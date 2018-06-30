Whatever happened to fears over “peak oil”?

By Michael Lynch, Forbes
Very few people realize that the entire concerns about peak oil were based on misinformation or junk science.
A decade ago, the media was filled with stories about peak oil, numerous books were published on the subject (such as Half Gone and $20 a Gallon!), and even the Simpsons mentioned it in an episode about doomsday preppers. Now, the topic is largely forgotten and the flavor of the month is peak oil demand. Anyone concerned about the quality of research that works its way into the public debate should be curious about how so many were so wrong for so long. (Buy my book for the full story.)
First and foremost, realize that in the 1970s, numerous analysts and institutions made similar arguments, arguing that geological scarcity was responsible for higher prices not the two disruptions of production in 1973 and 1979. Indeed, in the months before oil prices collapsed in 1986, the consensus was that prices were too low and had to rise to make upstream investment profitable, despite the fact that OPEC production was collapsing (down from 30 mb/d in 1980 to 15 in 1985). You would think that this would make people more skeptical about claims that geological scarcity was responsible when the shutdown of Venezuelan production and the second Gulf War cut off Iraqi supplies sent prices higher starting in 2003.
Such was not the case. In fact, on September 21, 2004 the Wall Street Journal published a front-page story “As Prices Soar, Doomsayers Provoke Debate on Oil’s Future,” quoting the founder of the Association for the Study of Peak oil as saying “Holy Mother! The good ol’ moment’s arrived!” Oddly, the article didn’t mention the alternative explanation for high prices, namely the loss of production from Venezuela and Iraq, about 1 billion barrels up to the article’s publication.
The current era of peak oil warnings started twenty years ago, when Scientific American published an article by two retired geologists called “The End of Cheap Oil,” which presented the idea that world oil production would soon peak while demand kept rising, creating economic shock waves and even ‘the end of civilization’ as one co-author said subsequently. Since the oil price collapsed to $12 a barrel that year, most paid little heed at first, but as oil prices began to rise five years later, attention soared.
Few realize the debate began a year earlier, in the pages of the Oil & Gas Journal, where members of the opposing camps put forth their views. Colin Campbell, who later became founder of the Association for the Study of Peak Oil (and coauthored the 1998 Scientific American article), wrote an article titled “Better Understanding Urged for Rapidly Depleting Reserves” in which he warned “there is comparatively little left to find” and “the world’s political, economic, and political stability, which relies on an abundant supply of cheap oil, is in serious jeopardy.” His core argument was that the amount of recoverable crude oil, which he put at 1.8 trillion barrels, was smaller than most realized, because of misreporting and misinterpretation of the data.
The contrary view was put forth in the same journal in an article by M. A. Adelman and this author, noting past pessimism: “For many years now, nearly every forecast has been: an early peak, then in 3-5 years decline in virtually every place but the Persian Gulf.” And “The oil industry has always been in a tug-of-war between depletion and knowledge. It takes endless effort and investment to renew and expand reserves. But resource limits are a phantom….Repeatedly, the forecasts are revised with a higher and later peak….These estimates of declining reserves and production are incurably wrong because they treat as a quantity what is really a dynamic process driven by growing knowledge.”
Since then, the peak oil advocates have repeatedly increased their estimates of recoverable resources (Campbell’s went from 1.575 to 1.9 trillion) and pushed the date of the peak further out, exactly as Adelman and Lynch argued, while trying to argue that the increase in oil supply was ‘unconventional’ oil which they were not analyzing. Of course, they tend not to mention that their 1998 article claimed “But the industry will be hard-pressed for the time and money needed to ramp up production of unconventional oil quickly enough.” Similarly, many argue that the growth has been from NGLs or shale, not conventional oil, but the figure below refutes that.
The general view of the issue is that shale oil saved us from peak oil, and the issue has largely disappeared from the media, to be replaced by warnings of peak oil demand, but there are still articles about peak cobalt, peak cocoa and similar scares. Rather the way your local news station constantly reports on some new threat to the public (germs in airplane bathroom sink water, dangers from household cleaning products, etc. ad infinitum).
Unfortunately, very few people realize that the entire concerns about peak oil were based on misinformation or junk science. Specifically, the research was not scientific at all but statistical analysis so badly done that it wouldn’t pass a first-year college course. The work by Campbell and Laherrere relied on the basic idea that geology determined production trends, and thus trends could be safely extrapolated based on the bell curve model. If production was declining, that is. Economics didn’t matter because ‘you have to find oil before you can produce it’ and if it’s there, it will be produced. Technology could not improve recovery because “Technology cannot change the geology of the reservoir, but technology (in particular horizontal drilling) can help to produce faster, but no more…” (Jean Laherrere)
The majority of this is nonsense. Production usually doesn’t follow a bell curve, and when it does, it is the result of the effects of exponential growth and decline. (Many repeated the claim that geology meant oil production in a region had to follow a bell curve without actually checking the data.) Instead, changes in oil prices, fiscal terms, and access to resource basins cause production to fluctuate all the time—and often surpass the supposed ‘peak’ level that peak oil advocates identify.
Many of the arguments reflected their authors’ ignorance of either the industry or forecasting. Simmons claimed that hearing the Saudi oil company used ‘fuzzy logic’ to model reservoirs convinced him they had problems, since he’d never heard of it. (It’s just a decades-old programming method.) Joe Romm said “Steep falls in oil production means the world now needed to replace an amount of oil output equivalent to Saudi Arabia’s production every two years, Merrill Lynch said in a research report.”
Apparently, he didn’t know that Jimmy Carter, in his 1977 speech on the energy crisis, said, “…just to stay even we need the production of a new Texas every year, an Alaskan North Slope every nine months, or a new Saudi Arabia every three years. Obviously, this cannot continue.”
Thus, the publications and predictions have by and large not come true—often rather spectacularly. Russia was said to be unable to surpass 8 mb/d, and when they did, 9 mb/d, and when they reached 10 mb/d, a quick collapse was predicted. Production there is over 11 mb/d and still increasing. And a 2005 book describing the imminent collapse of Saudi production, presaging world production collapse, was not only riddled with errors but has proven wholly invalid. The Saudis have experienced no production difficulties, indeed had to cut back to support prices; and world production has grown by about 15 mb/d since the 2005 peak prediction by that author and others.
Arguments made by knowledgeable resource economists have explained the historical pattern, such as the 1997 article by Adelman and Lynch. The petroleum resource base is huge, at least ten times what is described by peak oil advocates, and price spikes reflect temporary supply disruptions or the removal of some of the ‘cheap’ resource from the accessible portion of supply by resource nationalism. Peak oil advocates were following the long-standing neo-Malthusian practice of interpreting short-term problems as permanent and insoluble, just as was done in the 1970s.
Tellingly, those believing in peak oil often displayed a certainty that was totally unwarranted, given the complexity of the issue.
Fully agreed on almost all your points, Michael. A figure of 10-16 trillion bbls was what we considered to be realistic in terms of oil resource in our 2010 book…although a significant portion of that is regarded as non-recoverable today ..and those numbers don’t take into account gas hydate of course, which represent an enormous additional resource of hydrocarbons. To date, the world has consumed a total of ~1 trillion bbls so there’s still plenty left. Great article!
Let’s presume that there is a breakthrough in ceramic capacitor technology that drives all batteries out of the big storage scene, that nuclear power for electricity makes a huge comeback, and that electric cars are simply so nice everyone wants one. That means transport demand for oil will drop dramatically. It means the oil will last perhaps 1000 years at a constant rate of consumption, largely for plastic and fertiliser.
In about 1000 years coal will be running out, and that is definitely a fossil fuel.
If it turns out oil is manufactured endothermically in the deep earth by heat and pressure using known energy paths and inputs, it may turn out to be vastly more plenteous than currently imagined.
There are lots of things to worry about like permanently ending war and providing clean water and good education that require concerted global efforts. The globalists will eventually win but that doesn’t mean we won’t have democratic institutions or moral leadership. The future is not a projection from the past. It is what we will make of it.
That’s called abiogenic petroleum. If that were true and useful, it would indeed be a game changer. However, if I may be so bold as to precis your first paragraph, the stone age didn’t end because of a shortage of stones.
Oil is “manufactured” deep in the earth and natural gas as well.
The Russians have been using this knowledge as the basis of their
petroleum and gas exploration and production since the 1870’s.
It has worked well for them.
The oil scare and the CO2 scare are both based on the assumption of “everything else remains unchanged”, coupled with the fact that bad news sells newspapers. Good news does not.
Thus the public tends to only hear one side of the story. The side that favors doom and gloom, and that story fails to consider any information that would tend to disprove the story.
Pseudo science is the same. It looks for examples that confirm as proof rather than examples that contradict. True science looks for the examples that contradict. If even a single contradiction is found, science tells us the idea is false.
Pseudo science tells us an idea is true because there are more examples that prove it true than there are examples that prove it false. As Einstein said, why does it take 100? One would be enough.
In the end this realization, that there is a humungous amount of petroleum left yet to “mine”, is really attractive news for the CO₂=death propagandists. Wonderful. It means that the upward trend of the upward growth of atmospheric CO₂ will continue unabated in the future, and any global warming trends can safely be attributed to this invisible gas for the rest of any living person’s reasonable lifetime.
As noted by others, if the magic wand of technology were to “solve” the “battery problem” for electric vehicles, and were the public to be so taken by the spectre of Global Stewing that they were to immediately begin authorizing build-up and build-out of fresh nuclear facilities, well … then and only then might oil use self-cap.
But that’s a long shot.
Because of batteries being chemical beasts. Energetic tho’ the reactants might be, there is only so much of both that one can squeeze into each tiny tin can that composes a big car battery like Tesla’s. Replacing one of the reactants with “air” seems to obviously fit the bill — nothing to contain, just drag in, use, and move on. Only that no one has hinted — even plausibly — in being able to commercially produce the magic X-air battery and have it work reversibly for more than a few rechargings. And they’re slow-to-recharge by comparison to existing tech to boot.
Will batteries magically be improved? Sure. But not an order of magnitude. Not a factor of 10×. Thus the “battery problem” is going to be with us a long time. And EVEN if one continues with the magic yew wand idea, even then there really isn’t an infrastructure growth plan in place that could even modestly handle the added load of hundreds-of-millions of cars being charged around the clock. The grid… wow. Its not just the grid that’d need deep reinforcement, but the generating capacity across nations as well.
Which then again forces consideration of “just how efficient is e-car transport”, end-to-end? I mean from the energy potential of the primary input fuels to the miles-on-the-freeway delivered energy in the vehicles.
Its not that good. Arguably better than an ICE engine, but with quite a few parasitic losses that are overlooked all the time and nearly impossible to rectify.
So we will have more petroleum!
And apparently a LOT of it!
Except if you are a CO₂ warmist.
Yeah, the peak oilers and warmers were often one in the same but they could not see the contradictory nature of their belief system. Now, at least, they can logically remove constraint on CO2 emissions, although they can and do still hold many incorrect beliefs.
I would really like to know when the next collapse in oil price will occur. I would ride oil long until that point and then reverse course. Does someone know this? Can someone actually make it happen? Is it even knowable?
You say “those believing in peak oil often displayed” like they are gone. They are waiting.
Much of the “peak oil” and scarcity themes have been excuses for political interference in the supply, as with the 1970’s Middle East oil boycotts and price spikes. Currently, there is a political meltdown in Venezuela, formerly a major oil producer, and proxy wars between Iran and Saudi Arabia, both major producers.
Most of the problems are political, not technical per se.
I assume that the main issue with “Peak Oil” theory is that the model might be somewhat correct if technology was static. I recall somewhere that economically recoverable was only a few percent of the total oil in a reservoir. Presumably, this fraction can increase both with technology and the value of oil, greatly complicating the peak oil model
I prefer the dry analysis by Javier at judith curry over the speculation in the above posting
https://judithcurry.com/2018/06/28/nature-unbound-ix-21st-century-climate-change/
The Forbes article is uninformed. There is a distinction between conventional and unconventional crude oil. Unconventional is API<=10, porosity<5%, permeability 75% of all the TRR ever to be discovered (both conventional and unconventional) already has been. Covered in detail in ebook Gaias Limits, and again in several energy essays in ebook Blowing Smoke.
Don’t let a few year supply demand imbalance thanks to US shale fracking obscure the big picture.