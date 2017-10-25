So far this year, 400 scientific papers debunk climate change alarm

400 Scientific Papers Published In 2017 Support A Skeptical Position On Climate Alarm
by Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone
During the first 10 months of 2017, 400 scientific papers have been published that cast doubt on the position that anthropogenic CO2 emissions function as the climate’s fundamental control knob…or that otherwise question the efficacy of climate models or the related “consensus” positions commonly endorsed by policymakers and mainstream media.
These 400 new papers support the position that there are significant limitations and uncertainties inherent in our understanding of climate and climate changes. Climate science is not settled.
Modern temperatures, sea levels, and extreme weather events are neither unusual nor unprecedented. Many regions of the Earth are cooler now than they have been for most of the last 10,000 years.
Natural factors such as the Sun (106 papers), multi-decadal oceanic-atmospheric oscillations such as the NAO, AMO/PDO, ENSO (37 papers), decadal-scale cloud cover variations, and internal variability in general have exerted a significant influence on weather and climate changes during both the past and present. Detecting a clear anthropogenic forcing signal amidst the noise of unforced natural variability may therefore be difficult.
And current emissions-mitigation policies, especially related to the advocacy for renewables, are often costly, ineffective, and perhaps even harmful to the environment. On the other hand, elevated CO2 and a warmer climate provide unheralded benefits to the biosphere (i.e., a greener planet and enhanced crop yields).
In 2016 there were 500 peer-reviewed scientific papers published in scholarly journals (Part 1, Part 2, Part 3) challenging “consensus” climate science. This amounts to more than 900 papers in less than 2 years.
Below are the two links to the list of 400 papers as well as the guideline for the lists’ categorization.
And I thought those wicked fossil fuel companies spend all their money electing Trump, and didn’t have any left for such a purpose./s
And this is meaningless unless we know how many support the accepted science
Griff,
what you say is meaningless,unless you can explain the difference between what is “accepted (modeled) science” and what is “reproducible (data based) research”,which should be easy to understand for most here, but you…………., hmmm no because you have no idea what is credible in science research.
What “accepted science”? And the answer is not “97% of Climate Scientists, is it Griff???
..works both ways
“And this is meaningless unless we know how many support the accepted science.”
As if we needed yet more proof that Griff thinks that the truth or fact of an argument merely depends on which ‘side’ can fund the most papers or write the quickest or put up the biggest smoke screen or shout the loudest.
Yes that is why it doesn’t operate like that and the whole 97% perverted science.
More comedy from Griff. Four hundred papers that question climate alarmism (if in fact this is the case) demonstrate that CAGW is not settled, just as the essay states.
The number of papers that support CAGW is pointless because science is not a democracy. So-called “consensus” is not a substitute for proof in science. Did the Laws of Thermodynamics become laws in science because of consensus or because they could not be disproved? I’m not a scientist, but I believe I know the answer to that question.
Furthermore, if any supporting papers are based on the climate models and the credibility of the climate models is debatable, then those papers are disputable as well, are they not?
Griff’s choice of words here is also interesting. Uses ‘accepted’ instead of ‘supported’. Accepted by whom?
Keep plugging away here anyway Griff. There are a number of people here undoubtedly who find you more entertaining than I probably do.
I know this question may not even survive ” In moderation ” but tell me this.
Why on earth is anyone wasting the paper it takes to write 400 (or more) papers that are all on the exact same question: ” Does CO2 control the global climate ?? ”
Obviously most of this excess publication is just pablum; the written equivalent of elevator music.
I would guess that at least 90% of it is just total garbage, written to satisfy the expenditure of the freebie grant money.
G
griff, Einstein’s theory of general relativity was not peer reviewed, and not accepted by many, if not most theoretical scientists, and yet…….
about the only thing you have ever displayed in here is your inability to critically think
More amusingly, the Nazis published a book titled “A Hundred Authors Against Einstein”. When asked about the book, Einstein said: “Why a hundred, if I were wrong, one would have been enough”.
You kind of beat me to my point.
I wonder how many of the papers had the boiler plate acknowledgement of CAGW in the last paragraph. Really, I have trouble thinking they could get published otherwise.
Thomas Kuhn says that scientific errors are corrected slowly. Where the error is widely believed the politics of the situation dictate that the corrections will nibble away at the error rather than directly refuting it. Eventually, nothing is left of the error and it is replaced by a better model.
But you know, you have to hand it to Griff. He takes a stand and no matter what he will defend that position. Defiant to the end on his sinking ship. I salute you captain. Damn the torpedoes.
Perhaps “Griff” is a cover name for Hillary.
The problem with Griff is that he won’t defend his position. He’ll recite his usual CAGW nonsense but never responds to follow up questions.
By “accepted science” do you mean the supposed AGW theory… or the “it’s all BS” true consensus view?
“If I were wrong, then one would have been enough!”
(Einstein quoted by Hawking)
Not a numbers game Griff.
That should be about 400 * 97/3 = 12,930 papers.
How many papers supported the CAGW hypothesis in the same period?
Griff, you are much more entertaining than your mate, Saul Alinskyish SJW ReallySkeptical.
I really liked your comment I read earlier today how China, India is heavily investing in renewable. It is like a child believing in Santa. You can’t but smile.
Italia in banning coal! How cool! I hope they go to the logical end and ban also import of steel and other stuff and electricity, otherwise they could end up using some coal somebody else burnt.
In Eu though, they can’t ban import. They just do a stupid thing! No wonder, it is Italy!
Did you know Sweden banned nuclear in 1980. Shame they don’t afford shutting the reactors down! 37 years of trackrecord on banning stuff that can’t be banned in Sweden! Lovely. You just can’t but smile!
Griff;
Settled Science is overturned by a single confirmed result that it cannot explain.
There are many thousands of sets of experimental results that show General Relativity to be correct. If the observations that neutrinos traveled faster than light were real and not some instrumentation defect, GR would be wrong.
One researcher, James Snow, overturned the consensus on the miasma theory of disease. Kepler overturned the consensus that planetary motions were built up of cycles, equants, and epicycles (Copernicus and Ptolemy believed in the same system on planetary motions and only disagreed on which point was fixed. By applying the parallel axis theorem, you could derive the Copernican system from the Ptolemaic system and vice versa. From a mathematical perspective Copernicus and Ptolemy described the exact same system and there were no observable differences between them and they were both wrong.). Father Georges Lemaitre overturned the settled science of the Steady-State Universe.
When I compare the change in global temperatures from 1980 to 2000 with the human emissions of CO2 from 1980 to 2000 and then perform the same comparison from 2000 to the present, unless there is a well defined, observable result within the anthropogenic global warming hypothesis to explain what I have observed, I have overturned the settled science of anthropogenic by myself and can confidently proclaim that the 97% of climatology researchers that disagree with me are simply wrong.
Is there an aspect of the “settled science” that accounts for my observations?
If the answer is yes, please provide it.
If the answer is no, then (because lots of other people have also noticed this) the robustness of the result that I have observed stands and the consensus position of 97% of climate researchers is wrong!
Griff,
it’s meaningless to you because it doesn’t appear in the Guardian.
Griff,
I hate to be the one to break it to you, but science publications aren’t a referendum vote to accept or reject the supposed paradigm. It isn’t about the quantity, but the quality. Any one of these or future publications have the potential for turning the supposed paradigm on its head. The importance of the publication of the 400 papers is to demonstrate that the science is NOT settled, that there are numerous issues that still need to be addressed, and that there are highly qualified scientists who hold positions contrary to what the MSM claims to be the consensus.
Should you ever indulge in an introspective moment and ask yourself why you suffer so much ridicule, I suggest that you reflect back on your absurd remark above, which is all too common from you.
BTW, have you ever apologized for questioning the credentials of Susan Crockford? Another example of speaking before doing your due diligence.
“Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you.” – Andrew Breitbart : If I walk toward the fire, I suspect they’ll call me Bernie.
I have problems with that having any meaning, it’s as silly as the CAGW claims.
There are probably millions of historic and current papers that support classical physics, yet it took only one paper in 1915 to prove it was wrong. Science doesn’t care about numbers.
Correction: Classical Physics was not shown to be “wrong” by Einstein. Instead, he showed it to be a special case of a more general theory (Relativistic Physics at high speeds and Quantum Physics at very small scales).
Wow. I got bored after looking at the first 15 or so abstracts and not seeing any that “debunk climate change alarm”. It seems any time a scientist writes something on medieval times or sun shining or the LIA and doesn’t talk about CO2, they are debunking climate change.
What a joke.
In so doing they indicate CO2 is not worth including to explain climate patterns – it has too little explanatory effect. These researchers are trying to determine what causes climate change, irrespective of what causes environment policy to change.
first two say the sun dood it….don’t have time to read more
@ReallySkeptical, Exactly! They do not debunk anything. The same list with false claims periodically dredge to the surface of the bubble churn. Worthless, but no end in sight.
“They do not debunk anything. ”
There really is zero science to actually debunk.
There is no CO2 warming signature in the satellite data (plenty of agenda driven warming in GISS, though)
There is only unproven assumption and conjecture on the AGW side of the ledger.
There is no empirical proof than CO2 causes any warming in our convectively controlled atmosphere.
Its a baseless anti-science MYTH !!
400 papers saying the slight beneficial warming is from other sources, mostly NATURAL.. eg THE SUN.
Get over it !!
Poor TotallyGullible.. DENIAL in its strongest form.
Solar influence outweighs the zero effect of increased CO2.
Sorry you aren’t able to let that basic fact into your agenda.
Well ReallySkeptical I see you have used quotation marks. But nowhere in the article has the words you have quoted. That my friend is a big no no for anyone looking to have any creditability.
And you have missed the point anyways. It is obvious to me that the article simply makes the point that the alarmist climate change hypothesis is not settle science. What ever that is.
Hmmm. Try the title.
He says that these papers “cast doubt on the position that anthropogenic CO2 emissions” role in warming. But they don’t. They say that other things can affect climate, like the sun. Well, based on the sun, we should be cooling. But we are not.
As I said, what a joke.
ReallySkeptical
“Wow. I got bored after looking at the first 15 or so abstracts……..”
ADHD?
15 papers, all saying to you “IT’S THE SUN, STUPID”
No wonder you gave up !!
Your head must have been ready to explode !!
Kudos to Kenneth Richard and the No Tricks Zone for his many epic broad-ranging compilation reports over the past 2-3 years. He’s convincingly shown in his compilations and comment section dialogue the very strongly substantive published skeptical differences with ‘consensus science’ by putting across the essence and context of several papers in making the singularly effective point that climate change is natural. Also, to regularly see his reports with so many new papers that independently reinforce my own research is always very heartening.
Griff and Co:-
When you see that someone has claimed that something is true, ask yourselves these three questions.
1. Who told them it is true?
2. How do THEY know that it is true?
3. What’s in it for them?
When you have honest answers to these questions, come and comment here.
The Team must be losing its grip. This would not have been tolerated in the ClimateGate era. I look forward to to seeing some papers that will demolish the basis of CAGW.
The CAGW feet of clay are starting to show visible cracks. I am hoping in my life time it will all come crashing down.
Because of thermalization, which spreads absorbed radiation among all atmospheric molecules, CO2, in spite of being IR active (aka a ghg), has no significant effect on climate. Water vapor, which is also IR active, has been increasing at 1.5% per decade, 8% since about 1960. This is twice as fast as it would by temperature increase of the ground level liquid water alone (engineering definition of feedback,).
Warming due to WV increase is countering the average global temperature decline which would otherwise be occurring as a result of low solar activity and the net of ocean cycles being in decline. The warming will eventually end because of increased cloud cover.
Trying to blame any one thing for climate change is a mistake. The cause of climate change is (roughly) shared equally by change in solar activity (natural), net effect of ocean cycles (natural) and water vapor increase (man made, 96% from irrigation)
Seriously, what constitutes a paper that supports CAGW or simply accepts it,
and what constitutes a paper that “debunks” CAGW or simply does not agree with it?
The difference is important and we (climate skeptics/warmists) should do a better job with this delineation than the Alarmists do.
IMHO
Did any of those papers address what Claude Levi-Strauss called the poisoning of the planet, or what Meadows and Randers called overshoot and collapse?