but that a certain thing is “unclean”, as in violating their code of conduct.
Simply put, Political Correctness is disseminated by the media ,academia and government so the Left can and will politicize EVERYTHING. Social Credit Scores are already here, we just don’t know it.
“Never in the history of the world have the under-informed educate themselves without listening to the other side of a good argument.”
Anonymous Heins
Dr. Ball: Any attorney seeking to practice patent law must have a BS in science or engineering. I personally know of three who have Ph.D’s. Patent law certainly tends to deplete the remaining portion of the legal profession of those with scientific training, but you certainly can find a scientifically competent attorney from among those practicing patent law.
I don’t think Dr Ball was looking for a patent attorney.
Have Australian academics and scientists become mentally unhinged, because of global warming?
I could not believe what I read, in an article called, “The divisive issue Australia can no longer ignore”.
https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/the-divisive-issue-australia-can-no-longer-ignore/news-story/1915f694320e540444c03aff3ccd3a41
~ ~ ~ begin quote ~ ~ ~
But Professor Greg Skilbeck’s words were even more sharp.
The academic from the University of Technology, Sydney, said if we believed in science as part of the function of our everyday lives, we should believe in climate change.
“You cannot pick and choose — if you don’t accept climate change, you should not be given penicillin or painkillers or even visit a doctor,” he said.
“You should not be allowed to fly or drive a car either. But I guess that as most climate deniers also pick and choose the bits of the Bible they subscribe to as well, I should not be surprised.”
~ ~ ~ end quote ~ ~ ~
Professor Greg Skilbeck wants to deny people their fundamental human rights, if they don’t believe in the global warming religion.
He wants “heretics” to get no medical treatment, including penicillin and painkillers.
He wants “heretics” to be stopped from going to the doctor.
What will happen to “heretics” children, and babies?
==========
I would like to suggest to the University of Technology, Sydney, that Professor Greg Skilbeck should be dismissed from his position.
If the University of Technology, Sydney, is unwilling to do that, then I suggest that the Australian government should cut funding to the University of Technology, Sydney.
We can not allow unreasonable people to set the agenda, for dealing with global warming. Professor Greg Skilbeck’s words will make the climate change situation even worse than it is already.
Professor Greg Skilbeck appears to believe that he owns science, and can stop other people from using it. This is an arrogant and stupid belief. I have no confidence that Professor Greg Skilbeck can contribute positively to the global warming debate.
Interview would have ended 2nd time he called me a liar, he wouldn’t have been in any state to continue, i would have asked to not do it again after the first time, these people ”think” they can say anything they want.
This occurs in all branches of thought that I have encountered. From legal VS lawful systems, computer languages, metaphysical thought, and especially economics. ie. I have yet to meet any person that can correctly define the word “money”. Every economist I have read or heard, has a different definition. This is why the idiots still think that J M Keynes was correct.
It’s impossible because of the lies, lies, lies. They use lies couched within lies, couched within more lies. They particularly love the 97% lie. Because if 97% of scientists agree, then who are we to disagree? But the 97% argument is itself a lie within a lie. They also follow the rule of Stalin: a lie repeated often enough becomes the Truth.
“Ignorance is strength,”* and the left is very strong.
And the right is only a bit weaker, but is much more polite and willing to listen.
BTW, imaginary numbers are routinely used in electrical engineering.
* from 1984.
Thanks for the post, Tim. You say:
Say what? You’ll have to explain that one. It’s equivalent to saying that adding insulation to a house could result in a colder house … I’m not seeing how your claim is possible.
w.
Have you ever been in a warm country? In old natural stone houses thicker walls keep the heat out in summer and keep the heat in in winter. Solar radiation can only penetrade a few millimeters.
Or the beach (small rocks) where only the first few millimeters get hot.
The concept of ‘climate change’ was stolen, plagiarized and modified in 1992. Climatologist Wladimir Köppen first proposed his system of climate classification in 1884 and it has been revised by its followers in later years. Sometimes it is called the Köppen–Geiger climate classification system. A video shows climate change throughout this time period. Because it is objective, it’s the preferred textbook in high school. Climate has changed throughout geologic time. The concepts ‘greenhouse effect’ and of ‘global temperature’ violates Laws of Thermodynamics, whereas climate zones do not. in 1992, Al Gore and Maurice Strong organized the Rio Conference under extreme alarmist propaganda leading to the UN FCCC and Agenda 21, a plan to depopulate Earth. Carl Sagan worked during the space race. He wrote from the Radiation lab in Cornell. His 1972 work displayed no knowledge of thermodynamics. Hot air rises. In spite of this he penned some equations that I found intellectually offensive in 1972. False theory and bad arithmetic is the foundation of beliefs expressed in the Kyoto Protocol, works of the IPCC and the Paris Accord. Two degrees is equal to a walk up hill of 600 ft. Trump would never notice. Where I live, I am promoting Köppen–Geiger in high school and simple experiments that demonstrate concepts in thermodynamics and principles of heat flow. Any student who understands how a Dewar flask (thermos bottle) works would never believe Green Propaganda. We all should be aware of “Propaganda” by Edward L. Bernays, 1928.
What, in Dr. Michael Mann’s education (physics), would lead us to believe that he knows anything about trees?
What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. Also, why hasn’t his debunked first hockey stick paper been retracted?
When asked to explain what he did that deserved the Nobel Prize, Richard Feynman said:
“Hell, if I could explain it to the average person, it wouldn’t have been worth the Nobel prize.”
When it comes to climate change, in all its complexity, too many think they understand it when they do not, but try to explain it anyway.
Here’s a communications strategy–address the following request to true believers in CAGW:
Please identify all the headline-grabbing climate change predictions–ones that were supposed to happen by now–that have actually come to pass. When they can’t provide answer, suggest that they do some research.
Good post Tim, and timely. You quoted Voltaire (who can always be relied on to produce a handy aphorism) and then wrote
Further back than I really wish to remember I was taught (in one of those interminable business and management courses we were all subjected to) that to have a valid debate it was necessary to ensure that your “opponent” understood exactly what you said, because
If it hasn’t been done, perhaps a good place to start would be to pull apart the BBC’s latest ‘climate crib sheet’.
But will it help? We live in ridiculous times. Everyone calls news they don’t agree with ‘fake’, so partisan websites appear to ‘fact check’ it, then alternative leaning websites appear to fact check the fact checkers…………..
It all leaves ‘the public’ none the wiser.
Bless this bastion of logical positivism. May we always follow the Optimist creed.
“He did not even know that the greenhouse theory could result in a colder world.”
This is an illogical statement. A theory can’t result in a colder world (or a warmer one). Besides, the greenhouse theory (developed in the late 19th C, refined by Nils Eckolm) does not predict a colder world due to increase in atmospheric CO2, it predicts a warmer one.
While I agree with his general thesis that it is often difficult to communicate in detail about climate to the layman, it seems to me Dr. Ball is the last one who should lambaste others for using misleading statements.
” Tom Wigley and Phil Jones, who later dominated the CRU and the IPCC…” How did they “dominate” the IPCC? Serious question.
“The so-called Climate Scientists don’t understand. The more arrogant among them believe, because they have degrees in mathematics or physics, they are superior and understand, while the rest of us trying to put even the major pieces of the system in place are stupid. It is the inevitable extension of logical positivism.”
What does that have to do with logical positivism? As long as someone is working with empirical data, there is nothing in logical positivism that says people are stupid just because they don’t have a PhD in a given field. It would be different if someone said, “My soul tells me that climate change is not anthropogenic.”
“The whole problem with the world is that fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts.” Nice quote, although I would add that doubts can be a hindrance to decision-making, so in the real world we must use working hypotheses if we are to do anything at all. For example, if we are crossing a street, being filled with doubt as to the safety of doing so will either make us continually anxious or totally unable to cross. Doubt should be applied to those subjects where it is reasonable to doubt; where there is evidence about something, doubt should change to skepticism, and where there is ample evidence for something (especially when it supports underlying theoretical grounds), we should accept it provisionally as a working hypothesis (or a “theory,” in the case of science), so that we can make informed decisions. If there are no cars coming and you have a green light, cross the street.
“Scientists are skeptics. It’s unfortunate that the word ‘skeptic’ has taken on other connotations in the culture involving nihilism and cynicism. Really, in its pure and original meaning, it’s just thoughtful inquiry.” Not entirely true. Skepticism was originally more than just “thoughtful inquiry,” it is the idea that we can never know the absolute Truth with certainty (there are variations of this in classical philosophy, but this is a decent approximation). This is a fundamental tenet of scientific methodology.
Professor Silber just wrote:
“Doubt should be applied to those subjects where it is reasonable to doubt; where there is evidence about something, doubt should change to skepticism, and where there is ample evidence for something (especially when it supports underlying theoretical grounds), we should accept it provisionally as a working hypothesis (or a “theory,” in the case of science), so that we can make informed decisions. If there are no cars coming and you have a green light, cross the street.”
Does this statement somehow refute the honest scepticism shown by well educated folks commenting on this blog?
Please clarify.
You are a poster child for this article by Tim Ball, ma’m. You think in a different paradigm from ours.
“Greenhouse theory” predicts that if more greenhouse gases are added to the atmosphere, the atmosphere will warm.
It logically follows that if greenhouse gases are taken out of the atmosphere, then it will cool.
Greenhouse theory predicts either warming or cooling, depending on the circumstance.
The idea of “Greenhouse Theory” may have begun in the 1800s (with Tyndell’s experiment on CO2 absorbing IR), but it has been a long development and refinement, proceeding through quantum understanding of how molecular bonds selectively absorb IR, through experimental determination of details of IR absorption spectra, through concepts of emission heights for IR emission, up to the use of satellites to examine IR emission from the “wings” of a CO2 or H2O absorption band (which generates the log CO2 effect) to take advantage of emission height to monitor different atmospheric depths.
Yep, try explaining the concept of “NULL” to a non-programmer.
It’s notable how many people here accuse others of things they do themselves.
If we are going to discuss climate change rationally, we ALL need to stop using insulting language and making generalizations and assumptions about what the Other thinks and does.
The stress on debate is wrong. Debate is trying to support one’s own views and dispute others’. Debate doesn’t result in learning, it results in becoming more certain of one’s own beliefs regardless of their merit.
What would really be a good learning exercise is to have a debate in which the sides were swapped: skeptics would argue for CAGW, and alarmists for skepticism. Research and preparation for the debate would necessitate learning the merits of the other side of the argument. Then we might come closer to understanding each other, and eventually to developing policies that are a compromise. It makes no sense for policy to be radically changed with each new administration.
In the end it all depends on what the meaning of “is” is.