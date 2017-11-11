NOAA: La Niña is officially back

November 2017 La Niña update: She’s back!
Author: Emily Becker
Well, it’s November, and the CPC/IRI ENSO forecast is declaring the presence of La Niña conditions! I could just link to my November 2016 post and head home for the day… but that would be no fun! There’s about a 65-75% chance that La Niña conditions will continue at least through the winter. As we head into our fifth “double dip” La Niña (an unofficial term for when neutral conditions briefly prevail in between La Niña winters) in the historical record, let’s dig into what we talk about when we talk about La Niña.
A quick flashback
If you recall, last month there were several signs of the presence of La Niña conditions. East-central tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures were cooler than the long-term average, accompanied by signs of a La Niña-like atmospheric response (more clouds and rain over Indonesia, less over the central Pacific).
Sea surface temperatures in the Niño3.4 region during September came in at about 0.5°C cooler than the long-term average, the first step in our La Niña conditions decision tree. However, the sea surface temperature was showing some volatility, and we just weren’t confident enough in the second step of the flowchart—that the cooler sea surface would persist for several seasons—to be sure that La Niña’s seasonal pattern had locked in.
Flowchart showing decision process for determining La Niña conditions. Figure by Fiona Martin, adapted by Climate.gov.
What’s different this month?
In October, despite an active Madden-Julian Oscillation moving through the western Pacific (more on that in a minute), La Niña conditions dominated. Stepping through our flowchart, the sea surface temperature in the Niño3.4 region again averaged about 0.5°C cooler than average (check). Most of the computer models forecast that it will remain in weak La Niña territory (between 0.5°C and 1.0°C below average) through the spring (check).
Another factor bolstering forecasters’ confidence that La Niña will remain in place through the fall and winter 2017/18 is the substantial quantity of cooler-than-average waters below the tropical ocean surface. This will provide a source of cooler waters to the surface over the next few months.
Heat content in the upper few hundred meters of the tropical Pacific near the equator (5°N-5°S) from November 2016 (top of image) through October 2017 (bottom of image) compared to the 1981-2010 average. The western Pacific is on the left; the eastern Pacific is on the right. Each row of the image shows a 5-day average. Scan the image from top to bottom, and you can see the weakening and rebuilding of the La Niña cold pool in the central-eastern Pacific. (Still not quite sure what you’re looking at? Read more about Hovmoller diagrams.) NOAA Climate.gov image, based on data provided by the Climate Prediction Center.
Finally, the signs of an atmospheric response I described above continued to be present during October (check). In addition to the clouds and rain pattern, the upper-level winds were stronger than average, another sign of a strengthened Walker Circulation. Also, the Southern Oscillation Index was positive, also indicating a stronger-than-average Walker Circulation. Add it all together, and you get… La Niña!
You promised me an MJO!
Indeed I did. The Madden-Julian Oscillation operates on subseasonal timescales, meaning on the order of weeks or months. The MJO is essentially an area of enhanced convection, storms and clouds that moves eastward along the equator, and can circle the globe in around 4-8 weeks. ENSO (the whole El Niño/La Niña system), on the other hand, is a seasonal, stationary pattern, lasting for at least several months in a row.
The MJO can move through the tropical Pacific and temporarily change conditions, including the winds near the surface.
The surface and upper-atmosphere structure of the MJO for a period when the enhanced convective phase (thunderstorm cloud) is centered across the Indian Ocean and the suppressed convective phase is centered over the west-central Pacific Ocean. Horizontal arrows pointing left represent wind departures from average that are easterly, and arrows pointing right represent wind departures from average that are westerly. The entire system shifts eastward over time, eventually circling the globe and returning to its point of origin. Climate.gov drawing by Fiona Martin.
The near-surface winds in the tropics, called the trade winds, have a close relationship to the surface temperature of the ocean. The trades normally blow from east to west, helping to cool the surface and keep warmer water “piled up” toward Indonesia. If these winds relax, the surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific can warm up. This is a critical feedback mechanism for ENSO.
During La Niña, the trade winds are stronger than average, keeping the surface waters cooler (vice versa during El Niño). If the MJO is active, it can temporarily change the wind patterns. This past month, the MJO was active and moved through from the Indian Ocean into the western hemisphere, weakening the surface winds. But despite the winds temporarily weakening due to the MJO, the ocean remained cool. This leads forecasters to believe that La Niña conditions are in place and we can now see the forest for the trees.
This winter’s La Niña, although expected to remain weak, is likely to have some effect on North American weather and climate this winter. Be sure to check out Mike’s recent post for details on NOAA’s 2017/18 Winter Outlook, and stay tuned to the ENSO Blog for further updates on the great La Niña of 2017/18.
10 thoughts on “NOAA: La Niña is officially back”
la nina makes it even more
odd that uah’s oct temperature
was a record high for
octobers….
When you can just adjust the numbers any way you like, I do not know why you would be surprised…
No it doesn’t.
You are proving
your ignorance
again.
Warm anomaly
was not in
La Nina regions.
Remnants.
The UAH data from the “lower” troposphere is some 14,000 ft (4,500m?). It takes a few months for SST changes to propagate up there.
Even so, Roy Spencer and John Christy are surprised at the difference. See http://www.drroyspencer.com/2017/11/uah-global-temperature-update-for-october-2017-0-63-deg-c/ for more.
Australian BoM outlook …
http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/enso/#tabs=Overview
While the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) remains neutral, the Bureau’s ENSO Outlook is currently at La Niña WATCH. La Niña WATCH means there is approximately a 50% chance of La Niña forming in late 2017. Climate models note that if La Niña does occur, it is likely to be short lived and weak, and effects upon Australian climate less than during the last La Niña in 2010–12.
Tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures (SSTs) have cooled since late winter. However, recent cooling has stalled slightly due to a pulse of tropical activity (known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation). Cooling is expected to resume in the coming fortnight. Atmospheric indicators of ENSO, such as the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) and cloudiness near the Date Line have shown signs of shifting into a La Niña-like state.
All international climate models suggest further cooling of the tropical Pacific is likely, with most models reaching La Niña thresholds in late 2017. Six of eight models suggest that these levels will persist long enough to be considered an event. If La Niña does develop, it is likely to be weak and short-lived.
La Niña events typically bring above average rainfall to eastern Australia during late spring and summer. However, current temperature patterns in the Indian Ocean would typically push Australia’s climate into a drier phase. Hence current climate outlooks do not favour typical La Niña rainfall patterns across Australia for November to January. Weak La Niña events can also increase the chance of prolonged heatwaves for southeast Australia.
I was thinking about writing a post on this. Unless the rules have changed, the title is bogus. La Niña is La Niña conditions for a long time. The text refers to La Niña conditions.
I wrote on Facebook in a non-climate group:
Here’s a more precise definition from https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/teleconnections/enso/enso-tech.php
BTW, our ENSO meter over on the right hand nav bar uses data from Australia’s BoM, their data was fetching more reliably than NCEP’s. I update it automatically on Monday morning. Data at http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/enso/nino_3.4.txt, e.g. October data:
Does this mean the climate ‘pause’ the last 18-19 years will continue? If temperatures at some point don’t match all those models from the last 15-20 years, then at what point do we have to have a reassessment about the very premise at the heart of CAGW? People here on this planet will not stand for this forever.
Real temperatures are already well below the models.
Only the very peak of the El Nino came close (UAH in red)
I bit of cooling will make them look even more ridiculous.
It is “La Nina conditions.”
It is not officially a La Nina yet. By definition: by historical standards, to be classified as a full-fledged El Niño or La Niña episode, these thresholds must be exceeded for a period of at least 5 consecutive overlapping 3 month seasons
So…
Sep-Oct-Nov (current)
Oct-Nov-Dec
Nov-Dec-Jan
Dec–Jan-Feb
Jan-Feb-Mar.
That probably won’t happen until Mach 2018.