Trump Administration to Open Oil & Gas Leasing on the Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf (OCS)

Guest post by David Middleton
Trump to Open the Door for Oil Drilling Off U.S.’s East Coast
By Jennifer A Dlouhy
December 11, 2017, 4:00 PM CST
- Proposal for Atlantic exploration set to be released soon
- New five-year plan would replace one put in place by Obama
The Trump administration is preparing to unveil as soon as this week an expansive offshore oil plan that would open the door to selling new drilling rights in Atlantic waters, according to people familiar with the plan.
President Donald Trump ordered his Interior Department to write the new blueprint with the aim of auctioning oil and gas drilling rights off the U.S. East Coast — territory that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, had ruled out. The Interior Department’s coming draft proposal, an initial milestone in replacing the Obama-era sale plan, dovetails with the oil industry’s push for new places to drill, said the people, who asked not to be identified before a formal announcement.
Trump’s proposal would span the years 2019 to 2024, replacing the Obama plan, which runs through 2022.
Industry leaders have lobbied the Trump administration to sell drilling rights in the U.S. Atlantic as a way to complement existing oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. It is not clear how much oil and gas exists off the East Coast, because existing data stems largely from decades-old geological surveys and more than four-dozen wells drilled in the 1970s and 1980s.
Oil companies also want the Trump administration to sell drilling rights in Arctic waters north of Alaska and in the eastern Gulf of Mexico — where federal law bars new oil leasing through 2022. Lawmakers from Florida have fought efforts to expand offshore drilling they say would imperil the state’s tourism-tied economy and are seeking to extend that ban.
[…]
With the Senate tax bill opening up ANWR and no valid reasons to prohibit drilling in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, this is shaping up to be the best energy administration in US history.
On top of all of this, after announcing our withdrawal from the Paras climate joke, Trump is using our remaining 3 years as a party to the joke as a vehicle to promote American fossil fuels and nuclear power.
- Another Win-Win! “Climate talks open amid anger over Trump’s coal support”
- New York Times Article Conclusively Proves That Climate Change “Crisis” is 100% Politics!
- Irony can be so… Ironic – Trump’s solution to AGW: “Drill, Baby, Drill!”
Oil and Gas Potential of the US Atlantic OCS
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) 2014 estimate of technically recoverable hydrocarbon potential to be 4.6 billion barrels of oil and 38 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas.
While much of this is rank frontier exploration, the northern boundary of the US Atlantic OCS is adjacent to Canada’s very active Scotia Basin.
Canada’s total offshore Atlantic production is about “180,000 barrels of oil per day and 150 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.” Unlike the US Federal and State governments, Canada has been actively marketing its Atlantic offshore hydrocarbon potential.
23 thoughts on “Trump Administration to Open Oil & Gas Leasing on the Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf (OCS)”
While Trump is at it, he should definitely open up the off shore drilling on the west coast, especially off the coast of California where reserves are probably very high. So much winning!
Before North Korea uses it for target practice.
I believe I saw in comments over at Euan Mears, that while it has been opened or is about to be, not many are interested in taking it up.
Just what I have read, mind. But I will be curious to see who steps forward and what the ecoterrorists will claim if little happens there.
People opposing opening up new areas always say that industry isn’t interested. Industry usually ignores them.
They are going to have to set the rules in stone for the oil industry to dive in. The last thing they want to do is invest billions in a frontier area only to have the rug pulled out from underneath them by the next administration.
At this point it is a little difficult for me to get worked up about this either way. When you look at our net Petroleum and Products imports and then subtract off Canada (so our net imports from countries not named Canada) you get <1M barrels per day, 16oz for each person in the country, 5% of our consumption. The SPR has enough reserves to replace 2 years at that rate, so this isn't about security.
Also, if we wanted to increase oil production the lowest cost wells would be fracked wells on land. Oil typically needs to be $80+ before offshore becomes viable. Long before oil got up to $80 the marginal shale wells would ramp up and put a lid on prices. So there is no economic argument either.
So in other words, to me the headline should say "Trump offers to let businesses lose money drilling for unneeded oil that may or may not exist"
In order to find out how much oil and gas might be in a leasehold, you have to pony up for the lease. After your survey you know whether or not you have anything of interest and at what price points it makes sense to start dropping drill rigs. Eventually, the lease will be worth tapping. Eventually.
Correct, but it is unlikely to be worth drilling anything offshore until we use up so much shale oil that the price rises to $80/bbl. That is a time horrizon that is beyond 2024. Alternatively the cost of putting a rig on a platform in a region where there are hurricanes, holding it steady and pumping oil either through an undersea pipeline or offloading it onto a boat comes down by half. Frankly my money is on wells you can drive to rather than have to float on top of.
We’re drilling offshore right now… in very deep waters. We’ve been drilling offshore right through periods when oil prices dropped into the $10’s and $20’s. Offshore prospects have much greater potential to be large discoveries, which are economic even at low oil prices.
Offshore is viable at $40/bbl because there is the potential for large discoveries. Like this one:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/07/12/mexico-oil-privatization-pays-off-with-billion-barrel-find/
This prospect was very economic when oil was around $40/bbl.
Shallow water. The finds you point to are both 1000m. Mexico. I think the costs might be slightly higher with the US EPA and permitting requirements. The reality is though, I am not opposed to oil leasing. I am just saying if I were an oil company I would look at shale fields long before offshore. The only reason I would look at offshore is that from a single negotiated lease I could access large quantities of oil rather than managing dozens or hundreds of contracts with land owners in the Permian basin.
However, I may be wrong. Offer the lease by all means, let’s see if there are bidders!
I have no idea what happened to my comment. The finds you pointed to are less than 200m. The potential leases have depths from 200 to 1000+m.
We’re drilling like crazy in the deepwater of the US Gulf of Mexico. The average deepwater GOM well produces about 10,000 bbl/d. A typical shale well produces a few hundred bbl/d.
http://www.ogfj.com/articles/print/volume-14/issue-4/features/shale-vs-offshore.html
https://btuanalytics.com/deepwater-gulf-mexico-economics/
Johns Hopkins University’s Board (Mikie Bloomberg is a very big donor) voted to divest all thermal coal stocks from the university’s endowment funds.
This follows on the heels of Hopkins’ divestment of tobacco stocks in 1991. Of course, from 1998 ’til the present, the stocks of Philip Morris, R.J. Reynolds, British American Tobacco PLC, U.S. Tobacco (UST Corp) and Gallaher Group PLC (including the companies that were subsequently spun out of Philip Morris such as Kraft Foods, Altria, and Philip Morris International) proved to be fantastic investments providing spectacular returns for shareholders.
Over many years, managing endowments in accord with the latest politically correct cause de jour has proven to be a colossally counter-productive endeavor, producing sub-standard returns. It’s one reason (among many) that I will never again provide financial support to my various alma maters.
Not opening the eastern gulf is stupid to the max……when all the current wells are upstream
Massachusetts politics can be a strange beast. The state is as liberal as can be, with a host of liberal policies, like support for wind, solar, RGGI (the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiate), opposition to a new natural gas pipeline.
Curiously, when last checked to get a sense of things, the politicians were quietly *pro* offshore oil development. (very quietly).
It seems they got a whiff of that fantastic substance which allows them to set aside all principles, Money.
Whether they will support a republican president in this matter is another question entirely.
As the green blob’s heads are already exploding over Trump’s current energy policies, there are no reasons to not lease both the east and west coast offshore. Doing away with the Carter era nuclear rules would be a really good idea as well. Give the organized greens multiple things to oppose, and spread their efforts thin.
I wonder if green blob head explosions are a viable alternative energy source ;-)
Render their heads for biodiesel?/sarc
Good. Keep it coming!
In 1975, I listened to a Park Ranger in Maine go on about how offshore drilling would be bad for fisheries and lobsters, etc. The world had just suffered through a couple of lean years after the price shock of the Arab oil embargo of 1973, but officialdom was against the big bad oil companies, even then.
David Middleton
“We’re drilling like crazy in the deepwater of the US Gulf of Mexico…”
As much as I wish you were correct, TransOcean, Diamond Offshore and Tidewater would vehemently disagree.