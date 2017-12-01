Some Thoughts on Climate: Difficult Not to be Skeptical

Guest essay by Michael Greer
I was surprised, pleasantly surprised, UCLA allowed the Chemistry & Biochemistry Department to have Professor William Happer speak skeptically about Climate Change at a Physical Chemistry Seminar, until I learned two Conservative Chemistry professors had to do it under the radar. Nevertheless, in a room that could hold under 100 there were at least 50 standing with many in the hall outside. I’m told there has never been such an overflow attendance for any previous seminar in the past.
William “Will” Happer is an American physicist who has specialized in the study of atomic physics, optics and spectroscopy. He is the Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor of Physics, Emeritus, at Princeton University, and a long-term member of the JASON advisory group, where he pioneered the development of adaptive optics. From 1991 to 1993, Happer served as director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Science as part of the George HW Bush administration. Happer invented the Sodium Guide Star that most telescopes now have.
Dr. Happer was invited because of his accomplishments in atomic physics which would be acceptable to the other very Liberal professors in the Chemistry & Biochemistry Department. What wasn’t know to them was that Happer was allowed to pick the subject of his talk and he chose Climate Change.
Happer started by saying we all agree that climate changes. It has since the beginning of time and will continue to change. He also mentioned that no one can tell you what the “average temperature” should be because there isn’t no average world temperature. The temperature at sea level is very different than the temperature 3000 feet up a mountain just a few miles away.
Happer admitted he, himself, had grossly over predicted the effect of increased levels of CO2 during the 1980s. He said the hysteria over climate change is caused by computer models not observation. He pointed out the model predictions don’t come close to the observations. They predicted an increase of 0.2 degrees Celsius over the last decade but the temperature has only increased 0.05 degrees. He put up a slide that showed what the computer models predicted and what has actually been observed. The models show dramatically higher levels than have been observed. (see slide #1)
The Professor believes carbon dioxide is a minor contributor to climate change. In fact, the earth has had a CO2 famine for millions of years. CO2 was 1000 to 2000 parts per million during prehistoric times. We have a little more than 400 parts per million now. We could double that amount and little would happen. Happer pointed out the classroom we were in would have at least 2000 parts per million. The CO2 we exhale is 40,000 PPM. Each of us exhales two pounds of CO2 daily. The only effect increased CO2 has is more greening of the planet. (see slide #2)
Happer explained that water vapor is what greenhouse gases mostly consisted of and he explained how the molecules of the various greenhouse gases react. That part was a bit over my head but it wasn’t for the students in the room. He went on to explain how atmospheric circulation transports heat from the equator to the poles.
We’ve heard a lot about the acidification of the ocean caused by increased CO2, however, as Happer explained (as well as Willie Soon at the IMPROV debate) if CO2 was the cause of acidification warming would be happening on the surface, but it isn’t. The warming and acidification occurs deep in the ocean. The claim is that if acidity increases 1pH it’s a disaster but Happer pointed out that the ocean surface varies 2 to 4 pH every day. (see slide #3 and #4)
Happer then addressed rising seas. He showed several slides that show sea levels rising no faster than in the past. (see slides #5)
During Q&A a student thanked the Professor saying he gave a compelling argument with data to back it up. He then asked why so many scientists disagree. Happer gave several examples of a consensus of scientists who disagreed with scientists who were later proven right. (see slide #6)
One student said Happer neglected to include the effects of increased water vapor in the atmosphere. Happer said the data didn’t reflect any increase. Another student didn’t think Happer’s presentation was scientifically rigorous. He said Happer was ignoring mountains of data that contradicted him. I wondered what mountain of data the student was talking about. Since the claim is that increased CO2 is causing warming and there hasn’t been any significant warming in 20 years what data contradicts that? Many students, however, appreciated the presentation and believed it was scientifically valid, one mentioning he appreciated the data from satellites in the presentation.
A man who identified himself as a science teacher said he would be out in the hall to discuss the fallacies of Professor’s position. I went into the hall and listened for a while. All they said was that Happer was offering opinion that disregarded data but offered no examples.
Several months ago when American Freedom Alliance brought Dr. Willie Soon to Los Angeles to speak, Dr. Soon, Dr. James Enstrom and I spent the day at UCLA trying to get any of the Professors in the fields that study climate to speak to him and none would. (see DR. WILLIE SOON AT THE IMPROV 10/2/2017; see REMEMBER THE DEBATE? NEITHER DO I 2/12/2017)
Apparently, since Dr, Happer’s seminar and the overwhelming interest in it, the Chemistry & Biochemistry Department, as well as several other departments, are up in arms. They want to know how this happened. Who is responsible for allowing a skeptic to speak? They can’t have students questioning the Climate Change narrative. I’ve always believed when you are told not to listen to opposing opinions that’s exactly when you should. The truth can stand scrutiny.
It’s difficult not to be skeptical of the claims made by climate Alarmists when they are unwilling to even enter into a discussion with a colleague who might question their conclusions.
Michael Greer retired from the film/television industry and is the co-organizer of the Santa Monica Tea Party and the Los Angeles Tea Party, on the board of directors of the Citizens’ Alliance for Property Rights and was a member of the Republican Central Committee for the 41st Assembly District. She is also vice president of American Freedom Alliance. Her website is: http://madderthanhell.wordpress.com/
36 thoughts on “Some Thoughts on Climate: Difficult Not to be Skeptical”
CAGW has become an inquisition, run by high priests in parts of academia that were green lighted by the politicalized by the Al-gore-ithm most recently. I believe ultimately, it has its roots in cold war mentality by our enemies with applied destabilizing forces in environmental misinformation. What a way to win a war, without firing a shot, by getting our own people to make energy usage a ‘crime’.
Earthling2
I don’t imagine that, even in their wildest imagination, our cold war enemies could have conceived a plot as barmy as CO2 derived climate change. Had it been suggested, their scientists would have been rolling on the floor splitting their sides laughing, that anyone would be so stupid as to fall for that one.
Seriously, I don’t think anyone’s specifically to blame other than a few self seeking, self opinionated scientists from the West, and a bandwagon. It really is our own fault, nor is it the first time. Happer’s example of tectonic plates bears that one out.
Let’s face it: It is a war. Sun Tzu, The Art of War, 2500 years ago.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Art_of_War
I’ll bet that stung.
Well done Prof Happer.
Why is it no one can ever actually show anyone that “mountain of evidence”? Could it be it is more like a molehill?
“Moutain of evidence” is climastrology codeword for “I am talking out of my arse”.
I’m pretty sure they’re referring to graphs of cooked data and highly implausible model runs. There certainly are mountains of those.
The evidence is always the same, just rehashed and represented as if it “new”, namely temperature reconstructions, computer models and claims that tweaking this or that can show that in fact the temperature is something other than what we thought.
I honestly don’t think I have seen anything new for at least ten years, just ever more odd ways of “proving” that the forecasts were right.
That is the problem with this sort of politicised, all-in science. All the efforts go into defending it instead of moving it on.
No, there is a mountain. Its just photocopies of the same bad science, piled higher and higher…
Quantity, not quality, and hoping nobody who can count will notice, and everyone else will be awed by the sheer volume of crap.
Well as Einstein told us, it only takes ONE item of contrary data to falsify a “mountain of data.”
G
I have said it before. When our youth recognises the scam they have been labouring under, there’s going to be one hell of a backlash.
Scot, doubtful… Nobody really pays much attention to the climate science debate except climate change junkies. As long as the world goes happily along, there won’t be any backlash. It’s only if agw begins to impact the bottom line in a serious way that there will be any backlash. (and i think that there are too many negative political feedbacks for that to happen)…
Great article !! Thanks.
Free and open discussion of ideas is the bedrock of Western enlightenment. I don’t object to Creationists, Flat-Earthers, anti-vaccine activists, anti-evolutionists being given time. Let them speak, let them show their evidence, have them defend it.
I am automatically sceptical about those who will not defend their work. I am extremely sceptical about those who worry that their work can be so easily overturned in people’s minds that that they try and prevent people hearing alternative views.
Hmm, not sure about those pH figures, but the message is entertaining, as is the author’s link to her trip around UCLA with Willie Soon.
The extraordinary and far-reaching conspiracy to ostracise, vilify and, perhaps worst of all, ignore the doubters will be the subject of the most fascinating dissection by future historians and psychologists. I would not have thought it possible in an age when information is so widely and freely disseminated as it is today, but it is happening before our eyes, quite brazenly. And it is succeeding, at least where it matters, in the corridors of power. Where are those proud defenders of our freedoms and warriors against evil in the investigative media? Silent? Dead? Compromised? How can this be?
“how circulation transports heat from the equator to the poles”
There are two mechanisms.
EPTG = temperature gradient.
EPPG = pressure gradient.
The second is the primary driver of atmosphere especially during El Nino events. Where the atmosphere goes is dominated by blocking mechanisms, some of which are enhanced by the atmospheric relocation.
Regards
The ocean currents transport oodles of excess tropical heat to the polar regions. Just imagine how cold the poles would be if it wasn’t for the convective flow of heat from the tropics to the poles via the non condensed phases of the earth.
PS I’m quite certain that Prof “Will” Happer knows that; perhaps Michael left that out of her essay.
I really appreciated learning some of the details of Prof. Happer’s background. I never quite knew what his areas of specialty were. He sounds like someone I would like to sit with and share a beer, and some optics stuff.
G
“Apparently, since Dr, Happer’s seminar and the overwhelming interest in it, the Chemistry & Biochemistry Department, as well as several other departments, are up in arms.”
Proof beyond doubt that the Chemistry & Biochemistry Department and other departments at UCLA include no scientists.
They’re mere methodological hacks; able to carry out experiments and write papers without any concept of the necessary intellectual integrity.
It wonder if it could be something simpler
.Every publication has to have an opening sentence or paragraph which sets a context and justifies the work (and the grant – and I am speaking from some experience) like :
– ” Given the increasing evidence of irreversible climate changes related to the use of fossil fuel it is necessary to investigate the change in …. etc , etc. “-
You cannot say, for example , “No one has yet obtained blood samples from red eyed frogs in the mountains of Costa Rica and I want to be the first to do so ” . That might be the truth, but you will not get a grant from the Govt , when people are dying of obscure cancers for lack of research.
But if you say the changes in the biochemistry of red eyed frogs could possibly be an indicator of global extinction due to climate change then everything becomes easier.
Just wondering.
Dr Spencer has just released the latest satellite data. Temperatures appear to be falling in response to developing La Nina conditions. Another example of natural ‘climate change’
Whilst short term events do not tell us anything of significant, it will be interesting to see how December develops if La Nina conditions deepen, and the NH has a cold/harsh winter, as many are predicting.
Dr Spencer reports:
Richard Verney,
“Temperatures appear to be falling in response to developing La Nina conditions.”
It has fallen from the peak (warmest October in record). But it is warmer that Jan, Mar, April, June July of this year. Only Sep, October were substantially warmer.
Evidence matters not to the Left, they know they are right and have only ad hominum.
“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”
-Mark Twain
John W. Garrett
Santa lives!
:)
“In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”
Author unknown.
I have great admiration and appreciation for Professor Happer. I would be thrilled if he became the science advisor to the current US administration. Events such as this show that no matter how hard the myths and lies of unfounded environmental radicalism tread water they will eventually sink and only the truth will float to the surface. When it does it will be in the form of people like Will Happer and others who still do science as we all understand it. Though there may be much consternation among the liberal academic leadership of UCLA after this event, the students have been well served and will not be able to unhear the truth. I suspect most in attendance would have recognized a well-argued and fact-supported presentation.
If he’s going to sneak around the sensors and other thought police on campuses he might as well go all the way and mention the massacre in Tienanmen Square and other air brushed and banned thoughts. A short history lesson on the academic thugs of the ether theory of physics might also be in order.
“A man who identified himself as a science teacher said he would be out in the hall to discuss the fallacies of Professor’s position.”
…..circle the wagons
Why didn’t he discuss them IN the hall with Prof. Happer present ?? Sort of like the character in the alley with a big overcoat: ” Psst buddy; wanna buy a cheap Rolex watch ??”
G
G
To me, these statements are the heart and soul of the non-debate –
“I’ve always believed when you are told not to listen to opposing opinions that’s exactly when you should. The truth can stand scrutiny.”
How true, how true. Applies to a lot of things that can’t be discussed, for PC reasons or whatever.
Bitte das auch übersetzen. Interessant, dass ich eine so nette Namensvetterin in LA habe. mit freundlichen Grüßen Ihr Michael Limburg
>
“Happer gave several examples of a consensus of scientists who disagreed with scientists who were later proven right.”
I don’t even think it should be called consensus science. It’s politicized science.
The leftists talk about the “overwhelming consensus.” That’s baloney. Among conservatives that are scientists you can not find a single conservative scientist that agrees with the leftist climate change premise, at least in the US. It’s near unanimity against the supposed consensus! This is politicized science. The consensus is a consensus of leftists.
So thats;
Climastrology 0 (despite “mountains of data)
Skeptics/Climate Realists 1
Truth, science, and humanity 1000
News flash, our local winery just announced they are carbon neutral and that was the biggest news flash on our local news outlet yesterday. I’ll sip to that.
Oh since the temp was slightly above freezing and not twenty below that day, they announced that was proof of “climate change”. Worth another sip.
My wife used to work for the agriculture department of a local university. One of her jobs was to apply for grants for research money from different sources to conduct studies. The monies were supplied the research was done and the papers were generated. A seminar was scheduled once a year for different departments and a number of papers were submitted, reviewed and presented in an open forum. One of the biggest forms of status and recognition within the department was the amount of money each Professor generated through his grants. I was able to read a number of these papers over the years and it was interesting that some of the research had been conducted at some other facility but the local establishment would do it again to get a local result for the same studies. it goes to show in a lot of cases it is all about the money and very little of it is about the quest for new ideas and findings.
” He also mentioned that no one can tell you what the “average temperature” should be because there isn’t no average world temperature. The temperature at sea level is very different than the temperature 3000 feet up a mountain just a few miles away.”
No-one tries. Scientists calculate average anomaly, which deals with this problem. Happer should know that.
“They predicted an increase of 0.2 degrees Celsius over the last decade but the temperature has only increased 0.05 degrees.”
More of this tiresome pea shift. They were predicting surface temperature. Over that decade (Nov 2007-Oct 2017, Happer’s choice of period) the increases (trend diff) were:
HADCRUT 0.334°C
GISS 0.384 °C
NOAA 0.346 °C
“Each of us exhales two pounds of CO2 daily.”
Returning it to the atmosphere whence it came. We don’t eat fossil fuel. Our food is derived from photosynthesis.
“if CO2 was the cause of acidification warming would be happening on the surface, but it isn’t”
Pretty muddled. Warming is happening on the surface. Most of the global rise reflects SST rise. And acidification is usually sampled at the surface; I don’t know of any evidence that it is greater at depth.