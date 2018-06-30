MetsUnite – the hypocrisy of @ed_hawkins TV meteorologist AGW “temperature ties” in one photo

Remember when Sinclair television group had their TV newsrooms read a coordinated message about combating “fake news” and keeping integrity in journalism? The left had an absolute cow over it, calling it “Orwellian“. Leftist mouthpiece Media Matters called it “brainwashing”.
But when hundreds of TV weathercasters and meteorologists around the world pushed a unified image on live TV created by UK climate modeler Ed Hawkins to promote his viewpoint on “global warming” what did Media Matters call it?
“a colorful statement…to educate viewers”
The hypocrisy is stunning. Please share the hell out of this image.
More about this issue here.
Added: If you’ve ever worked in a TV newsroom, you’ll know that “off track” things like this need approval, especially if they are a feature that needs more time in the tightly controlled newcast timing, either from the news director, or higher ups. So, those who might say “Sinclair news anchors were given an order to read that statement by management and the TV mets were not” doesn’t realize that management had to be involved in both airings.
Can you imagine what would happen if a TV Met went on-camera sporting a #MAGA or Hillary2020 button or tie without permission?
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has worked for years to protect free speech. They have campaigned against media concentration. They see it as fundamental to democracy that many voices are heard.
My impression is that the ACLU isn’t as influential as it used to be but they could be our friends.
Bob, the ACLU are only concerned about right wing media concentration. as long as the MSM keep on pushing a left wing narrative, they will ignore it
This article gives an idea of the tensions within the ACLU. The ACLU will defend even the rights of outright racists and neonazis as long as they demonstrate peacefully. The left has even accused them of “poisonous evenhandedness”.
You are entitled to your opinion that the ACLU isn’t evenhanded but you need to bring some actual evidence if I’m going to take it seriously.
well i have to admit i see majority msm as brainwashing to the govt of wherevers agitprop line.
and i do include Aussie presstitutes and ALL our msm and especially the govt auntry abc
if you want to know what really happened- you don’t trsut them for more than a vague outline of the incident.
amuses me when china gets mentioned for control of information to its people
it may well be true(it is) but its nothing different than the rest of us get dosed with daily if wer’e dumb enough/gullible enough to believe.
its why sites like this and other alt media are alive n well
and the googmonster is tailoring searches to try n obscure them
Media Matters was spefically set-up to push a hard-left narrative.
Anyone who knows what its Founder Jim Brock is, knows that his media company is simply a Hillary Clinton-inspired Left wing shill. The ties between Clinton and MM are deep. MM was supposed to become a more dominant player with a President Hillary.
With Hillary’s political demise and falling popularity within Leftist circles as Democrat’s become evermore more socialist, Jim Brock hitched his media wagon to a now fallen star.
Brock is probably in a desparate attempt to pivot to another Leftist issue to save his pathetic little media company. But he has hitched it to another loser.
MM will be gone from the political media landscape within 4 years.
As I recall, on Dec. 7, 2009 over 50 newspapers in dozens of countries all carried exactly the same editorial about the upcoming Copenhagen Climate Conference.