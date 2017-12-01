Friday Funny – Climate Central’s scare graph excuse: ‘The oceans ate the warming’

Sometimes, you just have to laugh at the sheer desperation of claims being made. Such is the case of the agitprop known as “Climate Central” which is privately funded to produce slick graphics and scare stories about climate change. Case in point, their recent graph that purports to show why the atmosphere hasn’t warmed as expected:
h/t to Frank Strzalkowski on Facebook for bringing it to my attention. He writes:
Too Funny
According to this graph, the oceans have warmed up over 10 times more than the air. It’s the latest excuse as to why the air temperatures have been flat for almost 20 years. “The Oceans Ate It Up”.
This is one of those graphs that really try and deceive as there is no -y- axis scale. So who knows what the difference is between 1970 and 2015. Could be 10C or .1C
Climate Central captions the graphic with this:
Where’s the global heat? Check the oceans
You can watch the video here: https://www.facebook.com/climatecentral/videos/10159605183015024/
First, let me point out (as Frank does) that the graph is unitless on the Y axis, it’s only listed as a percentage, with no reference to a baseline for comparison, though it could be assumed that they mean since 1970.They claim they Y axis (which has no tickmarks) is in “zettajoules”, which if you look it up, says this:
Gosh, 10 to the 21st power of joules! That seems huuuge, but then there’s this for comparison:
Wow, 5.5 x10 to the 24th power joules strikes the surface of the Earth each day as energy from the sun, that’s roughly 3 orders of magnitude larger than the claimed heat increase in the oceans since 1970. In other words, in the scheme of things, not a lot of heat energy by comparison to Earth’s yearly heat budget from the sun.
They reference chapter 3 of the 2013 IPCC AR5 report “Climate Change 2013 The Physical Science Basis, Chapter 3” as the source for the graph data. You can download it direct from the IPCC here: https://www.ipcc.ch/pdf/assessment-report/ar5/wg1/WG1AR5_SummaryVolume_FINAL.pdf
Unfortunately, that reference cited by Climate Central” appears to be in error as there is no chapter 3 “”Climate Change 2013 The Physical Science Basis” as listed in the table of contents:
There also doesn’t appear to be any Ocean Heat Content figure like Climate Central Claims in that report, however, there is a figure like it in the AR5 IPCC Synthesis Report: http://ar5-syr.ipcc.ch/ipcc/ipcc/resources/pdf/IPCC_SynthesisReport.pdf
Looking at that graph, the idea that increasing CO2 heated the oceans 10x more than the land or atmosphere is just preposterous. Try warming a pot of water by making the room temperature a degree warmer.
What’s even more preposterous is the claimed precision in being able to define this heat content gain, which has it’s basis in sea surface and at depth temperature measurements. Willis Eschenbach has already dealt with this before in a WUWT post: Ocean Temperature And Heat Content
Some excerpts:
Anthony has an interesting post up discussing the latest findings regarding the heat content of the upper ocean. Here’s one of the figures from that post.
Figure 1. Upper ocean heat content anomaly (OHCA), 0-700 metres, in zeta-joules (10^21 joules). Errors are not specified but are presumably one sigma. SOURCE
He notes that there has been no significant change in the OHCA in the last decade. It’s a significant piece of information. I still have a problem with the graph, however, which is that the units are meaningless to me. What does a change of 10 zeta-joules mean? So following my usual practice, I converted the graph to a more familiar units, degrees C. Let me explain how I went about that.
To start with, I digitized the data from the graph. Often this is far, far quicker than tracking down the initial dataset, particularly if the graph contains the errors. I work on the Mac, so I use a program called GraphClick, I’m sure the same or better is available on the PC. I measured three series: the data, the plus error, and the minus error. I then put this data into an Excel spreadsheet, available here.
Then all that remained was to convert the change in zeta-joules to the corresponding change in degrees C. The first number I need is the volume of the top 700 metres of the ocean. I have a spreadsheet for this. Interpolated, it says 237,029,703 cubic kilometres. I multiply that by 62/60 to adjust for the density of salt vs. fresh water, and multiply by 10^9 to convert to tonnes. I multiply that by 4.186 mega-joules per tonne per degree C. That tells me that it takes about a thousand zeta-joules to raise the upper ocean temperature by 1°C.
Dividing all of the numbers in their chart by that conversion factor gives us their chart, in units of degrees C. Calculations are shown on the spreadsheet.
Figure 2. Upper ocean heat content anomaly, 0-700 metres, in degrees C.
So, in reality, that OHC increase depicted by Climate Central is actually a tiny temperature increase of a few hundredths of a degree C, and one that is likely below the resolution and the precision of the thermometers measuring water temperature to resolve.
As Willis states in that post:
I find the claim that we know the average temperature of the upper ocean with an error of only one hundredth of a degree to be very unlikely … the ocean is huge beyond belief. This claimed ocean error is on the order of the size of the claimed error in the land temperature records, which have many more stations, taking daily records, over a much smaller area, at only one level. Doubtful.
So since the temperature increase is tiny and probably within the error band of measurements, it’s no wonder Climate Central resorts to scary looking heat graphs with what looks like huge numbers.
In reality, it’s the proverbial mountain from a molehill, but isn’t that what most climate claims are anyway?
34 thoughts on “Friday Funny – Climate Central’s scare graph excuse: ‘The oceans ate the warming’”
What is the error band of the measurements?
In zettajoules, preferably, of course
So increased back radiation, which can only interact directly with the skin of water around the planet, hasn’t changed how much vaporization takes place, but has instead bypassed this process and has directly heated the entire body of waters? That CO2 molecule sure is magical, or the heat content data is wrong, or the increased heat content is a manifestation of an entirely different process, pick one but not all three.
I think door number 2 is the likely answer, just like Willis says
Actually, when LWR causes surface evaporation, it leaves a thin 1mm skin about 0.3ºC COLDER than below
Sure, but you can’t cool water by replacing cooler air with warmer air.
I have yet to find anyone that can show me where measurements of oceans were adequately taken before 2003.
But hey.. just make it up.. or use an assumption driven model of some sort.
Climate Central is funnier than Comedy Central. Note, Funny has two common meanings.
‘5.5 x10 to the 24th power joules strikes the surface of the Earth each day as energy from the sun.’
The table from which this was taken says that it is an annual figure. I haven’t had a chance to check the calcs – is ‘day’ a typo?
Should the sentance ‘5.5 x10 to the 24th power joules strikes the surface of the Earth each day’ actually be ‘each year’, as stated in the graph, and later in the same paragraph?
One more time. The mass of the oceans is 24 times the mass of the atmosphere, and water holds 4.2 times as much heat energy as does air, or even pure CO2. In determining the climate, the oceans are the dog and the atmosphere is the tail. — of a Newfoundland Dog with a docked tail. In the last graph tou show above. The uncertainty bars are far bigger than the atmosphere’s contribution. Remember the following relationship. Oceans = 1000 | Atmosphere = 1 | CO2 = .0004
I think you need to recheck your math – oceanic mass = 1.35 x 10^21 kg, atmospheric mass = 3.5 x 10^18 kg, so that’s a factor of 385.
Better recheck mine, too… Atmospheric mass = 5.15 e 10^18, so that’s a factor of 262.
Yes, so the heat capacity of the oceans is around 1000x that of the atmosphere.
In my mind, heat bypassing the atmosphere and being deposited in the ocean suggests that solar output and not CO2 is the cause of warming.
By tying to find excuses for their failure, they are providing evidence against themselves.
Typo? “Wow, 5.5 x10 to the 24th power joules strikes the surface of the Earth each day” But the table says “year”.
I saw that too. One of them must be wrong.
Please, someone post a satellite thermal plot of the Gulf Stream off the US east coast to show the ridiculousness of using a few individual point measurements for ocean temperature. Look at the image and then tell me you know the ocean temperature to within even 1 degree…
This line of argumentation is very problematic for them anyway, since the average ocean temperature has changed by .1 degrees since 1950, or about what the measurement error should probably be, and the hydrosphere is 300x more massive than the atmosphere. This has two pretty strong implications:
1) net heat transfer to the oceans should be generally increasing if the atmosphere is warming (2LOT)
2) the ocean’s overall temperature will not move significantly nearer to equilibrium on any timsecales of interest
There actually seems to be no end to the degree(s) of stupidity….
“stupidity”? I don’t think so – except for their assumptions that the public is stupid.
This is “dishonesty” and/or “duplicity” and/or “deception” and/or etc….
“Oceans to Boil Away in Just 15,500 Years”
NASA Climate Scientists point to Trump/Russia connection as contributing factor.
Just a slight wonderation about the ARGO boys…
They ‘float’. yes?
Not tied to anything – go where they like OR where the water/ocean likes?
Wouldn’t they tend to gravitate (floatitate?) (isn’t English great) into the same sort-of of water?
Looking at density here and am struggling to think if it would be dense/cool water or less dense warmer water but surely, they’d ‘prefer’ one over the other.
Even before we get into the business of saltiness
How is that accounted for – are these ARGO boys quite all they’re cracked-up to be?
Lemme guess, a Computer Model sorts it all.
(Please no, say it ain’t so)
You can see them all on a layer of Google earth, and where they’ve been during their deployment.
Mostly the are submerged to 300m or something like that, they surface while taking measurements, send the info then sink again.
Actually they drift at 1000 meters depth, so not affected by surface winds and currents. Every 2 weeks they wake up, dive to 2000 meters depth, sample temperature and salinity, then start rising to the surface sampling along the way. They reach the surface, transmit data and GPS location to satellite, then drop back down to 1000 meters and sleep another 2 weeks. The GPS location lets us know that the ~3000 ARGOs remain fairly evenly distributed across the oceans.
No. Learn. http://www.argo.ucsd.edu/How_Argo_floats.html
“So, in reality, that OHC increase depicted by Climate Central is actually a tiny temperature increase of a few hundredths of a degree C, and one that is likely below the resolution and the precision of the thermometers measuring water temperature to resolve.”
Actually ARGO thermometers are accurate to 2/1000ths C.
And at depth water temp will be extremely stable
From:
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/rog.20022/pdf
“The accuracy of temperature and pressure measurements
is that of the attached CTDs (0.002°C, 2.4 dbar).”
So, the oceans aren’t quite boiling yet?
Why only 93% of the heat? Shouldn’t it be 97%?
I’m sure it will be next week.
So, taking the following:
1,347,000,000 cu km – Volume of oceans
1 gigatone of water = 1 petagrams (10×15 grams) of water
Number of grams of water in oceans = 1,347,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 grams
300,000,000,000,000,000 Joules (300Zj) – Energy entered into oceans
It takes 4.18 joules per gram of water to raise the temp 1 Kelvin.
A little conversion journey takes us down this path:
10×3 – 4.180 Kjoules per kgram water kelvin – Amount of energy to raise temperature of 1 kgram of water, 1 degree kelvin.
10×6 – 4.180 Mjoules per 1 Mkg water kelvin – Amount of energy to raise temperature of 1 Mg of water, 1 degree kelvin.
10×9 – 4.180 Gjoules per 1 Gg water kelvin – Amount of energy to raise temperature of 1Gg of water, 1 degree kelvin.
10×12 – 4.180 Tjoules per 1 Tg water kelvin – Amount of energy to raise temperature of 1Tg of water, 1 degree kelvin.
10×15 – 4.180 Pjoules per 1 Pg water kelvin – Amount of energy to raise temperature of 1Pg of water, 1 degree kelvin.
10×18 – 4.180 Ejoules per 1 Eg water kelvin – Amount of energy to raise temperature of 1Eg of water, 1 degree kelvin.
10×21 – 4.180 Zjoules per 1 Zg water kelvin – Amount of energy to raise temperature of 1Zg of water, 1 degree kelvin.
300 Zj is enough energy to raise 300 Zg water 1 kelvin. However, we have just over 4 times that volume of water in the ocean. This makes the warming of the ocean roughly one quarter of a degree kelvin.
This one quarter degree kelvin is supposed to be 93% of the warming? To whom is this a concern.
My dog ate my homework, and then washed it down with the missing heat.
So how do we design a chart that puts all the scary charts in context?
Something like this.
Average global temperature in 2017 14.6 degrees C. (ooh, that’s too hot)
Average temperature in Singapore 26.5 degrees C. (or is this too hot?)
Average temperature in Moscow 5.5 degrees C. (ooh, that’s so cold – range -8 to +19))
Average temperature in Nuuk, Greenland -1 degrees C. (no, this is too cold).
What is just right when we have daily variations, seasonal variations, yet animals and plants thrive?
Even if this is true, then it had be true for the MWP as well. If the Oceans at up the warming today, the also had to in the past. So without eating up the warming, the MWP had to be even warmer.
They assume their intended readership is innumerate (probably justifiably).
Here is the relevant metric about 90% of the energy is going into the oceans.
Compared to the atmosphere/ice-melt, oceans are absorbing the vast majority of the earth energy accumulation, but compared to what is supposed to be showing up under the global warming supposition, the ocean warming is just a drop in the bucket compared the missing “CO2 forcings” and “expected feedbacks”.
And the latest numbers on ocean heat content have slowed right down, so one could actually say there has been only 0.02W/m2/year of energy accumulation in the last two years compared to the 4.0 W/m2/year of forcings and feedbacks which are supposed to be there. I don’t know if we can put that into percentage terms because it rounds to 100% missing.
I would imagine that sea level would be a proxy for the heat content of the oceans and since there’s no acceleration in that rate and even a recent down-tick in the acceleration there is nothing to see here. Any supposed human induced increase in ocean heat that somehow bypassed the atmosphere is ludicrous on it’s face and not plausible when cross-referenced to the sea level or to the Earth’s rotational rate which is yet another proxy not cooperating with the meme of increased ocean heat.