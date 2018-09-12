By Dr. Roy Spencer
I sometimes get asked for a concise and accessible summary of my skeptical views on global warming. After a year or more of thinking and writing, my new Kindle book Global Warming Skepticism for Busy People is meant to fill that need.
As a bonus, I guarantee it will be easier to understand than Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.
At nearly 32,000 words with 40 high-res illustrations it’s more comprehensive than my previous Kindle books, but still readable in about 2-3 hours. The book is not meant to cover all of the skeptical views out there, but rather everything that I believe is most important to the global warming and energy policy debate. (If people convince me I’ve missed a couple of subjects that need to be addressed, it is easy and fast to update Kindle books.)
Maybe the best way to summarize what is in the book is to list the chapter titles:
Preface
1. Overview of the Reasons for Skepticism
2. The Five Big Questions
3. Skepticism versus Alarmism
4. The Unholy Alliance: Politics and Science
5. How Could 97% of Scientists Be Wrong?
6. What is the Greenhouse Effect?
7. What Causes Temperature Change?
8. The Good News about Increasing CO2
9. The U.N. IPCC Consensus: Government-Funded Biased Science
10. Climate Models Exaggerate Recent Warming
11. Warming since the 1800s Suggests Climate Models are Too Sensitive
12. How the Reliance on IPCC Climate Models Affects You
13. Why is Warming Not Progressing as Predicted?
14. Refuting Common Climate Delusions
Conclusions
That last chapter is where I refute the frequent media claims about worsening heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, weather-related disaster losses, sea level rise, sea ice melt, ice sheet collapse, and ocean acidification.
I consider this my most complete treatment of the subject in one place, with my latest position on a variety of subjects. I have references to some of the latest findings and events of interest — as recent as September 3, 2018. I’ve included hyperlinks where appropriate so that readers can easily investigate my claims for themselves.
I hope you find it entertaining and informative. And, again, I am open to suggestions for material I might have missed… keeping in mind I am not aiming for the most exhaustive treatment of global warming skepticism, but the most effective one.
ALSO: I have updated and expanded my Kindle book Inevitable Disaster: Why Hurricanes Can’t be Blamed on Global Warming, with new information and inclusion of Hurricane Florence. This 2nd Edition should go live tonight.
From the Amazon description:
This book draws on decades of climate research to explain why the threat of anthropogenic climate change has been grossly exaggerated. Global warming and associated climate change exists – but the role of humans in that change is entirely debatable. A little-known aspect of modern climate science is that the warming of the global atmosphere-ocean system over the last 100 years, even if entirely human-caused, has progressed at a rate that reduces the threat of future warming by 50% compared to the climate model projections.
To the extent warming is partly natural (a possibility even the IPCC acknowledges), the future threat is reduced even further. This, by itself, should be part of the debate over energy policy – but it isn’t. Why? The news media, politicians, bureaucrats, rent-seekers, government funding agencies, and a “scientific-technological elite” (as President Eisenhower called it) have collaborated to spread what amounts to fake climate news.
Exaggerated climate claims appear on a daily basis, sucking the air out of more reasoned discussions of the scientific evidence which are too boring for a populace increasingly addicted to climate change porn. Upon close examination it is found that the “97% of climate scientists agree” meme is inaccurate, misleading, and useless for decision-making; human causation of warming is simply assumed by the vast majority of climate researchers. In contrast to what many have been taught, there have been no obvious changes in severe weather, including hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts or floods.
Despite an active 2018 wildfire season, there has actually been a long-term decrease in wildfire activity, although that will change if forest management practices are not implemented. Proxy evidence of past temperature and Arctic sea ice changes suggest warming and sea ice decline over the last 50 years or so is not out of the ordinary, and partly or even mostly natural. The Antarctic ice sheet isn’t collapsing, but remains stable.
The human component of sea level rise is shown to be, at most, only 1 inch per 30 years (25% of the observed rate of rise); and the latest evidence is that more CO2 dissolved in ocean water will be good for marine life, not harmful. Admittedly, continued emissions of CO2 from fossil fuel burning can be expected to cause (and probably has caused) some of our recent warming. But the Paris Agreement, even if extended through the end of the 21st Century, will have no measurable effect on global temperatures because the governments of the world realize humanity will depend upon fossil fuels for decades to come.
Despite news reports and politicians’ proclamations, international agreements to reduce CO2 emissions are all economic pain for no observable climate gain. What government-mandated reliance on expensive and impractical energy sources will do is increase energy poverty, and poverty kills. This downside to illusory efforts to “Save the Earth” is already being experienced in the UK and elsewhere.
If people are genuinely concerned about humanity thriving, they must reject global warming alarmism. In terms of environmental regulation, the end result of the U.S. EPA’s Endangerment Finding will be reduced prosperity for all, and climate gain for none.
The good news is that there is no global warming crisis, and this book will inform citizens and help guide governments toward decisions which benefit the most people while doing the least harm.
Methane and the polar bears are on my hit list. Not having read the book yet, maybe the bears are under sea ice.
But it looks like methane is not covered.
The ridiculous Global Warming Potential statistics currently list methane at 86 times more powerful than CO2 including the feed backs. When the new IPPC Assessment Report comes out that number will increase because the standard used is the atmospheric concentration of CO2 which increases constantly. Sort of like measuring Jello with a rubber yard stick.
Anyway, what isn’t said and you can’t find is how much methane will actually run up global temperature. Some determination of what that actually is might be a useful tidbit of information to include in the book.
The traditional measure of the potency of methane was to count up the number of molecules in the formula and compare it to H2O and CO2. That was bogus. Roy, do you have any latest stats on the actual photon absorbance % across the complete bandwidth of methane compared to H2O and CO2?
I didn’t mention methane because CO2 is the dominant radiaitve forcing agent (3-4 times CH4), and is increasing, while CH4 radiative forcing is expected to either not increase or increase much more slowly than CO2. The book isn’t meant to be exhaustive, but address the most important issues (in my opinion). There’s a danger of watering down the major points by including too many minor points.
Thanks for the reply – I agree methane really isn’t important as far as it’s contribution to the greenhouse effect, but the perception in the real world is that it is. After all, California is regulating or at least wants to regulate CH4 emissions from the state dairy herd. The folly in that needs to be pointed out.
Hi Roy,
Good luck with the book. We certainly need the message spreading. I am an engineer but I have also done a lot of earth science. We know how the greenhouse effect works but we also know that water vapour, in particular, absorbs across the IR spectrum including the same wavelengths as CO2. I think it is 15-16 microns or thereabouts. There is a whole lot more water vapour than CO2 butI have not seen any explanation of why the water vapour effect doesn’t swamp CO2 absorption. Does this merit covering?
I do discuss the dominant role of water vapor in the book.
Steve,
Dr. Tim Ball seems to be ‘fixated’ on this issue — give some of his published papers or some of his articles here on WUWT a read.
I doubt that Tim has any insight that hasn’t been already covered in my and others’ published research on the subject. Yes, you could say that water vapor, on average, “swamps” CO2 absorption. But what matters for climate *change* is the effect of *increases* in both over time. Overlapping of absorption bands is a red herring, since onviously CO2 overlaps with itself and still a doubling of CO2 will have *some* effect. The question is, how much?
we should all buy at least one copy and give it to someone!
“Global Warming Skeptics”, “Climate Change Deniers”… Why do we let the loony left define the terms? They would call me such a “skeptic”, such a “denier”, but I am neither. I am not a Global Warming Skeptic nor a Climate Change Denier. I am a skeptic of the amount of anthropogenic influence on these things. Younger people coming up (and other people without critical thinking skills) who are going to matter with their votes and other choices, too easily misconstrue who we are and get attitudes based on this false understanding.
Not only is there no global warming crisis there is no global warming.
Books like this should be banned and the author black listed because such works are disrespectful to science and scientists. The doom scenarios which climate science has given us have taken lots of work by lots of very clever people. It is so wrong to disagree with their work like this.
/ Sarc off
Roy, I heard a talk by you years ago at the Houston City Club. If anyone can clarify these issues for non-scientists, it is you. Look forward to reading your new book.
“ the governments of the world realize humanity will depend upon fossil fuels for decades to come”
Do they? Some of them have a funny way of showing it.
I agree.
Climate delusion – spread by climate hypocrites for climate sensitive congregation. Causes climate fatigue in general public.
Roy
I’m not a scientist, nor even well educated so I’m off to Amazon directly after posting this to download your book. Laymen desperately need a Janet and John explanation of the issues surrounding the subject of AGW.
I will look for two things that convince me the entire subject is simply mass hysteria whipped up by a few people who are on a gravy train:
To the best of my understanding:
1. there is not one empirical study that successfully demonstrates CO2 causes the planet to warm. With the best minds in the world working on the subject, there should have been dozens, if not hundreds over the last 40 years and,
2. the only observable manifestation of increased atmospheric CO2 is that the planet has greened by 14% over the last 35 years or so. Zaichun Zhu, Shilong Piao, Ranga B. Myneni et al. https://www.nature.com/articles/nclimate3004
I don’t know if it helps but I have taken years to wade through the scientific murk to reach those most basic of conclusions.
Regards,
HotScot.