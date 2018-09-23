Arctic sea ice melt has turned the corner for 2018

Greg Goodman writes in to WUWT tips and notes:
Arctic sea ice minimum – this years 19/20th Sept at 4.594 million sq/km
Source: http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
Not surprising that MSM has gone schtum about the remarkable persistence of their favorite “canary” not being dead yet.
This year’s min is greater then 2007 when AR4 was getting major push in MSM and Al Gore was trying to BS us all with his climate disinformation.
2018.2017,2015 and 2011 are indistinguishable.
2018>2016>2007>>2012.
The alleged ‘death spiral’ and ‘runaway melting’ has been essentially not going anywhere for over a decade now. Why isn’t this great climate news being told to the world?
More in the WUWT sea ice page.
I’ll be honest, the Arctic minimum has become so passe in the era of ever shrill pronouncements about “ice free Arctic”, “Arctic death spiral” etc, I forgot all about it. As a metric for global warming, it certainly hasn’t lived up to predictions from 10 years ago., much less recent ones, such as this one from Peter Wadhams – Anthony
DMI sea ice thickness/volume agrees:
It’s even better than business as usual.
actually its a good metric there is none.
I second that!
It hasn’t shown warming but that is only a disappointment if you do science ordering your results in advance.
Hard to think of a better physically integrating measurement of global climate status, up there with treelines.
I was just thinking about this yesterday. I’d not heard a peep and had completely forgotten about ice’s demise, so went to look at the resource page here to see if things were just gone. I guess I should just assume all isn’t a disaster since its not in the news now.
Shame we’re down a satellite.
it’s still over 5 Wadhams in extent.
Tom, it took a moment, but that’s a great metric.
Cheers,
Bob
Arctic temperature stopped rising, the global warming is over, get ready for the NH cooling.
It appears to be true. Over the last decade it’s hard to say there has been any trend in ice coverage, plus or minus. Last winter was warm until the end of February and it’s been pretty average since then. We’ll see what this winter brings. link
Having said the above, the winter temperature north of 80 varies wildly over the whole record.
It’s more accurate to say that Arctic temperature has been regionally variable, with both above- and below-average temperatures.
Virtually ALL of it below freezing the whole time, even when we get huge warm days, it is still well below freezing.
http://arcticnorthwestpassage.blogspot.com
This website provides really interesting info from folks actually in the Arctic.
I especially like the Coast Guard info. Very critical for yachts and other boats that may not have an icebreaker leading the way… Apparantly the NW passage is now closed for the season.
Apparently 1 yacht successfully made it through the Northwest Passage this summer. The passage was officially shut down in last few days by Canadian authorities. Al Gore’s sail to the North Pole will have to wait yet another year. Polar bears are celebrating the annual return of their sea ice hunting grounds. All is well (unless you’re an alarmist).
Dave,
I would think that “all is well” would be good news to many alarmists. There is the assumption that alarmists are driven by the need to be right, rather than genuine fear about the future. That’s just as bad as calling skeptics, “deniers,” with the implication that they will deny the evidence just to be right. I think both statements are true in some cases, but I don’t think it’s correct to generalize.
People are always clamoring for debate. Debate is when people try to prove their own point. The result is that people just become more defensive about their own views regardless of evidence. Wouldn’t it be more productive to have discussions, so that we can learn from one another? (I haven’t been a good example, though my views have changed as a result of discussion here.)
Kristi,
I think it goes beyond just wanting to be right and fearing for the future. The more vociferous alarmists would be devastated if man’s CO2 emissions turned out to be benign because they would need to find another disaster in the making to leverage their political agendas. Skeptics are not primarily about political agendas unless one considers maintaining the status quo a political agenda.
Kristi
Good to hear that alarm for “alarmists” can be conditional.
Just as skepticism by skeptics should also be conditional.
On the science – going where it leads.
Do we have numbers yet on Greenland ice mass balance, for the 2017-2018 glaciological year? Did it gain ice this year, like it did last year?
Big time gain. The question is, how long before DMI deletes the 2017-2018 line from their graph like they did with 2016-2017 (but leaves 2011-2012).
https://www.dmi.dk/en/groenland/maalinger/greenland-ice-sheet-surface-mass-budget/
Unless you’re going on a protest cruise to get stuck in the ice you say is going away, who really cares how much ice there is ? The guys who pull a sled with provisions 500 miles to the north pole, now that’s interesting. They eat 18, 000 calories or more per day and lose weight!!
Exactly, JimG1. What purpose does so much excessive ice serve, and to whom?
Decades ago I used to enjoy going totally medieval with an ice-axe on large icicles found in remote Scottish gullies. They disappear anyway in spring, and come back next year.
Even then there were a couple of dimwits in the party who thought I was doing something naughty to mother nature.
About 50% of the Sea Ice Outlook predictions from August for September mean are below the September minimum.
Climate science at its finest …
https://www.arcus.org/sipn/sea-ice-outlook/2018/august
MSM are still talking about a low ice Arctic, resulting polar bear deaths (they don’t die from natural causes), “catastrophic” heatwaves, a focus on any unlucky Ship of Fools, and the “first evah” commercial voyage through the Northeast passage, thanks to global warming, nothing at all to do with icebreakers and modern navigational aids.
Polar bears die from getting shot when they try to snack off tourists.
I’m sure that it will pass a minimum very soon, and may have bone so.. But it isn’t conclusive in that graph.
People who support the AGW theory should never use the word conclusive.
JimG1,
Why limit that to supporters of AGW?
Latest historic minimum seems to be 9/22, maybe 9/23 so doesn’t look likely the minimum will go any lower.
Nick,
The latest date for summer minimum Arctic sea ice in the past 12 years was September 21 in 2010, in which a late, brief remelt occurred. September 17 and 18 are the most common low point dates. The mean for the past 30 years is the 18th.
So, while a lower low is still possible this year, it’s a pretty remote possibility on September 23.
This year, if the melt be over, is the sixth highest of the past 12 years, which have seen three low years, ie 2007, 2012 and 2016, in which August cyclones struck (twice in ’16), and three high years, ie 2009, 2013 and 2014. Last year was highest of the six middling years.
Last year was also the first time since the dedicated satellite era began in 1979 in which a new, lower low was not made within five years. While not conclusive, it appears that Arctic summer sea ice extent turned the corner in the record low year of 2012, and is now growing in its ~60-year natural cycle of waning and waxing, having fallen from 1979 to 2012 (1977 was probably the highest, then the PDO flipped to its warm mode).
When the 30-year baseline moves to 1991-2020, the increase will be more obvious. But the trough is already evident. The past six years have averaged higher than the prior six years, ie 2007-2012. The trend is about flat since 2007. Freak storms might bring a low below 2012, but that’s not very likely.
“The latest date for summer minimum Arctic sea ice…”
Yes. But you shouldn’t announce it until you see it.
We have seen (a very small) increase: Minimum on the 19, followed by ever-increasing sea ice extents on the 20, 21, 22. Not a large increase of course, but an increase nonetheless.
I’m not sure where you get those numbers. I tabulate the results here and plot them here. For NSIDC (as plotted above) it fell by 61 (1000 sq km) on 20th, by 15 on 21st, and rose by 3 on 22nd. JAXA reduced 27 on 20th, 16 on 21st and rose 28 on 22nd. Not a convincing turning of the corner.
Is there a definition for “see it”?
According to today’s climate science, unless you “see it” in the output of a computer model, it hasn’t really happened.
Today, 23 Sept, marks the fourth day after the lowest NSIDC record. The “gain” however since the low point is very, very small – so the Arctic could still surprise everyone and turn down again.
However, 2018 Arctic sea ice extents remains greater than (or equal to) 8 of the past 12 year’s daily September sea ice extents: Since 2006, only 2008, 2013, and 2014 are demonstrably greater than 2018 over the first three weeks of September’s low point. This makes my earlier point: There is absoutely NO evidence that the long-term trend of Arctic sea ice extent is a simple straight-line extrapolated into some distance future 0.0!
Rather, the entire 39 year curve since valid measurements began in summer 1978 is the typical climate oscillation between a broad Arctic sea ice high in 1982-1984, followed by an accelerating decline between 1985 and 2006, then a broad low point from 2007 to 2018 that we are just now beginning to rebound from.
The current sea ice area is still two standard deviations below the 1981-2010 average. That makes 9 of the past 12 minimums ALL two standard deviations below the 30 year average.
..
This evidence that the long-term trend of Arctic sea ice extent is in decline.
…
That is unless Mr. RACook, you don’t understand the meaning of “two standard deviations.”
Keith,
In the third decade of the waning phase of the natural ~60-year trough to trough or peak to peak Arctic sea ice cycle, that’s just what one should expect to see.
But the trough appears to have bottomed out in 2012, such that we now seem to be six years into the waxing phase of the cycle.
When the new 30-year baseline begins in 2021, ice in those years should be well into its 2 SD range. Before then, we might even get back into the old normal, as happened in 2009, 2013 and 2014. The latter two years benefited from all the heat lost from the large area of open water in 2012. So I’m not predicting 2019 and 2020 comparable to 2013 and 2014, but it’s possible.
In any case, the trend since the record low year of 2012 is up, and flat since 2007, so it’s justifiable to say that the trend in Arctic sea ice from 1979-2012 seems to have reversed.
Please bear in mind too that the trend in Antarctic sea ice from 1979-2014 was growth, so CO2 can be ruled out as a cause of Arctic sea ice decline. The PDO flip of 1977 seems a likelier explanation, with the NAO as well.
No one is debating that arctic ice extent has been lower in the last few years. The debate is will the decline continue or will it begin to rise or just stay flat. The AGW proponents, who maintain that CO2 is the climate thermostat, predict it will continue to decline. Currently, that is not happening. Thus, it suggests that rising CO2 does not produce necessarily a decline in arctic ice extent. If arctic ice extent begins to rise, then the CO2 connection to arctic ice extent will be called into serious doubt.
Tillman says: “In the third decade of the waning phase of the natural ~60-year trough to trough or peak to peak Arctic sea ice cycle”
…
Sorry Tillman, we don’t have 60 years worth of satellite data, so you cannot determine if a 60 year cycle exists. Please don’t claim otherwise, least you try to “splice” non-satellite data to the existing measurments.
Actually “valid” satellite measurements began in 1973 but the 1979 peak arctic ice provided a more dramatic picture so it was convenient to hide the incline prior to 1979. See the 1990 IPCC FAR.
John,
What “trough”? I don’t see any trough. I see inter-annual variation, similar to what was seen in the late ’80s-mid ’90s, after which there was a definite trend downwards. If the downward trend were reversing, why would the last three years have less sea ice than the two years before that?
The trend is not “flat” since 2007. There is no “trend” there. Too much variability and too few data to say anything meaningful about a trend.
Interesting the things people see in graphs, and the predictions they make.
Is there a physical reason why we should expect Arctic ice minimum at the Autumnal Equinox?
The autumn equinox has real and fast acting energy balance implications for the high latitudes. TheMagicMolecule™ simply can’t overcome a rapidly changing diurnal energy shortfall.
Joel
Plus 10.
The equinox changes the pressure balance between the hemispheres and circulation patterns. The current sustained Arctic SIE low, look at El nino 3.4, just had minor peak coinciding and now falling ? etc, etc.
Very little above 60N affects Arctic SIE.
Regards
Arctic sea ice is behaving exactly as one would expect.
The AMO is hovering near its maximum and has been for about a decade.. no more recovery from the late 1970s peak.
North Atlantic is cooling, AMO is starting to dip down
Heading into a growth spiral over the next couple of decades.
Edit turn to turned in the title
I’m with Nick on this. Should edit “has” to “about to”. Would want to see ice extent increase before claiming it has turned the corner.
Kind of nit picky though. Clearly the apocalypse has been postponed.
What does “increase” mean to you, given that it has increased in small amounts since 9/18 for three straight days?
I was only going by the chart where it appears to have reached its minimum but the slight increases are not apparent. I didn’t see tabular data.
FYI – If you click through to the interactive graph hovering over the graph shows individual values for each day.
Nick and Rich,
Arctic sea ice grew yesterday and the day before (although not by much), so it appears actually to have turned the corner. If it were to start melting again, that would produce a record late minimum date.
So it’s not about to turn the corner. It appears as if it indeed has done so, barring a most unusual event. Should that happen, though, at worst it would move this year to 7th rather than sixth highest since 2007.
Yes ok. As I said it’s a nit pick either way. We don’t have an ice-free Arctic six years after the record low extent. It should have been a vast orange grove by now if you had believed Al Gore.
I do my best to credit Nick when he seems to get something right. That has led me astray 🙂
Ahhh … another irrational AGW annual claim of impending disaster refuted by reality!
Only last night, on TVNZ Sunday programme, there was an item on polar bears being a danger to the residents of Churchill. Due to global warming, the sea ice had melted and the poor bears could not get to their favourite menu of seal meat. No mention of above-average ice area, huge increase in the number of polar bears, and removal of hunting permits. Government sponsored lies yet again from a state broadcasting “service”.
And all the bears appeared remarkably plump and healthy!
Winter is approaching.
EOSDIS Arcticview 22Sep18
Norway, Iceland, Greenland & Canada 22Sep18
Windy.com Current Situation
Saharan dust leaving west Africa 09-22Sep18 and closing down the Cape Verde hurricane factory (for now).
Winter in coming
So much for the Goracle predictions once again .
How can this dip shit even show his face in public .
Is there a good visualization of wind conditions to associate with the extent data?
Suggest Ventusky:
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=20;-87;1&l=wind-10m
The Alarmists really needed for the Arctic sea ice to continue to decline, for two reasons. First, melting ice is visual, and for the simple-minded and brainwashed Greenie hordes, melting ice is “proof” of global warming. But if they bothered to do even just a smidgen of research, they would know that ice melts for a number of reasons, and Arctic ice has ebbed and flowed plenty the last century. Second, there are the polar bears, which they latched onto as an icon, supposedly “threatened” by the “melting ice”. So we had things like the Plane Stupid ad showing polar bears raining from the sky, the idea being that, every time you went on a plane, you were essentially “murdering” polar bears. Oh, but what has happened? They’ve given up on the Polar Bear angle. Didn’t really pan out for them. Too bad, so sad. They’ve tried latching onto other animals, like seals, with not much success. We are watching the death of a movement which has infested governments, out for a money grab, and power. Mother Nature, it seems, doesn’t care a whit about man’s foolish ideas. In fact, I think I hear her laughing right now. Stupid Man, thinking that he can control climate.
Russia has over 40 ice breakers. The Canadian Coastguard has 8 with 4 more planned & the Royal Canadian Navy is planning to acquire up to 8 Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessels (Polar Class 5 “slushbreakers”).
The Venta Maersk left Busan, South Korea on 28th August, passed through the Bering Strait, turned left & travelled along the Siberian coast. A nuclear powered ice breaker accompanied the Danish container ship through the East Siberian Sea. Both ships entered the Laptev Sea, whereupon the icebreaker headed for Murmansk. On 22nd September, the Venta Maresk docked in Bremerhaven & departed this morning towards St. Petersburg. The Northern Sea route makes good financial sense, but voyaging west to east via the North East Passage is just not viable at any time of the year.
https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/home/shipid:5568438/zoom:10
The Northern Sea route makes good financial sense, but voyaging west to east via the North East Passage is just not viable at any time of the year.
Do you mean North West Passage here?
I looked at the 2015 article that was referenced and noticed the claim that arctic ice regulates global temperature by reflecting sunlight whereas open sea would absorb more solar energy.
That doesn’t make sense to me. The amount of incident radiation has to be very small at the north pole even at the height of summer. Radiative loss to space must be significantly greater than solar gain. The amount of cooling from open seawater would seem to be greater than from an ice surface due to convection in the water. Cooled water sinks so the surface temperature doesn’t drop much. Ice will cool and not sink. Radiative cooling is a function of the 4th power of temperature, so heat loss from colder ice will be less than heat loss from warmer surface water. Despite lower albedo I doubt that the energy balance changes much, and may be overwhelmed by additional radiative cooling. In effect, ice will insulate the ocean preventing heat loss from the ocean more than its higher albedo prevents warming from a very weak insolation.
I would think that rather than being a positive feedback accelerating melting, open ocean water would radiate heat away faster, providing a negative feedback countering melting.
Am I off base on this?
Rich Davis – I don’t know for sure whether you’re “off base”, but here are some ideas (and please check my numbers because some are from memory):
– In mid N summer, the sun is at lat 23, the Arctic circle is at lat 66, so the sun is at angle 43. That’s the same as say Marseilles at equinox. Plenty of sun.
– Ice reflects virtually all sunshine. The sea much less. So it does reduce the amount of energy entering.
– All sustances radiate, and sea ice in the Arctic is not at a very different temperature in Kelvin to open sea surface, even at the 4th power. So sea ice doesn’t reduce outward radiation by much.
– So far, it looks like you are indeed “off base”. But I haven’t addressed evaporation, and that is surely reduced by sea ice. And that might change the equation – a bit?? a lot??
– in summary: I don’t know, but I suspect that sea ice really does reduce Earth’s energy intake.
Also both climate science and the msm have assumed that changes in sea ice are caused by agw and that therefore they can be moderated by cutting emissions.
Without the evidence for that relationship.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/04/does-global-warming-drive-changes-in-arctic-sea-ice/
Javier commented a couple of years ago that there was a trend toward later Arctic ice minima.
Does this year’s minimum continue this trend?
Antarctic sea ice extent has been in the normal range most of the season, but just had a dip and recovery, I assume it must have been stormy to change that fast, piled up and then relaxed again? Looks like the max. extent will end up very similar to last year. It’s such a vast area that any perceived deficit is really just nibbles.
Low point is about 4.5 Wadhams
I just compared that to the area of the contiguous US.. Its just less than 60%
That seems like a rather large amount of sea ice.
Apocalypse postponed again? Damn it!