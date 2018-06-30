Quote of the Week – Rex Murphy on why Trump hatred is like Global Warming

From his column in the Canadian National Post:
It may now join the propositions of Euclid, as impregnable to rebuttal, that Donald Trump or any news that alludes to him, unhinges the minds of those who oppose him. Trump, in this respect, is like global warming. He is the universal key to every phenomenon. Any statement about Trump, so long as it is in any way condemnatory, dismissive, insulting or condescending, requires neither proof, consistency, logic or (and especially) decency.
Just as enlisting in the grand cause of global warming invests the recruit with the immeasurable gifts of infallibility, moral superiority and boundless righteousness, so too does opposition, even to hatred, of Trump free the mind from all obligation to moderation, custom, or articulate argument. It is the ultimate pass to be as nasty and crude as anyone could wish, and — with rarely noted irony — even to be more nasty and crude than the great boorish Trump himself. How odd: to oppose Trump is to become a more clangorous version of him.
I wonder if Rex was talking about David Appell’s recent debate?
Gotta love our Rexy.
“— even to be more nasty and crude than the great boorish Trump himself.”
pot…kettle
What a pompous asswipe………….can’t help themselves
Latitude, what’s not true about the statement?
” Any statement about Trump, so long as it is in any way condemnatory, dismissive, insulting or condescending, requires neither proof, consistency, logic or (and especially) decency.”
Thank you for demonstrating how Rex is right.
Yeah…he slings one himself…..”free the mind from all obligation to moderation, custom, or articulate argument.”
…so much for his moderation, custom, and articulate argument
Yes, Trump is boorish but that is exactly what this Country needed. Most people had grown sick and tired of the lying, smiling faces of the all talk, do nothing establishment politicians. The uncontested vitriol from the left emboldened them to believe they were infallible, that they were righteous and deserving of being in power. It took a bombastic, boorish person, without the financial worry of needing a job, to turn the tables on them. Someone who would not slither off into the shadows the minute the going got tough. The self proclaimed elite do not like being treated the way they treat others. They do not like someone who will not be intimidated by their tactics. Yes, he was the only one who could have done this. Thank you to all Americans who saw this and voted for him.
odd…in this day and age….a grown man acting like a grown man is boorish
We’re supposed to 100% accept everything that deviates from the norm…
…but not accept the norm
You can agree with (most of) his policies and still accept that he is boorish.
…or just accept he’s not metrosexual
We laugh about the euphemism TDS – Trump Derangement Syndrome. And yet, it is becoming a quite serious topic, as more and more people display the irrational behaviors that are becoming its clinical symptoms. In the daily news cycle, there are few ‘bad’ news items that some reporter, politician, or ‘expert’ does not attempt to link to President Trump in an adverse way. Even ‘good news’ is castigated because it might reflect favorably on our POTUS. Low unemployment, tax cuts, deregulation, etc. are all denigrated….. ‘because Trump’.
CDS: Climate Derangement Syndrome
There are several cable news networks devoted to TDS, as well a most vocal members of a major political party. The bathetic thing is that they are being trolled by Donald Trump, and seem oblivious to it.
It’s a sickness with the mainstream news media and with the virtue flaunting liberals. They just despise Trump the way the establishment despised Andrew Jackson in the 1830’s. And yet just like Andrew Jackson was one our greatest presidents, Donald Trump is beginning to look more and more like a great President.
He’s got the guts to tackle some of the big issues that the establishment presidents ignored. Issues like illegal immigration, an unsustainable balance of trade. out of control courts, North Korea and Iran.
Yeah when you give everything away like Obama did, everyone loves you. But I’d rather have a President who actually cares about our future.
The media has always downplayed or dismissed good economic news when there is a Republican in the White House.
Very well written and very true. You wouldn’t believe the disconnect from reality in the Silicon Valley, San Jose California. Otherwise smart and successful people have become completely blinded by TDS. It’s an amazing thing to see in action.
Sheep. That’s what Bay Area liberals are. Sheep. Following the crowd. These cowards here in my homeland have zero-integrity. Most don’t even truly ‘know’ what they believe … they just go with the flow. And every big corporation virtually demands their employees follow their leftist causes.
The duplicity of these corporations are shocking. They tell their employees what to believe; LGBTqQeio ‘rights’, open borders, racism everywhere, superiority of a strong central Govt., etc. And the employees go along to get along. Yet these corporations PROFIT like pigs and hoard their wealth.
And yet these liberals are not walking their talk. These ‘open-minded’ multiculturalists have been FLOODING into my (formerly conservative) bedroom community suburban town. These ‘open-minded’ liberals are fleeing the multi-culti urban sh*t holes of the Bay Area. Once they have children … they FLEE to the suburbs. There is NO WAY these liberals will allow their ‘white’ children attend school with the uncontrolled, unmotivated, unruly, children of the urban zones. The Bay Area liberals ARE that which they pretend to hate … bigots, racists, and elitists. They used to mock the lillywhite suburbs. Now they infect the suburbs with their NIMBYism, elitism, and leftist nonsense.
The ground is shifting under our feet. Some folks think the problem has moved from racism to classism. link The problem now isn’t that someone is black, the problem is that he is uneducated, poor, and uncouth. Because these liberals have ‘earned’ their position in society they believe in meritocracy. That means they don’t have to give the poor any respect because they haven’t earned it.
The problem is that there’s no solidarity. For one example, tenured university professors never stick up for their untenured fellows. The SJW set is nasty and tends to eat its own. It’s bringing society back to an each against all situation. It’s not viable in the long run.
Thomas Frank in his book Listen Liberal points out that the Democrat party has embraced the silicon valley elite and their ilk and they have thrown the citizens of the rust belt under the bus. Those formerly middle class factory workers could have bettered themselves by going out and getting PhDs after all, so they get no sympathy.
I enjoyed your op-ed Kenji, remove/change some of the names and places, it just about sums up most situations of the left. Many would be too scared of the clientele to volunteer at a homeless shelter, nor sponcer inner city kids, nor never give up their coveted College position to someone underprivileged as examples. But You should!!!
Yes the old Dunning–Kruger effect driven by cognitive bias. We see warmists accusing skeptics of this all the time which is the manifestation of another psychological syndrome called Psychological Projection.
I Feel A Song Coming On
https://www.therebel.media/anti_snowflake_song_trolling_liberals_goes_viral
David Appell appears to be a congenital boor, merely aggravated by TDS.
Very well written, chock full of original phrases and beautiful logic explaining how the Alt Left has abandoned reason. Rex Murphy, you are a gifted wordsmith and look forward to more of your biting wit. Wouldn’t matter which political philosophy you embrace, you are a formidable adversary but I’m glad we are like minded on these issues.
And right beside Rex’ piece of wisdom (for those of us who take the paper version of National Post), is another opinion piece by our favourite convicted felon, Conrad Black, on climate change. Another good read.
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/conrad-black-thirty-years-of-climate-hysterics-being-proven-wrong-over-and-over-again
I’m thankful for the National Post. A newspaper with more sane and balanced coverage of world events than you will find in most of the mainstream media. Its opinion pages are exemplary.
Is that the same Conrad Black of Hollinger Corp. that ran Whitewatergate? The current failing Russiagate run by Christopher Steele et al. will not stop Trump’s summit with Putin. He may also give NATO the G7 treatment – the Economist is having conniptions. I wonder what Black will say about that.
Best president we have ever had. He loves America and just wants us all to be happy.
There is no doubt he is changing the world and everyone will be better for it.
Rex Murphy is a National Treasure. May the farce always be with him.
Cognitive dissonance indeed.
The left just can’t understand the craziness of
Bake me a cake or you will go to jail and get out of my restaurant I don’t want to serve you.
So true!
Rex Murphy is one of the few shining lights in Canadian media. Right or left, if you need to be scolded, you will be scolded.
If those who were unhappy when Obama got elected had run around with face paint hating Obama, they would have been pilloried and rightly so; don’t these Trump haters realise that? The other side did when they lost, this is a democracy they said to themselves – we can vote for someone else next time round, so let him get on with the job, his weaknesses will soon be apparent, and we the people, will vote for someone else in 2020, like we did when Trump got elected; unless global warming gets in first. And if you impeach him, then the others will impeach the next guy; road to ruin.