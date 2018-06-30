MetsUnite – the hypocrisy of @ed_hawkins TV meteorologist AGW “temperature ties” in one photo

Remember when Sinclair television group had their TV newsrooms read a coordinated message about combating “fake news” and keeping integrity in journalism? The left had an absolute cow over it, calling it “Orwellian“. Leftist mouthpiece Media Matters called it “brainwashing”.

But when hundreds of TV weathercasters and meteorologists around the world pushed a unified image on live TV created by UK climate modeler Ed Hawkins to promote his viewpoint on “global warming” what did Media Matters call it?

“a colorful statement…to educate viewers”

The hypocrisy is stunning. Please share the hell out of this image.

More about this issue here.

Added: If you’ve ever worked in a TV newsroom, you’ll know that “off track” things like this need approval, especially if they are a feature that needs more time in the tightly controlled newcast timing, either from the news director, or higher ups. So, those who might say “Sinclair news anchors were given an order to read that statement by management and the TV mets were not” doesn’t realize that management had to be involved in both airings.

Can you imagine what would happen if a TV Met went on-camera sporting a #MAGA or Hillary2020 button or tie without permission?

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

