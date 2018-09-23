Guardian: Climate Scientists Massaging IPCC Report to Placate Nations Which Support Fossil Fuel

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Guardian thinks climate scientists are being pressured to downplay their own research findings. But the Guardian fails to criticise the worst culprits in this alleged climate farce – the politically flexible scientists who make it all possible, by choosing of their own free will to continue to collaborate with powerful pressure groups which the Guardian alleges are manipulating the IPCC climate report process.
Climate study ‘pulls punches’ to keep polluters on board
Robin McKie science editor
Sun 23 Sep 2018 17.00 AEST
‘True risks’ of warming played down to placate fossil-fuel nations
Warnings about the dangers of global warming are being watered down in the final version of a key climate report for a major international meeting next month, according to reviewers who have studied earlier versions of the report and its summary.
They say scientists working on the final draft of the summary are censoring their own warnings and “pulling their punches” to make policy recommendations seem more palatable to countries – such as the US, Saudi Arabia and Australia – that are reluctant to cut fossil-fuel emissions, a key cause of global warming. “Downplaying the worst impacts of climate change has led the scientific authors to omit crucial information from the summary for policymakers,” said one reviewer, Bob Ward, policy director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.
“However, if governments do not recognise the full scale and urgency of the risks, they may underestimate how critical it is to meet the goal of the Paris agreement on climate change. And that could have very serious knock-on effects in the battle to limit the impact of global warming.”
The report in question is the “Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5C” (link provided by the Guardian)
My question – how could anyone of integrity continue to be involved in a process which they believe is forcing them to lie, to downplay their own findings?
If this claim is true, it is shameful that scientists are being pressured to censor their own findings. But it is reprehensible that those same scientists choose to comply with the alleged censorship, to continue their involvement with this sham report process.
How can anyone trust anything a climate scientist says, if they are so willing to compromise their integrity to “placate” powerful interest groups? Grumbling via a few back channels simply isn’t good enough.
You’re assuming that Bob Ward who, it’s rumoured, leaked the report and story to the guardian tells the truth. Have you ever corresponded with Bob Ward; he who speaks with forked-tongue?
“The Guardian thinks climate scientists are being pressured to downplay their own research findings”.
But of course it’s ok to ‘enhance’ one’s own research findings, so as to not ‘dilute the message’, ‘give fodder for skeptics’, to ‘hide the decline’, ‘highlight its’ importance to the region’, and so on and so on.
So the Grauniad is accusing others of being vendidos? Looks like projection to me.
Ah – if only they could be allowed to lie freely, without encumbrances. If only they didn’t have to couch the lies in some truth. Then it would be a truly Green Green Greenie world, with butterflies, unicorns and lollipops. If only the stick-in-the-mud truth-tellers would just shut up. What a Greenie Greenie world it would be.
“[H]ow could anyone of integrity continue to be involved in a process which they believe is forcing them to lie, to downplay their own findings?
If this claim is true, it is shameful that scientists are being pressured to censor their own findings. But it is reprehensible that those same scientists choose to comply with the alleged censorship, to continue their involvement with this sham report process.”
May I suggest that young career scientists, in particular, cop pressure from supervisors, from Faculty, “to censor their own findings”, or bend them to fit climate criteria. This toxic competitive ‘climate’ occurs especially in their probationary time, and if they don’t perform the probationary time is extended, and then fail this test, they are likely to lose their job. A required number of papers must be published a year and a number of research grants must be applied for amidst a rigorous teaching schedule. Universities can be high pressure and nasty environments, in such a context; young and mid-career scientists choose to comply with censorship, they must “continue their involvement with this sham report process”, and satisfy their more senior colleagues.
Putting career before the future of the human race? Covering up a potential extinction level event to ensure their probationary period is extended? What kind of person could do that?
It’s the Gruaniad, so no one capable of independent thought,or with opposable thumbs, needs to worry about it. Any other newspaper and readership would have worked out that the IPCC was beginning to realise its doomster warnings were not coming true and that they need to backtrack quietly hoping not to attract too much attention. Happily, the green loonies won’t let them off the hook of their own making as they still believe in the whole catastrophe fairy tale. It will be interesting as the rats trapped in the barrel start falling out with each other big time.
“My question – how could anyone of integrity continue to be involved in a process which they believe is forcing them to lie,”…
….that was rhetorical, right?
Bob Ward has no idea what he’s talking about here. In actual fact, the IPCC authors will have taken great care to only include well-grounded scientific conclusions in the summary. Sadly, Bob thinks it should also include things that are highly uncertain and not widely-supported in the literature. He seems to have some sort of conspiracy theory that some content was removed for political reasons, but this is just silly. The reality is that the evolution of the text during the drafting and reviewing process will have been done on scientific grounds.
Also, whoever revealed the content of the earlier drafts has broken the terms of being an IPCC reviewer.
I will eat my hat (yes, I own one) when I see the IPCC ‘downplaying’ the effects of CO2. (and yes, this is hyperbole as I am pretty certain it would be impossible to actually eat it…)
Maybe, just maybe, they are starting to realize how ridiculous their over-estimates have become? But, no, that requires a honest person who can be introspective, so never-mind.