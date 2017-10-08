Foreword:
It seems nearly everyone wants to advance sustainability principles. The problem is, no one really knows what they are. Real sustainability means responsible conservation and stewardship of natural resources. The public relations variety is mostly image-enhancing fluff. Politicized sustainability – the version that’s all the rage on college campuses and among government regulators – insists that we may meet the needs of current generations only to the extent that doing so “will not compromise the ability of future generations to meet their needs.”
The problem with this infinitely malleable definition is that it requires us to predict both unpredictable future technologies and their raw material demands. Even worse, we are supposed to protect those future needs even if it means ignoring or compromising the undeniable needs of current generations – including the needs and welfare of the most impoverished, politically powerless people on Earth today. That’s why this irrational, unworkable, environmentally destructive idea deserves to land in history’s trash bin.
Politicized sustainability threatens planet and people
It drives anti-fossil fuel agendas and threatens wildlife, jobs, and human health and welfare
Guest essay by Paul Driessen
Sustainability (sustainable development) is one of the hottest trends on college campuses, in the news media, in corporate boardrooms and with regulators. There are three different versions.
Real Sustainability involves thoughtful, caring, responsible, economical stewardship and conservation of land, water, energy, metallic, forest, wildlife and other natural resources. Responsible businesses, families and communities practice this kind of sustainability every day: polluting less, recycling where it makes sense, and using less energy, water and raw materials to manufacture the products we need.
Public Relations Sustainability mostly involves meaningless, superficial, unverifiable, image-enhancing assertions that a company is devoted to renewable fuels, corporate responsibility, environmental justice, reducing its carbon footprint – or sustainability. Its primary goal is garnering favorable press or appeasing radical environmental groups.
Politicized Sustainability is the untenable, even dangerous variety. It relies on ideological assertions and theoretical models as an alternative to actual outside-our-windows reality and evidence. Like “dangerous manmade climate change,” its real purpose is gaining greater agitator and government control over people’s energy use, lives, livelihoods, liberties and living standards. It reflects an abysmal understanding of basic energy, economic, resource extraction, manufacturing and human rights realities.
The most common definition is that “we may meet the needs of current generations” only to the extent that doing so “will not compromise the ability of future generations to meet their needs.”
Among other alleged human wrongdoing doing, Political Sustainability thus reflects the assertion that we are rapidly depleting finite resources. Therefore, we must reduce our current needs and wants in order to save those resources for future generations. At first blush, it sounds logical, and even ethical.
However, under sustainability precepts, we are supposed to predict future technologies – and ensure that today’s resource demands will not compromise the completely unpredictable energy and raw material requirements that those completely unpredictable future technologies will introduce. We are supposed to safeguard the assumed needs of future generations, even if it means ignoring or compromising the undeniable needs of current generations – including the needs, aspirations, health and welfare of the most impoverished, malnourished, disease-ravaged, energy-deprived, politically powerless people on Earth.
For thousands of years, mankind advanced at a snail’s pace. Then, as the modern fossil-fuel industrial era found its footing, progress picked up rapidly, until the speed of change became almost exponential. How today is anyone supposed to predict what might be in store ten, fifty or a hundred years from now?
Moreover, as we moved from flint to copper, to bronze, iron, steel and beyond, we didn’t do so because mankind had exhausted Earth’s supplies of flint, copper, tin and so forth. We did it because we innovated. We invented something better, moreefficient, more practical. Each advance required different materials.
Who today can foresee what future technologies we will have … and what raw materials those future technologies will require? How we are supposed to ensure that future families can meet their needs, if we cannot possibly know what those needs willbe?
Why then would we even think of empowering activists and governments to regulate today’s activities – based on wholly unpredictable future technologies, lifestyles, needs and resource demands? Why would we ignore or compromise the pressing needs of current generations, to meet those totally unpredictable future needs?
“Resource depletion” claims also fail to account for new technologies that increase energy and mineral reserves, reduce their costs – or decrease the need for certain raw materials: copper, for instance, because lightweight fiber optic cables made from silica (one of Earth’s most abundant minerals) can carry thousands of times more information than a huge bundle of copper wires that weigh 800 times more.
In 1887, when Wisconsin’s Hearthstone House became the world’s first home lit by hydroelectric power, no one could foresee how electricity would come to dominate, enhance and safeguard our lives in the myriad ways it does today. No one could envision the many ways we generate electricity today.
120 years later, no one predicted tiny cellular phones with superb digital cameras and more computing and networking power than a big 1990 desktop computer. No one expected that we would need so much cadmium, lithium, rare earth metals and other raw materials to manufacture thousands of wind turbines.
No one anticipated that new 4-D seismic, deepwater drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies would find and produce so much oil and natural gas that today we still have at least a century’s worth of these vital energy resources – which “experts” had just told us we would run out of in only a few more years.
And yet, we are still supposed to predict the future 50 or 100 years from now, safeguard the assumed needs of future generations, and ignore the clear needs of current generations. We are also supposed to presume that today’s essential natural resources have to last forever. In reality, they only have to last long enough for our creative intellects to discover real, actually workable replacements: new deposits, production techniques, raw material substitutes or technologies.
Of course, all of this is irrelevant to Politicized Sustainability dogma. That doctrine focuses on ridding the world of fossil fuels, regardless of any social, economic, environmental or human costs of doing so. And regardless of whether supposed alternatives really are eco-friendly and sustainable.
For example, mandated U.S. ethanol quotas eat up 40% of this nation’s corn, grown on over 36 million acres of cropland, to replace 10% of America’s gasoline. Corn ethanol also requires billions of gallons of water, and vast quantities of pesticides, fertilizers, tractor fuel and natural gas … to produce energy that drives up food prices, damages small engines, gets one-third fewer miles per gallon than gasoline – and during its entire production and use cycle emits just as much carbon dioxide as gasoline.
Imagine replacing 100% of US gasoline with corn ethanol. How would that in any way be sustainable?
Mandated, subsidized wind energy requires millions of acres for turbines and ultra-long transmission lines … and billions of tons of concrete, steel, copper, rare earth metals and fiberglass. The turbines’ subsonic noise and light flicker create chronic health problems for susceptible people living near them, and kill millions of birds and bats annually – to produce expensive, intermittent, unreliable electricity that must be backed up by dozens of fossil fuel generators or billions of (nonexistent) land- and resource-intensive battery arrays.
Meanwhile, American and Canadian companies are cutting down thousands of acres of forests and turning millions of trees into wood pellets that they truck to coastal ports and transport on oil-fueled cargo ships to England. There the pellets are hauled by truck and burned in place of coal, to generate electricity … so that England can meet its renewable fuel targets. How is this sustainable – or “climate friendly”?
Why not just build the fossil fuel power plants … mine for coal and frack for natural gas to fuel them – or build more nuclear power plants – and forget about the ethanol, wind turbines, wood pellets and other pseudo-renewable, pseudo-sustainable false alternatives … until something truly better comes along?
Meanwhile, more than 1.2 billion people still do not have electricity. Another 2 billion have electrical power only sporadically and unpredictably. Hundreds of millions get horribly sick, and five million die every year from lung and intestinal diseases that are due to breathing smoke from open fires … and not having refrigeration, clean water and safe, bacteria-free food.
As Steven Lyazi has noted, these people simply want to take their rightful, God-given places among Earth’s healthy and prosperous people. Instead, they’re being told “that wouldn’t be sustainable.” They’re being told they must be content with a few wind turbines near their villages and little solar panels on their huts – to charge cell phones, pump a little water, power a few light bulbs and operate tiny refrigerators.
Politicized Sustainability is irrational, unjust, inhumane, eco-imperialistic and environmentally destructive. It is especially harmful to the world’s poor. It’s time to rethink and overhaul this insanity.
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org), and author of Eco-Imperialism: Green power – Black death and other books on public policy.
16 thoughts on “Politicized sustainability threatens planet and people”
I would like to sustain the ability to eat at least as much meat as I do now.
And no crickets (however finely ground).
We are doing more with less and we are recycling like crazy. I remember, but can’t easily find, the statistic that most of the copper ever mined is still in use.
The surest way to slide back to a time when we were less efficient is to bork the economy with stupid ‘green’ initiatives.
We are living in what is close to an earthly paradise. Progress is good. Full speed ahead and damn the Marxists.
The very concept of “sustainability”, as it is commonly employed, is the problem Nothing, absolutely nothing, is “sustainable”. The sun WILL explode. It is not sustainable.
The only important question is how long can something be sustained before we find something better. Humans, mostly, have moved on from cutting down trees for our energy source before it became ‘unsustainable’. Fossil fuels meant we don’t need trees for energy.
We can move on from fossil fuels because we already know nuclear is the answer. This moves the ‘sustainability’ horizon from hundreds of years out to millions or even billions of years.
The sustainability issue is a dead duck, there are just people who haven’t accepted it yet.
The sustainability of the whole planet and all life on the planet DEPENDS TOTALLY ON ATMOSPHERIC CO2 at levels commensurate to plant growth.
That means 400+ppm aCO2, preferable a lot more.
So … we must stop using fossil fuels now so that future generations won’t be allowed to use them then?
Maybe I missed something, but it sure sounds like the political authority (power) they seek to stop/regulate the use of fossil fuels NOW has little or nothing to do with the THEN of future generations.
Excellent essay. ‘Who could envision’? well the sort of world our eco fascist friends would lead us to is not too dissimilar to EM Forster’s world in ‘The machine stops’, written in 1909. Conformity, control, passive, population reduction. And just like the system they would design, the power runs out.
Very rich and powerful people want to create a new feudal world and they see and encourage the ‘replacement religion’ of Gaia worship as the opium of the masses. They also see the the internet etc as the means of control rather than the original dream of independence.
‘Climate Change’ has to be seen in this context. The science is rubbish, but they know this, proving it will only work if enough people can be influenced to reject its attraction as a religious substitute.
http://archive.ncsa.illinois.edu/prajlich/forster.html
What Driessen calls politicized sustainability is quasi-religious. Conservation is advanced as an end in itself, and engineering considerations rarely enter into the movements proposals. I sometimes think that the popularity of wind and solar is due to their impracticality to sustain a technological civilization, that there is a degree of nihilism involved.
Like most mass movements, the true believers are a small minority, with a much larger group of hangers-on.
The world is rapidly progressing to micro-aggression burnout..most of us are already there
..this might not turn out the way they they think it will
In the mid-60s, I earned a BSA merit badge known as “Soil and Water Conservation.” The methods learned and practiced to earn that merit badge would make today’s EPA look like a bunch of ignorant, nagging, and dogmatic dilettantes.
The article ends with, “Politicized Sustainability is irrational, unjust, inhumane, eco-imperialistic and environmentally destructive.” I think this is too narrow. I offer instead, “Any resource-consuming activity that is politicized is irrational, unjust, inhumane, imperialistic, and destructive.”
Nowadays that merit badge is likely looked upon as ‘racist.’
“Who today can foresee what future technologies we will have … and what raw materials those future technologies will require? How we are supposed to ensure that future families can meet their needs, if we cannot possibly know what those needs will be?”
At the rate we are discovering uses for the different forms of carbon (diamond, graphite, fullerenes) in electronics, catalysts, filters and in one, two and three dimensional shapes, the future may praise elevated CO2 levels.
Politicized sustainability means the definition of ‘sustainable’ could change at the drop of a tax. And (middle-class / poor) people will constantly be caught on the wrong side of the definition.